stc expands 5G network by 130% in the Grand Holy Mosque in preparation of Umrah season 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s leading telecom provider stc Group is boosting its 5G network scope in the Grand Holy Mosque by 130 percent compared to last year to ensure better performance during the Umrah season.

The company also increased its network capabilities by 13 percent in Makkah and 18 percent in Madinah compared to last year, while expanding 5G coverage by 25 percent and 13 percent in the respective locations.

The group has prepared an emergency plan with authorities to achieve a rapid response to any crisis in addition to deploying network stability, technical support, and maintenance teams ready around the clock.

The digital infrastructure of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque was established to receive millions during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Group aims to prepare all sites for Umrah performers, worshipers, and visitors to the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in a way that guarantees a distinguished digital experience and raises the level of quality of services provided to them.

These early preparations aim to ensure the readiness of the Group's services and digital solutions to provide a unique experience for visitors.

Saudi Arabia receives millions of visitors during its Hajj and Ramadan seasons with Umrah visitors reaching seven million in 2022, according to the Ministry of Hajj.

In 2022, the ministry, for the first time, allowed people who had a tourist visa to the Kingdom to perform Umrah during their stay.

Last year’s Umrah performers increased by half a million compared to the year before. The Kingdom also expects to reach nine million Umrah visitors this year.

At the beginning of March, stc signed an agreement with Ericsson to explore deployment options and future network architectures for delivering 5G services.

The agreement aims to support stc’s goal to evolve towards cloud-native technologies and open network designs as well as increase the company’s flexibility in its 5G infrastructure.