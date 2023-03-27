PIF’s SEVEN appoints Egis to manage entertainment destinations  

RIYADH: SEVEN, the investment and entertainment execution arm of the Public Investment Fund, has appointed global consulting firm Egis as the project management company for destinations in Northwestern and Southern Provinces, including a recently announced development in Tabuk.

Egis will oversee the design of these destinations and overlook all development stages, including the identification of potential specialist partnerships required as well as the construction and project management services needed.

“Our commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 is ongoing with our projects, presence and people in the Kingdom. We are excited to further emphasize this with our involvement on the project with SEVEN, which is set to change the entertainment industry across the country,” Alaa AbuSiam, CEO of Egis in the Middle East and South Asia, said.

Egis has been operating in Saudi Arabia for almost 30 years and is currently working on more than 25 projects spread across the Kingdom including Riyadh Metro, Green Riyadh, AlUla development, Riyadh Airport and NEOM.

“We are delighted to be working with Egis, who are leaders in their field with a strong track record of delivering projects to the highest of standards. We will work together to achieve our shared vision of elevating the quality of life for the people of Saudi Arabia by providing unrivaled experiences at our world-class entertainment destinations across the Kingdom,” Abdullah AlDawood, chairman of SEVEN, said.

SEVEN is one of the main players in Saudi Arabia’s entertainment industry having made significant efforts directed at developing the ecosystem in line with Vision 2030.

“SEVEN will bring world-class entertainment which will contribute to the improvement of the sector and the quality of life of the Kingdom’s population; an objective both Egis and SEVEN have in common,” AbuSiam added.

Founded in 2017, SEVEN is planning to invest more than $13.3 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations across the Kingdom. Its most recent project is a $266 million attraction in Tabuk that was announced in January.