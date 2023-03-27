You are here

Belarusian FM backs Saudi Expo 2030 bid

Abdulrahman Suleiman Al-Ahmad (L), who is the Kingdom’s ambassador to Belarus and Russia, spoke with Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik. (Belarus Foreign Ministry)
Abdulrahman Suleiman Al-Ahmad (L), who is the Kingdom’s ambassador to Belarus and Russia, spoke with Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik. (Belarus Foreign Ministry)
Abdulrahman Suleiman Al-Ahmad, who is also the Kingdom's ambassador to Russia, spoke with Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Belarus met with Minsk’s top diplomat on Tuesday last week.

Abdulrahman Suleiman Al-Ahmad, who is also the Kingdom’s ambassador to Russia, spoke with Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik about a number of issues.

Aleinik relayed to Al-Ahmad his country’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030. He added that Riyadh would stage the event to a “high standard” and that Minsk would contribute any assistance required in making it a success, a Belarusian Foreign Ministry statement said.

Also on the agenda were development of political dialogue, the prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation and investment interaction between the Kingdom and Belarus.

The host country for the Expo 2030 is expected to be announced in November, Riyadh is competing with Rome, South Korea’s Busan and Ukraine’s Odessa.

King Salman issues royal order promoting, appointing 257 judges

RIYADH: King Salman issued on Monday a royal order to promote and appoint 257 judges at the Ministry of Justice at various ranks, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Sheikh Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, said the Royal order comes as an extension of the continuous support of the king to the judiciary.

Earlier this month, Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, head of Saudi Arabia’s Board of Grievances and chairman of the Saudi Administrative Judicial Council, noted the tangible development and rapid modernization of the judiciary during the era of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

 

Soothing and soulful voices in Grand Mosque anticipated worldwide every Ramadan

  • Prayers and calls have reverberated through the centuries in Makkah
MAKKAH: They have been reverberating through the Grand Mosque in Makkah for centuries — the soulful and soothing voices of muezzins calling the believers, and imams leading prayers five times a day.

Dr. Mansour Al-Dajani, a researcher on the history of Makkah, told Arab News recently that the first call to prayer, at noon in the Grand Mosque, was delivered from the roof of the holy Kaaba by Prophet Muhammad’s companion Bilal bin Rabah. This was on the order of the prophet on the day of the conquest of Makkah in the year 630 (8 A.H.).

“The Grand Mosque was as large as the Mataf (area of circumambulation around Makkah’s Kaaba) at that time and had no wall surrounding it, nor a minaret. Minarets appeared for the first time in the year 754 (137 A.H.) during the reign of the Abbasid Caliph Abu Jafar Al-Mansour, who built the first minaret, known as Bab Al-Umrah, in the western corner from the northern side of the Grand Mosque.”

The minaret was a tall tower attached or adjacent to the mosque. It was an integral part of the mosque and designed so the call to prayer could be heard loud and clear throughout the city.

He explained: “This minaret and the ones that were built after it were used to recite the call to prayer in the Grand Mosque. The chief muezzin would start the call to prayer from the minaret of Bab Al-Umrah, then all the muezzins would follow him on the other minarets. After that, the Bab Al-Salam minaret became the chief muezzin’s platform for the call to prayer, and in the 16th century (10th century A.H.), the chief muezzin used the dome of Zamzam to deliver the call to prayer.”

Loudspeakers in the Grand Mosque were introduced for the first time in 1947 during the reign of King Abdulaziz.

The late Makkan historian and writer Prof. Ahmed Ali Asad Allah Al-Kazemi stated in his memoirs “The Daily Events in Makkah” that in 1947 Sheikh Abd Al-Zahir Abu Al-Samh, the imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, asked Minister of Finance Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Hamdan to provide loudspeakers and a microphone.

He wrote that in that year the speakers in the Grand Mosque were used for the Friday and Eid sermons, which fell on the same day. The sermon was usually delivered by Sheikh Abu Al-Samh’s son, Abdul Rahman, with only a few worshippers in the mosque able to hear. However, on Friday Oct. 31, 1947, Sheikh Abu Al-Samh delivered the Friday sermon with a microphone heard by thousands of worshippers in the Grand Mosque.

In 1957, the speaker’s location was changed when the first expansion of the Mataf in the Grand Mosque took place. In 1963, the speakers were placed in a separate, private building, called Almukbariya, from which the call to prayer is performed, and where the muezzin chants or repeats in response to the imam’s prayers.

Recently further changes were made in the Almukbariya building by the Projects and Engineering Studies Agency at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, to ensure operational efficiency for Ramadan 2023.

Eng. Mohammed Al-Waqdani, undersecretary of the agency, said the Almukbariya in its new form took into account the architectural changes in the Grand Mosque in terms of color and style.

It allows for greater sound clarity, to amplify the voices of the muezzins. There are also sound and television control rooms and studios, special waiting offices for muezzins and alternates, and rooms for public services. The Mataf and Kaaba can be seen from the southern part of the Almukbariya.

Al-Waqdani added that the Almukbariya plays an important role, in coordination with the Radio and Television Authority, in the live broadcast of  “of all rituals and religious events that are held in the Grand Mosque throughout the year, especially during the blessed Ramadan and Hajj season.”

Environmental volunteering initiative to launch in Qassim

  MoU signed to improve vegetation in national parks and Qassim University facilities
RIYADH: Qassim’s Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between Qassim University, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, and the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification to implement the One Million Environmental Volunteer Hours initiative over three years.

Setting a target of volunteer hours at Qassim University, the MoU aims to improve vegetation in national parks and campus facilities,  promote seeding, educational and cleaning campaigns, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal praised the objectives of the initiative, which help to promote environmental preservation and increase the proportion of vegetation in the region. He added that the partnership is in line with the goals of Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green initiative.

 

Ramadan meet, greet initiative launched for Makkah pilgrims, umrah visitors

  • Greeting points will be set up at Haramain train station and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah
RIYADH: The Grand Mosque in Makkah has launched a welcome initiative for pilgrims and umrah visitors arriving in Saudi Arabia.

The scheme has been initiated by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques represented by its media affairs, public relations, and women’s exhibitions agency.

Greeting points will be set up at Haramain train station and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Agency official Nada Al-Malki said: “The pilgrims are warmly welcomed at the designated train station, and a set of gifts are presented to help them perform their rituals with ease.”

The initiative was started last year at the railway station with senior management greeting pilgrims and distributing information on digital services, and gift packages including a prayer rug, umbrella, and Zamzam water.

On Sunday, the presidency, represented by the agency responsible for libraries and cultural affairs, launched its Ramadan program in the Grand Mosque library which will include scientific and cultural meetings and seminars.

The first evening session looked at various aspects of the life of the Prophet Muhammad.

Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers to meet during Ramadan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, have agreed to meet during the month of Ramadan, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.

The diplomats also discussed in a phone call a number of issues amid the trilateral agreement signed in China.

The Kingdom and Iran agreed on March 10 to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months following years of tensions.

