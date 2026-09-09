RIYADH: In the heart of the Qassim region a special date variety with a deep crimson hue and a buttery, honeyed sweetness is driving a high-stakes agricultural season.

The Red Sukari date — a crop so tied to the soil of Al-Mithnab that attempts to cultivate it elsewhere have largely failed — has taken center stage, as truckloads of fresh harvest flood the governorate’s central auction yards. Moving rapidly from local trading floors to premium markets across Saudi Arabia, this distinctive fruit is more than just a seasonal crop, it is the economic pulse of an agricultural powerhouse boasting more than 3,200 farms, a million palm trees and more than 70 date varieties.

Red Sukari production is expected to hit 2,500 tonnes this season alone, according to Al-Mithnab Governor Abdulrahman Al-Sudais. Visiting the Red Sukari Al-Mithnab Festival — a seasonal showcase at the Prince Sultan Cultural Center — Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, governor of Qassim, hailed the crop as a major competitive engine for the area, urging growers and entrepreneurs to push beyond raw trading into high-value manufacturing.

Soil, sun and strict quality control What gives the Red Sukari its legendary status is an agricultural phenomenon known as a micro-terroir — a very small area of land in which the soil, sunlight and wind patterns create distinct growing conditions. Dr. Abdulmohsen Al-Ammar, who oversees Red Sukari date operations in Al-Mithnab, told Arab News that the variety’s origins could be traced back to a single farm where it was first discovered and propagated.

“Red Sukari dates have had very limited success when grown outside Al-Mithnab because of the governorate’s distinctive agricultural soil and its particular characteristics, which are well suited to this variety of date,” Al-Ammar said, in reference to the area’s mineral-rich soil and abundant groundwater. The crop’s journey from palm to plate is strictly regulated.

Before the start of the auction agricultural inspectors conduct rigorous daily checks. Sales are then channeled through the digital Seasonal Markets Platform, operated by the National Center for Palms and Dates, which allows registered farmers to trade transparently with buyers nationwide.

“We can see this today at the governorate’s central market during the Red Sukari season,” Al-Ammar said. “The diversity of date varieties has also given Al-Mithnab’s market significant importance, with some premium varieties selling at high prices.”

From traditional orchards to tech and date ice cream The harvest is also fueling a quiet transformation among the Kingdom’s youth, who are using digital marketing, cold-chain logistics and e-commerce to take Al-Mithnab’s harvest global. “Date seasons provide young people with significant opportunities to enter the labor market, gain commercial experience and engage directly with farmers and customers,” Al-Ammar said.

At the same time processing industries are reimagining how dates are consumed. Beyond traditional raw sales at the rutab (semi-dry) stage, Red Sukari dates are now being transformed into date syrup, artisanal ice cream, date-infused popcorn, traditional maamoul (filled cookies) and even experimental fusion dishes like date-filled mutabbaq (stuffed flatbread).

The Red Sukari Al-Mithnab Festival was originally known as the Al-Mithnab Date Festival, but rebranded under the direction of Prince Faisal. Putting the focus on a single flagship product has paid off, elevating market values, boosting farmers’ incomes and cementing Al-Mithnab’s position as the capital of Saudi agricultural heritage.