Saudi interior minister, UK Home Secretary sign raft of agreements at meeting in London

LONDON: Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, the Saudi Minister of the Interior, met with the UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman in London on Tuesday.
Prince Abdulaziz thanked the British Home Secretary for hosting the meeting, which reflected the common desire to boost the strategic and historical ties between the two countries.
The prince stressed that the Saudi government valued and appreciated the existing security cooperation, referring to the ongoing security coordination between the two countries' ministries of interior.
During the session, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen and develop the courses of joint security cooperation.
The session saw the signing of several agreements in the security, development and training fields between the Ministry of the Interior of Saudi Arabia and the UK Home Office.
The session was attended by Prince Khaled bin Bandar, Saudi Ambassador to the UK, the undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Interior Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, and a number of officials from the two countries.
RIYADH: When fasting from dawn to dusk during the holy month of Ramadan many people can overlook the importance of a well-rounded diet and either overeat or fail to ingest enough nutrients for the day.
Dr. Mohammed Baker Alawamy, a consultant adult gastroenterologist and therapeutic endoscopist from Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, highlighted several ways of keeping healthy this Ramadan through diet and exercise.
“Drink ample amounts of water, try to limit the amount of refined sugars in your diet, and be cognizant (of) the amount of protein you consume,” Alawamy said.
Many people find themselves overeating during the month of Ramadan while others complain of weight loss due to having a lower caloric intake. The ideal wellness goal while fasting is finding the right balance that provides the body with proper nutrition to complete the fast.
“My rule of thumb is 1 gram of protein for each kilogram of body weight to reduce the muscle losses during the fasting month of Ramadan,” Alawamy said.
The ideal wellness goal while fasting is finding the right balance that provides the body with proper nutrition to complete the fast.
The holy month of Ramadan is one of the best times to create a reset for the body with changes in habits including avoiding unhealthy food.
When choosing the right sahoor or iftar drink to consume, many people choose smoothies believing that it is a healthy option that will satisfy their hunger throughout the day.
“What I usually tell my patients, the worst kind of calorie you can consume is one that is easily absorbed, does not satisfy your hunger, and is calorie dense,” Alawamy said.
Alawamy explained that most of these calorie-dense foods include juices, smoothies and ice cream.
“Obviously, you can make smoothies that are balanced and nutritionally excellent, but most people use frozen fruits, add sugar or ice cream, and do not include much fiber in that mix,” he said.
When asked about what “gut-healthy” foods people should make a part of their Ramadan routine, Alawamy explained that he has some reservations about the term gut healthy since it is “always misconstrued or misrepresented.”
“It is always best to stick to the basics. High fiber, balanced diets such as the Mediterranean diet have been shown to affect health positively,” he explained.
Many medical experts suggest avoiding eating processed foods and relying on nutritional options such as fresh fruits and vegetables and snacks such as nuts.
“Nuts contain a significant amount of polyunsaturated fats, which are healthy and help reduce the (craving) for other less nutritious foods,” the doctor said.
When the month of Ramadan begins many stop exercising completely, but Alawamy says it is a great time to do light workouts.
“It (Ramadan) is an excellent opportunity for most people to do low-intensity level exercises, for example, normal pace walking or brisk walking as well as stretching and yoga,” he said.
People can even engage in high-intensity exercise after breaking their fast, he said.
Maintaining proper sleep is also important in Ramadan. In many parts of the world, many have their sleep disrupted because of the tradition of spending late nights with family and friends.
Some people use Ramadan as a time to be drastically reduce food intake but losing weight too quickly can potentially be harmful to the body. Therefore, it is important to find a certain balance when it comes to the quality and quantity of the foods consumed, ways of staying active and regulating the body’s sleeping schedule.
When trying to find a healthy Ramadan routine that suits your individual needs and health requirements one can feel overwhelmed by the different voices and opinions online. It is always best to do thorough research and contact a trusted physician for advice.
Jordan's Queen Rania visits Bizat Al-Reeh exhibition, Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah
Charity official hails queen’s attendance in highlighting event, emphasizing its global reach
Jordanian royal also performed Umrah in Makkah, held iftar banquet for women
Updated 28 March 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: Jordan’s Queen Rania on Monday attended the opening of the 22nd Bizat Al-Reeh exhibition at Jeddah Superdome, the Jordan News Agency reported.
Proceeds from the six-day event, being held under the patronage of Princess Adila bint Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, will go toward the National Charity Foundation for Home Healthcare of which the princess is chairwoman.
Foundation vice president, Abeer Qabbani, welcomed the queen and noted that her attendance gave added significance to the exhibition and emphasized its global reach, evidenced by this year’s strong international presence.
Bizat Al-Reeh — organized by the Saudi Ministry of Culture as part of the Kingdom’s Ramadan celebrations — plays host to at least 170 local and regional participants from more than 15 countries.
Jordan River Designs was making its debut at this year’s event with a display of handcrafted heritage items.
Other products being showcased include home accessories, jewelry, food, and fashion items and a series of activities allow visitors to interactively browse displays and artworks.
Queen Rania also visited the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah produced by Diriyah Biennale Foundation, a non-profit organization established in 2020 by the Ministry of Culture.
The foundation’s chief executive officer, Aya Al-Bakree, showed the queen around the gallery which hosts more than 300 artworks, including 40 pieces created by international institutions and around 200 heritage items produced locally that feature several valuable historical artifacts from the Two Holy Mosques.
Titled “Awwal Bait” (“First House”) in reference to the Kaaba in Makkah, the first edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale features more than 60 established and emerging artists from around the world, at least 60 new commissions, 280 artifacts, and 15 artworks exhibited for the first time.
In addition, the Jordanian royal visited Makkah to perform Umrah and held an iftar banquet for a number of Jordanian women, part of her Ramadan Umrah mission consisting of 500 women.
Restoring Kingdom's oldest mosques to connect past and future
‘Our ancient ancestors were natural-born architects,’ says heritage researcher
Baha’s Al-Safa Mosque will be restored with natural materials from the stones of the Sarawat Mountains
Updated 28 March 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Two of the oldest mosques in Jeddah and Baha, Al-Khidr Mosque and Al-Safa Mosque, will be renovated under the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for Developing Historical Mosques.
As part of the project’s second phase, Jeddah’s Al-Khidr Mosque will be restored as an architectural masterpiece while increasing its size by an additional 355 square meters, with updates to accommodate modern architectural developments.
For over 700 years, Al-Khidr Mosque has been an integral part of Al-Balad historic district, and is considered one of the 30 most important historic mosques across Saudi Arabia.
Built 1,350 years ago, Baha's Al-Safa Mosque will be restored with natural materials from the stones of the Sarawat Mountains.
Saleh Al-Mosned, a researcher in heritage and history for over 50 years, says preserving historical monuments is important because it connects the present to the past.
“It is important to preserve an ancient era — preserve it for us, and for future generations to show how the design of Islamic architecture was in the past, and what materials were used during that era, whether the buildings were mosques, corners, or libraries.
“Our ancient ancestors, teachers and builders, were natural-born architects,” he added.
Al-Mosned visited the renovated Al-Shafi’i Mosque and Al-Mimar Mosque in Jeddah, and said that the restoration of mosques attracted tourists curious to explore the Kingdom and its architecture.
“The renovations were with the same primary raw materials with which the two mosques were built, from carved stone, wooden crowns, ceilings made of wood, and the windows and the old inscriptions and decoration,” said Al-Mosned.
“Mosques are one of the main reasons for bringing tourists to the city — to see the art and design of Islamic architecture and buildings that we have (from) centuries ago,” he added.
The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for the Development of Historical Mosques serves four objectives that fall in line with Vision 2030: enhancing the religious and cultural status of mosques, restoring historic mosques for worship and prayer, preserving the original features of historic mosques, and highlighting Saudi Arabia’s rich culture.
The project launched in 2018 and has an extensive restoration program for 130 mosques in 13 regions across the Kingdom.
The first phase of the project concluded successfully, with 30 mosques restored and updated in just over a year at a cost of more than SR50 million ($13.3 million).
By the end of phase two, launched in July 2022, 30 more mosques will be restored: six in the Riyadh region, five in the Makkah region, four in the Madinah region, three in the Asir region, two in the Eastern Province, two in Al-Jouf, two in Jazan, one in the Northern Borders region, one in Tabuk, one in Baha, one in Najran, one in Hail, and one in Qassim.
Azeri officials visit Qur'an printing complex in Madinah
During the meeting, both parties discussed bilateral relations and ways to promote them in the printing and translation of the Holy Qur’an
Pashazadeh and his accompanying delegation watched a visual presentation on the establishment of the complex
Updated 28 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Secretary-General of King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an in Madinah Atef bin Ibrahim Al-Olayan recently met Allahshukur Pashazadeh, the grand mufti of Azerbaijan, and his delegation.
During the meeting, both parties discussed bilateral relations and ways to promote them in the printing and translation of the Holy Qur’an.
Pashazadeh and his accompanying delegation watched a visual presentation on the establishment of the complex, its ongoing work and plans to develop it.
They also reviewed the modern technologies used to print and translate the Holy Qur’an and the complex’s most prominent activities, in addition to the local and international awards it has won.
The delegation was briefed on the different translations and sizes of the Holy Qur’an that the complex has produced as part of its efforts to facilitate comprehension for non-Arabic speakers.
Saudi Arabia has printed more than 350 million copies of the Qur’an, translated the holy book into more than 76 international languages, and distributed copies to countries across the globe.
The complex has increased printing of the Qur’an by more than 100 percent in recent years, taking the number of copies it prints using the best paper annually to 20 million.
Saudi crown prince, in talks with Chinese president, recognizes Beijing’s role in renewal of ties with Iran
During the call aspects of partnership between the Kingdom and China were reviewed
Updated 28 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had a phone conversation on Tuesday with Chinese president Xi Jinping, where they emphasized the importance of relations the two countries.
The crown prince also expressed the Kingdom’s appreciation for the Chinese role and efforts to develop the relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Saudi Press Agency reported.
For his part, the Chinese president praised the Kingdom’s role in strengthening Beijing’s relations with GCC countries and countries of the Middle East.
During the call, they reviewed aspects of partnership between the Kingdom and China, as well as joint efforts to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields.