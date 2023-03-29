E-vision acquires exclusive MENA broadcast rights to Indian Premier League 2023

DUBAI: E-vision, the media and entertainment arm of e& life, has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for the TATA Indian Premier League 2023 slated to start on March 31.
The IPL is one of the most anticipated cricket events of the year with 70 league matches over 52 days.
The top four teams will compete in the playoffs, with the final scheduled for May 28.
The matches will be aired on CricLife1, which is available on ELife, and streaming platforms Switch TV and StarzPlay.
“The acquisition of the exclusive broadcast and media rights for the TATA IPL 2023 is a significant milestone for E-Vision,” said Olivier Bramly, CEO of E-vision.
“We are committed to providing the best possible coverage of the event and delivering the best in sports and entertainment from local and international content providers,” he added.
The move expands E-Vision’s slate of sports content, which includes events such as the ICC world cups and the Asia Cup.
“Cricket is a huge part of our sports offering,” said Danny Bates, chief operations officer of StarzPlay, which has witnessed a spike in subscribers for tournaments like the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
This year’s IPL teams are the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and the Lucknow Super Giants.
Matches will be played across 12 different venues in India, following a home-and-away format for the first time in four years.
“The 16th season of the IPL will revert to the home-and-away format, where all the teams will play seven home games and seven away games respectively in the league stage,” India’s cricket control board said in a statement.
