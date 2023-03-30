Saudi leaders congratulate UAE president on new leadership appointments

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman project puts its focus on Al-Jubail Mosque

RIYADH: Al-Jubail Mosque, which is three centuries old and is located in the center of Thaqif in Taif governorate in Makkah, is to be the focus of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for the Development of Historical Mosques.

The initiative aims at reviving the architecture of Al-Jubail Mosque and increasing public awareness about the importance of preserving historical mosques.

The area of the site will reach 310 sq. meters after renovation, while it will maintain its capacity for 45 worshippers.

The reconstruction of the mosque will utilize methods that maintain its main component, stones from the Sarawat Mountains, in addition to local wood which is to be used in ceilings, pillars, windows, and doors.

Following its refurbishment, the mosque will maintain its narrow openings, for which its unique architectural style is famous.

Originally built with juniper wood, which is known for its durability, Al-Jubail Mosque will be reconstructed using granite stones instead of cement to revive the old Sarat architectural style.

The second phase of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman project focuses on 30 mosques across the 13 regions of Saudi Arabia.

The renovation project strikes a balance between integrating modern and ancient building standards to achieve sustainability and development, while preserving the historical characteristics of the mosques.

Saudi companies specializing in old structures, along with engineers from the Kingdom, are involved in helping to preserve each mosque’s authentic architectural identity.

The project’s first phase involved the restoration of 30 mosques in 10 regions.

The project has four strategic objectives: restoring the buildings for worship and prayer; giving an urban authenticity to historical mosques; highlighting the cultural dimension of Saudi Arabia; and enhancing the religious and cultural status of the locations.

It also contributes to highlighting the cultural depth of the Kingdom by helping to preserve the country’s urban characteristics.

