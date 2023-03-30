Saudi leaders congratulate UAE president on new leadership appointments

RIYADH: King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Al-Nahyan on new leadership appointments.
On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed appointed his eldest son Sheikh Khaled as the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, and his brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan as vice president of the UAE.
He also named his other brothers Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al-Nahyan the deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi.
In their cable of congratulations, the Saudi leaders wished the newly appointed officials success in serving the people of the UAE towards further progress and prosperity. They also reiterated the deep historical ties that unite both countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Bahrain and Qatar’s leaders also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the new appointments.
In a phone call with the UAE president, Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said he hoped the new appointments would “provide a strong impetus for the country’s development and progress,” reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The newly-appointed officials received messages of congratulations from the rulers of the rest of the emirates early Thursday.