Direct flights launched between Saudi Arabia, Venice

Direct flights launched between Saudi Arabia, Venice
The new direct flights follow a memorandum of understanding that Wizz Air signed with the Saudi Investment Ministry. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

Direct flights launched between Saudi Arabia, Venice

Direct flights launched between Saudi Arabia, Venice
  Wizz Air flights between Jeddah and Italy's most popular tourist destination will be twice a week
  Airline manager: 'Our expansion into Saudi Arabia from Italy began only a few months ago and has already proved to be a success'
Updated 30 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: The first direct flight between Saudi Arabia and Venice, Italy’s most popular tourist destination, took place on Wednesday.

Flights with low-cost Hungarian airline Wizz Air between the historical lagoon city and Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city Jeddah will be twice a week, operating all year round.  

The new direct flights follow a memorandum of understanding that Wizz Air signed with the Saudi Investment Ministry aimed at enhancing the development of the Kingdom’s tourism sector in line with the Vision 2030 reform program.

Wizz Air launched other direct flights between Italian and Saudi cities in recent months — including from Rome to Dammam and Riyadh, and from Milan to Jeddah — as part of 23 new routes from Europe to the Kingdom.

The departure of the first Venice-Jeddah flight was saluted with a ceremony at Marco Polo Airport in Venice attended by a representative of the mayor.

Tamara Nikiforova, corporate communication manager at Wizz Air Malta, said: “We are happy to continue our expansion into Saudi Arabia from Italy, which began only a few months ago and has already proved to be a success.”

She added: “This new and unique connection to Jeddah will allow all passengers departing from Venice Marco Polo Airport to benefit from the immense historical, artistic and cultural heritage this city offers.”

Saudi leaders congratulate UAE president on new leadership appointments

Saudi leaders congratulate UAE president on new leadership appointments
Updated 29 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi leaders congratulate UAE president on new leadership appointments

Saudi leaders congratulate UAE president on new leadership appointments
  Bahrain and Qatar's leaders also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on new appointments
  Newly-appointed officials received messages of congratulations from the rulers of the rest of the emirates
Updated 29 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Al-Nahyan on new leadership appointments.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed appointed his eldest son Sheikh Khaled as the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, and his brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan as vice president of the UAE.

He also named his other brothers Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al-Nahyan the deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi.

In their cable of congratulations, the Saudi leaders wished the newly appointed officials success in serving the people of the UAE towards further progress and prosperity. They also reiterated the deep historical ties that unite both countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.  

Bahrain and Qatar’s leaders also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the new appointments.

In a phone call with the UAE president, Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said he hoped the new appointments would “provide a strong impetus for the country’s development and progress,” reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The newly-appointed officials received messages of congratulations from the rulers of the rest of the emirates early Thursday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman project puts its focus on Al-Jubail Mosque

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman project puts its focus on Al-Jubail Mosque
Updated 30 March 2023
SPA

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman project puts its focus on Al-Jubail Mosque

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman project puts its focus on Al-Jubail Mosque
  The initiative aims to increase public awareness about the importance of preserving historical mosques
Updated 30 March 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Al-Jubail Mosque, which is three centuries old and is located in the center of Thaqif in Taif governorate in Makkah, is to be the focus of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for the Development of Historical Mosques.

The initiative aims at reviving the architecture of Al-Jubail Mosque and increasing public awareness about the importance of preserving historical mosques.

The area of the site will reach 310 sq. meters after renovation, while it will maintain its capacity for 45 worshippers.

The reconstruction of the mosque will utilize methods that maintain its main component, stones from the Sarawat Mountains, in addition to local wood which is to be used in ceilings, pillars, windows, and doors.

Following its refurbishment, the mosque will maintain its narrow openings, for which its unique architectural style is famous.

Originally built with juniper wood, which is known for its durability, Al-Jubail Mosque will be reconstructed using granite stones instead of cement to revive the old Sarat architectural style.

The second phase of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman project focuses on 30 mosques across the 13 regions of Saudi Arabia.

The renovation project strikes a balance between integrating modern and ancient building standards to achieve sustainability and development, while preserving the historical characteristics of the mosques.

Saudi companies specializing in old structures, along with engineers from the Kingdom, are involved in helping to preserve each mosque’s authentic architectural identity.

The project’s first phase involved the restoration of 30 mosques in 10 regions.

The project has four strategic objectives: restoring the buildings for worship and prayer; giving an urban authenticity to historical mosques; highlighting the cultural dimension of Saudi Arabia; and enhancing the religious and cultural status of the locations.

It also contributes to highlighting the cultural depth of the Kingdom by helping to preserve the country’s urban characteristics.
 

KSrelief chief, Equatorial Guinea discuss humanitarian work

KSrelief chief, Equatorial Guinea discuss humanitarian work
Updated 30 March 2023
Arab News

KSrelief chief, Equatorial Guinea discuss humanitarian work

KSrelief chief, Equatorial Guinea discuss humanitarian work
  Since its inception in May 2015, the KSrelief has implemented 2,315 projects worth more than $6 billion in 90 countries
Updated 30 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Supervisor-General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah received the ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to the Kingdom, Dr. Benigno-Pedro Matute Tang, at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.

During the meeting, topics of mutual interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs were discussed.

The Guinean ambassador stated appreciation for the center’s efforts exerted in the field of humanitarian work and its efforts to help people and countries in need around the world.

Since its inception in May 2015, the KSrelief has implemented 2,315 projects worth more than $6 billion in 90 countries.

The center’s programs include food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, humanitarian and emergency relief coordination, logistics, nutrition, and emergency telecommunication.

The countries and territories that benefited the most from the center’s various projects were Yemen ($4.2 billion), Palestine ($369 million), Syria ($342 million) and Somalia ($232 million).
 

Who’s Who: Manal Al-Bar, director of marketing at the Jabal Omar Jumeirah Makkah

Who’s Who: Manal Al-Bar, director of marketing at the Jabal Omar Jumeirah Makkah
Updated 30 March 2023
Arab News

Who's Who: Manal Al-Bar, director of marketing at the Jabal Omar Jumeirah Makkah

Who’s Who: Manal Al-Bar, director of marketing at the Jabal Omar Jumeirah Makkah
Updated 30 March 2023
Arab News

Manal Hashem Al-Bar was recently appointed director of marketing at the Jabal Omar Jumeirah Makkah.

The hotel is the UAE-based chain’s first to open in Saudi Arabia and one of its biggest to date.

Spread across four towers it houses a variety of food and beverage venues, more than 90 retail outlets, a gym, executive lounge, and meeting facilities.

Al-Bar will be responsible for leading the marketing team and overseeing integrated marketing and public relations campaigns for hotel rooms, restaurants, and all other facilities.

With more than 13 years’ experience in hospitality leadership roles in Saudi Arabia, she was previously the marketing director for the Venue Jeddah Corniche Hotel.

Al-Bar also worked as director of marketing at the Bonyan Group where she managed Al-Rashid malls in Abha, Madinah, and Jazan, in addition to Marriott hotels in Madinah and two properties in Jazan.

As marketing manager for the Marriott International group in western Saudi Arabia, she oversaw the opening of several hotels, including the Courtyard, Residence Inn Jazan, and Jabal Omar Makkah Marriott.

After joining Hyatt, she was part of the opening of the Jabal Omar Hyatt Makkah, the company’s first branded hotel in Makkah and first Hyatt Regency brand in Saudi Arabia where she developed the marketing plan and introduced the brand and hotel offerings.

Al-Bar gained a bachelor’s degree in English language from King Abdulaziz University and successfully completed several courses to build her marketing foundational skills and techniques.

She also attended a Misk leadership program to obtain on-the-job experience.
 

Muslim World League launches food baskets project in Pakistan

Muslim World League launches food baskets project in Pakistan
Updated 30 March 2023
Arab News

Muslim World League launches food baskets project in Pakistan

Muslim World League launches food baskets project in Pakistan
  King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has also delivered 100 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan
Updated 30 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Muslim World League has launched a program for distributing Ramadan food baskets in Pakistan as part of its humanitarian efforts, and to complement the role of Saudi relief institutions around the world.

A celebration at the MWL office in Islamabad marked the event, with Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, and  Dr. Jamal Nasir, caretaker minister of health in Pakistan’s Punjab province, in attendance, along with a number of officials.

Saad bin Masoud Al-Harthy, the MWL’s regional director in Pakistan, said that the program would distribute 3,500 food baskets, each weighing 33 kg, covering a family’s needs for a month.

Al-Harthy added that the program was part of humanitarian efforts the MWL provides in all fields across Pakistan to meet the needs of its people.

He said that the program would benefit thousands of poor and impoverished people and widows in the country.

Nasir expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Pakistani government and the nation to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He also thanked MWL’s members for their support of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has delivered 100 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. It was handed over by Al-Malki in the presence of a number of senior Pakistani officials.

The gift comes within the relief and humanitarian programs being offered by the government of King Salman to reach families in need in different areas of the world.
 

