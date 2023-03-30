Direct flights launched between Saudi Arabia, Venice

ROME: The first direct flight between Saudi Arabia and Venice, Italy’s most popular tourist destination, took place on Wednesday.

Flights with low-cost Hungarian airline Wizz Air between the historical lagoon city and Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city Jeddah will be twice a week, operating all year round.

The new direct flights follow a memorandum of understanding that Wizz Air signed with the Saudi Investment Ministry aimed at enhancing the development of the Kingdom’s tourism sector in line with the Vision 2030 reform program.

Wizz Air launched other direct flights between Italian and Saudi cities in recent months — including from Rome to Dammam and Riyadh, and from Milan to Jeddah — as part of 23 new routes from Europe to the Kingdom.

The departure of the first Venice-Jeddah flight was saluted with a ceremony at Marco Polo Airport in Venice attended by a representative of the mayor.

Tamara Nikiforova, corporate communication manager at Wizz Air Malta, said: “We are happy to continue our expansion into Saudi Arabia from Italy, which began only a few months ago and has already proved to be a success.”

She added: “This new and unique connection to Jeddah will allow all passengers departing from Venice Marco Polo Airport to benefit from the immense historical, artistic and cultural heritage this city offers.”