You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi capital market regulator gives nod for 4 new listings on stock exchange

Saudi capital market regulator gives nod for 4 new listings on stock exchange

Saudi capital market regulator gives nod for 4 new listings on stock exchange
The approval for IPOs of the four companies is valid for six months, said CMA. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/56vya

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi capital market regulator gives nod for 4 new listings on stock exchange

Saudi capital market regulator gives nod for 4 new listings on stock exchange
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Markets Authority approved First Milling Co.’s application for an initial public offering of 30 percent of its share capital on the Saudi Stock Exchange, also known as Tadawul.  

The company was the first of several flour milling privatizations in Saudi Arabia, sold to Raha AlSafi consortium for $540 million in 2020.  

The consortium was led by Saudi Arabian firm Almutlaq Group and also included Al Safi, Abunayyan Holding and UAE-based Essa Al Ghurair Investment, with investment bank Canaccord Genuity acting as a financial adviser, it was reported at the time. 

The CMA also gave the green light to Lumi Rental Co. to register and offer 16.5 million shares, or 30 percent of its share capital, on Tadawul. 

In December 2022, Seera Group Holding approved, during an extraordinary general meeting, the demerger of Lumi from the group in order to offer 16.5 million ordinary shares, or 30 percent of Lumi’s capital, on Tadawul.   

During the same month, Seera Holding submitted an application to the CMA for Lumi’s Tadawul IPO.   

Lumi is specialized in car rental in Saudi Arabia. It has 25 branches, of which nine are in the Kingdom's airports.   

In addition, CMA approved both Saudi Call Trading’s application to float 675,000 shares, or 15 percent of the company’s share capital, on the parallel market Nomu.  

Another firm that received CMA approval is Abdul Aziz Al-Tuwaijri Trading Co. which applied for the registration and offering of 600,000 shares representing 13.04 percent of the company’s share capital on Nomu. 

The approval for IPOs of the four companies is valid for six months, said CMA. 

This comes as companies from the Middle East raised some $21.9 billion through IPOs in 2022, accounting for more than half the total from wider Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to Dealogic data.  

Topics: Saudi CMA IPO Listing

Related

Saudi investment funds hit record high after 25% surge: CMA
Business & Economy
Saudi investment funds hit record high after 25% surge: CMA
Saudi capital market’s value surges 476% over 5 years to $2.6tn: CMA 
Business & Economy
Saudi capital market’s value surges 476% over 5 years to $2.6tn: CMA 

Alrasheed Greenhouses partners with Dutch firm Plantlab in Saudi food security boost 

Alrasheed Greenhouses partners with Dutch firm Plantlab in Saudi food security boost 
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Alrasheed Greenhouses partners with Dutch firm Plantlab in Saudi food security boost 

Alrasheed Greenhouses partners with Dutch firm Plantlab in Saudi food security boost 
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will see a cut in the imports of leafy crops thanks to a new partnership between agricultural firms in the Kingdom and Dutch food products supplier Plantlab.  

As per the agreement, local production of such food in the Kingdom will be set at the highest international indoor farming standards, thus limiting imports of leafy greens into the Saudi market.  

This deal comes as the Kingdom seeks to improve its food security in line with Vision 2030 goals, as it promotes the diversification of domestic exports.

The partnership took place between the Saudi Greenhouses Management and Agri Marketing Co., also known as Alrasheed Greenhouses, and Plantlab, reported the Saudi Press Agency.  

The Saudi-Dutch collaboration reflects the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s efforts to increase agricultural production in greenhouses, with SR4 billion ($1.1 billion) worth of investments planned until 2025.     

Ahmed Al-Ayada, the undersecretary of MEWA, attended the ceremony at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh.  

The partnership will also pave the way for enhancing the production efficiency of indoor farming, restricting irrigation water and energy consumption and trading foreign technology.    

In addition, it will shift the Saudi industrial sector’s paradigm by developing indoor farms using locally manufactured materials.  

Alrasheed Greenhouses is one of the largest agricultural production and consultancy firms in Saudi Arabia.    

It has been known for its dedication to food safety and biocontrol programs that drive the engine of the almost 75 hectares of greenhouses under its management.    

The firm develops environmentally responsible agricultural schemes, delivers agro-support services and renders technical advice while maintaining quality and sustainability.  

The Dutch company Plantlab, on the other hand, owns the biggest indoor farming facility specially designed for research and development.  

The company weighs heavily on the potential of the partnership to enhance the agricultural sector in the Kingdom generally and the indoor farming sector in particular.

Topics: Agriculture Saudi Dutch

Unemployment rate among Saudis falls to all-time low of 8%

Unemployment rate among Saudis falls to all-time low of 8%
Updated 5 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Unemployment rate among Saudis falls to all-time low of 8%

Unemployment rate among Saudis falls to all-time low of 8%
Updated 5 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The unemployment rate among Saudis has dropped to the lowest ever level, based on the data available since 1991. 

It fell to 8 percent in the fourth quarter 2022, from 9.9 percent in the previous quarter, according to the General Authority for Statistics’ labor force survey.  

The Kingdom targets unemployment rate of 7 percent by 2030.

Topics: unemployment

Related

Saudi unemployment rises to 9.9% in Q3: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi unemployment rises to 9.9% in Q3: GASTAT

Deal agreed to offer training for Saudi retirees looking to return to work

Deal agreed to offer training for Saudi retirees looking to return to work
Updated 40 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Deal agreed to offer training for Saudi retirees looking to return to work

Deal agreed to offer training for Saudi retirees looking to return to work
Updated 40 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Retired workers in Saudi Arabia will be offered training and incentives to encourage them to work in the Kingdom’s public and private sectors. 

The General Organization for Social Insurance’s Taqdeer program has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Society for Human Resources, also known as Bishr, to push ahead with the initiative. 

As part of the agreement, the Taqdeer platform will enable Bishr to access GOSI’s data of registered retirees, devise training needs and build appropriate programs and initiatives for them. 

Introduced in 2020, Taqdeer meets the aspirations of the members of the Public Pension Agency of Saudi Arabia, including retirees and their beneficiaries, by providing them specialized services through strategic partnerships with the private sector. It is now part of GOSI. 

Speaking to the Saudi Press Agency, Saud bin Suleiman Al-Juhani, assistant governor of Social Insurance for Insurance Affairs, expressed his happiness in expanding the base of the Taqdeer’s partners in the public and private sectors to achieve benefits for the program's beneficiaries. 

“This memorandum falls under the ‘Experience’ track, one of the five tracks of the ‘Appreciation’ program, which is concerned with qualifying the program’s retired clients, male and female, to engage in the labor market again and benefit from their great experiences,” said Al-Juhani. 

He stressed the continuous pursuit of the ‘Appreciation’ program to establish distinguished partnerships with all parties marks the agency’s commitment to provide products, services and benefits that meet the aspirations of the program's members. 

The Taqdeer program also provides its members exclusive offers, benefits and discounts, funding avenues, skills and training programs, opportunities to impart social responsibilities and share their professional experience. 

For instance, Osoul Modern Finance Co. is offering customized personal loans with 7.5 percent interest for Taqdeer beneficiaries until Aug. 31, 2023 across the Kingdom. 

Likewise, Alkhaleej Medical Co. is offering a 30 percent discount on its diagnostic services from March 2023 to March 2024 for members of the program.  

The program presently has more than 600 partners in the Kingdom. 

Topics: General Organization for Social Insurance Taqdeer

Related

Former head of Saudi pension agency GOSI joins SABB board
Business & Economy
Former head of Saudi pension agency GOSI joins SABB board

Saudi Arabia and Uganda sign new agreement to strengthen labor cooperation 

Saudi Arabia and Uganda sign new agreement to strengthen labor cooperation 
Updated 30 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Uganda sign new agreement to strengthen labor cooperation 

Saudi Arabia and Uganda sign new agreement to strengthen labor cooperation 
Updated 30 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Uganda signed a new agreement to employ domestic workers from the African country, with an aim to ensure continued labor cooperation. 

The agreement, which was signed by Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi and Uganda’s Minister for Gender, Labor and Social Development Betty Amongi, is the result of intensive meetings between the two sides. 

This is part of a common goal to protect the rights of domestic workers and business owners and regulate the contractual relationship among them.  

The joint agreement between the two sides had been institutionalized following the signing of the labor agreement in 2017 aimed at promoting the welfare and rights of migrant workers. 

The Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development also raised key issues including the renewal of the bilateral agreement. The Saudi government has promised to study the issues raised and report back in three months.  

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development is constantly reviewing and assessing joint agreements with countries exporting domestic workers according to development and local market needs.  

As part of the mission, Amongi visited a shelter for distressed Ugandan workers managed by the Ugandan Embassy to listen to the workers. 

The delegation also visited and interacted with a number of Saudi recruitment agencies that recruit Ugandan migrant workers.   

Saudi Arabia is the biggest labor externalization destination in the Middle East with over 150,000 Ugandans migrant workers, according to statistics from the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development. 

The government of Uganda and the Kingdom reached an agreement last year that gives Uganda authority to suspend Saudi labor companies that abuse the contractual obligations and rights of Ugandan migrant workers.  

That agreement was reached when Amongi led a delegation to Saudi Arabia to discuss matters related to the externalization of labor from Uganda to the Middle East. The Ugandan delegation reported breaches of terms and conditions in migrant workers ‘contracts. 

Topics: Saudi Uganda Labour agreement

QatarEnergy picks up stakes from Exxon in Canadian offshore blocks

QatarEnergy picks up stakes from Exxon in Canadian offshore blocks
Updated 30 March 2023
Reuters

QatarEnergy picks up stakes from Exxon in Canadian offshore blocks

QatarEnergy picks up stakes from Exxon in Canadian offshore blocks
Updated 30 March 2023
Reuters

DOHA: Qatar's state-owned energy company on Wednesday signed a deal to acquire from ExxonMobil stakes in two Canadian offshore explorations block, the latest in the Gulf state's efforts to expand its global oil and gas portfolio.

QatarEnergy, the world's largest producer of liquefied natural gas, has in recent years entered some of the most promising oil and gas basins through deals with top Western companies eager to secure stakes in Qatar's LNG industry.

As part of its quest to diversify internationally, QatarEnergy has in recent years picked up exploration blocks in basins including Guyana, Namibia, South Africa and Cyprus from companies including TotalEnergies, Shell and Exxon.

More recently it joined TotalEnergies and Italy's Eni in a three-way consortium to explore oil and gas in two maritime blocks off the coast of Lebanon. It is also in discussions to enter a large project in Iraq with TotalEnergies, Reuters reported.

The Qatari company first entered offshore exploration in Canada in 2021 with a 40 percent stake in ExxonMobil's license for EL 1165A off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The latest farm-in agreement announced on Wednesday gives QatarEnergy a 28 percent interest in license EL 1167, with ExxonMobil Canada holding 50 percent and Cenovus Energy 22 percent, as well as 40 percent in license EL 1162, with ExxonMobil Canada holding 60 percent.

"We are pleased to sign this agreement with our strategic partner, ExxonMobil, to further grow our offshore Atlantic Canada portfolio as part of our international growth drive," QatarEnergy CEO Saad Al-Kaabi said in a statement.

For the Western companies, awarding QatarEnergy stakes in lucrative prospects is part of a wider quest to tighten ties with the company in an effort to secure a share in the Gulf country's sprawling LNG operations.

New natural gas sources

Demand for natural gas is expected to rise in the coming decades as countries shift away from the more polluting coal to generate electricity.

Europe's efforts to find new sources of natural gas to replace supplies from Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 further strengthened the outlook for LNG demand.

Qatar last year picked Exxon, TotalEnergies, Shell, Eni and ConocoPhillips as partners in a $30 billion expansion of its LNG production, known as North Field East. It also awarded stakes in a second expansion phase, known as North Field South later last year.

Qatar is the world's largest LNG supplier and aims to expand production to 126 million tonnes annually by 2027 from 77 million tonnes under the two-phase North Field expansion project.

Topics: qatarenergy gas stake

Related

Germany to get new Qatari LNG flows through QatarEnergy, ConocoPhillips deal
Business & Economy
Germany to get new Qatari LNG flows through QatarEnergy, ConocoPhillips deal
QatarEnergy signs 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China’s Sinopec
Business & Economy
QatarEnergy signs 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China’s Sinopec

Latest updates

Saudi capital market regulator gives nod for 4 new listings on stock exchange
Saudi capital market regulator gives nod for 4 new listings on stock exchange
Turkiye and Iraq to thrash out oil deal after arbitration ruling ends Kurdish exports
Turkiye and Iraq to thrash out oil deal after arbitration ruling ends Kurdish exports
Alrasheed Greenhouses partners with Dutch firm Plantlab in Saudi food security boost 
Alrasheed Greenhouses partners with Dutch firm Plantlab in Saudi food security boost 
Unemployment rate among Saudis falls to all-time low of 8%
Unemployment rate among Saudis falls to all-time low of 8%
Manchester United back in the black ahead of potential sale
Manchester United back in the black ahead of potential sale

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.