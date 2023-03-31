Global money market funds see strong demand for fifth week in a row

BENGALURU: Global money market funds continued to attract big inflows in the week ended March 29, as investors chased safer assets amid lingering worries over the turmoil in the banking sector and concerns over tightening economic conditions, according to Reuters.
Global money market funds obtained a net inflow of $47.6 billion, which was their fifth consecutive weekly inflow, underscoring investors’ caution after the collapse of two regional US lenders earlier this month.
Meanwhile, investors sold about $18 billion worth of global equity funds after buying about $13.1 billion a week ago.
They exited US and European equity funds of $20.68 billion and $630 million respectively, but acquired $2.3 billion worth of Asian funds.
Still, some sector-focused equity funds were in demand, with tech and consumer discretionary receiving a net of $1.41 billion and $630 million in net buying.
Meanwhile, global bond funds received $481 million in a second consecutive week of net buying, thanks to safe-haven demand for government bond funds. Global government bond funds had $5.08 billion worth of inflows.
However, high-yield and short- and medium-term bond funds saw $2.94 billion and $1.43 billion worth of net selling, respectively.
Among commodities, precious metal funds obtained $371 million in a third straight week of net buying. Energy funds also gathered $111 million worth of inflows.
Data for 23,903 emerging market funds showed that equities received $1.1 billion and bonds secured $24 million worth of inflows after witnessing two weekly outflows in a row.
Euro zone government bond yields edged up on Friday as receding concerns about the prospects of a global banking crisis offset the likelihood of persistent inflation in the zone.
Euro zone inflation dropped by the most on record in March, according to data on Friday. Core price pressures, which exclude food and energy, accelerated, which keeps the heat on the European Central Bank to keep raising rates.
Two-year German Schatz yields, the most sensitive to shifts in expectations for interest rates, were up 4 basis points at 2.79 percent. They’ve risen by 41 bps this week — their largest weekly increase since early 1990.