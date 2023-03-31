Riyadh chosen to host Global Real Estate Summit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the 42nd edition of the Global Real Estate Summit next December in Riyadh, it has been announced.

The summit is considered the industry's largest annual gathering, and sees real estate leaders and CEOs from all over the globe coming together, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The event will address the Saudi real estate sector in light of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and its successes achieved to date.

Workshops, meetings, and lectures aiming to deal with the challenges of the real estate industry as well as available investment opportunities will be held throughout the event.

There will also be discussions on the role of the industry's leaders in creating revolutionary ideas through best international practices and the mechanism of their application in the region.

A visit to prominent major projects will also occur during the summit.

The Kingdom’s achievement in hosting this global summit comes after the World Real Estate Federation meeting in Cannes, France, held on March 15, with the participation of Eye of Riyadh, the media partner of the international real estate event MIPIM, held between March 14 to 17.