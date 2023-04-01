You are here

Ramadan 2023
Ramadan 2023

1.9 million people use Makkah buses in first week of Ramadan

1.9 million people use Makkah buses in first week of Ramadan
The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque launched am initiative to distribute umbrellas to pilgrims to protect them from the sun’s rays. (SPA)
1.9 million people use Makkah buses in first week of Ramadan
The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque launched am initiative to distribute umbrellas to pilgrims to protect them from the sun’s rays. (SPA)
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

1.9 million people use Makkah buses in first week of Ramadan

1.9 million people use Makkah buses in first week of Ramadan
  • In the first week of the month, more than 31,000 journeys were made on the 12 routes available to residents and visitors
  • The Makkah bus project operates through 438 stops and 400 buses
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 1.9 million people used Makkah bus services during the first week of Ramadan, with an average of 271,000 users per day, the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites said.
In the first week of the month, more than 31,000 journeys were made on the 12 routes available to residents and visitors.
The Makkah bus project operates through 438 stops and 400 buses on 12 routes connecting the central area and the Grand Mosque with key sites in the city.
Efforts to improve visitor experience include the “Umbrella of Mu’tamer” initiative launched by the General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, which distributes umbrellas to pilgrims to offer protection from the sun.
Khalid bin Fahad Al-Shalawi, undersecretary-general for social, voluntary and humanitarian services at the presidency, said other voluntary efforts, as well as services and facilities, will help worshippers perform their rituals with ease.
The presidency also launched the “explanation and indication” program for the Umrah season.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, Director General Ahmed Al-Dahas said that the program aims to provide field guidance services to pilgrims at the Grand Mosque by the presidency’s employees.
 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Grand Mosque Prophet's Mosque

Who’s Who: Ahmed bin Wasl Al-Juhani, CEO of Rua Al-Madinah Holding

Ahmed bin Wasl Al-Juhani
Ahmed bin Wasl Al-Juhani
Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Ahmed bin Wasl Al-Juhani, CEO of Rua Al-Madinah Holding

Ahmed bin Wasl Al-Juhani
Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Ahmed bin Wasl Al-Juhani has been CEO of Rua Al-Madinah Holding since February 2022.

The company is a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and undertakes development projects in Madinah that feature modern urban planning.

Rua Al-Madinah Holding aims to highlight Madinah’s cultural and urban characteristics, while helping achieve Vision 2030 targets for Hajj and Umrah through its development projects.

Al-Juhani’s executive track record extends across more than three decades, and includes real estate development, construction and facilities management, housing, tourism, hospitality and culture, education, sports facilities, as well as railways, airports, and oil and gas facilities.

He has held numerous leadership positions at major companies and institutions in the Kingdom, Europe and South Korea.

Before joining Rua Al-Madinah Holding, Al-Juhani was CEO of the development and construction sector at the Royal Commission for AlUla, where he served for a year.

He was previously vice president of construction at El-Seif Engineering Contracting.

Al-Juhani also lent his expertise to Saudi Aramco, where he served for 20 years, and the Ministry of Finance, where he supervised various large-scale projects and laid out the strategic framework for future undertakings.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, and a master’s degree in engineering from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Al-Juhani has completed Harvard Business School’s real estate management program, as well as several specialized training programs.

 

 

Topics: Who's Who

Dates—beloved jewels of the desert

Dates—beloved jewels of the desert
Updated 3 min 41 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Dates—beloved jewels of the desert

Dates—beloved jewels of the desert
  • A symbol of Saudi hospitality, dates come in a range of textures, colors and levels of sweetness
Updated 3 min 41 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Dates are an iconic symbol of Saudi Arabia. The fruit represents an integral part of the Kingdom’s hospitality as one is always offered dates and Arabic coffee at home, in the office and at event of all kinds.

It is no surprise that during the holy month of Ramadan, dates are a staple on the iftar table. With more than 200 varieties to choose from, dates come in a range of flavors, textures, colors and levels of sweetness.

Aside from consuming them on their own, dates are used in multiple ways in the kitchen: a filling for the popular and traditional mamool cookie, a natural sweetener for drinks and desserts and garnishing for salad, among other uses. Choosing the right variety will ensure a magical gastronomic experience.

A symbol of Saudi hospitality and an Iftar staple, over 200 varieties of dates are produced in Saudi Arabia and sold at date markets. (SPA)

The significance of dates is also tied to the belief that the Prophet Muhammad broke his fasts with the fruit, thus eating dates in the holy month of Ramadan is a tradition that Muslims have followed for centuries.

Khaled Al-Ramadan, a mechanical engineer, dedicates all of his free time to his date business, Kahraman Dates, in the Eastern Province. “I was born in Al-Ahsa and I have always had palm trees surrounding me. Out of love for agricultural history and my own hobby, I started my date business,” he said.

FASTFACT

The Ajwa date, considered one of the most expensive in the Kingdom, is produced mainly in Madinah, the second holy city in Saudi Arabia. Nicknamed the ‘holy date,’ the black or dark brown Ajwa has a distinct flavor profile.

Al-Ramadan added that he has become acquainted with many people in the date business, whose work he values. “Dates are available everywhere, even in grocery stores. There are dates that are marked at the lowest possible price, SR2-3 ($0.5) a kilo. But a person who can produce a beautiful and luxurious product deserves appreciation and support … we should buy from him and market his production.”

A symbol of Saudi hospitality and an Iftar staple, over 200 varieties of dates are produced in Saudi Arabia and sold at date markets. (Supplied)

Al-Ramadan’s favorite type of date is the Raziz date. The Raziz date is usually served with date molasses and sesame in a traditional dish named safsif. “Any authentic date expert would also tell you that the best date out there is the Raziz date. It has great nutritional value and flavor, even if it’s high in sugar,” he said.

Al-Ramadan told Arab News about four of the most popular Ramadan date varieties in the Kingdom.

Ajwa: The Ajwa date, considered one of the most expensive in the Kingdom, is produced mainly in Madinah, the second holy city in Saudi Arabia. Nicknamed the “holy date,” the black or dark brown Ajwa has a distinct flavor profile. It is slightly sweet and fruity with a prune-like texture and is rich in vitamins.

Khalas: Khalas dates are also considered one of the Kingdom’s premium varieties. It is a dark brown, oval-shaped date with a sweet butter-caramel flavor. “Khalas is most famously associated with the Eastern region in Saudi Arabia. Al-Ahsa tends to produce the highest quantity and quality of the Khalas date. You most certainly will find Khalas dates in every social gathering in the GCC, particularly in Saudi Arabia and UAE,” he said.

Sokari: Al-Ramadan recommends the sought-after Sokari date for a sweet caramel taste. They are considered a great source of fiber and suitable for people with heart conditions. “The word ‘Sokari’ sounds like ‘sugar’ in Arabic. It means ‘the sweet one,’ he said. The variety is popular in the region and the fruit is often referred to as ‘royal dates’,” Al-Ramadan added.

Segai: Segai are two-toned dates that hold different textures: One part of the date is soft and the other is dry and crunchy. Its taste is similar to brown sugar.

 

Topics: Dates saudi dates Saudi Arabia

Saudi esports festival returns with $10m charity prize fund

Saudi esports festival returns with $10m charity prize fund
Updated 47 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi esports festival returns with $10m charity prize fund

Saudi esports festival returns with $10m charity prize fund
  • Event will also host a women’s tournament for the first time
Updated 47 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The world’s biggest charitable esports festival is returning to the Kingdom for the fourth year with a $10 million charity prize fund, connecting the world of gaming to humanitarian causes around the globe.

Gamers Without Borders is a six-week-long series of events that will be held virtually by the Saudi Esports Federation beginning April 27.

The esports festival offers elite players competition across a wide range of the world’s most popular gaming titles through tournaments that will serve as a qualifier to Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest esports and gaming festival worldwide, which will return for a second year on July 6.

Teams including NIGMA GALAXY will compete for a total prize pool of $2.5 million in the multiplayer tactical first-person shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment. Other teams taking part will be announced later.

This year’s edition will also feature the first-of-its-kind all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, with six teams battling in a single elimination bracket on April 27-29.

HIGHLIGHT

The esports festival offers elite players competition across a wide range of the world’s most popular gaming titles through tournaments that will serve as a qualifier to Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest esports and gaming festival worldwide, which will return for a second year on July 6.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “It is extremely exciting to announce that Gamers Without Borders’ fourth edition will have an all-women component. One of the best features of gaming and esports is that it provides equal opportunities for everyone without any bias or restrictions.

“We are furthering our commitment to providing an inclusive gaming and esports environment that encourages and supports female gamers from all backgrounds.”

NIGMA GALAXY said: “We are proud to take part in the world’s biggest charitable esports festival and see the tournament expanding its horizons. Hopefully, events like Gamers Without Borders will help pave the way for the further development of women’s esports globally and we’re excited to play for such an important cause.”

In addition to the women’s tournament, the main Counter-Strike: Global Offensive qualifiers will take place on May 16 for Europe and North America, allowing teams to secure a spot at the GWB finals and Gamers8 grand finals.

Prince Faisal added: “Gamers Without Borders paved the way for us to organize Gamers8, the biggest esports and gaming festival worldwide. With Gamers Without Borders, the Kingdom has established the world’s largest charity esports platform and in just three years, the world’s largest charitable Esports festival raised $30 million to support humanitarian aid partners such as Direct Relief, IMC, UNICEF, ITU Gavi, NRC, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and UNHCR.”

After three successful editions that saw more than $30 million donated to COVID-19 relief and vaccine distribution, the festival is aiming to reach a total of $40 million in donations.

Gamers from around the world can support the donation drive through the Gamers Without Borders website.

 

Topics: Saudi esports festival NIGMA GALAXY GAMERS WITHOUT BORDERS Saud Arabia

KSrelief donation of dates to reach poorest Afghans during Ramadan 

KSrelief donation of dates to reach poorest Afghans during Ramadan 
Updated 01 April 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL 

KSrelief donation of dates to reach poorest Afghans during Ramadan 

KSrelief donation of dates to reach poorest Afghans during Ramadan 
  • 100 tons of premium Saudi dates will be distributed by Afghan Red Crescent Society 
  • For many, the Ramadan staple is unaffordable amid skyrocketing prices of food 
Updated 01 April 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL 

KABUL: A Saudi donation of dates for Afghanistan will reach the country’s poorest during Ramadan, a relief coordinator said on Saturday, as most Afghans are currently unable to afford the fasting month staple.  

One hundred tons of premium Saudi dates were donated to Afghanistan by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Friday. The donation was received by KSrelief’s local partner, the Afghan Red Crescent Society, at the Saudi Embassy in neighboring Pakistan. 

Irrfanullah Sharfzoi, spokesman of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, told Arab News that the distribution of the donated fruits should start in the next three days, as they reach Afghanistan. 

“This assistance is very important for Afghanistan, as the Afghan Red Crescent Society had already done a survey for it, and it will be distributed to those who are really poor,” he said. 

The holy month of Ramadan is a time of celebration and unity, but with Afghanistan’s economy near collapse, families are resorting to desperate measures to buy food. 

Living costs in the country have skyrocketed and the unemployment rate has soared since major international organizations stopped operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control in 2021. Few can afford dates, a Ramadan staple, as their prices range between $2 per kg for the lowest quality local fruit and $35 — about the current average salary — for higher quality ones. 

Bibi Khalida, a homemaker in Kabul, whose husband works as a driver, has rarely seen the fruit on her table yet during this year’s fasting month. 

“Having dates in the month of Ramadan is very important for us because they give you a lot of energy,” she said. “I’ve been asking my husband every day in the morning since the beginning of this month to bring some dates, but most days he returns home without them.” 

The situation is no different in other households where families mostly break their fast with bread and tea. 

With the Saudi donation, some of the poorest will be able to taste the sweet flavor traditionally associated with the holy month. 

“The dates will be distributed to those who have been not able to buy them in the month of Ramadan due to the high prices,” the Red Crescent Society’s Sharfzoi said. “They will give joy to the poor families.” 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Ramadan Saudi Arabia Afghanistan Dates

Kingdom arrests 16,407 for violating residency, work, border laws

Kingdom arrests 16,407 for violating residency, work, border laws
Updated 01 April 2023
Arab News

Kingdom arrests 16,407 for violating residency, work, border laws

Kingdom arrests 16,407 for violating residency, work, border laws
Updated 01 April 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Saudi authorities arrested 16,407 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.

From March 23-29, a total of 9,609 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,561 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,237 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 1,086 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 22 percent were Yemeni, 74 percent Ethiopian, and 4 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 64 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and five were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

