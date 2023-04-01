1.9 million people use Makkah buses in first week of Ramadan

RIYADH: More than 1.9 million people used Makkah bus services during the first week of Ramadan, with an average of 271,000 users per day, the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites said.
In the first week of the month, more than 31,000 journeys were made on the 12 routes available to residents and visitors.
The Makkah bus project operates through 438 stops and 400 buses on 12 routes connecting the central area and the Grand Mosque with key sites in the city.
Efforts to improve visitor experience include the “Umbrella of Mu’tamer” initiative launched by the General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, which distributes umbrellas to pilgrims to offer protection from the sun.
Khalid bin Fahad Al-Shalawi, undersecretary-general for social, voluntary and humanitarian services at the presidency, said other voluntary efforts, as well as services and facilities, will help worshippers perform their rituals with ease.
The presidency also launched the “explanation and indication” program for the Umrah season.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, Director General Ahmed Al-Dahas said that the program aims to provide field guidance services to pilgrims at the Grand Mosque by the presidency’s employees.
