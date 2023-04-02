You are here

Deal signed to support local community in Jeddah

CEO of Aloula Foundation Dania Al-Maeena (L) can be seen. (Supplied)
CEO of Aloula Foundation Dania Al-Maeena (L) can be seen. (Supplied)
The Ritz-Carlton will host “Basmat Khair,” a charitable fundraising sahoor, as well as an iftar gathering for Aloula employees and their beneficiaries. (Supplied)
The Ritz-Carlton will host “Basmat Khair,” a charitable fundraising sahoor, as well as an iftar gathering for Aloula employees and their beneficiaries. (Supplied)
Updated 9 sec ago
Afshan Aziz

  • Aloula has been working for 63 years to break the cycle of poverty through early intervention and empowerment of lower-income families in Jeddah
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: The Ritz-Carlton Jeddah and Aloula, a charity association for empowering generations, recently signed an agreement to reinforce their commitment to give back to the community and enhance social responsibility.

It was initiated between The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh and Jeddah Cluster General Manager Mohammed Marghalani, CEO of Aloula Foundation Dania Al-Maeena, and Sabah Yasin, a board member of the foundation.

As a part of the cooperation, The Ritz-Carlton will support the local and charitable businesses of Aloula and provide its hotel space for various charitable events and workshops.

The hotel will also host this Ramadan “Basmat Khair,” a charitable fundraising sahoor as well as an iftar gathering for Aloula employees and their beneficiaries.

Al-Maeena, speaking to Arab News, said: “We are delighted with the innovative partnership with an elite institution such as The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah and thank them for their support. We hope that this partnership will be the starting point for all the industries to give back to our communities and empower our future generations.”

Aloula has been working for 63 years to break the cycle of poverty through early intervention and empowerment of lower-income families in Jeddah. This initiative aims at encouraging a number of other hospitality group hotels to participate in fundraising activations for local charities and help the less fortunate in the country.

Echoing the same sentiment, Marghalani said: “As part of The Ritz-Carlton’s commitment to contribute, support and empower our local community as well as those in need, we are proud to collaborate with the Aloula Foundation. Our brand philosophy is to play an active role in society.”

“We hope that our simple gestures will encourage fellow group hotels and partners to reach out to less privileged members of society during the holy month of Ramadan.”

One of Aloula’s beneficiaries, Aisha Abdulrahman, said: “The kind efforts from Aloula and The Ritz-Carlton to help us in every way possible had enlightened my day. I had a wonderful time and experienced the wonderful hospitality and witnessed the difference they are able to make for us.”

Saudi FM receives phone call from Iranian counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.
  • During the phone call, the ministers discussed issues of common interest and “the next steps in light of the recent tripartite agreement”
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday.

During the phone call, the ministers discussed issues of common interest and “the next steps in light of the recent tripartite agreement.”

Last month, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months following years of tensions between the two countries. The deal was brokered by China.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues royal decrees

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues royal decrees
Updated 32 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

  • Fahd bin Abdulmohsen bin Saleh Al-Rasheed was appointed as an advisor at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers
  • The governor of Diriyah, Prince Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman, was relieved of his post
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a raft of royal decrees on Sunday.

These include the appointment of Abdulaziz bin Hassan Al-Bouq as the new governor of the General Organization for Social Insurance after Mohammad bin Talal Al-Nahas, the former holder of the post, was relieved of his position.

Fahd bin Abdulmohsen bin Saleh Al-Rasheed was appointed as an advisor at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

Al-Rasheed was also relieved of his previous post as CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and replaced by Ibrahim bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sultan.

The governor of Diriyah, Prince Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman, was also relieved of his post.

2nd Hajj application phase launched for domestic pilgrims

Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the launch of the second registration phase for domestic Hajj pilgrims.
Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the launch of the second registration phase for domestic Hajj pilgrims.
Updated 02 April 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the launch of the second registration phase for domestic Hajj pilgrims.
  • Applicants can choose between four Hajj service packages, according to the ministry
  • The ministry has called on those eligible to apply as soon as possible through its website or the Nusuk app
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the launch of the second registration phase for domestic pilgrims, which is intended for those who last performed Hajj five or more years ago.

The ministry has called on those eligible to apply as soon as possible through its website or the Nusuk app.

It added that citizens and residents over the age of 12 can apply but they should not be suffering from any acute, chronic, or infectious disease.

The ministry said that an applicant can add up to 13 companions in one booking, including a male guardian, known as a mahram, for the female pilgrim.

A mahram who performed Hajj more recently than five years ago can be excluded on condition that an exemption request is submitted.

Applicants can choose between four Hajj service packages, according to the ministry.

The ministry said the issue of Hajj permits will start on May 5 after it had checked those registering had been vaccinated against COVID-19, meningitis, and seasonal influenza.

It added that registration should be done by applicants and not by agents or dealers, and subsequent bookings should be paid within 72 hours via the SADAD electronic system in order to avoid automatic cancellations.

The ministry also advised those who may wish to cancel their registration to read the terms and conditions before submitting a request for a refund.

The first registration stage was for those who have not yet performed Hajj rituals.

KSrelief continues distribution of food aid worldwide

KSRelief is continuing its efforts around the world with the provision of food aid to people in need. (@KSRelief)
KSRelief is continuing its efforts around the world with the provision of food aid to people in need. (@KSRelief)
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

KSRelief is continuing its efforts around the world with the provision of food aid to people in need. (@KSRelief)
  • The food distribution is part of a series of humanitarian projects that the Kingdom implements in countries worldwide during Ramadan
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is continuing its efforts around the world with the provision of food aid to people in need.

In Indonesia, KSrelief distributed more than 3 tons of food parcels to 93 families, benefiting 372 people.

In Bangladesh, the center distributed 12 tons of food baskets to 500 needy families, benefiting 3,000 individuals.

In Sudan, KSrelief distributed 30 tons of food parcels in West Darfur, benefiting 6,917 people.

In Lebanon, the center distributed more than 89 tons of food baskets in the town of Arsal in the Beqaa governorate, benefiting 6,850 Syrian refugees.

In Mauritania, KSrelief also distributed more than 39 tons of food baskets to the neediest families in nine different provinces, benefiting 3,915 people.

The center also distributed more than 3 tons of food baskets in Kruje province in Albania, benefiting 300 people.

The food distribution is part of a series of humanitarian projects that the Kingdom implements in countries worldwide during Ramadan.

Meanwhile in Syria, KSrelief continued distributing various relief materials to those affected by the earthquake in the Idlib governorate.

About 3 tons of food baskets and 116 hygiene bags were distributed in the village of El-Bayda in Idlib, benefiting 116 families.

In Yemen, KSrelief implemented water supply and environmental projects in the Hajjah and Saada governorates. 

In one week, more than 7.5 million liters of drinking water and more than 750,000 liters of water for other purposes were pumped into tanks across the two regions.

Riyadh charity event collects 50,000 clothing items

A view of the charity event in Riyadh. (AN photo by Abdulrahman bin Shalhoub)
A view of the charity event in Riyadh. (AN photo by Abdulrahman bin Shalhoub)
Updated 02 April 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

A view of the charity event in Riyadh. (AN photo by Abdulrahman bin Shalhoub)
  • Families from all over Kingdom will have opportunity to get clothes to wear during Eid, Ramadan
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: More than 50,000 clothing items were donated at one of the biggest charity events held in the Kingdom on Friday and Saturday in Riyadh.

The third edition of the Kiswa Project launched 13 clothing market donations in 13 regions of the Kingdom.

The charity event was held at Prince Sultan University in Riyadh, in cooperation with the Nubader Club, a group of students at the university who are committed to volunteering and being part of betterment initiatives.

Renad Alzaid, who volunteered as part of the Kiswa crew to help organize the event, said: “Our aim is to distribute the 50,000 clothing items throughout the Kingdom to women, men and children. Anyone who would like to be a part of this should join us.”

Families from all over the Kingdom will have the opportunity to get clothes — of various designs, sizes and colors — to wear during Eid and Ramadan.

Tayseer Abdullah attended the event with her children to pick up clothes that they plan to wear during the month of Ramadan and in Eid celebrations. “I got everything for my family. Some things for the children, for myself and my mother,” Abdullah said.

Abdulrahman Alemam, a Kiswa volunteer, said: “We came in today to support the needy families by helping them and arranging for them the clothes they want to take so they take them in an orderly, faster and smooth manner. It feels incredible to help out.”

Abdulaziz Alshenqity, founder of the Nubader Club, said: “Our goal is to bring joy and happiness to the beneficiaries and the needy famlies. Nubader Club was established by students who are enthusiastic about serving the community in order to have a positive impact on society and provide volunteer initiatives for all members of society.”

