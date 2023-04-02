US envoy visits Dammam’s historic Love Market

DAMMAM: The US consul general in Dhahran recently toured Dammam’s historic Souq Al-Hub, or Love Market, to celebrate Ramadan.

Known for its bridal jewelry and decorative abayas and thobes, nights during the holy month of fasting are especially festive at the traditional market.

David Edginton, known locally as Abu Yaqoob, told Arab News: “It’s a great, historic part of Dammam’s heritage and the activities are just incredible. The energy and the electricity of the people is great.”

Pausing for selfies with locals, he stopped at each booth to talk to stallholders, learn about traditional crafts, and sample food.

Edginton said: “Ramadan is absolutely my favorite season. In Saudi Arabia, the energy and the excitement of the people is just palpable. This has so far been one of the best Ramadans I’ve ever been part of, so congratulations to everyone.”

He joined local men performing the Ardah folkloric sword dance, played a handheld drum, took part in a ceremonial marriage dance and chant ritual for Dammam men, and tried his luck at shooting basketball hoops.

“It’s wonderful to see so many families with their kids, enjoying Ramadan, enjoying the holy season, and really coming together as families. I’m excited and very honored to be part of it. I want to thank my hosts and the mayor for organizing the event; a wonderful experience,” he added.

The market is free to enter and open all-year-round, and offers food and drink outlets, and nearby parking. The Ramadan night market includes special activity programs for children and adults.