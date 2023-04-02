You are here

Thousands of private doctors in India’s Rajasthan strike over right to health bill

Tens of thousands of private doctors in India’s Rajasthan state on Sunday continued their weeks-long strike in protest over a right to health bill. (Twitter/IMAIndiaOrg)
Updated 02 April 2023

Thousands of private doctors in India’s Rajasthan strike over right to health bill

  • New law compels healthcare facilities to provide emergency care to all without prepayment
  • As private health services remain shut, some patients seek treatment in neighboring state
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Tens of thousands of private doctors in India’s Rajasthan state on Sunday continued their weeks-long strike in protest over a right to health bill, action supporters of the law claim goes against the spirit of medical care.

The landmark bill, which was passed in the state assembly on March 21 and is the first of its kind in India, aims to ensure equitable access to health for Rajasthan citizens, including the right to emergency treatment and care without prepayment at any public health institution, healthcare establishment, or designated medical center.

Under the new regulations, no medical facility, whether private or public, will be allowed to refuse a person seeking emergency treatment, the cost of which will be borne by the regional government.

But representatives of private medical facilities have said the bill was unclear on how they would be compensated and what constituted an “emergency condition,” among other concerns, and they have demanded the legislation be withdrawn.

“We demand that the government should first introduce the bill in the public-sector hospitals as a pilot project, not in private hospitals. The government should tidy up its own hospitals,” Dr. Sanjeev Gupta, media spokesperson for the Rajasthan chapter of the Indian Medical Association, the country’s largest association of medical workers, said. The association has been supporting the protests.

“Be it Rajasthan or the country, it’s the doctors who treat patients, and if you are bringing a right to health bill why is there no consultation with doctors knowing well that in the state 70 percent of healthcare facilities are in the private sector?” Gupta added.

“This is not the right to health bill but a right to kill doctor bill.”

Rajasthan is home to almost 10,000 private healthcare facilities and around 50,000 doctors.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged doctors to call off the strike, claiming the continued protests were politically motivated. On March 27, tens of thousands of private and public doctors rallied on the streets in the state capital Jaipur to demonstrate against the bill.

“We have already acceded to most of the demands of the doctors and those who are opposing are politically motivated. We will address all the concerns of doctors at the time of the implementation of the bill,” Gehlot told a press conference.

With private health facilities shut throughout Rajasthan, some patients have had to seek care in neighboring states.

Dilip Rathod, a Rajasthan-based professional, told Arab News that one of his relatives had become ill at the weekend and had to drive to Haryana state for treatment. He said the bill was “good relief” for people of the state.

“It’s not easy for common people to bear the expensive cost of treatment in private hospitals. The bill gives common people some dignity to their life and hope that they can survive serious disease,” he added.

Dr. Abhay Shukla of Public Health Campaign, a national network of civil society organizations and movements working for health rights, described the bill as progress for public health.

“This is a one-of-a-kind bill in India which no other government has introduced,” Shukla told Arab News. “The bill is an attempt to strengthen the public health system at a time when the central government is not focusing on public health.

“There is no need to withdraw the bill. Doctors are holding 70 million people of Rajasthan to ransom. That is not acceptable.”

Prof. Rama V. Baru, community health expert at New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Arab News that the ongoing strike highlighted the profit-oriented mindset of the private sector.

“It is all about how well-entrenched the private sector has become in the medical sector. They don’t want to be regulated or controlled in any way. For them profit first is the whole idea,” she said.

Medical professionals were meant to “serve the people,” Rajasthan-based social and child rights activist Dr. Kriti Bharati told Arab News.

“It’s not meant to earn profit, but doctors are striving to earn profits,” Bharati said.

“Doctors take an oath to serve people, and this should be their primary focus.

“The right to health bill is a good initiative to provide health services to all and we should all support that.”

Finland prime minister ousted, conservatives win tight vote

Finland prime minister ousted, conservatives win tight vote
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

  • Marin, who at age 37 is one of Europe’s youngest leaders, has received international praise for her vocal support of Ukraine and her prominent role, along with President Sauli Niinistö, in advocating for Finland’s successful application to join NATO
AP

HELSINKI: Finland’s main conservative party claimed victory in parliamentary elections Sunday in a tight three-way race that saw right-wing populists take second place, leaving Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democratic Party in third, dashing her hopes for reelection.
The center-right National Coalition Party (NCP) claimed victory with all of the votes counted, coming out on top at 20.8 percent. They were followed by right-wing populist party The Finns with 20.1 percent, while the Social Democrats garnered 19.9 percent.
With the top three parties each getting around 20 percent of the vote, no party is in position to form a government alone. Over 2,400 candidates from 22 parties were vying for the 200 seats in the Nordic country’s parliament.
“Based on this result, talks over forming a new government to Finland will be initiated under the leadership of the National Coalition Party,” said the party’s elated leader Petteri Orpo, as he claimed victory surrounded by supporters gathered in a restaurant in the capital, Helsinki.
Marin, who at age 37 is one of Europe’s youngest leaders, has received international praise for her vocal support of Ukraine and her prominent role, along with President Sauli Niinistö, in advocating for Finland’s successful application to join NATO.
The 53-year-old Orpo, Finland’s former finance minister and likely new prime minister, assured that the Nordic country’s solidarity with Kyiv would remain strong during his tenure.
“First to Ukraine: we stand by you, with you,” Orpo told the Associated Press at NCP’s victory event. “We cannot accept this terrible war. And we will do all that is needed to help Ukraine, Ukrainian people because they fight for us. This is clear.”
“And the message to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is: go away from Ukraine because you will lose,” Orpo said.
Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, cleared the last hurdles of becoming a NATO member earlier in the week as alliance members Turkiye and Hungary signed off the country’s membership bid.
NCP’s share of votes translates into 48 seats in the Eduskunta, Finland’s Parliament, while The Finns, a nationalist party running largely on an anti-immigration and anti-European Union agenda, is to get 46 seats and Marin’s Social Democrats 43 seats respectively.
Observers say the result means a power shift in Finland’s political scene as the nation is now likely to get a new center-right government with nationalist tones. The government will replace the center-left Cabinet by Marin, a highly popular prime minister at home and abroad since 2019.
Government formation talks led by the NCP are expected to start in the coming days with goal of putting together a Cabinet enjoying a majority at the Parliament.
“I trust the Finnish tradition of negotiating with all parties, and trying to find the best possible majority government for Finland,” Orpo told the AP.
“And you know what is important for us? It’s that we are an active member of the European Union. We build up NATO-Finland, and we fix our economy. We boost our economic growth and create new jobs. These are the crucial, main, important issues we have to write into the government program,” he said.
The positions of Marin’s party on the Finnish economy emerged as a main campaign theme and were challenged by conservatives, who remain critical of the Social Democrats’ economic policies and are unlikely to partner with them.
Orpo had hammered on Finland’s growing government debt and the need to make budget cuts throughout the election. NCP is open to cooperation with The Finns as the two parties largely share view on developing Finland’s economy though have differences in climate policies and EU issues.
While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Finland to seek NATO membership in May 2022, neither the historic decision to abandon the nation’s non-alignment policy nor the war emerged as major campaign issues as there was a large consensus among the parties on membership.
Finland, which is expected to join NATO in the coming weeks, is a European Union member.
The initial voter turnout in the election was 71.9 percent, slightly down from the 2019 election.

 

Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut as six killed nearby

Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut as six killed nearby
Updated 34 min 22 sec ago
AFP

  • In a video accompanying the post, Prigozhin could be seen holding a Russian flag inscribed in honor of Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, who was killed in a bomb attack in a cafe in Saint Petersburg on Sunday
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia’s Wagner paramilitary group on Monday claimed it had “in a legal sense” captured the eastern Ukraine town of Bakhmut — the site of the longest battle of Moscow’s operation in the country — with its units now in control of city hall.
The Wagner group has supported Russian troops throughout the offensive to surround Bakhmut, the fight for which both sides have invested heavily, despite analysts’ assertions that the city carries little strategic value.
“The commanders of the units that took city hall and the whole center will go and put up this flag,” Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said on his Telegram channel, referencing a Russian flag he is seen holding in a video accompanying the post.
“This is the Wagner private military company, these are the guys who took Bakhmut. In a legal sense, it’s ours.”
On March 20, Prigozhin had claimed Wagner units controlled 70 percent of the town.
Hours before Prigozhin’s claim, the Ukrainian general staff late Sunday said that though “the enemy has not stopped its assault of Bakhmut... Ukrainian defenders are courageously holding the city as they repel numerous enemy attacks.”
Also Sunday evening, President Volodymyr Zelensky had praised Ukrainian troops’ defense of the city, much of which now lies in ruins.
“I am grateful to our warriors who are fighting near Avdiivka, Maryinka, near Bakhmut... Especially Bakhmut! It’s especially hot there today!” Zelensky said in his own post to Telegram.
Near Bakhmut, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) away in Kostyantynivka, a “massive attack” of Russian missiles left three men and three women dead and eleven wounded Sunday, Ukrainian authorities said.
Zelensky said the affected zones are “just residential areas,” where “ordinary civilians of an ordinary city of Donbas” were targeted.
There was a large crater in a yard and windows were shattered from ground to top floors in two 14-story tower blocks, while private homes nearby had smashed roofs, AFP journalists saw.
Donetsk regional police said Russia fired S-300 and Uragan missiles in a “massive attack” on Kostyantynivka involving six strikes just after 10 am local time (0700 GMT).
The blast hit “16 apartment buildings, eight private residences, a kindergarten, an administrative building, three cars and a gas pipeline,” police said.
Liliya, a 19-year-old psychology student, stood outside her severely damaged high-rise block.
“I found out about this on the news. And when I was told about it and I saw that it was my area, I was just shocked,” Liliya said, as broken glass continued to rain down from windows.
“I’m very, very lucky that I wasn’t home at that moment,” she added, after deciding to stay with her boyfriend.
“Everything is bombed out. And I think it’s like that in every flat, in fact. Because it was such an impact that it was very hard for anything to stay unbroken.”
Nina, a pensioner, was looking at the damage to her ground-floor flat in a Soviet-era block. She was also not home when the missile struck.
“The internal doors and the front door were blown in. An internal partition wall has broken. There’s not a single window left,” she said.
Soldiers were examining the scene afterwards as well an armed man in civilian clothes.
Watching while holding a shopping bag, Sergiy, 61, said “the shock wave came all the way to us, about a kilometer away.”
Mortar fire also killed two people in the northeast Sumy region, Zelensky said.
“These are just a few examples of the dozens of bombings every day,” he continued.
“There is only one way to stop Russian terrorism and restore security to all our cities and communities. And this path is a military victory for Ukraine.”

Earlier Sunday, Zelensky also commemorated the first anniversary of the discovery of bodies of civilians killed in Bucha, a town near Kyiv that has become a symbol of the alleged atrocities carried out by Moscow during the conflict.
Russia has accused Ukraine and its allies of staging the scene.
“People of Ukraine! You have stopped the biggest force against humanity of our time,” Zelensky added in another post on Telegram, accompanied by photos of areas liberated a year ago when Russian troops retreated from around the Ukrainian capital.
“You have stopped a force that despises everything and wants to destroy everything that gives people meaning,” Zelensky said.
“We will liberate all our lands.”
Also Sunday, in St. Petersburg, a leading Russian military blogger and fervent defender of the military offensive in Ukraine was killed by a bomb attack in a cafe, investigators said.
Vladlen Tatarsky was reportedly killed after receiving a gift rigged with an explosive device, at an event organized by Cyber Front Z, which refers to itself on social media as “Russia’s information troops.”
Around two dozen other people were injured.
Earlier in the weekend, Russia on Saturday took over the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council despite outrage from Kyiv and Western nations that have imposed sanctions on Moscow.

 

Russia to put nukes near Belarus’ western border, envoy says

Russia to put nukes near Belarus’ western border, envoy says
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

  • Belarus shares a 1,250-kilometer (778-mile) border with NATO members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland
AP

TALLINN, Estonia: Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed close to Belarus’ borders with NATO neighbors, the Russian ambassador to Belarus said Sunday amid simmering tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
Ambassador Boris Gryzlov’s comment followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent statement about plans to station tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Russia’s neighbor and ally. The announcement marked another attempt by the Russian leader to dangle the nuclear threat to discourage the West from supporting Ukraine.
Putin has said that construction of storage facilities for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus will be complete by July 1 and added that Russia has helped modernize Belarusian warplanes to make them capable of carrying nuclear weapons.
The two neighbors have an agreement envisioning close economic, political and military ties. Russia used Belarusian territory as a staging ground for invading Ukraine and has maintained a contingent of troops and weapons there.
Gryzlov, speaking in remarks broadcast late Sunday by Belarusian state television, said the Russian nuclear weapons will be “moved up close to the Western border of our union state” but did not give any precise location.
“It will expand our defense capability, and it will be done regardless of all the noise in Europe and the United States,” he said in a reference to Western criticism of Putin’s decision.
Belarus shares a 1,250-kilometer (778-mile) border with NATO members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.
Tactical nuclear weapons, which are intended to destroy enemy troops and weapons on the battlefield, have a relatively short range and a much lower yield compared with nuclear warheads fitted to long-range strategic missiles that are capable of obliterating whole cities.
The deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus would put them closer to potential targets in Ukraine and NATO members in Eastern and Central Europe.
Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday that some of Russia’s strategic nuclear weapons might be deployed to Belarus along with part of Russia’s tactical nuclear arsenal.

 

UK travellers to France face long delays for third day

UK travellers to France face long delays for third day
Updated 03 April 2023
AFP

  • The popular port for cross-Channel ferry travel "continues to work with the ferry operators and border agencies to get the remaining coach passengers on their way as quickly as possible," the statement said
AFP

LONDON: The long queue of traffic waiting to board ferries to France at the English port of Dover began easing on Sunday evening, after a hugely disrupted weekend left some travellers waiting up to 16 hours.
Channel ferry operators made extra sailings to France to help clear the backlog.
But UK interior minister Suella Braverman on Sunday rejected claims that the delays at the start of the Easter getaway were "an adverse effect of Brexit", which ended free movement from Britain to European Union member states.
The Port of Dover said in a tweet that "all this weekend's coach traffic is now contained in the port ready for processing through immigration controls".
The popular port for cross-Channel ferry travel "continues to work with the ferry operators and border agencies to get the remaining coach passengers on their way as quickly as possible," the statement said.
According to reports from passengers on social networks, many people still waited more than 10 hours on Sunday to be able to board a boat to France.
Dover has seen a larger-than-expected influx of passengers since Friday, while at the same time weather conditions have made it difficult to board ferries.
Dover Port said earlier that coaches had been waiting "several hours but tourist cars are getting through OK", while freight traffic had not been unduly affected.
P&O Ferries apologised to customers on Sunday, saying some would face waits of four to five hours.
Braverman told Sky News that some delays were to be expected at peak holiday times.
"I think we have got a particular combination of factors that have occurred at this point in time.
"This will ease... but it is a busy time of year," she said.
The delays angered some travellers, with families among those stuck for hours on end.
"My son has been sitting on a bus since 6.30 pm yesterday and they still haven't got on," Twitter user Chet posted on Sunday morning.
Rosie Pearson, who was heading to the French Alps with her husband and two teenagers, said they had faced a 16-hour wait.
"The whole thing was a shambles... Not a single bit of communication," she told the PA news agency on Saturday. "The worst thing was that no one told us anything for the whole 16 hours, literally nothing."
Last summer, the UK government blamed France for failing to adequately staff their border posts at the port of Dover after two days of long delays for all travellers, allegations that Paris denied.
French lawmakers said checks now took longer as Britain has "third country" status because it was no longer in the EU, and urged that facilities be improved at Dover.

 

Paris votes to ban rental e-scooters

Paris votes to ban rental e-scooters
Updated 03 April 2023
AFP

  • Operators say they are being unfairly singled out as responsable for the often chaotic nature of Paris streets, where mayor Hidalgo has championed bikes and other forms of non-emitting transport since coming to power in 2014
AFP

PARIS: Paris voted overwhelmingly Sunday to banish for-hire electric scooters from the streets of the French capital, delivering a blow to operators and a victory for road safety campaigners.
The referendum means the City of Light, once a pioneer in embracing e-scooter services, is set to become the only major European capital to outlaw the widespread devices booked on apps such as Lime.
The city’s residents were asked to weigh in for or against them in a public consultation organized by mayor Anne Hidalgo, with nearly 90 percent of the votes cast against, official results showed.
“We’re happy. It’s what we’ve been fighting for over four years,” said Arnaud Kielbasa, co-founder of the Apacauvi charity, which represents victims of e-scooter accidents.
“All Parisians say they are nervous on the pavements, nervous when they cross the roads. You need to look everywhere,” Kielbasa, whose wife and infant daughter were hit by an e-scooter driver, told AFP. “That’s why they’ve voted against them.”

Operators say they are being unfairly singled out as responsable for the often chaotic nature of Paris streets, where mayor Hidalgo has championed bikes and other forms of non-emitting transport since coming to power in 2014.
Her administration welcomed e-scooter operators with open arms in 2018, but it has progressively tightened regulations since, creating designated parking zones, limiting the top speed and restricting the number of operators.
But such measures have failed to convince residents, who often complain about reckless and drunken driving, as well as clutter on pavements.
A spate of fatal accidents has also highlighted the dangers of vehicles that can currently be hired by children as young as 12.
“I’m committed to respecting the choice of voters, purely and simply,” Hidalgo told reporters as she voted on Sunday.
The 63-year-old is now expected not to renew operating contracts for the city’s three operators — California-based Lime, Amsterdam-based Dott and Berlin-based Tier — from August 31.
She said on Sunday that their business model was “very expensive — five euros for 10 minutes — it’s not very sustainable, and above all, it’s the cause of a lot of accidents.”
The consultation will not affect privately owned electric scooters, of which 700,000 were sold nationwide last year, according to transport ministry figures.
Around 100,000 journeys are completed each day in France on rented e-scooters in around 200 towns and cities.

The ban represents a significant financial and reputational blow for the multinational operators and could encourage other cities to follow suit.
Montreal outlawed all electric scooters for rental or private use in 2020, while Copenhagen banned rental versions in 2020 before bringing them back a year later with stricter conditions.
E-scooter companies have backed tighter regulations in France, unveiled by the government last week, which would increase the minimum age to 14 and increase fines for offenses such as driving with a passenger.
“Of course, there are driving offenses and dangerous behavior. That’s human nature, not the vehicle,” Nicolas Gorse, managing director of Dott, told LCI television on Sunday. “What we need is to educate, detect and punish.”
Hadi Karam, general manager for France at Lime, told AFP last week that Paris was going “against the current” in seeking to ban rental e-scooters, citing recent decisions to expand them in Washington, New York, Madrid or London.
“There’s a trend toward these vehicles and this trend started in Paris which was a pioneer,” he said.
Operators offered free rides to customers who voted on Sunday and employed online influencers to try to drum up support among their mostly young users — largely in vain judged by the high proportion of older voters seen in queues.
“They’re dangerous, both for those who use them and for pedestrians,” Francoise Granier, a 68-year-old doctor who voted in the ninth district of the capital, told AFP. “And the police never intervene.”
Like her, IT worker Michael Dahan, 50, deplored the state of the capital’s streets, saying: “If it was better regulated, I wouldn’t be against... but you see people behaving in a crazy way.”

 

