Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account

Algerian court jails prominent journalist for three years

ALGIERS: An Algerian court has sentenced prominent journalist Ihsane El-Kadi to three years in prison for “foreign financing of his business” in a case denounced by rights groups, AFP reported.

El-Kadi, one of the last independent media bosses in the North African nation as director of the Maghreb Emergent news website and Radio M, was handed a five-year sentence, two years of which are suspended.

The court in Algiers also ordered during the public sentencing the dissolution of the company Interface Medias, the publisher behind El-Kadi’s two outlets, and the confiscation of its assets.

The company was also fined 10 million dinars (about $73,500), while El-Kadi himself was handed a separate 700,000-dinar fine.

His lawyer, Abdelghani Badi, said he would appeal the sentence, though the defense team had boycotted Sunday’s session over the “absence of just trial conditions.”

Following his remand in December, El-Kadi was accused of “receiving sums of money and privileges from people and organizations inside the country and abroad in exchange for carrying out activities that could harm state security.”

He had faced up to seven years in prison in line with an article in Algeria’s penal code which criminalises anyone who receives “funds, a grant or otherwise ... to carry out acts capable of undermining state security.”

In January, Amnesty International said the accusations against El-Kadi were “trumped-up state security related offenses.”

“El-Kadi’s unjustified detention by the Algerian authorities ... is yet another example of their ruthless campaign to silence voices of dissent through arbitrary detention and the closure of media outlets,” said Amnesty’s Amna Guellali.

Earlier that month, 16 international media figures including Russian journalist Dmitri Muratov, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, called for his release and urged Algeria to lift “unacceptable” restrictions on his media outlets.

El-Kadi was sentenced in June to six months in prison but remained at liberty at the time as a warrant was not issued for his arrest.

Paris-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, known by its French acronym RSF, previously launched a petition demanding El-Kadi’s release that was signed by more than 10,000 people.

Algeria ranks 134th out of 180 countries on RSF’s 2022 World Press Freedom Index.

Also in January, the Human Rights League, the International Federation for Human Rights and the World Organization Against Torture criticized what they said was a constant attack on freedoms in Algeria since 2019 — the year protests unseated longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

The groups accused the authorities of trying to crack down on the Hirak protest movement, pointing to El Kadi’s imprisonment and the closure of the Algerian League for the Defence of Human Rights as examples.

“The deterioration of the human rights situation in Algeria is more concerning than ever,” the three groups said in a statement at the time.