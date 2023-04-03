GCC chief, EU envoy discuss updates on strategic cooperation

You are here

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Albudaiwi (R) on Monday met EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Simonnet in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 04 April 2023
Lama Alhamawi

  • In January, Simonnet met with former GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf to discuss shared interests
  • The cooperation aims to further strengthen EU-GCC engagement
Updated 04 April 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Albudaiwi on Monday met EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Simonnet to discuss updates on joint cooperation. 

During their meeting in Riyadh, the two discussed the progress of work in implementing the strategic partnership between the GCC countries and the EU under the Joint Cooperation Program for the period 2022-2027.

The program was established to strengthen political dialogue and enhance security and political engagement between the GCC and the EU. 

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Awaisheq, the GCC assistant secretary for political affairs and negotiations. 

“My meeting today with the GCC Secretarty General aimed to discuss the upcoming EU-GCC events for the second half of 2023 and the preparations that come with it,” Simonnet told Arab News. 

“Furthermore, we exchanged views on the regional affairs highlighting the strategic partnership that brings us together,” he added. 

“This was a meeting that we regularly hold with our partners to take stock on the latest developments and our bilateral relations. 

“The GCC is, and will remain, a reliable partner for the EU following a long history of great milestones in our relationships,” he told Arab News.

In January, Simonnet met with former GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf to discuss shared interests and the importance of strengthening relations between the GCC and the EU.

In 1989 the EU and GCC countries signed a cooperation agreement to establish continuous dialogues on economic relations, science, energy, climate change and research.

The agreement also aimed to diversify economic development and reinforce the role of the GCC in contributing to peace and stability in the region. 

The GCC and the EU have been developing strategic cooperation throughout the years since establishing a dialogue in 1989. 

In May 2022, the EU presented the joint communication to further strategic partnerships with the GCC during a meeting in Brussels. 

The cooperation aims to further strengthen EU-GCC engagement, facilitating annual dialogue sessions on multilateral issues such as green transition and humanitarian action.

Topics: Middle East Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) EU Jasem Albudaiwi Patrick Simonnet Saudi Arabia

Museums in Makkah — a tributary of culture and history

Museums in Makkah — a tributary of culture and history
Updated 03 April 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Museums in Makkah — a tributary of culture and history

Museums in Makkah — a tributary of culture and history
  • Khalid Al-Shalawi, the undersecretary-general for social, voluntary and humanitarian services at the presidency, told Arab News that “pilgrims are happy to come to Saudi Arabia
Updated 03 April 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Museums in Makkah house rare antiquities that are more than 1,400 years old, highlighting the rich history of the place.

Tourist guide Itimad Ghazzawi told Arab News that “museums are considered a portal of knowledge from which visitors get their information as they integrate and constitute an important tributary of the culture and history of Makkah with elements from different eras and periods of time.”

A marble plaque that records the restoration of the Mataf in the year 1234, showcased at the exhibition of the Two holy Mosques’ architecture. (Supplied)

“The role of public and private museums is very large. Many visitors go to these museums to learn about the heritage of the region. Makkah’s museums are part of prominent archaeological museums, not only in the Kingdom, but also around the world. They hold treasures and antiques that are more than 1,400 years old,” she said.

Each museum has a specific character that differs in its design and architecture from the other museums, some of which are dedicated to the holdings of the Two Holy Mosques, such as the Exhibition of the Two Holy Mosques' Architecture. “They exhibit the art and history of the Holy Kaaba and the Grand Mosque in their halls.”

A crescent that dates back to 1299 AH/1881 Gregorian calendar. (Supplied)

Visitors to Makkah also go to every spot where the Prophet Muhammad passed by to become acquainted with these historical treasures. “Makkah itself is an open museum,” Ghazzawi said.

Makkah’s museums are part of prominent archaeological museums, not only in the Kingdom, but also around the world.

Itimad Ghazzawi, Tourist guide

The Al-Zaher Palace, also known as Makkah Museum, showcases different civilization of the Arabia Peninsula, unraveling ancient stories, designs and architecture.

Khalid Al-Shalawi, the undersecretary-general for social, voluntary and humanitarian services at the presidency, told Arab News that “pilgrims are happy to come to Saudi Arabia. They practice their rituals and worship and visit the cultural and civilizational landmarks in the Kingdom. They are also eager to know a lot about this blessed country because of its cultural and human diversity.”

Visitors to Makkah also go to every spot where the Prophet Muhammad passed by to become acquainted with these historical treasures. (Supplied)

“Enriching the pilgrim experience has become one of the most important goals that we seek to achieve.”

Prof. of Modern History Saad Al-Judi said that these museums also tell stories about the Kingdom serving the Two Holy Mosques. “Everyone in Makkah has a great cultural and social responsibility toward pilgrims in conveying culture and knowledge, especially through museums, as they are a distinctive cultural interface for viewing.”

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Museums in Makkah Madinah Saudi Arabia

Literary Club in Riyadh to donate book fair proceeds to Cochlear Implants Association

The book fair will feature rare books for anyone interested in expanding their collection of literature.
The book fair will feature rare books for anyone interested in expanding their collection of literature.
Updated 03 April 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Literary Club in Riyadh to donate book fair proceeds to Cochlear Implants Association

The book fair will feature rare books for anyone interested in expanding their collection of literature.
  • The money from its 16th annual fundraising event is being raised by the sale of books donated to the club
  • The fair began on March 27 and continues until April 6 at the club’s headquarters in Riyadh and is open from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Updated 03 April 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: The Literary Club in Riyadh said it will donate all of the proceeds from its 16th annual Charity Book Fair to the Asmoak (I hear you) Cochlear Implants Association.

The money is being raised by the sale of books donated to the club, also known as Adabi Riyadh, by individuals and institutions.

Saleh Al-Mahmoud, the president of the Literary Club, said that the book fair is an annual national and cultural initiative that reflects the club’s sense of social and cultural responsibility, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Each year, money from the sale of donated books goes to a chosen beneficiary.

The exhibition is keen to receive all genres of books from the community. (AN photo by Sulafa Alkhunaizi)

He added that the club has a number of aims, including a desire to give back to the community in innovative ways, while publishing books and cultivating a love of reading.

Nayef Alwasmi, the founder and chairman of Asmoak, told Arab News: “The success of the (Charity Book Fair) initiative over the course of 15 years made us agree (to be associated with it) without any restrictions or conditions.

“Firstly, this initiative is an introduction to the association. Secondly, the participation of intellectuals, writers, historians, journalists and readers is supporting associations by buying these books, knowing that many of the books are old and are not readily available in the markets.

“The Literary Club in Riyadh recycles these books in a beautiful way and in the process supports charitable work in the non-profit sector.”

Asmoak helps care for patients with auditory disabilities by providing services including spare parts for cochlear implants, education about the implants, and auditory and language rehabilitation. The association, which has hosted more than 70 events and has 500 beneficiaries, encourages the community to donate and volunteer to help spread awareness of the issue.

The Literary Club accepts donations from the community of books of all kinds and genres for its book fair, including rare books. Its 16th Annual Charity Book Fair began on March 27 and continues until April 6 at the club’s headquarters in Riyadh. It is open from 9 p.m. each night until 12:30 a.m.

 

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Literary Club in Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Saudis fighting stigma through awareness on World Autism Day

Saudis fighting stigma through awareness on World Autism Day
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

Saudis fighting stigma through awareness on World Autism Day

Saudis fighting stigma through awareness on World Autism Day
  • The event gave out advice on various activities which can be helpful to people with autism, including different types of sport and entertainment
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s organizations, associations, and the Ministry of Education all marked World Autism Day, which falls on April 2 each year.

The day is to raise awareness about autism spectrum disorder and its symptoms.

It also aims to enhance the role of individuals with autism in society, increase their acceptance of it, and improve the quality of life for people who live with it.

The Irada Autism Association held a special day in Najran, in the south of the country, with the participation of several governmental and private agencies.

The event included an awareness exhibition, educational events, and workshops at Al-Okhdood Club stadium in Najran.

The exhibition raised awareness of the nature of the disability and the services provided to people with autism in the Kingdom. It included sections covering education, health, and nongovernmental organizations.

The event gave out advice on various activities which can be helpful to people with autism, including different types of sport and entertainment.

Mansour Samran, the executive director of the Irada Autism Association, said that the organization was aiming to introduce autistic people and their families to the facilities and services available to help them access treatment and learning services.

The association also aimed at educating people about autism by organizing workshops and seminars, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Samran added that the association had provided services and treatment consultations to enable people with autism to adapt, engage, and be part of society.

World Autism Day was also marked in the north of the country, in Hail.

Nawal Al-Asham, the assistant director general of educational affairs for girls in the city, said that the day helped to put the spotlight on people with autism and their particular problems, pointing out that the Ministry of Education was continuing its efforts to provide 212 programs in general schools for those with the developmental disability.

 

Topics: World Autism Day Saudi Arabia

Who’s Who: Fatima Al-Othman, general manager at the Saudi Heritage Commission in the Riyadh region

Fatima Al-Othman
Fatima Al-Othman
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

Who’s Who: Fatima Al-Othman, general manager at the Saudi Heritage Commission in the Riyadh region

Fatima Al-Othman
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

Fatima Al-Othman has been general manager at the Saudi Heritage Commission in the Riyadh region since April 2022.

In less than a year, Al-Othman made substantial contributions, including implementing a national strategy to preserve Saudi heritage, developing the National Heritage Register for the Riyadh region, which includes over 1,800 heritage sites, and developing a governance model for craftsmanship, which has increased the number of registered craftsmen in the region.

Al-Othman has become a well-known figure in the culture and heritage sector, as she forged partnerships with Riyadh governorates to develop heritage sites in the region in order to make them accessible and ready to welcome tourists.

Recently, Al-Othman won the 2023 leadership figure award for Arab heritage bodies at ITB Berlin, the world’s leading travel trade show with participants from 150 countries.

Before joining the Heritage Commission, Al-Othman worked at Saudi Aramco, starting her professional career as a pharmacist at John Hopkins Aramco Healthcare and moving to different sectors within Aramco, from corporate planning to government affairs.

Al-Othman did not stop at administrative positions; she worked hard to gain technical expertise in analyzing the Kingdom’s policies and became a senior analyst in the oil and gas industry. Her work in public policy positively impacted the Kingdom’s economy and development plans, prompting Aramco’s senior management team to entrust Al-Othman with leading the government relations project for the initial public offering at Aramco.

With passion and vision, Al-Othman held several leadership roles, gaining experience in managing mega-projects and implementing governance models and strategies.

Her expertise laid the foundation for her next step: participating in the Kingdom’s official delegation at the International Labor Organization to study international labor laws.

This was not the only international event Al-Othman participated in. From 2018 to 2020, she served as an adviser for the G20, providing research, policy and coordination support to the G20 presidency to further align its agenda with the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Al-Othman earned a master’s degree in business administration and management from Mays Business School at Texas A&M University and a bachelor’s degree in pharmaceutical science from King Saud University.

 

Topics: Who’s Who

ThePlace: Al-Muazzam Fort, one of the most impressive desert forts in Saudi Arabia

The fort was established in 1031 A.H. (1622 A.D.) as a station for pilgrims and Umrah performers to rest. (SPA)
The fort was established in 1031 A.H. (1622 A.D.) as a station for pilgrims and Umrah performers to rest. (SPA)
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

ThePlace: Al-Muazzam Fort, one of the most impressive desert forts in Saudi Arabia

The fort was established in 1031 A.H. (1622 A.D.) as a station for pilgrims and Umrah performers to rest. (SPA)
  • It includes the pond of Al-Muazzam and the Hijaz railway station
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

Al-Muazzam Fort in the Tabuk region typifies the detail of Islamic architecture and reflects the interest of the late Islamic eras in serving pilgrims on the Levant route.

The fort was established in 1031 A.H. (1622 A.D.) as a station for pilgrims and Umrah performers to rest. It also served as a headquarters for military barracks to secure the way to and from Madinah and Makkah.

Its total area is 10,000 square meters and its walls, which were built in a rectangular shape, store memories spanning more than four centuries. In the middle of the fort, a large yard  is surrounded by rooms, staircases and upper passages.

Refined stones were used to build the fort, which has two floors topped by a protective wall as high as the internal corridor. Its four facades have no windows except for small openings that were once used to defend the fort.

It includes the pond of Al-Muazzam and the Hijaz railway station. Reddish-yellow carved stone was used to construct the fort, which bears four foundation inscriptions.

Al-Muazzam Fort’s distinctive large entrance includes an arch and defensive openings.

The fort was visited by many well-known travelers and explorers, including Germany’s Julius Oetting in 1301 A.H. (1884 A.D.), who was accompanied by France’s Charles Huber. The trip was documented in the book “A Journey in the Arabian Peninsula.”

 

Topics: ThePlace

