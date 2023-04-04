You are here

  Houthis free 3 Yemeni YouTubers, strengthen security in protest-hit Ibb

Houthis free 3 Yemeni YouTubers, strengthen security in protest-hit Ibb

Houthis free 3 Yemeni YouTubers, strengthen security in protest-hit Ibb
Houthis free three Internet activists in Sanaa as their forces stepped up arrests in the city of Ibb following a rare demonstration against the militia. (AFP/File)
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis free 3 Yemeni YouTubers, strengthen security in protest-hit Ibb

Houthis free 3 Yemeni YouTubers, strengthen security in protest-hit Ibb
  • Houthi media reported on Monday that their leader, Mahdi Al-Mashat, “pardoned” Mustafa Al-Mawmari, Hamoud Al-Mesbahi and Ahmed Hajjar
  • In Sanaa, activists demanded the release of hundreds of people, including women
AL-MUKALLA: The Houthis have freed three Internet activists in Sanaa as their forces stepped up arrests in the city of Ibb following a rare demonstration against the militia.
Houthi media reported on Monday that their leader, Mahdi Al-Mashat, “pardoned” Mustafa Al-Mawmari, Hamoud Al-Mesbahi and Ahmed Hajjar, two weeks after they were sentenced to jail for undermining security and circulating false information on YouTube and other social media. A fourth, Ahmad Elaw, remains in prison.
The militia abducted the four men in December and January in Sanaa after they used social media to denounce rising poverty, corruption, and the militia’s inability to pay public workers.
Houthi media did not explain why Ahmad Elaw, who has more than 800,000 YouTube followers and was given the longest sentence, was not released.
In Sanaa, activists demanded the release of hundreds of people, including women, who have been kidnapped by the militia since its armed takeover of the country in late 2014.
“When will we hear about the decision to free Ahmed Elaw? When will we hear about the decision to release Intisar Al-Hammadi and Fatima Al-Arouli?” said Ahmed Al-Nabhani, an activist in Sanaa.
Meanwhile, activists and locals said that the Houthis had reinforced the city of Ibb with troops known as “traffic control” and kidnapped at least 40 people after a rare demonstration late last month following the funeral of Hamdi Abdel-Razzaq, an online critic alleged to have been tortured and then executed in a Houthi prison.
Hundreds of people attended his burial, with many shouting “Houthis are God’s enemies.”
Local media said the Houthis abducted a man named Ali Rasam for claiming to have seen evidence of torture on Abdel-Razzaq’s corpse as it was being prepared for burial.
Human rights organizations including the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms and the Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties called on the Houthis to stop raiding residential areas in Ibb and free those it had seized.
The YNRF said that the Houthis’ crackdown demonstrated “the militia’s lack of commitment to any agreements that will end the country’s war.”
 

TikTok hit with UK fine, Australia government ban

TikTok hit with UK fine, Australia government ban
  • Britain fined the platform $15.9m for allowing children under 13 on the app
  • Australian government the last member of the Five Eyes security alliance to ban TikTok
LONDON: TikTok was dealt fresh setbacks Tuesday as Australia joined a list of Western nations banning the Chinese-owned apps from government devices and Britain fined it for allowing children under 13 to use the social media platform.
The popular video-sharing app has come under growing pressure in Western countries, with the United States urging TikTok to split from its Chinese parent company, Bytedance.
Britain's data regulator said it fined TikTok £12.7 million ($15.9 million) for allowing up to 1.4 million children under 13 to use the platform in violation of its own rules.
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said the Chinese-owned firm broke UK law by failing to obtain the consent of parents or guardians to use the children's data, after they had set up accounts despite being too young.
Children's data "may have been used to track them and profile them, potentially delivering harmful, inappropriate content at their very next scroll," Information Commissioner John Edwards said.
"There are laws in place to make sure our children are as safe in the digital world as they are in the physical world," he said. "TikTok did not abide by those laws."
The app's terms of service do not permit children under 13 to set up accounts.
Last month, Italy's competition watchdog opened an investigation into TikTok for failing to enforce its own rules on removing "dangerous content" related to suicide and self-harm.
TikTok disputed the ICO's finding.
"We will continue to review the decision and are considering next steps," the company said in a statement.
"We invest heavily to help keep under 13s off the platform and our 40,000-strong safety team works around the clock to help keep the platform safe for our community."
TikTok nevertheless welcomed the ICO's decision to slash the fine from £27 million, which the regulator had previously warned it might impose.
Western authorities have cracked down on TikTok over fears that user data could be used or abused by Chinese officials.
Australia is the last member of the secretive Five Eyes security alliance to pursue a government TikTok ban, joining the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand.
France, the Netherlands and the European Commission have made similar moves.
Australian Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the decision followed advice from the country's intelligence agencies and would begin "as soon as practicable".
Dreyfus said the government would approve some exemptions on a "case-by-case basis" with "appropriate security mitigations in place".
Cybersecurity experts have warned that the app -- which boasts more than one billion global users -- could be used to hoover up data that is then shared with the Chinese government.
Surveys have estimated that as many as seven million Australians use the app -- or about a quarter of the population.
In a security notice outlining the ban, the Attorney-General's Department said TikTok posed "significant security and privacy risks" stemming from the "extensive collection of user data".
China said it had "lodged stern representations" with Canberra over the ban and urged Australia to "provide Chinese companies with a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment".
"China has always maintained that the issue of data security should not be used as a tool to generalise the concept of national security, abuse state power and unreasonably suppress companies from other countries," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.
Fergus Ryan, an analyst with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said stripping TikTok from government devices was a "no-brainer".
"It's been clear for years that TikTok user data is accessible in China," Ryan told AFP.
"Banning the use of the app on government phones is a prudent decision given this fact."
The security concerns are underpinned by a 2017 Chinese law that requires local firms to hand over personal data to the state if it is relevant to national security.
Beijing has denied these reforms pose a threat to ordinary users.
TikTok has said such bans are "rooted in xenophobia," while insisting it is not owned or operated by the Chinese government.
The company's Australian spokesman Lee Hunter said it would "never" give data to the Chinese government.
"No one is working harder to make sure this would never be a possibility," he told Australia's Channel Seven.
But the firm acknowledged in November that some employees in China could access European user data, and in December it said employees had used the data to spy on journalists.

Spotify's new tools 'democratizes' use, says top executive

Spotify's new tools 'democratizes' use, says top executive
Spotify's new tools 'democratizes' use, says top executive

Spotify's new tools 'democratizes' use, says top executive
  • Uploading, monetization, tracking, fan interaction ‘much easier’
  • Major demand from Asia, MENA according to Maya Prohovnik
DUBAI: Spotify announced a host of changes including new tools for artists, songwriters and podcast creators at its annual Stream On event last month, with a leading executive telling Arab News it is now much easier to use, especially for those in emerging markets.
One of the biggest announcements was Spotify for Podcasters, meant to be a one-stop shop that combines all of Spotify’s podcasting tools and capabilities into one platform.
In 2019, Spotify acquired podcast-hosting platform Anchor, also aimed at making its offering more user-friendly.
“The original idea with Anchor was being able to innovate on the format of podcasting; really democratize the creation, especially for creators in emerging markets who didn’t previously have access to the tools and ability to podcast,” Maya Prohovnik, head of the firm’s podcast products, told Arab News.
“Spotify has made several podcast acquisitions that have resulted in a pretty disjointed experience for creators, which is normal,” she added.
During the event, Prohovnik said: “Even within the Spotify ecosystem, you’ve had to make and upload episodes with one tool, monetize them with another, and track your data with a third. It’s just too complicated and it means that some of you haven’t had access to everything you need.”
Now, creators “still have free hosting and easy distribution everywhere, but they also have better access to everything that Spotify has to offer, in terms of things like audience growth and discovery, monetization, and interacting with their fans,” Prohovnik said.
In addition to free hosting and distribution, the new integrated platform also provides creators with access to interactive features like Q&A and polls, and advanced analytics to track a show’s growth, including streaming numbers and audience demographic data.
Spotify has also revamped its home feed, a move aimed at encouraging discovery and audience growth. The new feed will feature podcast previews and highlights from shows.
“It’s a much more visual feed for discovery and the idea is that we’re really trying to drive more discovery for all creators,” said Prohovnik.
Podcast creators can now also segment each episode into chapters with time stamps allowing listeners to browse through an episode by topic or section.
The company also announced the launch of Spotify Labs, which are currently located in Los Angeles, London, New York and Stockholm with more locations to be unveiled over the coming months.
Spotify Labs will function both as a space and service for more creators to record in Spotify’s studios as well as get access to the company’s experts and other podcasters and artists on the platform.
The platform has witnessed “a lot of growth” in emerging markets like the Middle East and southeast Asia, in terms of both creation and consumption, Prohovnik said.
In the MENA region, for example, podcast hours streamed on Spotify increased by more than 190 percent year-on-year in 2022.
Spotify has always been interested in “democratizing podcasting and making sure that everyone has access to create and find an audience, and to make money,” which is the company’s “future vision” as well, she added.
“Now that we have this foundation, it’s really going to enable us to start innovating on the format at scale, which is what we’ve always wanted to be able to do,” Prohovnik said.
The focus for Spotify is now on two key areas: rolling out access to all the different features for all creators — not just those who are hosted on Spotify — and creating more solutions for audience growth and discovery.
Prohovnik said: “Everything Spotify does is for creators.”
Spotify had over 500 million monthly active users, including 205 million paying subscribers, with 10 million creators, at the end of 2022, the company said.

MBC series 'Dof'at London' prompts govts' criticism over 'misrepresentation' of Iraqis

MBC series 'Dof'at London' prompts govts' criticism over 'misrepresentation' of Iraqis
MBC series 'Dof'at London' prompts govts' criticism over 'misrepresentation' of Iraqis

MBC series 'Dof'at London' prompts govts' criticism over 'misrepresentation' of Iraqis
  • Iraq, Kuwait say show ‘undermines’ relations between 2 countries
  • Writer defends portrayals, says focus is on sectarianism, pan-Arabism
LONDON: The MBC drama series “Dof’at London” is causing controversy, with the Kuwait and Iraq governments claiming it misrepresents Iraqis and undermines relations between the two nations.

Iraqi and Kuwaiti officials said the series, which features a pan-Arab cast and is streamed as part of MBC’s special Ramadan programming, “offend” the two countries’ longstanding diplomatic ties.

“Dof’at London” — which means “London Class” — tells the story of a group of Arab medical students who move to London to study during the 1980s and attempt to reconcile Arab traditions and conservative values with the liberal ideals of life in the British capital.

The opening episodes of the series has outraged some viewers for its portrayal of Iraqi women working as maids and, in one scene, being accused of theft. In another scene, an Iraqi man is shown refusing to help a group of Kuwaiti women after their money is stolen.

According to a statement issued by Iraqi officials, the show’s fictional story “would disturb the historical relationship between the peoples of the two countries,” risking to undermine diplomatic ties.

Officials from the two nations had a telephonic discussion following the airing of the episodes during which they rejected the portrayals, according to a report carried by the Iraqi News Agency.

“During a joint phone call, the Kuwaiti Minister of Information and the head of the Iraqi Media and Communications Authority reject any artwork that offends the relationship of the two brotherly countries,” the statement read.

“Kuwaiti Minister of Information Abd Al-Rahman Al-Mutairi, and the head of the Media and Communications Authority in Iraq, Ali Al-Moayyed, affirmed their rejection of everything that would harm the relationship of the two brotherly countries.”

A further statement from the Kuwaiti ministry also clarified that the series was shot outside the country and not screened on any Kuwaiti channels.

The show has triggered intense debate across social media, with Iraqi and Kuwaiti personalities weighing in with their opinions.

Taking to Twitter, Iraqi writer Sarah Quraishi questioned the idea of Iraqi women working as maids in London in the 1980s.

“The Iraqis who immigrated to London in the eighties and nineties, did any of you serve in Arab homes during that period?” she asked. “Why does Kuwaiti drama always insist on showing Iraqis in a bad light?”

In an interview on an Iraqi talk show, Iraqi cast member Thaulfekar Khadr defended the series saying Iraqi women were portrayed “with nothing but dignity.”

Heba Mashari Hamada, the show’s Kuwaiti writer, also defended it, saying she anticipated the controversy because of the issues it addresses, such as sectarianism and pan-Arabism.

“We are sometimes forced to be confrontational, and ‘Dof’at London’ is undoubtedly a controversial work,” she said.

“Dof’at London” is directed by Egypt’s Mohamed Bakir and is the latest installment of Hamada’s Ramadan dramas following the lives of students in a particular city.

In the 2020 series, “Dof’at Beirut” is set in 1960s Lebanon on the verge of civil war, while in 2019 “Dof’at Cairo” portrays Kuwaiti university students travelling to Egypt for the first time and experiencing its rich cultural life.

Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account

Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account

Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
  • The New York Times becomes first high-profile organization to lose blue badge
  • Decision came after newspaper said it would not pay Twitter for verification
LONDON: Twitter has removed the verification check mark on the main account of The New York Times, one of CEO Elon Musk’s most despised news organizations.
The removal comes as many of Twitter’s high-profile users are bracing for the loss of the blue check marks that helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the social media platform.
Musk, who owns Twitter, set a deadline of Saturday for verified users to buy a premium Twitter subscription or lose the checks on their profiles. The Times said in a story Thursday that it would not pay Twitter for verification of its institutional accounts.
Early Sunday, Musk tweeted that the Times’ check mark would be removed. Later he posted disparaging remarks about the newspaper, which has aggressively reported on Twitter and on flaws with partially automated driving systems at Tesla, the electric car company, which he also runs.
Other Times accounts such as its business news and opinion pages still had either blue or gold check marks on Sunday, as did multiple reporters for the news organization.
“We aren’t planning to pay the monthly fee for check mark status for our institutional Twitter accounts,” the Times said in a statement Sunday. “We also will not reimburse reporters for Twitter Blue for personal accounts, except in rare instances where this status would be essential for reporting purposes,” the newspaper said in a statement Sunday.
The Associated Press, which has said it also will not pay for the check marks, still had them on its accounts at midday Sunday.
Twitter did not answer emailed questions Sunday about the removal of The New York Times check mark.
The costs of keeping the check marks ranges from $8 a month for individual web users to a starting price of $1,000 monthly to verify an organization, plus $50 monthly for each affiliate or employee account. Twitter does not verify the individual accounts to ensure they are who they say they are, as was the case with the previous blue check doled out to public figures and others during the platform’s pre-Musk administration.
While the cost of Twitter Blue subscriptions might seem like nothing for Twitter’s most famous commentators, celebrity users from basketball star LeBron James to Star Trek’s William Shatner have balked at joining. Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander pledged to leave the platform if Musk takes his blue check away.
The White House is also passing on enrolling in premium accounts, according to a memo sent to staff. While Twitter has granted a free gray mark for President Joe Biden and members of his Cabinet, lower-level staff won’t get Twitter Blue benefits unless they pay for it themselves.
“If you see impersonations that you believe violate Twitter’s stated impersonation policies, alert Twitter using Twitter’s public impersonation portal,” said the staff memo from White House official Rob Flaherty.
Alexander, the actor, said there are bigger issues in the world but without the blue mark, “anyone can allege to be me” so if he loses it, he’s gone.
“Anyone appearing with it=an imposter. I tell you this while I’m still official,” he tweeted.
After buying Twitter for $44 billion in October, Musk has been trying to boost the struggling platform’s revenue by pushing more people to pay for a premium subscription. But his move also reflects his assertion that the blue verification marks have become an undeserved or “corrupt” status symbol for elite personalities, news reporters and others granted verification for free by Twitter’s previous leadership.
Along with shielding celebrities from impersonators, one of Twitter’s main reasons to mark profiles with a blue check mark starting about 14 years ago was to verify politicians, activists and people who suddenly find themselves in the news, as well as little-known journalists at small publications around the globe, as an extra tool to curb misinformation coming from accounts that are impersonating people. Most “legacy blue checks” are not household names and weren’t meant to be.
One of Musk’s first product moves after taking over Twitter was to launch a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was quickly inundated by impostor accounts, including those impersonating Nintendo, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter had to temporarily suspend the service days after its launch.
The relaunched service costs $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for users of its iPhone or Android apps. Subscribers are supposed to see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

Algerian court jails prominent journalist for three years

Algerian court jails prominent journalist for three years
Algerian court jails prominent journalist for three years

Algerian court jails prominent journalist for three years
  • El-Kadi was handed a five-year sentence, two years of which are suspended
ALGIERS: An Algerian court has sentenced prominent journalist Ihsane El-Kadi to three years in prison for “foreign financing of his business” in a case denounced by rights groups, AFP reported.

El-Kadi, one of the last independent media bosses in the North African nation as director of the Maghreb Emergent news website and Radio M, was handed a five-year sentence, two years of which are suspended.

The court in Algiers also ordered during the public sentencing the dissolution of the company Interface Medias, the publisher behind El-Kadi’s two outlets, and the confiscation of its assets.

The company was also fined 10 million dinars (about $73,500), while El-Kadi himself was handed a separate 700,000-dinar fine.

His lawyer, Abdelghani Badi, said he would appeal the sentence, though the defense team had boycotted Sunday’s session over the “absence of just trial conditions.”

Following his remand in December, El-Kadi was accused of “receiving sums of money and privileges from people and organizations inside the country and abroad in exchange for carrying out activities that could harm state security.”

He had faced up to seven years in prison in line with an article in Algeria’s penal code which criminalises anyone who receives “funds, a grant or otherwise ... to carry out acts capable of undermining state security.”

In January, Amnesty International said the accusations against El-Kadi were “trumped-up state security related offenses.”

“El-Kadi’s unjustified detention by the Algerian authorities ... is yet another example of their ruthless campaign to silence voices of dissent through arbitrary detention and the closure of media outlets,” said Amnesty’s Amna Guellali.

Earlier that month, 16 international media figures including Russian journalist Dmitri Muratov, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, called for his release and urged Algeria to lift “unacceptable” restrictions on his media outlets.

El-Kadi was sentenced in June to six months in prison but remained at liberty at the time as a warrant was not issued for his arrest.

Paris-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, known by its French acronym RSF, previously launched a petition demanding El-Kadi’s release that was signed by more than 10,000 people.

Algeria ranks 134th out of 180 countries on RSF’s 2022 World Press Freedom Index.

Also in January, the Human Rights League, the International Federation for Human Rights and the World Organization Against Torture criticized what they said was a constant attack on freedoms in Algeria since 2019 — the year protests unseated longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

The groups accused the authorities of trying to crack down on the Hirak protest movement, pointing to El Kadi’s imprisonment and the closure of the Algerian League for the Defence of Human Rights as examples.

“The deterioration of the human rights situation in Algeria is more concerning than ever,” the three groups said in a statement at the time.

