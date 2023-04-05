You are here

Saudis pay it forward through online donations

Saudis pay it forward through online donations
In the internet age, it is easier than ever to donate to charity in the Kingdom, safe in the knowledge it will help those most in need. (Shutterstock)
  • State-regulated online platforms have revolutionized the way public donations are collected and used
  • Regulation of online platforms has allowed for more accountability and cut off sources of funding for illicit organizations
JEDDAH: For many people around the world, the gift of giving is one of the most profound charitable acts one can perform to help those who are less privileged. It is an inbuilt desire to help others, and in today’s modern, high-tech and digitally driven world, many choose to “pay it forward” with a simple click of a button.

Since the launch of Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation program in 2016, the government has been busy creating infrastructure to improve the services it provides for citizens and residents alike. From banking systems and court hearings to the issuance of business permits and health services, all this and more besides has been enhanced by creating a solid regulatory framework to ensure seamless experiences for beneficiaries based on their needs.

Generosity, giving and charitable values are noble characteristics significantly endorsed and deeply rooted in Saudi society through Islamic teachings. Many people are invested in aiding others who are less fortunate and having a positive impact on society. Thanks to advances in digital technology, several national charitable platforms have been established in the Kingdom that provide vital services both to donors and beneficiaries.

The process of turning donations digital is a challenging task but state-regulated online platforms have revolutionized the ways in which public contributions are collected and used.

For decades, charitable causes often worked to raise record amounts in record time but one downside was the inability to easily follow the money trail. Donation boxes were plentiful across the nation, at mosques, malls and supermarkets, and more often than not a volunteer would be on hand to explain the cause and persuade a donor to step up and give something back.

However, shadowy organizations such as terror networks depend on illicit funding, often hiding behind charitable organizations that are exploited by criminals who mobilize women, children the elderly and the disabled. In 2016, therefore, the Saudi Interior Ministry made it illegal for organizations to raise funds without first obtaining a permit from the authorities.

The Kingdom has also implemented robust policies across its financial and banking sectors with the aim of cutting the financial flows that contribute to money laundering and the financing of terrorist groups.




Legal steps have been taken to crack down on begging and other unofficial collections. (AFP)

It has reformed its banking laws to require that charitable organizations have single-disbursement bank accounts and an approved official with signatory authority, to maintain tighter control on funds. Special units monitor and investigate suspicious financial transactions, in coordination with the Saudi Central Bank and the nation’s other banks.

During Ramadan in years gone by, people were often seen begging for money at entrances to shopping centers, supermarkets and hospitals, and even at traffic lights. Their numbers have dwindled in recent years as a result of an anti-begging law adopted by the Kingdom in 2021.

The penalties for those who break it, including anyone who cooperates with a beggar or incites someone to beg, are up to a year in prison, a $26,000 fine, or both, according to the Saudi Public Prosecution. Non-Saudis convicted of the crime will be deported after serving their sentence and only allowed to reenter the country to perform Hajj or Umrah.

In early 2022, the Ministry of Interior arrested an Asian woman who had collected more than $31,000 from begging. A Yemeni man was arrested for obtaining about $30,000 from worshippers at a mosque.

Though many unsanctioned collections are believed to have been for legitimate causes, it is undeniable that they come with a higher risk of fraud or illicit transactions. As artificial intelligence is increasingly deployed throughout society, is making a profound difference in the financing and operation of the private and public sectors, including non-profit organizations.

To protect citizens from exploitation and fraud, digital transformation initiatives have been expanded in the charitable sector through the creation of a number of regulated services, including Ehsan, Shefaa, KSrelief, and the National Donations Platform, that are developed and supervised by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.

The most effective way to safeguard donations is to equip charitable platforms with a multilayered system of security and monitoring, to ensure donations reach beneficiaries quickly. They follow the highest standards of transparency in administrative and financial practices and apply the highest technical standards in information security.

In 2020, Jood Al-Eskan, a charitable housing platform that supports families in need of accommodation, was established as part of the National Developmental Housing Foundation (Sakan). It recently launched the charitable Food Eskan subscription campaign, the first charitable initiative of its kind in the housing sector. It aims to raise $266 million by issuing 100 million stocks at $2.67 per share, and is designed to raise awareness of the importance of investing in community-driven social initiatives.

In 2021, Waqfy, a platform for charitable crowdfunding, was established to operate alongside the National Donations Platform. Waqfy operates under the supervision of the General Authority of Endowments, which aims to encourage community participation and support of projects through the provision of digital payment options. More than 230 campaigns have been launched so far and nearly 700,000 donors have contributed more than $86 million.




Saudi officials are working to ensure the charity better serves all those it can help. (Social media)

The National Donations Platform itself offers multiple options for donors, providing the ideal way for them to help people in need across the Kingdom through the provision of a safe and transparent donations process.

Through the platform, donors can select a project and information is provided to give them a better understanding of the work it carries out, the amount of funding it needs for this, the number of beneficiaries, the individuals that benefit (such as the elderly, families without support, people with special needs, widows and orphans, or mosques), and more besides.

After a donation is made the funds are sent directly to the beneficiaries, and Donors can follow up on the progress of the projects by using mobile applications or other online platforms.

Ehsan allows people to donate to initiatives in a number of fields, including social, educational, relief, environmental, and economic. It enables users to create fundraising causes and select projects to benefit, such as hospice care for patients at home, aid for widows and orphans, and care packages.

Approximately 60 million activities have been conducted so far, benefiting 4.8 million people.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority launched an online platform in 2021. Zakaty offers guidance to zakat (an Islamic charity tax) payers on the proper procedures under Shariah, helping to save them time and effort through a simple system of calculation and direct online payment.

After payment is made, the money is transferred to the Social Solidarity Fund at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, where more than $114 million of zakat has been paid by 171,000 people and distributed to beneficiaries.

Shefaa, an initiative of the Health Endowment Fund, targets residents who need financial assistance for specific health reasons, such as cancer treatment, cataract surgery, and congenital heart defects. Each case is presented with a brief, the city involved, and the funds needed, and users are able to share the case with their contacts to help boost the number of donations.

The crucial impacts made by non-profit organizations stem from their ability to promote social solidarity among all members of society by encouraging various forms of humanitarian, in areas such such as the environment and health.

The Kingdom’s Presidency of State Security has warned citizens and residents against donating to strangers. It advises people to donate only through authorized and official channels, and to report anyone involved in begging by calling 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 in all other parts of the Kingdom.

 
 

Saudi Club in London holds iftar for scholarship students during Ramadan

Saudi Club in London holds iftar for scholarship students during Ramadan
Updated 05 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Club in London holds iftar for scholarship students during Ramadan

Saudi Club in London holds iftar for scholarship students during Ramadan
Updated 05 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Saudi Club in London organized a group iftar for scholarship students and their companions to mark the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at the Islamic Center in London, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The iftar was held in the presence of the Saudi cultural attache to the UK Dr. Amal Fatani and was attended by a large number of scholarship students and Saudi citizens from London and all parts of the UK.
The head of the Saudi Club in London, Reem Al-Kharji, said that the event was organized for the scholarship students who were fasting during the holy month while away from their families.
Al-Kharji thanked the Islamic Center in London for hosting the group iftar and for their efforts in making the event a success.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Kingdom Britain Ramadan iftar Saudi students in UK Ramadan 2023

Saudi authorities call for caution amid weather warnings

Saudi authorities call for caution amid weather warnings
Updated 05 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities call for caution amid weather warnings

Saudi authorities call for caution amid weather warnings
Updated 05 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia called for caution against thunderstorms in most regions of the Kingdom, starting from Wednesday until Sunday, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Tuesday.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense said that the Makkah region will be affected by medium to heavy rains that may lead to torrential rains and downward winds with active speed that will stir up dust, including the holy capital, Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Khurmah, Al-Ardiyat, Turbah, Rani, Al-Muwiyah, Qiya, Al-Khurmah, Bahra, Khulais, Al-Kamil and Al-Jumum.
It also issued similar warnings for parts of the Riyadh region that include the capital, Al-Majma’ah and Al-Zulfi. Thadiq, Rimah, Shaqra, Dharma, Al-Ghat, Al-Kharj, Afif, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Quwaiyah, Al-Sulail, Wadi Al-Dawasir, Al-Aflaj, Al-Muzahimiyah, Al-Diriyah, Huraymila, and the regions of Madinah, Asir, Al-Baha, Jazan, Najran, Hail and Al-Qassim.
The authority also said that light to moderate rains and downward winds were expected, with active speed, causing dust in the Eastern Province, including Dammam, Jubail, Qatif, Al-Ahsa, Hafr Al-Batin, Qaisumah, Nairyah, Al-Khafji, and the Olaya village.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense stressed the need to stay in safe places during the rains and to stay away from water swamps, valleys and areas where torrents gather.
It also warned against swimming in them, as they are unsuitable and dangerous, and to adhere to the instructions announced through the various media and social networking sites.

Topics: Saudi Arabia weather warning thunderstorms General Directorate of Civil Defense

Magic of Gargee’an celebrations continue to unite Saudi, Gulf communities

Magic of Gargee’an celebrations continue to unite Saudi, Gulf communities
Updated 04 April 2023
Nada Alturki

Magic of Gargee’an celebrations continue to unite Saudi, Gulf communities

Magic of Gargee’an celebrations continue to unite Saudi, Gulf communities
  • Children in traditional attire go door-to-door exchanging gifts, sweets
  • Held to foster family ties, heritage, love, says Culture Ministry official
Updated 04 April 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: With houses decorated in dazzling lights, and music reverberating in the streets, the magic of Gargee’an has been bringing together communities across Saudi Arabia for generations.

Gargee’an is a celebration that occurs twice in an Islamic year — on 15 Sha’ban and 15 Ramadan.

It is marked primarily in Gulf countries or the eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula, specifically Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The word Gargee’an essentially refers to the giving of gifts or goods, but has widely been used to refer to the day itself.

In Ramadan, children in Saudi Arabia can be seen dressed up in traditional clothes like the Jalabiya for girls and thobes for boys. (SPA)

Children wearing traditional attire — boys in thobes and ghutras and girls in jalabiyas — frolic door-to-door singing and exchanging candy and nuts, particularly peanuts, and sometimes small toys.

Streets are sometimes closed to make it safer for people to walk as the celebrations kick in. Traditionally, a Tubaila, a man or band with drums, roams around the neighborhood alongside families singing traditional songs.

Reem Alfaqir, manager of Intangible Cultural Heritage Planning and Protection at the Ministry of Culture, told Arab News: “Gargee’an is a tradition which reminds the local community of their cultural past, bringing the neighborhoods and the kids together to celebrate the joy and happiness of Ramadan.

Gargee’an is a tradition which reminds the local community of their cultural past, bringing the neighborhoods and the kids together to celebrate the joy and happiness of Ramadan.

Reem Alfaqir, Manager of Intangible Cultural Heritage Planning and Protection, Ministry of Culture

“The goal of the Gargee’an tradition is to foster affection, happiness and love in both adults and children.”

“It’s a very important profession, and it’s on the decline and not many people know about it. It’s a culturally significant part and prominent art form. It sets the tone for Gargee’an,” Khaled Al-Mulhim told Arab News, referring to the role of a Tubaila and other rituals.

In many households, the celebration is dedicated to a newborn or the birth of the eldest child. If the celebration falls on a weekday, some may postpone it a day or two to ensure that all family or friends are able to attend.

Born and raised in Al-Ahsa, Al-Mulhim recalls his favorite memory as the Gargee’an was celebrated to mark the birth of his nephew Hamoody. “He’s like my brother. We’re very close to each other, so that night felt very special. It was the most special Gargee’an in my life,” Al-Mulhim told Arab News.

Continuing simple customs such as Gargee’an aids in preserving the culture’s history and is also an educational experience, said Al-Mulhim: “Even the decorations sometimes feature antique objects, old telephones, fabrics, dresser drawers, things related to our past.

“These days we celebrate holidays we can’t relate to, like Halloween and Christmas. Our culture is very rich and these celebrations, for example how kids wear clothing that our ancestors and grandparents used to wear, shows them the importance of keeping those traditions. This is our heritage.”

More businesses have been offering exclusive deals, goodie boxes, clothing sets, and sweets specifically for Gargee’an, competing with other stores to attract shoppers.

Initially, neighbors would give out half of their dry goods to others and receive the same. As time passed, the tradition began centering on children.

Sharing an anecdote, Zahra Al-Qatari, a Qatif native, told Arab News: “When I was a kid, we used to seek out the houses that gave out money. If we knew they gave out riyals, we would dress up differently and go back again for another visit, imagining they wouldn’t know. In retrospect, of course they knew it was us.”

The spirit of the occasion is enhanced by music that differs from region to region. “But nowadays I feel like kids are different. I don’t hear them singing these songs anymore and most of them don’t know it. It’s more like trick-or-treat,” Al-Qatari said.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 magic of Gargee’an Saudi Arabia

Saudi, Azerbaijan foreign ministers discuss ties

Saudi, Azerbaijan foreign ministers discuss ties
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi, Azerbaijan foreign ministers discuss ties

Saudi, Azerbaijan foreign ministers discuss ties
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday
During the call, they reviewed relations between the two countries, and ways to support and enhance them to serve common interests, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common concern.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Azerbaijan Prince Faisal bin Farhan Jeyhun Bayramov

King Salman receives letter from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed

King Salman receives letter from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

King Salman receives letter from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed

King Salman receives letter from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed
  • The message was received by Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman received a written message from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The message addressed the strong relations between the two countries and their people, and ways to support and enhance them in various domains, SPA added.

The message was received by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi foreign minister, during his meeting at the Ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the ambassador of the UAE to the Kingdom, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan.

The meeting covered discussions on relations between the two countries, ways to enhance them in various fields, and exchanging views on issues of common concern.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE King Salman UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

