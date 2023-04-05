Saudi beauty influencer Abeer Sinder talks social media career, MAC Cosmetics campaign  

DUBAI: An influencer who garnered a fanbase due to her mission of challenging beauty stereotypes, Saudi content creator Abeer Sinder says she never really planned on building a career around social media.

“I just felt that I had a message that I needed to share and people related to me and started following me,” said Sinder in an interview with Arab News after the release of her latest campaign with Canadian brand MAC Cosmetics.

Sinder — who also established SNDR, an online boutique specializing in hair products in 2018 – says she is cognizant of the fact that she is a role model for young women in Saudi Arabia.

“I take that as a huge responsibility and try my best to always be a positive influence. What I hope they learn from me is self-love and self-acceptance, and to be confident and comfortable in your own skin, always,” said Sinder, who is currently pregnant with her second child.

When asked about what keeps her going when it comes to content creation, Sinder replied: “Every time someone reaches out to me and tells me that I was a part of the reason they’re more confident and that I showed them how to love themselves.

“At the beginning of my social media career, it was a little intimidating and scary opening up to complete strangers and putting myself on the spot, but I quickly learned to build thick skin and trust myself,” she added.

In March, Sinder, along with three other creatives from Saudi Arabia, starred in a Women’s Day campaign for MAC Cosmetics.

Apart from Sinder, the campaign featured gaming streamer Meshael MR, model Ghalia Amin and influencer Nirvana Abdul.

“Being part of this campaign makes me so proud; not only because it was shot in my city with such powerful and unique women, but because it allows me to celebrate being myself,” Sinder said of the campaign in a released statement.

“I am driven by the knowledge that girls look up to me — I feel the responsibility of promoting individuality and inspiring them to be true to themselves,” she added.

When asked about the campaign by Arab News, Sinder said: “I loved being a part of this powerful campaign as it represents something that I stand for. It’s a love message to all women to adore themselves as they are.”

Sinder is often spotted at events hosted by cosmetics brand Huda Beauty and was invited on the now infamous influencer trip to the UAE by US brand Tarte Cosmetics, which saw a host of international influencers jet to Ras Al-Khaimah for a luxury stay that set social media ablaze in January.