Saudi beauty influencer Abeer Sinder talks social media career, MAC Cosmetics campaign  

Saudi beauty influencer Abeer Sinder starred in a campaign for MAC Cosmetics. (Supplied)
  • The influencer was also invited on the now infamous influencer trip to the UAE by US brand Tarte Cosmetics, which saw a host of international creators jet to the country
  • ‘What I hope they learn from me is self-love and self-acceptance,’ she told Arab News of her online followers
DUBAI: An influencer who garnered a fanbase due to her mission of challenging beauty stereotypes, Saudi content creator Abeer Sinder says she never really planned on building a career around social media.  

“I just felt that I had a message that I needed to share and people related to me and started following me,” said Sinder in an interview with Arab News after the release of her latest campaign with Canadian brand MAC Cosmetics.  

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kali O'Neill (@abeer.sinder)

 

Sinder — who also established SNDR, an online boutique specializing in hair products in 2018 – says she is cognizant of the fact that she is a role model for young women in Saudi Arabia.  

“I take that as a huge responsibility and try my best to always be a positive influence. What I hope they learn from me is self-love and self-acceptance, and to be confident and comfortable in your own skin, always,” said Sinder, who is currently pregnant with her second child.   

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kali O'Neill (@abeer.sinder)

 

When asked about what keeps her going when it comes to content creation, Sinder replied: “Every time someone reaches out to me and tells me that I was a part of the reason they’re more confident and that I showed them how to love themselves. 

“At the beginning of my social media career, it was a little intimidating and scary opening up to complete strangers and putting myself on the spot, but I quickly learned to build thick skin and trust myself,” she added.  

 

 

In March, Sinder, along with three other creatives from Saudi Arabia, starred in a Women’s Day campaign for MAC Cosmetics.   

Apart from Sinder, the campaign featured gaming streamer Meshael MR, model Ghalia Amin and influencer Nirvana Abdul.    

“Being part of this campaign makes me so proud; not only because it was shot in my city with such powerful and unique women, but because it allows me to celebrate being myself,” Sinder said of the campaign in a released statement.    

“I am driven by the knowledge that girls look up to me — I feel the responsibility of promoting individuality and inspiring them to be true to themselves,” she added.  

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kali O'Neill (@abeer.sinder)

 

When asked about the campaign by Arab News, Sinder said: “I loved being a part of this powerful campaign as it represents something that I stand for. It’s a love message to all women to adore themselves as they are.” 

Sinder is often spotted at events hosted by cosmetics brand Huda Beauty and was invited on the now infamous influencer trip to the UAE by US brand Tarte Cosmetics, which saw a host of international influencers jet to Ras Al-Khaimah for a luxury stay that set social media ablaze in January.  

Birthday wishes pour in as model Mona Tougaard turns 21 

Birthday wishes pour in as model Mona Tougaard turns 21 
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

Birthday wishes pour in as model Mona Tougaard turns 21 

Birthday wishes pour in as model Mona Tougaard turns 21 
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Danish model Mona Tougaard turned 21 this week and the fashion industry turned out in force to celebrate the rising star by showcasing her runway career highlights on Instagram.  

The model — who is of Turkish, Somali and Ethiopian descent — reposted several birthday wishes from her friends and colleagues in the industry on social media.  

British Moroccan model Nora Attal took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of the duo in which Tougaard can be seen carrying Attal in her arms. Attal captioned the Story, “Happy birthday sister.”  

French Algerian model Loli Bahia posted a cheeky video of an asleep Tougaard, captioning the birthday post, “Happy birthday sleeping beauty.”  

Pieter Mulier, the creative director of fashion house Alaia, posted a behind-the-scenes video of Tougaard from a runway show, and simply wrote, “Happy Bday.”  

For his part, fashion editor, stylist and creative consultant Carlos Nazario shared a photo from a British Vogue shoot and wrote, “Happy Birthday young legend @mona_tougaard . Magnificent Mona for @britishvogue by @alasdairmclellan and me,” adding a black heart emoji.  

Tougaard also took to Instagram to post a carousel of images from her relaxed birthday celebrations, featuring fellow Danish models Rebecca Midjord Eriksen and Nina Marker.   

Tougaard most recently featured in a high-profile campaign for the LV Archlight 2.0 collection from Louis Vuitton, which starred US rapper Jaden Smith, US actress Chloe Grace Moretz and Chinese footballer Sam Li Sirong.   

A sculptured sneaker that was originally designed by Nicolas Ghesquière for the house’s Spring/Summer 2018 runway show has now proved inspiration for Vuitton‘s next chapter, giving a sporty take on the classic loafer.  

Earlier this year, Tougaard — who was scouted at the age of 12 and has been modelling since she was 15 — also walked for high-end French label Mugler. The model posted a video from the runway show, captioning the post, “@mugleroffical this was truly incredible and so special. You guys embrace diversity and women in so many ways I’m extremely honored to be a part of this.”  

Tougaard was also the face of fashion house Alberta Ferretti’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.  

In a 2020 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Tougaard opened up about being a multiracial model in the fashion industry. The modeling industry, she said, has yet to adequately represent multiracial faces like hers. “We’re going in the direction, but we’re still not there at all,” she said at the time.   

Topics: Mona Tougaard

US luxury publisher Assouline celebrates Saudi dates, coffee with two new titles 

US luxury publisher Assouline celebrates Saudi dates, coffee with two new titles 
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

US luxury publisher Assouline celebrates Saudi dates, coffee with two new titles 

US luxury publisher Assouline celebrates Saudi dates, coffee with two new titles 
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Luxury US publisher Assouline on Tuesday added two new books to its Saudi series — “Saudi Dates: A Portrait of the Sacred Fruit” and “Saudi Coffee: The Culture of Hospitality,” created in collaboration with the country’s Ministry of Culture. 

 “Saudi Dates: A Portrait of the Sacred Fruit,” by Mohammed Bin Ismail Al-Ismail, explores the many facets of this fruit. Original photography by photographer and author Oliver Pilcher and illustrations by painter Rafael Alterio are supplemented by images by Saudi photographer Ayoub Alsuhaibani.  

“Saudi Dates: A Portrait of the Sacred Fruit.” (Supplied)

Saudi Arabia is home to the world’s largest date palm oasis which is also a UNESCO Heritage site. A great pride of the country, dates are also the perfect coffee accompaniment.  

In the Kingdom, coffee is a symbol of hospitality, national pride and time-honored traditions. Grown mainly in the southwest of the country, coffee beans are carefully tended, harvested and roasted according to methods particular to each region, which provides a variety of flavors and aromas.  

“Saudi Coffee: The Culture of Hospitality.” (Supplied)

“Saudi Coffee: The Culture of Hospitality,” by Maher Al-Nammary, examines the region’s coffee, from seedling to refreshment. Pilcher’s pictures and Alterio’s illustrations are supplemented by images by Saudi artists Ibrahim Sarhan, Mohammed Albaijan and Dhafer Alshehri.  

Al-Nammary is a Saudi chef, hospitality professional and culinary educator with the goal of bridging cultures and fostering understanding through food and art.  

Topics: Assouline

