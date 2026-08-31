DUBAI: Dubai-born beauty brand Huda Beauty, founded by US Iraqi beauty entrepreneur Huda Kattan, is turning up the glamour with its latest high-profile collaboration, joining forces with Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B on a new addition to its Easy Bake collection.

The partnership introduces Ultra Snatched, a lilac-tinted setting powder.

The collaboration was unveiled through a theatrical social media campaign starring Huda Kattan and Cardi B. In the video, the two stars meet before the storyline takes a playful, “Freaky Friday”-inspired turn, with the pair trading identities.

The tongue-in-cheek campaign even gives the Huda Beauty branding a temporary makeover, replacing the familiar name with “Cardi Beauty” and putting the rapper front and center. The video concludes by teasing the new Ultra Snatched powder, giving fans an early glimpse of the product ahead of its official release on Sept. 10.

At the heart of the collaboration is a two-shade powder duo. The complementary tones can be used individually or blended together, allowing users to customize their finish. The pink and lilac hues are intended to brighten the complexion while helping create a more defined, polished appearance.

Cardi B, meanwhile, brings her personality and global star power to the partnership. The rapper rose to international prominence with hits including “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” and “Up,” while her popularity in the Middle East has been reinforced by appearances in the region, including a performance at MDLBEAST Soundstorm in Riyadh last year.

During the rapper’s time in the Kingdom, she was spotted at Solitaire Mall in Riyadh and took to Instagram to speak about her stay on a live broadcast.

“This country is luxurious … I got my own gym in my own room right here. I am going to work out to be ready for tour,” she said.

Reflecting on her interactions, Cardi B said: “The little kids know me (here), everybody knows me, the grown-ups know me. These people out here are very polite … they are very kind. These are one of the nicest people.”