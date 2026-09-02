DUBAI: US-Dutch-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid starred in Tommy Hilfiger’s fall 2026 campaign, which was shot at The Plaza Hotel in New York.

The 30-second film, part of a campaign titled “Only in New York,” opened on a wide shot of the Manhattan skyline at dusk before moving to yellow taxis on the street outside the hotel and a gold luggage cart stacked with a striped hard-shell suitcase and a red and navy duffel bag.

Hadid appeared inside one of the hotel’s gilded elevators, singing along to music through white wired earphones. She wore a brown shearling jacket with a cream fleece collar and cuffs over a gray marled sweatshirt printed with the label’s name and the year 1985 in dark red, with a brown leather belt and pale blue wide-leg jeans. A later scene showed her dancing down a marble corridor in the same look.

American football player Travis Kelce, who was named a global brand ambassador for the label, led the cast, appearing in a navy peacoat over a cream cable-knit turtleneck and in a burgundy and navy varsity jacket.

South Korean singer Jisoo wore a black jacket with a contrast white collar over a printed T-shirt.

The cast also included South Korean DJ Peggy Gou, American tennis player Frances Tiafoe, former NBA player Carmelo Anthony, and the designer Tommy Hilfiger with his wife, Dee Hilfiger.

Hadid has worked with the label since 2016, when she began designing a run of capsule collections with it.

Hadid has made headlines the past week after she released the fall collection for her own label, Guest in Residence, on Aug. 27. It was the first time the brand moved beyond knitwear, introducing a women’s denim line developed with the American designer Benjamin Talley Smith.

Her sister, model Bella Hadid, starred in the accompanying campaign, “Guest in the West.” The two appeared as cowgirls, facing each other across an open field in cowboy hats. It was their first campaign together since Versace’s spring 2022 campaign.

Bella wrote on Instagram: “You’re telling me I’ve got a built-in best friend with the best cashmere company ever and she asked me to be the face of her new collection and do what I love? The answer will always be yes.”