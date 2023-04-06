Closing bell: TASI continues downward trend 

You are here

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Thursday was SR4.92 billion ($1.31 billion). 
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: After performing strongly for nine consecutive sessions, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged down for the second successive day on Thursday, as it went down 14.48 points or 0.13 percent to 10,906.15. 

While parallel market Nomu edged up by 214.61 points or 1.08 percent to 20,013.87, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dipped by 0.39 percent to close at 1482.55. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Thursday was SR4.92 billion ($1.31 billion). 

The top gainer of the day was Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., as its share prices went up by 9.98 percent to SR24.24.

Other top performers were Middle East Specialized Cables Co. and Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, whose shares went up by 7.51 percent and 5.21 percent respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Thimar Development Holding Co., which saw its share price drop by 5.35 percent to SR38.90.

On the announcements front, United Wire Factories Co. submitted an application to the Capital Market Authority to reduce the company’s capital. 

In a Tadawul statement, the firm noted it will announce any future developments in this regard later. 

Meanwhile, Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. obtained CMA’s approval to increase its capital from SR6.3 million to SR12.6 million through a one-for-one bonus share distribution. 

The capital raise will be financed by transferring SR6.3 million from the retained earnings, to increase the number of shares from 630,000 to 1.26 million.

Another announcement came from Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co.. 

The company’s subscription to new shares and rights trading began on April 6 to increase capital to SR400 million from SR50 million, it said in a statement. 

According to the statement, rights trading will end on April 13, while the subscription to the new shares will close on April 25.

Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s money supply increased 4.72 percent during the first quarter of 2023, according to figures released by the Kingdom’s central bank.

The M3 money supply, which is usually monitored as a broad measure of liquidity in the monetary system, reached SR2,613 ($696 billion) in the week ending March 30, rising from SR2,595 billion at the end of December.

The former figure also represented a 1 percent rise compared to the week ending March 23, according to the central bank, also known as SAMA.

Updated 06 April 2023
Nirmal Menon

Updated 06 April 2023
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH Air travel in Saudi Arabia is soaring thanks to an 82 percent surge in passengers to 88 million in 2022 compared to the previous 12 months, according to the General Authority of Statistics.

According to the report, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah emerged as the busiest airport in Saudi Arabia in 2022, as it handled 32 million passengers.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh came in second, with about 27 million passengers, followed by King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, with about 10 million.

In 2022, the average number of daily flights arriving and departing at international airports was 131.29 and at domestic airports was 5.94.

The impressive recovery in the aviation sector after the universal pandemic also pushed the ancillary companies to new heights.

The number of companies involved in air transport activities such as passenger movement, cargo handling, and other transit support activities touched 1,443 — an increase of 20 percent over 2021.

The Air Transport Statistics Publication further highlighted the improving employment scenario in the sector.

The number of female employees in these companies increased by 70 percent to 4,000 last year compared to the earlier year. The headcount of male employees, on the other hand, rose 38 percent to 28,000.

The report also threw some surprises on the private aviation front as flights on these aircraft increased 41 percent to 64,000 in 2022.

“King Khalid International Airport recorded the highest number of private flights in 2022 by 32 percent compared to other airports,” the report stated.

Commercial flights undoubtedly held the chunkier pie with 701,000 during the period under review, which also clocked 41 percent over the earlier year.

Meanwhile, international air freight was also northbound in 2022 — a reflection of an economy putting the pedal to the metal — as it picked up 12 percent to 559,000 tons in 2022 from 2021.

The report added that the Netherlands registered the highest number of international cargo departures for 2021 and 2022.

Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Treasury bills and sukuk that were issued by the Qatar Central Bank on Thursday attracted 9.7 billion qatari riyals ($2.66 billion) of bids compared to 4.58 billion riyals last month. 

The securities had a variety of tenors – ranging from one week to nine months – with 1 billion riyals allocated to each period. The total amount reached 5 billion riyals in April.  

The bank reported in a tweet that the one week tenor had an interest rate of 5.255 percent, and that the one month offering was set at an interest rate of 5.3125 percent. 

Additionally, the bank set a 5.395 percent interest rate for the three months tenor, a 5.4525 percent rate for the six months, and a 5.5 percent rate for the nine months.  

As for the auction held on March 9, it allocated an amount of 1 billion riyals for the one week period, and 500 million riyals for the remaining tenors. 

Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM’s satellite company has joined a global multilateral body as it looks to play a part in accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy in the region.  

OneWeb NEOM – a joint venture with the low earth orbit satellite connectivity company OneWeb – has been included as an Observer Member of the Digital Cooperation Organization, which includes 13 member states representing a population of over 600 million.  

OneWeb's membership in the DCO will allow it to learn about and share insights into the initiatives the global body is launching throughout its member nations, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco, and Pakistan, the company said in a press release.   

“OneWeb has a shared vision with the DCO and its esteemed leadership to provide sustainable and inclusive connectivity for those hardest to reach,” said Latih Hamad, CEO of OneWeb NEOM JV. 

Through membership of the DCO, he said OneWeb will work with member states and other partners to leverage their low Earth orbit constellation to help bridge the digital divide across the DCO member states. 

This newest MENA achievement for OneWeb demonstrates the region's rising need for connectivity, as well as its vision and skills to promote digital transformation via a robust partnership with local infrastructure and service providers.  

“This agreement is another example of OneWeb’s collaborative approach to ensure even the remotest communities, individuals and economies can realize their full potential,” Latih continued.  

OneWeb is on schedule to launch its coverage solutions in the area and throughout the world in 2023.  

“Without connectivity, it is almost impossible for nations to create and leverage inclusive digital economies that benefit all. Low earth orbit constellations can deliver high-performance satellite connectivity services across underserviced areas and will play an important role in overcoming the connectivity gap,” Deemah AlYahya, secretary-general of the DCO said.  

In October 2021, the OneWeb NEOM JV was founded for $200 million, to offer high-speed satellite communication to NEOM, Saudi Arabia, the entire Middle East, and neighboring countries. 

Updated 06 April 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 06 April 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Tourism prospects in Saudi Arabia are getting brighter as the government continues to invest in the sector, with 23 projects currently under development with a total investment value of SR16 billion ($4.26 billion).

The Tourism Development Fund, the Kingdom’s prime vehicle that drives tourism investment, is aiming to draw 100 million visitors by 2030.

TDF also signed a cooperation agreement with the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monsha’at, to fuel the tourism economy, Al-Eqtisadiah reported. 

This development comes as the value of SME projects currently under development has touched about SR1 billion. 

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will work hand in hand to spot potential opportunities for qualified entrepreneurs and shop owners who spark a wave by cashing on the franchising activities in the Kingdom’s targeted tourist destinations. 

This move will help ensure the sustainability of those enterprises as well as the continuity of their activities in line with the National Tourism Strategy. 

Additionally, this agreement affirms the Fund’s keenness to develop a framework to further enable and support tourism establishments through the Fund’s programs, financing and investment solutions. 

The Fund is also seeking to establish an integrated framework that would support the establishments nominated to benefit from financing and investment programs by providing them opportunities to expand the scope of their commercial activities through commercial concession to cover the targeted tourist areas. 

Last December, TDF launched the AWN Tourism and Hospitality program to support SME tourism businesses by offering flexible financing loans worth SR10 million and a repayment period of up to 10 years.  

Besides supporting commercial franchising, the initiative also provides the targeted projects with the resources they need to meet the needs of the lodging, restaurants, cafes and entertainment industries. 

“Small business owners, too, have great business ideas; all they need from time to time is motivation and financial support to thrive. We are confident our new initiative will give them this opportunity while encouraging knowledge sharing, entrepreneurship, and job creation in the Kingdom,” said Qusai Al-Fakhri, the CEO of TDF at the launch of the initiative. 

