Shanghai copper set for weekly losses amid economic headwinds

Shanghai copper set for weekly losses amid economic headwinds
Copper prices, often seen as an economic bellwether, touched their lowest in more than two weeks on Wednesday after weak US economic data (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: Copper prices in Shanghai nudged up on Friday, amid quiet trading ahead of the US non-farm payrolls report, but the metal was headed for a slight weekly loss under macro economic pressure, according to Reuters.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trade 0.6 percent higher at 69,040 yuan ($10,041.89) a ton as of 0755 GMT. It has lost 0.6 percent so far this week.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by SHFE declined at a slower rate on Friday, down 0.5 percent week on week to 155,761 tons.

Trading on the London Metal Exchange is closed because of the Good Friday holiday. Three-month LME copper declined 1.5 percent this week.

Copper prices, often seen as an economic bellwether, touched their lowest in more than two weeks on Wednesday after weak US economic data fueled fears of a recession.

The dollar index dipped on Friday in thin trading as investors pondered how pivotal US jobs data coming out on a stock trading holiday might impact the Federal Reserve’s policy and unleash a potentially volatile market reaction.

Meanwhile, tight inventories and improved demand in top consumer China lent some support to the market.

Marex noted a growing number of Chinese smelters were inactive by the end of March and the second quarter is also expected to be a particularly busy period for maintenance in China.

CITIC Futures forecast for 2023 that China’s copper production will rise by 6.6 percent while its demand will increase by 4 percent.

SHFE tin slipped 0.5 percent to 196,700 yuan, while aluminum gained 0.5 percent to 18,690 yuan a ton, zinc climbed 0.2 percent at 22,140 yuan, lead was up 0.6 percent at 15,320 yuan, and nickel rose 3.1 percent to 178,760 yuan.

SHFE nickel stocks plunged 16.7 percent to 1,505 tons on Friday, the lowest since August 2022.

Topics: copper Metals

World food prices fall for 12th month running in March — UN

World food prices fall for 12th month running in March — UN
Updated 07 April 2023
Reuters

World food prices fall for 12th month running in March — UN

World food prices fall for 12th month running in March — UN
Updated 07 April 2023
Reuters

ROME: The UN’s food agency’s world price index fell in March for a 12th consecutive month, and is now down 20.5 percent from a record high hit one year ago following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 126.9 points last month against 129.7 for February, the agency said on Friday. It was the lowest reading since July 2021.

The February reading was originally given as 129.8.

A combination of ample supplies, subdued import demand and the extension of a deal allowing the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea contributed to the drop, FAO said.

The Rome-based agency said the decline in the index reflected lower prices for cereals, vegetable oils and dairy products, which offset rises in sugar and meat prices.

“While prices dropped at the global level, they are still very high and continue to increase in domestic markets, posing additional challenges to food security,” Maximo Torero, FAO’s chief economist said in a statement.

“This is particularly so in net food importing developing countries, with the situation aggravated by the depreciation of their currencies against the US dollar or the euro and a mounting debt burden,” he added.

The FAO cereal price index fell 5.6 percent month-on-month in March, with wheat registering a 7.1 percent drop, maize a 4.6 percent decline and rice easing 3.2 percent.

Vegetable oils fell 3.0 percent, some 47.7 percent down on the level the index hit in March 2022, while the dairy index was down 0.8 percent.

By contrast, sugar rose 1.5 percent to its highest level since October 2016, hit by concerns over declining production prospects in India, Thailand and China. The meat price index rose by 0.8 percent.

Higher Wheat Production

In a separate report on cereals supply and demand, the FAO raised its forecast for world wheat production in 2023, now pegged at 786 million tons — 1.3 percent below the 2022 level but nonetheless the second largest outturn on record.

“Near-record sown areas are expected in Asia, while dry conditions are impacting North Africa and southern Europe,” FAO said.

FAO also raised its forecast for world cereal production in 2022 to 2.777 billion tons, just 1.2 percent down from the previous year. World rice production in 2022/23 was seen at 516 million tons, 1.6 percent below the record 2021/22 harvest.

World cereal utilization in the 2022/23 period was seen at 2.779 billion tons, FAO said, down 0.7 percent from 2021/22. World cereal stocks by the close of the 2022/2023 seasons are expected to ease by 0.3 percent from their opening levels to 850 million tons.

Topics: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO

Russian rouble tumbles to lowest level since April 2022

Russian rouble tumbles to lowest level since April 2022
Updated 07 April 2023
Reuters

Russian rouble tumbles to lowest level since April 2022

Russian rouble tumbles to lowest level since April 2022
Updated 07 April 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble tumbled on Friday to the lowest levels against the dollar and the euro since April 2022, breaching 90 per euro amid a foreign currency crunch in Moscow and the sale of Western businesses in Russia, according to Reuters.

The rouble tumbled 1.1 percent against the US dollar to 82.28 by 0930 Moscow time, and fell 1 percent to 90.06 against the euro.

Traders said the rouble was under pressure due to a cocktail of problems including the sale of Western assets to domestic investors, which stoked demand for dollars, while lower prices for oil in March cut export revenues.

The rouble is the third worst performing currency in the world, year to date, behind only the Egyptian pound and the Argentine peso, according to Reuters calculations.

The rouble has so far had the worst week against the dollar since July 2022, according to Reuters calculations.

Traders, though, said that the recent rise in oil prices since the falls of March would likely support the currency in future weeks. Russia is the world’s second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia.

Oil, the lifeblood of the Russian economy, fell in late March but after banking turmoil in the West and decision by the the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to cut output, it has rebounded in recent days.

Brent crude oil traded as low as $70 in late March but was trading at $85 yesterday.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov made a verbal intervention on Thursday when asked by state television about the fall of the rouble.

“Prices for our energy have now gone up and this is a signal that there will be more foreign currency coming into the country,” he said. “Consequently, this will lead to the rouble rate having a tendency to strengthen.”

Topics: rouble Russia

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd in global study of AI awareness

Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and has hosted global summits on the topic. (@globalaisummit)
Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and has hosted global summits on the topic. (@globalaisummit)
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd in global study of AI awareness

Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and has hosted global summits on the topic. (@globalaisummit)
  • Findings made by Stanford University in 2023 Artificial Intelligence Index Report
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia ranks second globally for societal awareness of artificial intelligence, according to the 2023 Artificial Intelligence Index Report by Stanford University.

The study provides information for policymakers, researchers and industry professionals to better understand the current situation regarding artificial intelligence and possible future trends.

This year’s report suggests a high rate of confidence among Saudi citizens when dealing with AI products and services. The Kingdom ranked second globally, after China, in terms of people’s positivity and optimism toward the technology.

The survey covered several areas, the most important being the extent of “society’s knowledge of the benefits and value of AI products and services.”

Saudi Arabia ranked joint first with China on a question about the “positive impact of AI products and services on the lives of respondents in the survey during the next three to five years.”

It ranked second on the question of “whether AI products and services will make the lives of the respondents in the survey easier” and also when respondents were asked about their “knowledge of the benefits and value of AI products and services.”

Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence. At the G20 Summit in Osaka in 2019, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “We live in a time of scientific innovations, unprecedented technologies and unlimited growth prospects.

“If used optimally, these new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things, can avoid many harms and bring huge benefits.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia AI

Airbus to open second China assembly line, double output 

Airbus to open second China assembly line, double output 
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

Airbus to open second China assembly line, double output 

Airbus to open second China assembly line, double output 
  • Tax revenues in the second quarter will likely grow faster, says official
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Airbus will open a new assembly line in China doubling its capacity in the world’s second-largest aviation market.

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury signed agreements on Thursday to open the assembly line and formalize earlier orders for passenger jets.

The two agreements were signed in front of reporters during a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Beijing.

The number of aircraft involved in the “general terms agreement” formalizing previous orders was not immediately disclosed.

Airbus last year reported the sale of 292 aircraft to China.

HIGHLIGHTS

China’s economy grew 3 percent last year, the weakest in nearly half a century.

Beijing has set a modest target for economic growth of around 5 percent for this year.

Business entities are likely to get cuts in fees and taxes totaling more than $261.62 billion this year.

China accounts for up to a quarter of Airbus and Boeing deliveries in a normal year. China used to split jet purchase deals between Airbus and Boeing but deals with the US planemaker have slowed amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Economic growth

The rebound of China’s economy will be further consolidated and tax revenues in the second quarter will likely grow faster, but the economy still faces many uncertainties at home and abroad, the taxation administration said on Thursday. The country’s economy grew 3 percent last year, the weakest in nearly half a century. Beijing has set a modest target for economic growth of around 5 percent for this year.

Business entities are likely to get cuts in fees and taxes totaling more than 1.8 trillion yuan ($261.62 billion) this year, Wang Daoshu, an official at the state taxation administration office, said at a news conference.

To spur growth in 2022, China cut fees and gave credit rebates on tax to private businesses that were hit hard by stringent COVID-19 lockdowns and curbs. In 2022, the tax and fee cuts, tax refunds and deferred payments totaled 4.2 trillion yuan, according to the Finance Ministry. That included 2.4 trillion yuan in value-added tax rebates, the largest in recent years.

Yuan eases
China’s yuan eased against a rising dollar on Thursday, while investors were anxiously awaiting US non-farm payrolls for more clues on the US monetary tightening trajectory.

Currency traders said the yuan has been swinging in a thin range between 6.85 to 6.9 per dollar since mid-March as market participants were cautiously looking for the next catalyst. And the US jobs data due on Friday could affect the Federal Reserve policy outlook and bring volatility to the dollar and other major currencies, they added. Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.8747 per dollar, 48 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.8699.

Services activity
China’s services activity in March revved up at the quickest pace in 2-1/2 years on robust new orders and job creation and a consumption-led post-COVID recovery, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday.

 

Topics: Airbus China aircraft

Money supply in Saudi Arabia rises 4.72% in Q1 of 2023

Money supply in Saudi Arabia rises 4.72% in Q1 of 2023
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

Money supply in Saudi Arabia rises 4.72% in Q1 of 2023

Money supply in Saudi Arabia rises 4.72% in Q1 of 2023
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s money supply increased 4.72 percent during the first quarter of 2023, according to figures released by the Kingdom’s central bank.

The M3 money supply, which is usually monitored as a broad measure of liquidity in the monetary system, reached SR2,613 ($696 billion) in the week ending March 30, rising from SR2,595 billion at the end of December.

The former figure also represented a 1 percent rise compared to the week ending March 23, according to the central bank, also known as SAMA.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Saudi money supply

