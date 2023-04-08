You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia on course to emerge as future luxury capital of the Middle East

Saudi Arabia on course to emerge as future luxury capital of the Middle East

Saudi Arabia on course to emerge as future luxury capital of the Middle East
Saudi Arabia stands out as a youthful market overall, where the Gen Z population stood at 8 million in 2021, whilst almost half of the total population is below 29 years old. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4u2a4

Updated 08 April 2023
SHAFQUAT ALI

Saudi Arabia on course to emerge as future luxury capital of the Middle East

Saudi Arabia on course to emerge as future luxury capital of the Middle East
  • Saudi luxury market size expected to reach $15.8 billion by 2028
Updated 08 April 2023
SHAFQUAT ALI

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia has firmly established itself as a top destination for high-end shopping, it may not be long before the Kingdom emerges as a future luxury capital of the Middle East.

With the diversification of the economy, improvement of consumers’ lifestyle, as well as high per capita income, Saudi Arabia has seen increased spending on luxury products.

Not surprisingly, global luxury brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Chanel have opened flagship stores in the Kingdom while Prada, Tiffany and Mulberry have increased their presence by establishing mono-brand outlets.

According to a report by the International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group, the Saudi luxury market size reached $8.3 billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach $15.8 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 11.6 percent during 2023-2028.

Gen Z factor

The growing demand for luxury is apparently being driven by affluent groups, such as Gen Z, female consumers and wealthy tourists.

According to Euromonitor International’s data, the Kingdom was home to 117,000 millionaires in 2022, meaning a considerable number of ultra-high-net worth-individuals. This is alongside a large Gen Z population who support the sector, as luxury shoppers around the world are getting younger.

Saudi Arabia stands out as a youthful market overall, where the Gen Z population stood at 8 million in 2021, whilst almost half of the total population is below 29 years old.

Wojciech Orlowski, country director, Saudi Arabia at Bateel International, told Arab News: “Retailers continue to adapt to changing consumer preferences and behaviors in the Kingdom, as a younger, yet demanding demographic leverages their purchasing power.

“Unique offerings boasting excellent service quality, premium and personalized experiences, and constant innovation, are winning consumers’ loyalty in Saudi Arabia.”

The increasing participation of women in the workforce and recent social changes further support consumers’ appetite for luxury, the report said, adding that the boom in tourism, in particular luxury travel, will be an asset in developing the Kingdom’s luxury market.

Malls in focus

By all accounts, the establishment of state-of-the-art malls provides luxury brands with sufficient space to broaden their operations in the region.

“Luxury malls and retailers in Saudi Arabia are providing personalized shopping experiences to attract and retain customers,” Yousef Barghouth associate director, Retail Agency, Savills, Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

“These may include offering customized products, personalized recommendations and tailored shopping experiences.”

He added: “Luxury malls in Saudi Arabia are also enhancing the overall shopping experience by providing amenities such as valet parking, concierge services, fine dining restaurants and other experiential offerings.

“These amenities create a luxury shopping experience that encourages customers to stay longer and spend more.”

Speaking to Arab News, Hind Ali, senior consultant, Euromonitor International Dubai, said “mall culture” has been synonymous with the Gulf region and was once the main food, shopping and entertainment destination, however, today, things have changed.

Saudi Arabia is expanding its leisure, entertainment and retailing infrastructure, paving the way for a world-class consumer lifestyle, which is increasing demand for everything luxury.

Hind Ali, Senior consultant, Euromonitor International Dubai

“Saudi Arabia is expanding its leisure, entertainment and retailing infrastructure, paving the way for a world-class consumer lifestyle, which is increasing demand for everything luxury,” she explained.

While leading and established malls remain popular and attract luxury brands, she said upcoming giga-projects and mega developments are going to woo many high-end businesses across different sectors with new and different retail concepts.

Ali cited examples of VIA Riyadh, which opened in February this year, and The Mukaab, the crown jewel of the world’s largest modern downtown development planned in Riyadh.

“While VIA Riyadh is a luxurious new destination that offers elite shopping and dining outlets, a cinema and Saudi Arabia’s first St. Regis hotel, The Mukaab is promised to be the world’s first immersive, experiential destination for hospitality, retail and leisure,” she explained.

Ramadan spending

Talking of luxury spending during Ramadan, Ali said, it was a growing trend in affluent Gulf Cooperation Council countries. “Personal luxury goods such as beauty and personal care, apparel and footwear, jewelry and luxury bags are among the biggest winners,” she explained.

Ali added: “Luxury brands including offer curated capsule collections for Ramadan and promote them through campaigns that celebrate the holy month’s values and traditions. Collaborations with influencers and social media personalities are very popular during Ramadan. Perhaps the biggest collaboration this year was Laverne’s (Arabian fragrance brand) commercial with Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner.”

A report by Euromonitor International, which focuses on unlimited opportunities in luxury in Saudi Arabia, highlighted the huge significance placed on celebrating local culture and heritage.

“This drive has been supported by the government but has also clearly been driven by burgeoning consumer demand, which is opening up and encouraging business opportunities,” Ali said.

She went on to cite the example of the abaya, which not too long ago was almost exclusive to Saudi women. “Today, even after lifting of legal enforcement to wear the abaya in 2018, it has grown massively in popularity among all nationalities and become a statement piece during Ramadan,” Ali said.

“We can’t help but wonder who the first luxury designer brand will be to launch their abaya line,” she continued. “This opens up many opportunities for luxury fashion brands provided this is carried out with due diligence and care as far as cultural appropriation is concerned.”

Luxury fashion

As part of a concerted campaign to promote its local heritage and capitalize on its own affluence, Saudi Arabia is also placing great emphasis on local fashion.

The Fashion Commission, established in 2020 and part of the Ministry of Culture, aims to create a thriving fashion space to promote local talent, designers and international brands, whilst encouraging long-term awareness of culture and heritage.

According to the commission’s upcoming report, Saudi Arabia has a potentially powerful opportunity to develop a high value fashion value chain in support of the realization of Vision 2030.

“Saudi’s burgeoning fashion scene has made an immediate impact at home and internationally,” Burak Cakmak, Fashion Commission CEO, told Arab News.

“The country has all the components of a fashion hub — it is strategically located at the crossroads of three continents, has a large domestic market, a rich and unique fashion heritage, and a hugely talented pipeline of local brands that are driving all aspects of the value chain.”

He added: “Luxury fashion is quickly becoming emblematic of Saudi and we are learning to harness our style superpower and building infrastructure for a high-value fashion value chain, including a new product development studio set to open in Riyadh this year.”

Shift toward e-commerce

One of the most significant trends in luxury retail is a shift towards e-commerce, as more consumers have become increasingly comfortable shopping online.

“Luxury retailers in the Kingdom are embracing e-commerce to cater to the growing demand for online shopping,” said Barghouth.

“Many luxury retailers have launched online stores to offer a seamless shopping experience to their customers.”

“Luxury retailers in Saudi Arabia are offering omnichannel experiences that integrate online and offline channels, allowing customers to seamlessly move between channels and enjoy a consistent shopping experience,” he continued.

“As consumers become increasingly comfortable and confident about shopping online, retailers will continue to invest in improving their online services and as more consumers shop online, brick-and-mortar stores will have to improve their offering to remain relevant. This could include new concepts and formats to attract customers, while they could also blend the offline and online retail worlds to provide a more comprehensive and convenient shopping experience,” added Ali.

“Heavily influenced and guided via targeted and data insight-rich strategies like digital advertising, brand awareness, social media, and other marketing channels, happy customers are those that receive the personalized VIP treatment,” Karl Crowther, regional vice president, Middle East & Africa, at Alteryx, a leading analytics automation platform, told Arab News.

“The most effective retailers today are the ones combining data-rich online touchpoints with the quality and customer experience they can deliver in-person,” he concluded.

Topics: Saudi Arabia luxury market

Related

Exclusive How a Saudi luxury tourism site uses underground water to lure visitors
Business & Economy
How a Saudi luxury tourism site uses underground water to lure visitors
Saudi malls gearing up for a new future with big screens and entertainment
Saudi Arabia
Saudi malls gearing up for a new future with big screens and entertainment

Saudi Arabia’s 160 vehicle plants reshaping the Kingdom’s industry

Saudi Arabia’s 160 vehicle plants reshaping the Kingdom’s industry
Updated 08 April 2023
Reem Walid

Saudi Arabia’s 160 vehicle plants reshaping the Kingdom’s industry

Saudi Arabia’s 160 vehicle plants reshaping the Kingdom’s industry
  • Plants pose a suitable infrastructure to further propel innovation-driven use cases within the Kingdom
Updated 08 April 2023
Reem Walid

RIYADH: For an economy that has benefited so much from the rise of the oil-reliant automobile industry, it might be expected that Saudi Arabia would want to maintain the status quo.

This could not be further from the truth, and the Kingdom is showing that like so many aspects of the global economy, it wants to be at the front and center of the new reality.

Just look at the 160 vehicle factories that are now online in Saudi Arabia, producing a range of cars, engine parts, and accessories to help the domestic sector flourish and also to fuel innovation, with many dedicated to electric vehicles.

The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has revealed that the breakdown of the factories is 33 for parts, accessories, and engines, 21 for vehicles and structures including processing works, and 106 for trailer and semi-trailer vehicles or trucks.

Together with optimized cost structures, those plants pose a suitable infrastructure to further propel innovation-driven use cases within the Kingdom, according to a recent report released by leading management consultancy firm Arthur D. Little Middle East.

This is especially true considering that car sales in Saudi Arabia are expected to grow by 2025 at a compound annual rate of 24 percent. 

“Electric vehicle manufacturing facilities are necessary to stimulate local demand through competitive pricing and a quicker time to market,” said Joseph Salem, partner, travel and transport practice at Arthur D. Little Middle East, in an interview with Arab News.

“In addition, they play a key role in serving neighboring nations while taking regional specifications into account. Furthermore, the establishment of EV manufacturing facilities can also create job opportunities and boost the economy of the region,” Salem added.

The Kingdom aims to produce about 300,000 cars by 2030, and will account for 50 percent of car sales in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries by 2025 from about 1.15 million cars, 62,000 of which are electric cars.  

Electric cars are projected to account for between 5 and 7 percent of the growth in the Kingdom, according to the National Center for Industrial Development.  

Three of the major manufacturing projects currently in Saudi Arabia include Lucid, Ceer — both dedicated to electric vehicles — and SNAM, for conventional cars.

In January 2022, president of The Saudi National Automotive Manufacturing Co., or SNAM, Fahad Al-Duhaish confirmed laying the foundation stone for the first car assembly plant in Jubail Industrial City. The assembly plant, along with the testing area, will reach 120,000 sq. m, he told Al Arabiya. The production capacity of the plant is set to hit 30,000 cars annually, he said. 

HIGHLIGHTS

• Saudi Arabia has ambitious goals to achieve 45 percent clean mobility and 25 percent autonomous mobility penetration by 2030, and with everything going on in the automobile sector, the future looks both promising and in favor of the Kingdom.

• Through the strategic use of data and technology, the Kingdom’s Transport General Authority is continuously encouraging and propelling investment as well as sustainable development.

Two months later, in May, US-based Lucid Motors signed agreements to build a production factory in the Kingdom with an annual capacity of 155,000 zero-emission electric vehicles.

Lucid is expected to receive financing and incentives of up to $3.4 billion over the next 15 years to build and operate the manufacturing facility in the Kingdom. To be located in King Abdullah Economic City, AMP-2 is the Public Investment Fund-backed electric vehicle manufacturer’s first production facility outside the US, according to a statement.

“We are keen to achieve high and sustainable human capital localization in line with Vision 2030. With our recently launched Lucid Future Talent program—in collaboration with the Human Resources Development Fund — we plan to provide the right training to enrich and prepare local talent to fill future job opportunities in the Kingdom,” Managing Director and VP of Lucid Middle East Faisal Sultan told Arab News.

“The Lucid Air vehicle sets new standards in both range and efficiency, while offering world-beating performance wrapped in a luxury-forward design,” he added.

There was another boost for the sector in November 2022, when Emaar The Economic City announced the sale of an industrial plot to Ceer National Automotive Co. to build a specialized factory for electric vehicles in a move that will create thousands of high-skilled jobs.

The deal was valued at $95.53 million, which Ceer will pay Emaar EC in installments over 15 years, the company said in a statement to Tadawul.

Electric vehicle manufacturing facilities are necessary to stimulate local demand through competitive pricing and a quicker time to market.

Joseph Salem Partner, travel and transport practice at Arthur D. Little Middle East

Once complete, the manufacturing facility will create thousands of direct and indirect high-skilled jobs, the majority of which will be filled by Saudi nationals. Construction at the site will begin in early 2023.

“These manufacturing facilities are part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil exports,” Salem disclosed.

“Both Lucid and Ceer are investing heavily in research and development to produce electric vehicles that can compete with global brands, and the government is providing support through incentives and regulations to encourage growth in the industry,” he explained.

The Kingdom’s Transport General Authority has a vital role to play in all of this. Through the strategic use of data and technology, the TGA is continuously encouraging and propelling investment as well as sustainable development.

“While TGA has the ability to swiftly implement regulations, it is crucial to conduct a thorough analysis of any possible effects that may arise from their implementation. This proactive approach ensures that any regulations align with the Kingdom’s Vision, and ensures positive outcomes for the transport industry and society as a whole,” Salem stressed.

“The Kingdom aims to become a major player in the automotive industry by leveraging its strategic location and investing in advanced technologies. The objective of these initiatives is to position Saudi Arabia as the leader in the regional automotive ecosystem.” he concluded.

Saudi Arabia has ambitious goals to achieve 45 percent clean mobility and 25 percent autonomous mobility penetration by 2030, and with everything going on in the automobile sector, the future looks both promising and in favor of the Kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia is acknowledging the ongoing shift in the automobile industry and is proactively planning for a better future,” Sultan emphasized.

Topics: Car manufacturing Saudi Arabia Lucid Ceer

Related

Saudi-backed Lucid EV cars get global launch video
Offbeat
Saudi-backed Lucid EV cars get global launch
Saudis reportedly in talks over stake in luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin
Business & Economy
Saudis reportedly in talks over stake in luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin

STV receives funding boost from King Saud University

STV receives funding boost from King Saud University
Updated 08 April 2023
Arab News

STV receives funding boost from King Saud University

STV receives funding boost from King Saud University
  • Total Growth Platform seeks to fuel growth of regional tech ventures
Updated 08 April 2023
Arab News

CAIRO: Riyadh Valley Co., the investment arm of King Saud University, has invested an undisclosed amount in the new Total Growth Platform launched by STV, the largest independent technology investment firm in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The investment reflects Riyadh Valley Co.’s strategy to invest in a diverse portfolio that aims to achieve the university’s objectives to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Total Growth Platform seeks to fuel growth of regional tech ventures by offering access to a suite of funding solutions that serve entrepreneurs.

The initiative was launched last February in Saudi Arabia’s LEAP conference with an initial investment of $150 million to accelerate regional growth.

The investment of Riyadh Valley Co. in the Total Growth Platform aims to support the entrepreneurship environment in Saudi Arabia and enable the commercialization of innovation in universities and technology hubs across the region.

Riyadh Valley Co. is a strategic investment firm that leverages local and regional capabilities to support the Kingdom’s economic development.

Tkyr operates in Riyadh with 1,500 outlets using its services. (Supplied)

Saudi delivery platform Tkyr raises $4m in pre-series A round

Saudi-based digital food delivery platform Tkyr raised $4 million in a pre-series A funding round from Food Square, Etihad Alkhaledia, Haif and Mateen.

The company currently operates in Riyadh with 1,500 outlets using its services and over 200 delivery representatives.

“The food and beverage service market sector in Saudi Arabia is considered one of the main sectors in the region. The market size is $19.97 billion, and it is expected to hit $24.7 billion by 2025,” Khaled Al-Qariwi, co-founder of Tkyr said. 

Founded in 2018 by Abdulrahman Tarabzouni, STV is the largest independent technology investment firm in the Middle East and North Africa region. (Supplied)

The company aims to expand beyond Riyadh into other cities in the Kingdom in the second half of 2023.

Founded in 2021, Tkyr offers a platform and mobile application for clients to order online food from different restaurants.

Egypt’s Camel Ventures launches $16m investment vehicle

Egypt-based venture capital firm Camel Ventures launched a $16 million investment vehicle “Camel Ventures for Investment I.”

The new fund aims to support Egypt’s growing fintech ecosystem with equity investments in early-stage startups and venture debt for later-stage companies.

The company has already made 10 investments in various sectors including logistics startup Khazenly, healthtech company Pharmacy Marts, and fintech solution Klickit.

Topics: Start-up of the Week Riyadh Valley Co. King Saud University

Related

SRMG launches new venture capital arm, SRMG Ventures
Business & Economy
SRMG launches new venture capital arm, SRMG Ventures
Update STV eyes $1 billion for second Middle East tech fund
Business & Economy
STV eyes $1 billion for second Middle East tech fund

Saudi Fund for Development contributes $240m to support Pakistan energy transition

Saudi Fund for Development contributes $240m to support Pakistan energy transition
Updated 07 April 2023
SARAH B HAIDER

Saudi Fund for Development contributes $240m to support Pakistan energy transition

Saudi Fund for Development contributes $240m to support Pakistan energy transition
Updated 07 April 2023
SARAH B HAIDER

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Fund for Development has signed a $240 million loan agreement to help build a major hydropower complex in Pakistan’s northwest, the Pakistani government said on Friday, adding it would contribute to the country’s energy security and increase its resilience against floods. 

Cash-strapped Pakistan relies heavily on energy imports from other countries. Islamabad has lately been looking to shift its energy sector to alternate sources, including hydro- and solar-power stations. The country also witnessed deadliest floods last year that killed more than 1,700 people, affected 33 million others and cost $30 billion in losses. 

The Mohmand Multipurpose Dam Project will enhance water and food security, and improve the standard of living for people living in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, boosting the region's socio-economic development by creating employment opportunities and reducing poverty levels.  

“The Saudi Fund for Development has signed a $240 million loan agreement to support Pakistan's Mohmand Multipurpose Dam Project, a major hydropower complex that will contribute to Pakistan’s energy security, increase sustainable water supply for agriculture and human consumption and improve resilience to floods,” the Pakistani economic affairs ministry said in a statement. 

“This loan represents a strong partnership between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in promoting sustainable development and achieving the SDGs (sustainable development goals).” 

According to the statement, the project, which is co-financed by the Saudi Fund for Development, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Islamic Development Bank, and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, is expected to have a significant impact on Pakistan's energy and water sectors.  

“By using renewable energy sources, the project will generate 800MW of electricity production capacity, contributing to Pakistan's energy security,” it said.  

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial, wide-ranging ties in diverse sectors, such as economy, trade, defense, energy and others. Throughout their history, the Kingdom has extended financial assistance to Pakistan in economically difficult times.  

In January, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed the SFD to study fresh projects with a view to increasing investments in Pakistan to $10 billion instead of the previously envisaged amount of $1 billion. The SFD, to date, has financed around 41 development projects and programs in Pakistan, amounting to approximately $1.4 billion.

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development Pakistan

Related

Saudi Tourism Development Fund to implement 23 projects valued at $4.26bn 
Business & Economy
Saudi Tourism Development Fund to implement 23 projects valued at $4.26bn 

Saudi Arabia is outsourcing ‘hot spot’ thanks to Vision 2030 push: Report

Saudi Arabia is outsourcing ‘hot spot’ thanks to Vision 2030 push: Report
Updated 07 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia is outsourcing ‘hot spot’ thanks to Vision 2030 push: Report

Saudi Arabia is outsourcing ‘hot spot’ thanks to Vision 2030 push: Report
Updated 07 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Outsourcing by businesses in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach $5.7 billion by the end of 2027 thanks to a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 10 percent, according to a new report.

Research by the Boston Consulting Group in collaboration with Forward MENA, previously known as Beirut Digital District Academy, believes the Kingdom is now a “hot spot” for job outsourcing, and is rising as a strategic hub where entities can easily outsource parts of their value chains and source-in talent from third parties.

Key growth sectors in this area include financial services, manufacturing and telecommunications.

“Turning key strengths into enabling tools for a fully diversified future, Saudi Arabia has set ambitious yet achievable targets, which express long-term goals and expectations and reflect the country’s strengths and capabilities,” said Leila Hoteit, managing director and senior partner at BCG.

She added: “Its Vision 2030 reflect 11 Vision Realization Programs and large-scale transformation projects such as Giga projects like NEOM, Qiddiya, and Diriyah Gate all point towards vast outsourcing opportunities in the years to come.”

The report says that total spending by Saudi Arabia-based organizations when it came to outsourcing services from local and offshore providers was estimated at over $2.3 billion in 2018.

This is set to rise to $5.7 billion in 2027.

In terms of the Kingdom’s future economic outlook, three job clusters were highlighted to help drive long-term strategies, which in turn signal strong growth potential for job outsourcing. 

These are infrastructure management services, such as cloud engineers and cybersecurity analysts; software and applications development, that include software engineers but also application developers; and finally, data and artificial intelligence, for data scientists and blockchain developers.

The report added that Saudi Arabia’s talent pool supply for outsourced jobs comes mainly from local service providers, India and neighboring Arab countries such as Egypt, as well as the US, China, and European countries for more sophisticated jobs.

Topics: outsourcing Boston Consulting Group

Related

Fitch upgrades Saudi Arabia’s economy to A+
Business & Economy
Fitch upgrades Saudi Arabia’s economy to A+

Riyadh beats Paris, Berlin, and Madrid in global Smart City ranking

Riyadh beats Paris, Berlin, and Madrid in global Smart City ranking
Updated 07 April 2023
Arab News

Riyadh beats Paris, Berlin, and Madrid in global Smart City ranking

Riyadh beats Paris, Berlin, and Madrid in global Smart City ranking
Updated 07 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh has beaten the capitals of France, Germany and Spain in a global Smart City ranking, with Makkah, Jeddah, and Madinah included in the list for the first time.

The list, which seeks to find out how technology is enabling cities to achieve a higher quality of life for their inhabitants, places the Saudi capital 30th on the global ranking – making it the third highest Arab city.

It is also up from 39th last year and 55th in 2019.

Makkah is placed 52nd – which still makes it the fourth highest Arab city – with Jeddah coming in the 56th position and Madinah ranked 85th.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai lead the way for Arab cities, coming in at 13th and 17th respectively on the list of 141 settlements. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Smart City observatory is one of the global indexes that evaluates the preparedness of cities and it is an assessment tool and holistic, interdisciplinary approach for urban planners, decision-makers, and researchers to evaluate smart tech systems’ contributions to improving the living standards of residents.

The improvement in the Saudi cities’ ranking in the Smart City index was the result of collaborative efforts of all concerned agencies, including the National Smart City Platform, launched by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, added SPA.

The top ranked city is Zurich in Switzerland, followed by Olso in Norway, and Canberra in Australia.

The full report notes the absence of American or African cities in the top 20, which is dominated by those in Europe or the Asia-Pacific – with the exception of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

New York ranks 22nd while Cairo, at 108th, is the leading African city. Medellin in Colombia is the leading South American location at 118.

The report notes: “The 2023 rankings reflect a growing interest and higher levels of concern about the quality of life that residents are expecting to enjoy in their respective cities. 

“Size is often a handicap rather than an advantage in this regard. This explains why most large metropolises such as Boston (34th) or Paris (46th) rank relatively low in the index, in spite of remarkable progress in a number of key areas such as sustainability and mobility.”

Topics: Smart city Riyadh

Related

Dhaka looks to establish ties with Riyadh for smart city development
World
Dhaka looks to establish ties with Riyadh for smart city development

Latest updates

Saudi, Omani delegations arrive in Sanaa to hold talks with Houthi leader
Saudi, Omani delegations arrive in Sanaa to hold talks with Houthi leader
Dubai car number plate sells for $15m as Ramadan campaign passes halfway mark
Dubai car number plate sells for $15m as Ramadan campaign passes halfway mark
Once everywhere, Saddam’s image scrubbed from Baghdad
Once everywhere, Saddam’s image scrubbed from Baghdad
Pro-Palestinian activists in London hold ‘emergency protest’ against Israel attacks
Pro-Palestinian activists in London hold ‘emergency protest’ against Israel attacks
Three rockets target Golan Heights, one lands in Jordan
Three rockets target Golan Heights, one lands in Jordan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.