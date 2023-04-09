SDAIA to continue developing human capital during 2023

RIYADH: Through its academy, Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority aims to improve national competencies in data and artificial intelligence, and to develop qualified human resources in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

SDAIA continues its efforts to build and develop the knowledge and practical capabilities of the Kingdom’s young men and women through its academy.

The initiative creates jobs opportunities in the public and private sectors in the fields of data and artificial intelligence as it aims to develop a Saudi generation capable of constructing a national economy powered by data and AI. It seeks to position the Kingdom among the developed countries in this modern sector of technology.

SDAIA Academy also strives to cultivate human capital, build highly qualified national capabilities, and connect them to future professions that the country requires. The academy does this through awareness and knowledge endeavors represented in the establishment of specialized programs that employ the latest international training methods, which have a positive impact on educating people about the value of AI.

According to the Stanford University International Index of Artificial Intelligence 2023, Saudi Arabia ranked second in the world in awareness of artificial intelligence technologies after China in terms of Saudi citizens’ positivity and optimism toward AI products and services provided in the Kingdom

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, prime minister and chairman of the SDAIA board of directors, supports these renewed initiatives. They are focused on supporting innovators, fostering their creative abilities, and enhancing their knowledge of AI technologies.

In July last year, SDAIA Academy in collaboration with the platforms Coursera and FutureX announced the start of registration for the AI Summer Champions Program, which is an initiative aimed at building national competencies in the data and AI field.

The initiative provides six specialized training tracks remotely through e-learning, with each including several courses in AI.

Once the trainee passes, they receive an SDAIA-approved certificate in AI.