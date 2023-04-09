You are here

Closing bell: Saudi bourses begin week on a positive note
On Sunday, parallel market Nomu edged up by 50.12 points or 0.25 percent to 20,063.99, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index too climbed by 0.45 percent to close at 1489.21. (Shutterstock)
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Driven by rising investor confidence, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index ended the first session of the week on a positive note, as it went up 59.63 points or 0.55 percent to 10,965.78.

On Sunday, parallel market Nomu edged up by 50.12 points or 0.25 percent to 20,063.99, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index too climbed by 0.45 percent to close at 1489.21. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.10 billion ($1.36 billion). 

The top gainer of the day was Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., as its share prices went up by 9.94 percent to SR26.65.

Other top performers of the day were Al Kathiri Holding Co. and Saudi Marketing Co. whose share prices went up by 9.88 percent. 

The worst performer of the day was Ataa Educational Co. as its share prices dropped by 2.52 percent to SR65.70.

On the announcements front, the Capital Markets Authority said that number of companies listed on Nomu increased to 46 firms in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 14 companies in the same period of 2021. 

Meanwhile, Saudi multinational dairy firm Almarai announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Sunday. 

Almarai's net profit in the first quarter of this year hit SR635.95 million, up 50.51 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

In a Tadawul statement, Almarai also noted that its operating profit hit SR802 million in the first quarter. 

Almarai added that the positive momentum in revenue growth is expected to continue in the remaining months of 2023, driven by the expansion of the poultry segment and stable macroeconomic development. 

As the profits of Almarai surged, its share prices too went up by 2.99 percent to SR58.50. 

In a statement to Tadawul, Canadian Medical Center Co. said that its board of directors recommended a 10-for-1 stock split. 

Accordingly, the share capital will amount to 77 million instead of 7.7 million. 

At the end of Sunday’s trading, Canadian Medical Center Co.’s share prices edged up by 1.52 percent to close at SR42.85. 

ACWA Power’s Jazlah water desalination project gets commercial operation certificate   

ACWA Power’s Jazlah water desalination project gets commercial operation certificate   
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: ACWA Power’s Jazlah Water Desalination Co. has received the commercial operation certificate from its customer Saudi Water Partnership Co. for the production of 600,000 cubic meters of desalinated water per day. 

Jazlah is owned by a consortium led by ACWA Power, which holds a 40.2 percent stake, with other strategic partners -- Gulf Investment Corp. and AlBawani Water & Power Co. 

With an investment value of $650 million, the consortium is responsible for designing, constructing, commissioning, operating and maintaining the desalination plant in Jubail using the latest Reverse Osmosis Technology.  

ACWA Power said in a bourse filing that the financial impact of this project is expected to be reflected during the second quarter of 2023. 

Jazlah desalination plant is the first project to be launched by the Saudi Water Partnership Co. in the Eastern Province, as the project contains four water tanks with a capacity of 600,000 cubic meters.  

ACWA Power said the project has successfully capitalized on local content with nearly SR850 million injected into the national economy, indicating the rising role of the private sector in developing local content 

It added that the project contributes more effectively to achieving the development goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

The project chose to use reverse osmosis technology as opposed to alternative thermal technology as it typically uses less energy than thermal desalination plants.  Reverse osmosis is defined as a water purification system that uses semipermeable membranes and pressure to separate salts from water. 

The 25-year water purchase agreement that the consortium signed with the Saudi Water Partnership Co. involves designing, constructing, commissioning, operating and maintaining the desalination plant as well as associated potable water storage and electrical special facilities. 

The company had awarded the engineering procurement construction part of the contract to a consortium consisting of Power China, SEPCO-III and Abengoa. 

In addition to the core desalination process of an RO, the project consists of four tanks which are enough for one day of supply. It used 13.5 km of overhead transmission line and 3.5 km of interface dispatch line. The desalination project has used a total undersea piping of 11.5 km. 

M&A activities in Saudi Arabia to speed up despite global slowdown: PwC report

M&A activities in Saudi Arabia to speed up despite global slowdown: PwC report
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Mergers and acquisition activities in Saudi Arabia are expected to accelerate in 2023, even as the world is witnessing a slowdown in M&A deals, according to a new report. 

The report released by professional services network firm PwC Middle East noted that Saudi Arabia has become one of the most attractive markets for international companies seeking new M&A. 

According to the report, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aimed at diversifying the country’s economy has also played a key role in turning the Kingdom into a hub for international investors. 

“Saudi Arabia is expecting a further pick up in M&A activity during 2023, despite a strong pipeline of IPOs, as the gap in valuation multiples between these two exit routes narrows for investors looking to sell assets,” said Imad Matar, deals partner at PwC Middle East in Saudi Arabia. 

He added: “At the same time, the Public Investment Fund will continue to spearhead outbound cross-border transactions, as well as fueling domestic deals. Middle East CEOs are actively preparing for a more dynamic period ahead, marked by transformation to strengthen their longer-term resilience.” 

The report said that Saudi Arabia’s national vision, industrial strategies, and various tourism initiatives will help sustain economic growth beyond Vision 2030 and support future M&A opportunities. 

According to the report, the Middle East region as a whole is also witnessing a spur in M&A activities, as it maintained an upward trajectory in 2022 amid a global slowdown. 

The report said that the majority of Middle East M&A activities were concentrated in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, which collectively recorded 563 deals or 89 percent of the region’s total volume. 

The report also talked about the initial public offerings in Saudi Arabia which witnessed 17 primary listings in 2022, including the $1.3 billion IPO of Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co. 

Earlier in March, global rating agency Moody’s said that banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council region will witness a rise in M&A activity enabling future synergies and oil revenue divergences in the region. 

‘‘Consolidation among GCC region banks brings scale to support the diversification of Gulf economies away from oil, and benefits in revenue and cost synergies,” said Francesca Paolino, an analyst at Moody’s. 

The rating agency noted that this development will occur despite the region’s pre-existing strong bank financial fundamentals and their modest level of over-banking.  

In an interview with Arab News, Gregory Garnier, regional head of private equity and sovereign wealth fund practices at Bain & Co. said that sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East are the driving forces behind M&A in the region, which witnessed the activity rise to about 39 percent in 2022. 

The top official of the American management consulting firm also attributed the rise in M&A deals in the region to “high economic growth” providing “financial headroom to invest.”

Car rental firms to add EVs to their fleets in line with KSA’s transport strategy

Car rental firms to add EVs to their fleets in line with KSA’s transport strategy
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to boost electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s transport sector witnessed the signing of three agreements by automobile companies to provide EVs to car rental companies.  

The Public Transport Authority sponsored all three signings with the aim to increase clean energy in vehicles, reduce carbon emissions, and promote environmental protection.  

The first agreement was signed by Naghi Motors Co. and Al-Moftah Car Rental Co. to supply 100 electric vehicles to Al-Moftah within a year.  

The second agreement was between Almajdouie Motors Co. and Budget Rent a Car Co. to supply the rental company with electric cars. The third agreement was also by Almajdouie Motors to supply an undisclosed number of EVs to Yelo Rent a Car Co.  

The PTA aims to replace traditional cars with electric cars to support the development of the car rental sector and prove reliance on eco-friendly vehicles which will greatly contribute to the level of quality and efficiency of services.  

The agreements are also aligned with achieving the goals of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services which strives to raise the percentage of zero-carbon transport vehicles on Saudi roads to 45 percent of the total number of traditional vehicles.  

The signing of the agreements was also in line with the efforts of the PTA to adopt modern means and modes of efficient and quality transportation that rely on clean energy to increase the quality of life in Saudi Arabia’s cities.  

The PTA’s efforts to incorporate EVs in the Kingdom’s public transport play a huge role in the sector’s overall development.  

Last February, the PTA inaugurated Saudi Arabia’s first electric public transport bus in Jeddah. The buses operate along the A7 route that connects Al-Khalidiyah with Al-Balad via Prince Saud Al-Faisal Street and pass through Madinah Road to serve passengers in the neighborhoods of Al-Khalidiyah, Al-Rawdah, Al-Andalus, Al-Ruwais, and Al-Baghdadiyah.  

The authority aims to roll out more electric public transport services across the Kingdom in medium-sized cities throughout the year.  

Saudi Arabia plants over 12m trees in the past 5 years as part of green push

Saudi Arabia plants over 12m trees in the past 5 years as part of green push
Updated 09 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia plants over 12m trees in the past 5 years as part of green push

Saudi Arabia plants over 12m trees in the past 5 years as part of green push
Updated 09 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has planted over 12 million trees in the past five years through the National Center for Vegetation Development as the Kingdom moves toward achieving its sustainability goals as part of the Saudi Green Initiative, according to the annual report issued by the National Transformation Program for the year 2022.

The report reviewed the most prominent achievements of the program within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030’s second phase, which aims to develop promising as well as new sectors and support local content.  

The second phase also aims to further facilitate the business environment and create an enabling environment for the public, private, and non-profit sectors.  

The second phase of the program reported several achievements when it comes to environmental sustainability, which cements the goals and objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative. The initiative itself falls in line with Saudi Arabia’s goal of becoming a leading country in drawing a green future at an international level.   

According to the report, more than 22 percent of the treated water in the Kingdom was reused while recording a 35 percent increase in desalinated water production capacity over the past five years.  

Some of the other achievements included the release of up to 921 endangered animals in national parks and reserves, the first birth of the Arabian Oryx at the King Salman Royal Reserve, and the first birth of the Idmi Gazelle at the Ibex Reserve.   

The Kingdom also ranked first globally in date exportation in 2021, with the export value exceeding $304 million.   

“Integration between the public, private and non-profit sectors is the cornerstone of achieving the goals of the vision, and this is what we sought in the association,” Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Green Taif Association Saad Al-Otaibi said.   

This comes as the Kingdom is on track to transform Taif Governorate into a governorate that applies the foundations and principles of green cities.  

That said, practical steps are taken to achieve sustainability and harmonize between rapid growth and preserving the environment by restoring wildlife in natural environments in the open spaces and valleys of Taif. This is being done through dense afforestation, implementing effective policies for sustainability, using renewable energy, reducing waste and reducing emissions. 
 

SDAIA to continue developing human capital during 2023

SDAIA to continue developing human capital during 2023
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Through its academy, Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority aims to improve national competencies in data and artificial intelligence, and to develop qualified human resources in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.  

SDAIA continues its efforts to build and develop the knowledge and practical capabilities of the Kingdom’s young men and women through its academy.  

The initiative creates jobs opportunities in the public and private sectors in the fields of data and artificial intelligence as it aims to develop a Saudi generation capable of constructing a national economy powered by data and AI. It seeks to position the Kingdom among the developed countries in this modern sector of technology.  

SDAIA Academy also strives to cultivate human capital, build highly qualified national capabilities, and connect them to future professions that the country requires. The academy does this through awareness and knowledge endeavors represented in the establishment of specialized programs that employ the latest international training methods, which have a positive impact on educating people about the value of AI.  

According to the Stanford University International Index of Artificial Intelligence 2023, Saudi Arabia ranked second in the world in awareness of artificial intelligence technologies after China in terms of Saudi citizens’ positivity and optimism toward AI products and services provided in the Kingdom  

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, prime minister and chairman of the SDAIA board of directors, supports these renewed initiatives. They are focused on supporting innovators, fostering their creative abilities, and enhancing their knowledge of AI technologies.  

In July last year, SDAIA Academy in collaboration with the platforms Coursera and FutureX announced the start of registration for the AI Summer Champions Program, which is an initiative aimed at building national competencies in the data and AI field.  

The initiative provides six specialized training tracks remotely through e-learning, with each including several courses in AI.  

Once the trainee passes, they receive an SDAIA-approved certificate in AI.  

