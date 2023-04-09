You are here

Jordanian industrial development zones attract $690m in investments
Irbid Development Zone in Ar Ramtha has attracted Jordanian and Arab investments worth 40 million dinars and had provided more than 2,300 job opportunities for locals. (Shutterstock)
Updated 09 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan’s King Hussein Bin Talal Development Zone and Irbid Development Zone have attracted about 490 million Jordanian dinars ($690 million) in investments, according to a senior government official. 

Ezzedine Kanakriya, the head of Jordan’s Social Security Investment Fund, revealed the information while reviewing the plans of the Social Security Corp. to build development zones in the country to attract investments from various industrial sectors to KHBTDZ, also known as Mafraq and IDZ. The SSIF is the investment arm of the SSC. 

During the visit, Kanakriya stressed that the utilization of the strategic locations of the two zones, their competitive infrastructure, logistical services and targeted sectors contributed to creating an attractive business environment and the resulting investments. 

He said the two regions provided up to 3,600 quality job opportunities for Jordanian entrepreneurs across various sectors. 

According to Awwad Hijazi, the chairman of the board of directors of the Daman Co. for the Development of Development Zones, the IDZ drew investments in the information technology and software sectors and attracted call centers, entrepreneurship incubators and a technical college for vocational training. 

Hifazi indicated that the IDZ had attracted Jordanian and Arab investments worth 40 million Jordanian dinars and had provided more than 2,300 job opportunities for locals. 

On the other hand, the KHBTDZ has attracted multiple industrial investments in addition to several solar energy projects with a total investment value of about 450 million Jordanian dinars, providing 1,300 jobs to locals, disclosed Salem Al-Khazaleh, the chairman of the board of directors of the Mafraq Development Co.  

Al-Khazaleh also indicated that the number of existing factories in the region and those under construction and design amounted to 54 factories owned by Jordanian, Arab and foreign investors.   

The development authority in Jordan plans to establish an integrated logistics services center in Mafraq and a land port to transport goods to neighboring countries. It also intends to convert King Hussein Air Base into a commercial airport. 

The parties also reviewed the plans being implemented to attract new entrepreneurial investments for the Irbid development region to contribute to strengthening the Kingdom’s distinctive regional position in entrepreneurship and innovation. 

Financial inclusion in Egypt touches 65% of its adult population in 2022

Financial inclusion in Egypt touches 65% of its adult population in 2022
RIYADH: Financial inclusion is gaining prominence in Egypt as total ownership of transactional accounts reached 64.8 percent of the total 65.4 million eligible adult population at the end of 2022, reported the Central Bank of Egypt. 

According to the central bank report, financial inclusion surged 147 percent between 2016 and 2022 to 42.3 million citizens who own and use transactional accounts such as Egypt Post accounts, mobile wallets and prepaid cards. 

The released indicators showed an upsurge in the number of women who own a transactional account, recording 18.3 million women by the end of 2022 — a 210 percent rise compared to 2016. 

Mobile wallets and prepaid cards primarily led to the increase. Between 2020 and 2022, mobile wallets grew by 54 percent, while prepaid cards rose by 31 percent. 

The total number of prepaid cards jumped to an average of 43,800 cards per 100,000 people, while mobile wallets reached 46,500 per 100 thousand citizens. 

In addition, access points from branches, ATMs, points of sale and payment service providers surged 107 percent to reach 1,214 access points in the past two years. 

Tracking the level and trends of financial inclusion aids in developing policies that support the economic empowerment of locals, reported the central bank in its release. 

The promising indicators lie “within the framework of the efforts exerted at the state level toward achieving economic empowerment for all citizens,” stated the CBE. 

The bank further added that monitoring such progress will help the Egyptian government “attain sustainable growth and economic stability, in alignment to the sustainable development goals and Egypt’s vision 2030.” 

Nevertheless, Egypt’s external financing needs are standing in the way of its economic development. They may hinder its medium-term growth, according to a report published by Morgan Stanley last month. 

“Egypt has favorable prospects for medium-term growth, but the large external financing needs weigh on the macroeconomic outlook,” said the report.  

Even though the continuous depreciation of the Egyptian pound since 2022 will aid in shrinking the current account deficit, there is a limited recovery in its official reserves. 

The report attributed this to the uncertainty around the rate of reform and the tightening of financial conditions in the global economy, which will likely limit foreign direct investment flows. 

US-based Silicon Valley Innovation Center to help Saudi enterprises grow

US-based Silicon Valley Innovation Center to help Saudi enterprises grow
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monsha’at, has joined hands with Silicon Valley Innovation Center in the US to launch a specialized program for fast-growing enterprises. 

The program aims to catalyze the growth journey of these enterprises by developing their leadership skills and knowledge, Saudi Press Agency reported.

It will also help these enterprises to interact with a group of experts specialized in the field of entrepreneurship which will help them embrace the best international practices to elevate their growth trajectory. 

According to the SPA report, the program will target 50 enterprises over a three-month period, and these firms will get the chance to hone their capabilities with the help of Silicon Valley-based experts, which will in turn help them to expand their digital capabilities. 

Companies wishing to be a part of this program can apply through the official website of the Tomouh program before May 15.

The Silicon Valley Innovation Center is one of the most important entities that provide advice to startups around the world, by supporting clients in discovering trends and modern technologies for fast-growing enterprises. 

Earlier in March, Sami Al-Hussaini, governor of Monsha’at, said that the authority offered financing solutions worth SR228 billion ($60.7 billion) to small and medium enterprises in 2022. 

Al-Hussaini added that the Kingdom’s SME sector witnessed a huge leap in 2022 as it ranked second on the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report.

He noted that the number of SMEs in the Kingdom exceeded 1 million by the end of 2022, which helped created more than 6.2 million job opportunities.

The Kingdom also witnessed a 6 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in the number of SMEs during the fourth quarter of 2022. 

In March, Monsha’at also signed a memorandum of understanding with American digital payment solution provider Visa to build capacity for a digital economy while enabling female entrepreneurs in the Kingdom.  

Saudi Ministry of Commerce spots 10 priority areas in trade for 2023

Saudi Ministry of Commerce spots 10 priority areas in trade for 2023
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Commerce has earmarked 10 priority projects in the trade and investment sector this year amid efforts to review and upgrade regulations and legislation in order, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This move will help the Kingdom achieve the Saudi Vision 2030 objective of providing an attractive investment environment for local and international investors and enhancing the business sector’s regional and global competitiveness.

According to the news agency, the reforms would touch upon consumer protection, commercial registration, trade names, commercial transactions, mediation and the controls for establishing government firms.

The reforms will also encompass the family business charter, the corporate governance regulations, the commercial registration system implementing rules, and the trade names system implementing regulations.

The Ministry of Commerce announced these plans in its quarterly trade bulletin to support investors and entrepreneurs in making investment decisions in various economic sectors and activities based on a transparent methodology and an integrated vision to encourage diversity in commerce.

The emphasis underlines commercial activity as one of the main components of the national economy, which clocked an impressive growth of 7.8 percent last year.

This priority also cements the success of the legislative environment, facilitating procedures for business startups, elevating competitive indicators and making the business sector in Saudi Arabia attractive to the world.

The trade bulletin highlights the most prominent growth indicators in various activities and sectors, the volume of change in the records of companies and institutions, and the highest sectors that witnessed remarkable growth.

It also prepares the economy for promising sectors such as artificial intelligence technologies, computer programming, market research and opinion polls, movie production, cities, entertainment, games, hotel activities, tourism and travel.

Additionally, the bulletin also records the size of the industry and export-related data in the Kingdom, besides tracking the growth of the e-commerce sector in the Kingdom, data on the participation of women in the business, the development of financing small and medium enterprises and the contributions of legislation in improving the attractiveness of the business sector as a whole.

Closing bell: Saudi bourses begin week on a positive note

Closing bell: Saudi bourses begin week on a positive note
RIYADH: Driven by rising investor confidence, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index ended the first session of the week on a positive note, as it went up 59.63 points or 0.55 percent to 10,965.78.

On Sunday, parallel market Nomu edged up by 50.12 points or 0.25 percent to 20,063.99, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index too climbed by 0.45 percent to close at 1489.21. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.10 billion ($1.36 billion). 

The top gainer of the day was Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., as its share prices went up by 9.94 percent to SR26.65.

Other top performers of the day were Al Kathiri Holding Co. and Saudi Marketing Co. whose share prices went up by 9.88 percent. 

The worst performer of the day was Ataa Educational Co. as its share prices dropped by 2.52 percent to SR65.70.

On the announcements front, the Capital Markets Authority said that number of companies listed on Nomu increased to 46 firms in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 14 companies in the same period of 2021. 

Meanwhile, Saudi multinational dairy firm Almarai announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Sunday. 

Almarai's net profit in the first quarter of this year hit SR635.95 million, up 50.51 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

In a Tadawul statement, Almarai also noted that its operating profit hit SR802 million in the first quarter. 

Almarai added that the positive momentum in revenue growth is expected to continue in the remaining months of 2023, driven by the expansion of the poultry segment and stable macroeconomic development. 

As the profits of Almarai surged, its share prices too went up by 2.99 percent to SR58.50. 

In a statement to Tadawul, Canadian Medical Center Co. said that its board of directors recommended a 10-for-1 stock split. 

Accordingly, the share capital will amount to 77 million instead of 7.7 million. 

At the end of Sunday’s trading, Canadian Medical Center Co.’s share prices edged up by 1.52 percent to close at SR42.85. 

ACWA Power’s Jazlah water desalination project gets commercial operation certificate   

ACWA Power’s Jazlah water desalination project gets commercial operation certificate   
RIYADH: ACWA Power’s Jazlah Water Desalination Co. has received the commercial operation certificate from its customer Saudi Water Partnership Co. for the production of 600,000 cubic meters of desalinated water per day. 

Jazlah is owned by a consortium led by ACWA Power, which holds a 40.2 percent stake, with other strategic partners -- Gulf Investment Corp. and AlBawani Water & Power Co. 

With an investment value of $650 million, the consortium is responsible for designing, constructing, commissioning, operating and maintaining the desalination plant in Jubail using the latest Reverse Osmosis Technology.  

ACWA Power said in a bourse filing that the financial impact of this project is expected to be reflected during the second quarter of 2023. 

Jazlah desalination plant is the first project to be launched by the Saudi Water Partnership Co. in the Eastern Province, as the project contains four water tanks with a capacity of 600,000 cubic meters.  

ACWA Power said the project has successfully capitalized on local content with nearly SR850 million ($227 million) injected into the national economy, indicating the rising role of the private sector in developing local content 

It added that the project contributes more effectively to achieving the development goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

The project chose to use reverse osmosis technology as opposed to alternative thermal technology as it typically uses less energy than thermal desalination plants.  Reverse osmosis is defined as a water purification system that uses semipermeable membranes and pressure to separate salts from water. 

The 25-year water purchase agreement that the consortium signed with the Saudi Water Partnership Co. involves designing, constructing, commissioning, operating and maintaining the desalination plant as well as associated potable water storage and electrical special facilities. 

The company had awarded the engineering procurement construction part of the contract to a consortium consisting of Power China, SEPCO-III and Abengoa. 

In addition to the core desalination process of an RO, the project consists of four tanks which are enough for one day of supply. It used 13.5 km of overhead transmission line and 3.5 km of interface dispatch line. The desalination project has used a total undersea piping of 11.5 km. 

