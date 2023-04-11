You are here

Leicester appoint Dean Smith as manager until end of season

Leicester appoint Dean Smith as manager until end of season
Dean Smith will take charge for Leicester’s last eight games of the campaign. (Twitter/@LCFC)
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

Leicester appoint Dean Smith as manager until end of season

Leicester appoint Dean Smith as manager until end of season
  • Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha believes the 52-year-old Smith can save them from relegation despite their dismal form in 2023
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

LONDON: Dean Smith insisted that Leicester can avoid relegation after the Premier League strugglers hired him as their manager until the end of the season on Monday.
Former Aston Villa and Norwich boss Smith replaces Brendan Rodgers, who was sacked on April 2 after his side’s slump into relegation trouble.
Smith will take charge for Leicester’s last eight games of the campaign as they battle to avoid dropping into the Championship for the first time since 2014.
The Foxes sit second bottom of the table and are two points from safety after Saturday’s damaging 1-0 home defeat against fellow strugglers Bournemouth.
“I’m really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season,” Smith said.
“The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.
“Our first job is to rebuild confidence and instil belief in the team and I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players this week.”
Leicester have lost both matches since Rodgers was sacked, with first-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell taking charge on an interim basis prior to Smith’s appointment.
Smith’s backroom staff will include former Chelsea and England captain John Terry, who previously worked for him as an assistant coach at Villa.
Craig Shakespeare also returns to the King Power Stadium as Smith’s assistant manager.
Shakespeare was part of Claudio Ranieri’s coaching team when Leicester stunningly won their fairytale Premier League title in 2016, and also briefly managed the club after the Italian’s sacking.
Smith, who was sacked by second-tier Norwich in December, faces a daunting assignment for his first game, a trip to in-form champions Manchester City on Saturday.
“Saturday will be a big test, but it’s the kind of occasion that reminds us all what it means to be a Premier League club, competing on the biggest stages against the best players in the world,” Smith said.
“I know we’ll be well supported by our traveling fans. We have to connect with that and give them a performance they can be proud of. We go there positive, looking for points.”
Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha believes the 52-year-old Smith can save them from relegation despite their dismal form in 2023.
The Foxes are without a win in their last nine games in all competitions, losing eight of those matches to plummet into the relegation zone.
“His leadership, coaching and motivational qualities will be vital assets for us in the coming eight games as we fight to secure our Premier League status,” he said.
“We’ve endured a challenging season, but I have no doubt that we have the quality in our squad to win this fight.
“Dean’s experience will be key to unlocking that potential, helping the team rediscover its confidence and channelling the support of our fans, who will be so important during these final eight games.”
Rodgers spent four years at Leicester and led the club to their first ever FA Cup triumph in 2021.
But despite finishing a respectable eighth last season, Leicester sold key defender Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, with Rodgers gradually falling out of favor after complaining publicly about a lack of backing from the board over new signings.
Now Smith has just a handful of games to arrest the slide and avoid relegation, something he was unable to do while in charge of Norwich last season.

Lampard urges Chelsea to emulate 2012 shock run to Euro glory

Lampard urges Chelsea to emulate 2012 shock run to Euro glory
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

Lampard urges Chelsea to emulate 2012 shock run to Euro glory

Lampard urges Chelsea to emulate 2012 shock run to Euro glory
  • Lampard is back in charge of Chelsea until the end of the season after replacing the sacked Graham Potter last week
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

LONDON: Frank Lampard has urged Chelsea to ignore the turmoil enveloping his struggling side as he invoked the memory of the Blues’ incredible run to Champions League glory in 2012.
Lampard is back in charge of Chelsea until the end of the season after replacing the sacked Graham Potter last week.
After watching Chelsea crash to a lacklustre 1-0 defeat at Wolves in his first game in charge on Saturday, Lampard takes them to Real Madrid for a daunting Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.
Chelsea are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League after a dismal campaign that included Thomas Tuchel being sacked in September and Potter lasting only seven months before his dismissal.
The west Londoners have managed to progress to the last eight in Europe despite their wretched domestic form.
Knocking out holders Real would be a major upset, but Lampard knows all about defying the odds in the Champions League.
Lampard captained Chelsea in their unexpected run to Champions League triumph 11 years ago.
The Blues finished sixth during an underwhelming top-fight season, with Roberto Di Matteo replacing the axed Andre Villas-Boas in March.
But in the Champions League they overturned a 3-1 first leg deficit to beat Napoli in the last 16, then recovered from 2-1 down on aggregate in the semifinal second leg to eliminate Lionel Messi’s Barcelona despite a red card for John Terry on a memorable night in the Camp Nou.
In the final against Bayern Munich, they needed a last-gasp equalizer from Didier Drogba to set up a penalty shoot-out victory over the Germans in their own Allianz Arena stadium.
Repeating that fairytale success seems beyond Chelsea as they board their flight to Madrid, but Lampard insists anything can happen if his players show enough desire.
“There’s a lot to it. Part of that was we parked the bus at the Nou Camp and managed to hang on for our dear lives! There are so many things, fate in different moments,” he said.
“But we did have a huge desire and a big character and a level of talent in the group that have been striving for years to win a Champions League, so that one you remember.
“A team and a group will always go through tough moments to get to great ones.”
Chelsea are without a win in their last four games and once again lacked a cutting edge in the Wolves defeat.
If Lampard’s men are stun Real in the Bernabeu, the Blues boss could do with a rare influential display from Raheem Sterling.
The England forward has struggled badly since his move from Manchester City last year.
Lampard recalled Sterling to face Wolves but there was little sign of the pace and trickery that made him such a force during his time at City.
Sterling, who has scored just seven times this term, did grab a crucial goal in the Champions League last 16 second leg win against Borussia Dortmund and Lampard believes he can still have a positive impact on Chelsea’s fortunes.
“Raheem has been there and done it and there’s history of producing,” Lampard said. “He’s been one of the best wingers in the world for a long time, at times, maybe in some people’s opinion, the best.
“He’s risen to games like that before in the past so that’s something we’ll obviously rely on in terms of this because some elements of the squad are maybe a bit younger.
“This game won’t faze him. I can’t remember how many times I’ve told young wingers; ‘watch Raheem Sterling and see why he scores 20 goals a season’. I just think he’s a top player.”

Tame Barca draw with Girona, fail to capitalize on Madrid stumble

Tame Barca draw with Girona, fail to capitalize on Madrid stumble
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

Tame Barca draw with Girona, fail to capitalize on Madrid stumble

Tame Barca draw with Girona, fail to capitalize on Madrid stumble
  • Barcelona secured their 21st clean sheet in the top flight but were not able to fully capitalize on Real Madrid’s stumble
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Title-chasing Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw by Girona at Camp Nou on Monday, extending their lead on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga by one point, now sitting 13 clear with 10 games remaining.
Still smarting from their Clasico humiliation by Madrid last week in the Copa del Rey, Barcelona were far from their best in a Catalan derby clash, despite the motivation of seeing the champions lose on Saturday against Villarreal.
Girona, mid-table, were solid and forced Xavi Hernandez’s side to drop points at home in La Liga for only the third time this season.
Barcelona secured their 21st clean sheet in the top flight but were not able to fully capitalize on Real Madrid’s stumble, as they bid to win La Liga for the first time since 2019.
“As the minutes passed, they started to gain confidence in defense, and we were struggling to make the final pass or take our chances,” Barca captain Sergio Busquets told DAZN.
“Our objective remains the same, to win La Liga, and to try to win it as soon as possible. We’re 13 points clear, but our objective remains the same.”
Xavi, still without several key players including Pedri and Ousmane Dembele, lined up with Ansu Fati and Raphinha alongside La Liga’s top scorer Robert Lewandowski up front.
The Polish forward came close to opening the scoring on four minutes after being teed up by Fati, whipping an effort onto the roof of the net.
Barcelona came close again when Girona defender Santi Bueno almost put through his own net but goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga reacted well to slide in and divert the ball to safety.
The former Tottenham goalkeeper saved well from Raphinha at his near post and then clawed away a Ronald Araujo effort from the resulting corner.
Barcelona appealed that the ball had gone in but with the help of VAR — La Liga does not use goal-line technology — officials decided the ball did not cross the line.
Eric Garcia headed over from a corner early in the second half as Barcelona kept looking for the opener.
However the best chance of the game fell to the visitors, with Taty Castellanos spurning the opportunity by firing wide when through on goal, with Ivan Martin alongside in support, ready for a tap-in.
Xavi threw on defender Jordi Alba as a left winger as he looked for better delivery in the final third, and he made an instant impact with a dangerous cross and some neat interplay with Lewandowski.
Gazzaniga made another fine save to tip over Gavi’s header from a corner in stoppage time as Barcelona finally showed some urgency, but it was too late.
Lewandowski had a late backheel deflected wide as Girona clung on for the draw.
The Catalans took a meek step toward their title dream, extending their lead on Madrid by a point.

After setbacks, Benfica and Inter meet in Champions League

After setbacks, Benfica and Inter meet in Champions League
Updated 10 April 2023
AP

After setbacks, Benfica and Inter meet in Champions League

After setbacks, Benfica and Inter meet in Champions League
  • Benfica are playing in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season. They were eliminated by eventual runner-up Liverpool last year
Updated 10 April 2023
AP

LISBON: Inter Milan and Benfica will meet in the quarterfinals of the Champions League having to rebound from recent setbacks.

Inter have not won in more than a month while Benfica is coming off a tough loss to its biggest rival.

The first leg will be on Tuesday in Lisbon at the Stadium of Light, where on Friday Benfica lost 2-1 to rival Porto in the Portuguese league to dent their almost perfect season.

On the same day, Inter were held by Salernitana to a 1-1 draw in the Italian league to extend its winless run to six matches in a difficult stretch in all competitions.

The Italian side is hoping to turn its fortunes around in the Champions League so it can reach the last four for the first time since it won the title in 2010.

Benfica are hoping the loss against Porto was a one-off and it can stay on track to make it past the quarterfinals for the first time since losing the final to Inter rival AC Milan in 1990.

The loss to Porto came as a surprise as Benfica had been thriving domestically and in Europe. It was only their second defeat following a setback at Braga 17 matches ago. They had won 13 of its last 15 matches in all competitions since then.

“The game against Porto didn’t go how we expected,” Benfica attacking midfielder Chiquinho said. “Now our focus is on Tuesday’s game. It’s an important match and we need to find a way to get the victory in front of our fans.”

Benfica are playing in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season. They were eliminated by eventual runner-up Liverpool last year. Inter, in the last eight for the first time in 12 years, had drawn with Juventus in the Italian Cup before the tie with Salernitana. They had lost to Fiorentina and Juventus in the Italian league prior to that. Their last win was against Lecce in the league on March 5.

Benfica, European champion in 1961 and 1962, have been one of the surprises of the Champions League this season after starting in the third qualifying round. They went on an unbeaten run to win a difficult group that included powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, then easily eliminated Belgian champion Club Brugge in the round of 16.

Only Napoli have scored more than Benfica’s 23 goals, while no quarterfinalist has registered fewer than the 11 netted by Inter, which got past Benfica rival Porto in the last 16.

Benfica will try to win five consecutive Champions League games for the first time since 1989-90, when they won six in a row on route to the final against AC Milan.

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt will need to make changes to the defense as right back Alexander Bah was injured against Porto and Nicolas Otamendi is suspended. Gilberto is set to replace Bah while Brazilian central defender Morato is likely to come in for Otamendi.

It will be the fourth meeting between Benfica and Inter in European competitions, with Benfica winless in the previous three after two losses and a draw.

The second leg will be next week in Milan.

The winner faces AC Milan or Napoli in the semifinals.

Villarreal's Baena reports assault by Real Madrid's Valverde

Villarreal’s Baena reports assault by Real Madrid’s Valverde
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

Villarreal’s Baena reports assault by Real Madrid’s Valverde

Villarreal’s Baena reports assault by Real Madrid’s Valverde
  • Villarreal’s Alex Baena has informed police of an alleged assault by Madrid’s Federico Valverde
  • Baena denied that he had insulted Valverde’s family
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Villarreal’s Alex Baena has informed police of an alleged assault, on him, by Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde following a La Liga game at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. 

Uruguyan Valverde is reported to have waited by the Villareal team bus and punched Baena following Madrid’s 2-3 defeat.

Baena said, via his Twitter account, yesterday, that he had been subjected to an attack and denied that he had insulted Valverde’s family.  

Baena wrote: “I am very saddened by the attack after the match, and I am surprised by what they say that I said, it is completely false that I said that.”

The Spanish newspaper Marca reported that sources close to Valverde said that Baena allegedly annoyed the Real Madrid player during the two teams’ match in the Spanish Cup last January by talking about his unborn child.

Valverde’s girlfriend Mina Bonino had revealed that the couple had feared that they would lose their unborn child, but that the pregnency was now progressing well. 

And Marca reported that Baena allegedly referred again to Valverde’s child during yesterday’s match, which ultimately led to the confrontation.

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr's title hopes suffer at Al-Fayha

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr’s title hopes suffer at Al-Fayha
Updated 10 April 2023
John Duerden 

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr’s title hopes suffer at Al-Fayha

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr’s title hopes suffer at Al-Fayha
  • The Riyadh giants were held to a 0-0 draw at Al-Fahya with seven games remaining this season
Updated 10 April 2023
John Duerden 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr suffered a frustrating evening on Sunday as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Al-Fahya.

Going into this Roshn Saudi League clash, the Riyadh giants were a point behind leaders Al-Ittihad with eight games of the season remaining.

How tight things are at the top means that this is a result that will be warmly welcomed in Jeddah, and the sight of defender Abdulelah Al-Amri pounding the grass in frustration in added time at the end of the second half will also be remembered among Ittihad fans. For the supporters of Al-Nassr, it summed up the previous 90 minutes.

There were few chances in the early exchanges, although Al-Nassr’s Anderson Talisca had a claim for a handball after 13 minutes. Seven minutes later, however, Al-Fayha thought they had taken the lead. Aleksandar Trajkovski fired home an unstoppable shot from outside the area but the Macedonian star had been just offside when collecting the ball.

That close call seemed to spur the visitors on, and just before the half-hour Ayman Yahya headed just wide when it looked as if Al-Nassr was going to take the lead. They went even closer soon after as Vladimir Stojkovic pushed over a fierce effort from Abdullah Al-Khaibari. Just after the half-hour, Ronaldo twisted inside the area to send a half-volley just wide of the near post. The pressure came to nothing as the two teams went in at the break with the scoreline goalless.

Once the action resumed, both teams continued in their struggles to create meaningful openings. Al-Nassr also struggled to get Ronaldo into the game, although the Portuguese star twisted and turned outside the area around the halfway point of the second half to fire off a shot that went straight at the goalkeeper. Soon after, the forward fired a long-range free-kick just over the bar. He did the same with 12 minutes remaining, from a half-volley following a nod down from Talisca.

The Brazilian had the ball in the net soon after with a low shot that squeezed inside Stojkovic’s post but was adjudged to have been offside when collecting the ball. By this time, Al-Fayha were offering little going forward while the Riyadh side were becoming increasingly frantic but were simply unable to find a way through the committed home defense. It was all hands to the pump for Al-Fahya as seven minutes of added time was signalled, but in the end, the hosts, trying to climb out of the bottom half of the table, coped well with everything that the nine-time champions could throw at them. Ronaldo was less than happy as the final whistle blew and was quickly off down the tunnel

There are still seven games remaining this season and only time will tell whether this was a valuable point for Al-Nassr as they chase league title number ten. Judging by the reactions of the Riyadh giants at full-time, this is not a game that they will look back on with any affection and is one they will quickly want to forget.

