Saudi Cabinet reviews developments on agreement to resume relations with Iran

Saudi Cabinet reviews developments on agreement to resume relations with Iran
The Cabinet issued various decisions, including the approval of multiple MoUs with countries including China, Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Costa Rica, Thailand and Congo. (Supplied)
Updated 11 April 2023
Lama Al-Hamawi

Saudi Cabinet reviews developments on agreement to resume relations with Iran

Saudi Cabinet reviews developments on agreement to resume relations with Iran
  • Cabinet briefed on phone call between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Crown Prince of Kuwait, who discussed issues of common concern and reviewed bilateral relations
  • Among the topics discussed was the resumption of diplomatic relations with Iran
Updated 11 April 2023
Lama Al-Hamawi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet reviewed developments to resume relations with Iran and approved multiple memoranda of agreements in fields including tourism, energy, agriculture on Tuesday.

At the start of the session chaired by King Salman, the Cabinet was briefed on a phone call between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Crown Prince of Kuwait, who discussed issues of common concern and reviewed bilateral relations.

The Cabinet issued various decisions, including the approval of multiple MoUs with countries including China, Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Costa Rica, Thailand and Congo.

Among the topics discussed was the resumption of diplomatic relations with Iran. The Cabinet stressed the importance of following up on the implementation of these plans to enhance mutual trust and expand the scope of cooperation to achieve security and stability in the region.

During the session, the Cabinet also approved an MoU between the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy and the National Energy Administration in the People’s Republic of China to work together in the field of clean hydrogen energy.

Discussions were also held to draw up an MoU between the Kingdom’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Another MoU was approved between the two countries to further cooperation in the field of tax administration. The agreement will allow for closer cooperation between the Kingdom’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and China’s General Tax Authority.

The Cabinet also discussed the expansion of cooperation with Turkiye through an MoU in the field of energy.

The ministerial meeting also witnessed the approval of an MoU in the field of environmental protection between the Kingdom’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Technical Supervision in Kyrgyzstan.

Other agreements included an MoU between the Kingdom’s Ministry of Tourism and the Costa Rica Tourism Institute to cooperate in the tourism sector.

In the field of investment, the Cabinet approved an MoU with Thailand to further cooperation and encourage investment.

Lastly, the Cabinet authorized the signing of an agreement in the field of air transport services with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran Kuwait Costa Rica

Saudi crown prince and US Senator Lindsey Graham discuss bilateral ties

Saudi crown prince and US Senator Lindsey Graham discuss bilateral ties
Updated 4 min 2 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi crown prince and US Senator Lindsey Graham discuss bilateral ties

Saudi crown prince and US Senator Lindsey Graham discuss bilateral ties
  • During their meeting in Jeddah on Tuesday they also reviewed a number of issues of common concern, officials said
Updated 4 min 2 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Lindsey Graham, the senior US senator from South Carolina, in Jeddah on Tuesday. During their meeting they reviewed the long-standing friendly relationship between their countries and discussed a number of issues of common concern, officials said.

Graham, a member of the Republican party, has served as a senator since 2002. His visit was said to reflect a continuation of Saudi-US bilateral ties and reciprocal visits through the years.

Also present at the meeting were Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi minister of defense; Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Saudi ambassador to the US; Prince Faisal bin Farhan, minister of foreign affairs; and Musaed Al-Aiban, minister of state, cabinet member, and national security adviser.

Graham was accompanied by his assistant, Aaron Strickland, and US Charge d’Affaires Martina Strong.

In July 2022, US President Joe Biden visited the Kingdom during his first Middle East tour after taking office in January 2021. During his visit, he met King Salman and the two leaders reviewed the historical relations between their nations and ways in which they might be strengthened to serve mutual interests in a variety of fields.

Biden also met the crown prince at Al-Salam Palace, where they discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to confront regional and international challenges.

In September 2022, the crown prince held successful mediation sessions that led to the release of 10 prisoners from several countries, including the US, as a part of a prisoner-exchange process between Russia and Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken subsequently had a telephone conversation with Prince Faisal, who assured the US official that two American prisoners released by Russia were safe. Blinken expressed his country’s appreciation for the efforts made by the crown prince to mediate the release of the prisoners.

In February this year, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the US released a joint statement after a meeting of the Working Group on Iran at the council’s headquarters in Riyadh. It highlighted longstanding partnership between the US and the members of the council through their shared determination to contribute to regional security and stability under the framework of the GCC-US Strategic Partnership.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Mohammed bin Salman Lindsey Graham

Special Saudi Cabinet reviews developments on agreement to resume relations with Iran
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet reviews developments on agreement to resume relations with Iran

Makkah’s rich ethnic tapestry on show during Ramadan

Makkah’s rich ethnic tapestry on show during Ramadan
Updated 4 min 5 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Makkah's rich ethnic tapestry on show during Ramadan

Makkah’s rich ethnic tapestry on show during Ramadan
  • Pilgrims from various linguistic, cultural and ethnic backgrounds feel at home in the holy city’s rich urban landscape
Updated 4 min 5 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Pilgrims from around the world are arriving in Makkah to perform Umrah during Ramadan, with many staying in neighborhoods known for accommodating people from their country of origin.

Ahmed Saleh Halabi, Hajj and Umrah services adviser, said: “The number of Hajj and Umrah performers we are witnessing today is higher than ever.

“Providing several services, such as food as well as workers speaking the same language of Hajj and Umrah performers, attracts pilgrims to reside in the region.

This photo taken on April 1, 2023 during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, from the Makkah Royal Clock Tower of the Abraj al-Bait skyscraper complex, shows an aerial view of the holy city of Makkah. (AFP)

“If pilgrims were to find grocers, bakers and barbers from their countries of origin, then residential housing units will see the most benefit,” he added.

Pilgrims usually divide themselves across the city depending on their country of origin.

Providing several services, such as food as well as workers speaking the same language of Hajj and Umrah performers, attracts pilgrims to reside in the region.

Ahmed Saleh Halabi, Hajj and Umrah services adviser

For decades, Arab pilgrims resided in areas near the Grand Mosque in Makkah, including Ajyad, Al-Shamiyah and Misfalah, namely in the Al-Bukhari and Al-Saqifah alleys.

“Turkish Hajj and Umrah performers used to reside in Al-Masafi and Bir Balila in Ajyad, while some of them resided in Misfalah, namely in the area between Palestine Hotel and Misfalah Municipality,” Halabi said.

“Pilgrims coming from South Asia used to reside in Ajyad Al-Sad and Misfalah, namely in the region located between Misial Al-Harsani and Bustan Al-Bukhari, while African pilgrims resided in Misfalah Al-Hafaer and Al-Mansour Street.

“As for Iranian pilgrims, they resided in Al-Maabadah and Alshaisha, while pilgrims from Southeast Asia preferred residing in the Al-Shamiya, Al-Naqa, As Sulaymaniyah and Al-Falq neighborhoods.”

With the beginning of the third expansion of the Grand Mosque, many of these neighborhoods near the holy site were demolished to make way for high-end residential towers.

“Since many pilgrims cannot afford such units, they shifted toward residing in areas far from, yet frequently providing transportation means to, the Grand Mosque.

“Turkish pilgrims headed towards Alshaisha, Al-Aziziyah and Al-Maabadah … these sites comprise restaurants and cafes, whose owners and workers speak the language of pilgrims and provide Turkish dishes,” said Halabi.

According to the adviser, pilgrims from South Asia moved to Al-Aziziya, in the region known as Mukhatat Albank. Many Arab pilgrims now stay in areas around the city center, including Jaroul and uptown Misfalah, while African pilgrims continue to stay in Al-Hafaer and Mansour Street.

Pilgrims from Southeast Asia moved to areas near the Grand Mosque, such as Ibrahim Al-Khalil Street and Mukhatat Bakhtama.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Makkah hajj Umrah

How to enjoy a healthy Ramadan and intermittent fasting

There are numerous health benefits of fasting that can be achieved by fasting the right way during Ramadan and beyond. (Supplied
There are numerous health benefits of fasting that can be achieved by fasting the right way during Ramadan and beyond. (Supplied
Updated 11 April 2023
Ghadi Joudah

How to enjoy a healthy Ramadan and intermittent fasting

There are numerous health benefits of fasting that can be achieved by fasting the right way during Ramadan and beyond. (Supplied
  • Hussein added that fasting allows for the renewal of cells which help in preventing conditions associated with ageing, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease
Updated 11 April 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset to discipline their body and soul, and empathize with the less fortunate.  

The benefits to be reaped from fasting can extend beyond Ramadan — intermittent fasting is practiced around the world, with many extolling the benefits.  

Both Ramadan fasting and other forms of intermittent fasting can help control food cravings and, if practiced correctly, aid in reducing insulin resistance, weight loss and kickstarting cellular repair processes in the body.   

Dr. Roaa Hussein, internal medicine specialist and gastroenterology fellow at the International Medical Center in Jeddah, told Arab News that “fasting in Ramadan for around 12 hours without any calorie intake gradually reduces appetite by normalizing a certain hormone responsible for feeling hungry.”

Fasting can also decrease the levels of excess fat in your body, she added, cautioning that this requires the individual to maintain a healthy caloric intake during non-fasting hours.  

More importantly, this leads to a reduction of cholesterol and in blood sugar levels, which can help in preventing type 2 diabetes and heart disease, according to the doctor.  

“Throughout the years, studies have shown that fasting can decrease the risk of cancers, given that cancer cells cannot produce while you have high levels of ketones produced by the liver when you are fasting,” Hussein said.

Ketones are a chemical produced by the liver when it breaks down fat, and scientists have discovered that fasting increases ketone levels.

Hussein added that fasting allows for the renewal of cells which help in preventing conditions associated with ageing, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

A study published by Harvard Health in 2019 highlighted the potential issues that may come up with arbitrary intermittent fasting.

In the article, the chair of the department of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Dr. Frank Hu said,:“It is human nature for people to want to reward themselves after doing very hard work, such as exercise or fasting for a long period of time, so there is a danger of indulging in unhealthy dietary habits on non-fasting days.”

Hussein went on to advise the best foods to eat for the pre-fast meal called suhoor.  

“Skipping suhoor will make you get fewer calories but will also starve your body of fibers, vitamins, minerals, and necessary proteins needed to maintain its function,” she said.   

She added that starting off iftar — the evening meal — with dates and water is best.

Fitness expert and personal trainer Malak Kandiel, based in Jeddah, noted the main difference between fasting for Ramadan and intermittent fasting is that the latter allows the person to have zero-calorie drinks. She added that this can be more convenient for those seeking weight loss as a goal as it can help them fill up and curb their cravings.

“There are three main kinds of intermittent fasting. Beginners can start with 12 hours like Ramadan fasting, intermediates fast for 16 hours, and advance for 18 hours,” Kandiel said, noting that these hours usually include time spent asleep.  

“You get to choose what hours best work for you. For example, if you’re a beginner you stop eating starting 8 p.m. till 8 a.m.,” she added.   

Kandiel said to reap the benefits of intermittent fasting it is best to choose high-fiber foods, cut out processed sugar, avoid fried food, and not drink high calorie drinks.  

You can check the recommended healthy caloric intake based on your weight, height, and other factors by visiting Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health website, although it is recommended that any person looking to embark on a new health regimen consult a certified nutritionist beforehand.

While practicing intermittent fasting for life is not recommended, many Muslims do fast twice a week in line with religious customs.  

“From a religious perspective and from (the) sunnah of (the) Prophet Mohammed, if you want a good and healthy fast, it is preferred on Mondays and Thursdays,” Kandiel explained.   

Hussein added her tips to enjoy healthy and comfortable fasting, saying: “Too many caffeinated beverages will lead to more dehydration and make you feel more thirsty during fasting hours.”

She added that the brain needs 15-20 minutes before it signals to the stomach that it is full, “so eating too quickly will lead to eating more calories and more portions of food, which can lead to gain weight, heaviness, and heartburn.”

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Saudi Arabia

UN tourism agency launches women in tech contest for Middle East

Natalia Bayona
Natalia Bayona
Updated 11 April 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

UN tourism agency launches women in tech contest for Middle East

Natalia Bayona
  • Program aims to encourage entrepreneurial female owners and managers to grow their enterprises regionally and on a global stage
Updated 11 April 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: The UN World Tourism Organization has launched a contest to find the most innovative new business ventures in the Middle East run by women.

The Women in Tech Startup Competition aims to encourage entrepreneurial female owners and managers to grow their enterprises regionally and on a global stage.

Natalia Bayona, UNWTO’s director of innovation, education, and investments, said: “With the leadership of our secretary-general, Zurab Pololikashvili, innovation has been a strong priority of UNWTO.

“During his mandate, startup competitions have been key to empower youth, scale up emerging entrepreneurs, and support global public-private partnerships.”

She noted that the organization was dedicated to achieving sustainable development targets on gender equality and empowerment of women and girls.

“Knowing that according to Arabian Business (magazine) only 34 percent of tech startups were founded by women, UNWTO initiated the competition to give women entrepreneurs a chance to thrive in their tourism tech careers, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 that emphasizes on digital transformation, enhancing social growth to prominently digitalize the tourism sector with women leaders.

“With the support of the Kingdom’s openness to the tourism sector and tourism attraction, Saudi Arabian startups are scaling up at a fast pace,” Bayona added.

She pointed out that entrepreneurs were working on innovative trends in the Saudi travel and tourism industry.

“The UNWTO Women in Tech Startup Competition is an opportunity to provide visibility to Saudi startups on an international level and become recognized on a global scale, attracting more foreigners,” she said.

The competition categories consist of social impact, tourism and travel experience, future tech, and events and communities.

The UNWTO will provide mentorships and workshops to winners who will be given access to a network of more than 447 investors, 47 incubators, 1,274 companies, and international officials from governments and universities.

They will also have a chance to pitch at a UNWTO Tourism Tech Adventures innovation forum in Saudi Arabia, as well as having access to the UNWTO Tourism Online Academy.

“The world that we live in today is digitally transforming, it is our opportunity to disrupt the way we travel, scale up the way we train people through online platforms such as UNWTO Tourism Online Academy, and connect with key actors of innovation ecosystems such as governments, startups, and investors for a better and sustainable future.

“To all women in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, do not miss the opportunity to work on innovative solutions, showcase your ideas, and submit your projects with UNWTO startup competitions,” Bayona added.

The UNWTO and Saudi Ministry of Tourism recently signed an agreement centered on developing training and high-quality certification programs in the Kingdom to make tourism a driver of progress and development on innovation and digital transformation, initiating programs to promote innovation and digital transformation, and supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises and youth interested in the tourism sector.

With more than 23 global, regional, and specific startup competitions, UNWTO innovation has been encouraging Saudi Arabia and the Middle East to accelerate advancements on female opportunities in the tourism sector to build and support the largest global tourism ecosystem to meet the 2030 agenda.

The competition will conclude at the end of June.

 

 

Topics: UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Natalia Bayona

Manafee Forum meets for first time to discuss role of business sector in Saudi Arabia’s development

Manafee Forum meets for first time to discuss role of business sector in Saudi Arabia’s development
Updated 11 April 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Manafee Forum meets for first time to discuss role of business sector in Saudi Arabia's development

Manafee Forum meets for first time to discuss role of business sector in Saudi Arabia’s development
  • It aims to rally the business community to help achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Doyof Al-Rahman Program, including enhancement of the pilgrim experience
  • During the inaugural session, the members of the forum discussed a number of major developments in Makkah and Madinah
Updated 11 April 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Makkah Chamber of Commerce launched the first Manafee Forum at its headquarters in the city this week. It aims to rally the business community to help achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, and of the Doyof Al-Rahman Program, including enhancements to the pilgrim experience in the Kingdom, such as increased capacity so that 30 million people can perform Umrah and 5 million can take part in Hajj by 2030.

The forum was organized under the patronage of Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, in cooperation with Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.

Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairman of the board of directors of both chambers, said during his opening speech on Monday that the forum’s ambitions have grown since initial discussions were held to establish it in response to requests from business owners in many Islamic countries.

“Everyone is willing to participate and happy with these initiatives,” he said. “I find in this a perfect opportunity to confirm our commitment to fulfilling our duty to achieve the mission we have set for Manafee, which is to invest in Makkah and Madinah at a global level to turn them into attractive sites for business activities and a springboard for knowledge and creativity related to the Islamic world.”

During its first session, members of the forum discussed a number of major recent developments in Makkah and Madinah. Osama Al-Zamil, the deputy minister of industry and mineral resources, said that both locations offer significant potential to help support the Made in Saudi program — which celebrates technical innovation, creativity and business acumen in the Kingdom — given the number of pilgrims who visit the country each year to perform Hajj and Umrah. He added that more than 1,600 companies in the country have registered with Made in Saudi.

“There are 212 industrial-investment opportunities available through the Invest Saudi platform, including 82 opportunities announced within the 163 opportunities of the National Industrial Strategy, as all the investment opportunities it provides will be added through the platform during 2023,” said Al-Zamil.

“Makkah comprises, today, more than 2,000 factories conducting more than 23 different industrial operations, with investments of more than SR205 billion ($54.7 billion), while Madinah comprises 461 factories conducting more than 20 different industrial operations, with investments of SR120 billion.”

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the minister of Hajj and Umrah, said the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda includes many targets and initiatives, including a Pilgrim Experience Program that aims to enhance the services provided to pilgrims and enrich their experiences.

“The sustainability of this field ensures the achievement of our distinguished targets. This year has witnessed a record number of pilgrims, as there are currently around 1.3 million foreign pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah,” he said.

“We are working on enriching the experience of pilgrims to ensure they enjoy ancient history. We are also working on many historical sites, including more than 100 sites in Makkah and Madinah, which are changing for the better.”

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said the Saudi leadership is working to enhance the role of the Kingdom and providing large budgets to enhance services at the Two Holy Mosques.

“As much as we are proud of what we have achieved in the Hajj experience, it needs fine-tuning,” he said, adding that the enhancement process is ongoing and that greater participation by the private sector, especially small and medium enterprises, is a key element of the forum’s mission.

“In the Hajj and Umrah experience, we look into the value chain in an integrated manner to find high value for spending on hotel complexes in the Kingdom,” said Al-Falih.

“Shopping is important, as are health services; we have attracted investors to build clinics to international specifications.

“Furthermore, it is important that the Ministry of Investment cares about the Saudi investor as much as it cares about the foreign investor.”

Majid Al-Hogail, Saudi minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing, said the municipal and housing sectors are building partnerships with the private sector.

“We have acquired 400 Saudi developers in four years and we are waiting for 600 other developers,” he said.

Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser said that Makkah and Madinah represent a unique global challenge in terms of transportation and logistical services.

“The Kingdom has gained expertise and has huge investments in this field,” he said. “There are plans to expand the airports in Jeddah and Madinah.

“In addition, there is the Haramain train, which goes on 100 smooth trips on a daily basis. It is one of the top 10 fastest trains in the world … We also have a huge road network and modern modes of transportation (and) we have managed to introduce the first electric bus in the city.

“We have also worked on improving several elements in the municipal sector, and we have ensured the removal of 43 unpleasant sights.”

Two other sessions took place during the first meeting of the forum.

“Future Plans for Makkah and Madinah and their integration with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030” considered the role of Modon, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, in developing the industrial field in the cities, while the “Role of the Private Sector in the Development of Makkah and Madinah” discussed the successful investment experience in both cities, along with expansion plans.

 

Topics: Makkah Chamber of Commerce Manafee

