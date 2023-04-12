You are here

  • Home
  • Middle Eastern airlines launch direct flights to Brazil, Argentina

Middle Eastern airlines launch direct flights to Brazil, Argentina

Middle Eastern airlines launch direct flights to Brazil, Argentina
Some of those routes used to be active but were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4n73c

Updated 12 April 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

Middle Eastern airlines launch direct flights to Brazil, Argentina

Middle Eastern airlines launch direct flights to Brazil, Argentina
Updated 12 April 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: Argentinians and Brazilians are celebrating the launch of new flights between their countries and the Arab world — a sign of the growing economic and cultural relations between the two regions.

Some of those routes used to be active but were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are new endeavors resulting from the perception that the number of passengers and goods between South America and Arab nations will keep growing in the coming years. 

During the ITB Berlin Convention — one of the world’s major tourism fairs — in March, Qatar Airways announced that it will resume a number of international flights, including one to Argentina.  

Since 2010, the airline had a daily flight between Doha and Buenos Aires with a stopover in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, but it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. 

News website Infobae reported that at the convention, Ricardo Sosa, executive secretary of Argentina’s National Institute of Tourism Promotion, met with executives from the UAE’s Etihad Airways. They discussed a potential flight between Abu Dhabi and Buenos Aires.  

Sosa said Etihad operated a flight to Sao Paulo years ago, and now Argentina is seen as a possible destination in the airline’s expansion plan. That would be the first direct flight between Asia and Argentina. 

Infobae reported that Sosa also met with executives from EgyptAir and discussed the establishment of a flight between Buenos Aires and Cairo. 

Spanish airline MasterFlights recently announced that it will operate direct charter flights between Cairo and Sao Paulo using EgyptAir planes.  

The first flight is scheduled for Sept. 4. The flights will take place every Monday for a year, and connections will include Amman, Tel Aviv, Dubai, Istanbul and Egyptian cities. 

According to the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce — known as CCAB in Portuguese — direct flights between Egypt and Brazil operated by EgyptAir have been discussed by the countries’ presidents. An agreement with the airline is being negotiated. 

“The deal is about to be signed. After that, it must be ratified by the Egyptian Parliament. We consider that it can happen this year,” CCAB CEO Tamer Mansour told Arab News, adding that the announcements made by Middle Eastern airlines regarding South America show that the relationships between the two regions are being strengthened. 

“Those new flights demonstrate that the Arab world is seeing South American countries, especially Brazil and Argentina, as significant destinations, both for tourism and investments.” 

Mansour said Argentina and Brazil play a key role in exporting food — especially grains, beef and poultry — to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Arab nations. 

In 2022, Argentina’s exports to the Middle East and North Africa reached $8.6 billion. Brazilian exports to the Arab world grew 23 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, reaching $17.7 billion — the highest annual figure since 1989. 

“Arab countries expect those nations’ economies to keep growing, and partnerships with them in several areas are already happening,” Mansour said, adding that Sao Paulo is a major business hub for Arab executives, and direct flights make it easier for them to visit their home countries. 

“Buenos Aires, on the other hand, is a highly appreciated tourism destination for many Arabs.” 

Alfredo Abboud, secretary-general of the Argentinian Chamber of Commerce and Services for the UAE, told Arab News that the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which took place in Qatar, had a very positive impact on tourism between Argentina and the Middle East. 

“There was much ignorance regarding the Arab world in Argentina, but after visiting Qatar, many Argentinian tourists saw the truth and realized that the views disseminated by the media are wrong,” he said. 

The Argentinian Embassy in Doha estimated that 35,000-40,000 Argentinian football fans traveled to Qatar for the tournament, Agence France-Presse reported. 

Abboud said he expects continuous growth in Argentina’s trade with Middle Eastern countries, adding that in recent years the country has been exporting a wide range of products, including industrial goods. 

“But the major element for us has to be food. That’s what we’ve always produced. And the Arab nations see us as partners that can offer food security for them.” 

Abboud said “a potential cargo flight” to Argentina “operated by a Saudi airline” is being discussed. 

He expressed hope that with more flights, bilateral tourism will grow, “and with more tourists, Argentina may expand a halal structure of restaurants and hotels.” 

He said there are few halal hotels in Argentina, and a state policy is needed in order to develop the appropriate Muslim-friendly network. 

Muslim visitors can already find many halal options in Brazil, said Ali Saifi, CEO of Cdial Halal, a certification company in the country.  

Last year, he took part in the process of transforming the Brazilian city of Foz do Iguacu, on the border with Argentina and Paraguay, into a halal destination. 

“Now the number of tourists coming from the Arab world will certainly grow. Direct flights help our countries to get closer,” he told Arab News. 

The new routes will also allow more Latin Americans to visit the Middle East, said Marcos Destro, who directs GoToBEY, a tourism agency that focuses on the Arab market. 

“Most of our clients are Brazilians of Arab descent. With the decline of the pandemic, many of them have been feeling an urge to know their ancestral land,” he told Arab News. 

New routes will allow them to get there without stopovers. “Direct flights will also help people traveling to other destinations. Dubai Airport is already a major hub, as well as Istanbul,” Destro said.  

Mansour expressed hope that Middle Eastern airlines’ interest in Latin America will keep growing in the coming years. “Maybe we’ll have new flights from Saudi Arabia and Morocco soon,” he said. 

Topics: Saudi aviation airlines tourism

Related

Natalia Bayona
Saudi Arabia
UN tourism agency launches women in tech contest for Middle East
Saudi Tourism Development Fund to implement 23 projects valued at $4.26bn 
Business & Economy
Saudi Tourism Development Fund to implement 23 projects valued at $4.26bn 

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index edges higher with $1.25bn trading turnover

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index edges higher with $1.25bn trading turnover
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index edges higher with $1.25bn trading turnover

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index edges higher with $1.25bn trading turnover
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index reversed losses on Wednesday, as it went up by 86.34 points or 0.80 percent to 10,935.39.

The parallel market Nomu also edged up by 123.04 points or 0.61 percent to 20,235.61, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose by 0.78 percent to 1,483.72.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.68 billion ($1.25 billion).

Emaar The Economic City was the top performer of the day as its shares went up by 6.5 percent to SR8.52.

Other top performers of the day were East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry and Middle East Specialized Cables Co. whose shares went up by 6.37 percent and 4.79 percent respectively.

Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. was the worst performer, as its share prices dropped by 3.96 percent.

On the announcements front, Najran Cement Co. announced that its directors approved the board’s recommendation on a 2.5 percent cash dividend, or SR0.25 per share, for the second half of 2022, according to a Tadawul statement.

The statement also added that shareholders of Najran Cement Co. also authorized the board of directors to distribute interim dividends on a quarterly or semi-annual basis for the year 2023. The company’s share prices went up by 0.41 percent to SR14.74.

Another announcement on Wednesday was made by Retal Urban Development Co. In a Tadawul statement, the company revealed that it has established a Rimal Park Fund, which is basically a private real estate fund, with an estimated cash and in-kind value of SR65 million, which represents 33 percent of the fund’s equity.

According to the statement, the Rimal Park Fund, which has a five-year term, aims to develop a luxurious business complex and a residential and commercial complex over two adjacent land plots spanning 54,503 sq. m in Alkhobar. Retal Urban Development Co.’s share prices dipped by 0.34 percent to SR117.60.

On Wednesday, Almarai Co.’s shareholders approved a 10 percent cash dividend, or SR1 per share, for 2022.

Earlier in January, Almarai had reported a net profit of SR1.75 billion in 2022, up 13 percent compared to 2021.

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

Related

Closing bell: TASI sheds 56 points to close at 10,849
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI sheds 56 points to close at 10,849

Saudi real estate prices up 1% in Q1 2023: GASTAT 

Saudi real estate prices up 1% in Q1 2023: GASTAT 
Updated 12 April 2023
  Nirmal Narayanan 

Saudi real estate prices up 1% in Q1 2023: GASTAT 

Saudi real estate prices up 1% in Q1 2023: GASTAT 
Updated 12 April 2023
  Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Real estate prices in Saudi Arabia edged up 1 percent in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period a year ago, according to the latest data released by the General Authority for Statistics.  

The GASTAT report noted that the increase in real estate prices was driven by the rise in the prices of residential properties by 1.6 percent and commercial real estate by 0.1 percent.  

“Given the heavy weight of the residential sector prices, it had a significant impact on the increase in this general index,” said the report.  

It added that the decline in the agricultural sector contributed to reducing the rate of increase in the real estate index by 0.4 percent.  

The report further noted that the prices of apartments increased by 2.1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while the prices of residential buildings and villas decreased by 0.9 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.  

In the first quarter, house prices were stable and did not record any relative change.  

Whereas real estate prices in the commercial sector increased by 0.1 percent, driven by the increase in the prices of commercial plots of land and commercial centers prices by 0.1 percent.  

The Real Estate Price Index is a statistical tool for measuring the relative change in real estate prices in Saud Arabia. It is based on a dataset of real estate transactions that are available in the Ministry of Justice, according to GASTAT.  

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, the general real estate index dropped by 0.1 percent affected by the decrease in the prices of the residential sector by 0.2 percent.  

The report added that the prices of residential buildings decreased by 0.9 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter, while the prices of villas and apartments dropped by 2 percent and 0.1 percent respectively during the same time.  

Earlier in March, data by the Real Estate General Authority Ejar revealed that residential and commercial rent deals almost doubled in value last year to reach SR76 billion ($20.2 billion) compared to SR41.9 billion in 2021. 

The report added that the total value of commercial rent transactions amounted to SR40.9 billion in 2022, while those of residential properties reached SR35.1 billion.

Topics: GASTAT Saudi real estate properties

Related

Saudi inflation softens to 3%: GASTAT  
Business & Economy
Saudi inflation softens to 3%: GASTAT  
Saudi Arabia GDP up 5.5% in Q4: GASTAT data 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia GDP up 5.5% in Q4: GASTAT data 

Aramco, Saudi Coffee Co. ink deal to improve the brew in the Kingdom

Aramco, Saudi Coffee Co. ink deal to improve the brew in the Kingdom
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

Aramco, Saudi Coffee Co. ink deal to improve the brew in the Kingdom

Aramco, Saudi Coffee Co. ink deal to improve the brew in the Kingdom
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Coffee cultivation in Saudi Arabia will soon be waking up to a concerted effort to promote its brew, with the government training farmers in Jazan and Asir and supporting its value chain in the Kingdom. 

As part of the initiative, the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. and Saudi Coffee Co., a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to elevate the industry to sustainable levels to position it as a competitive national brand. 

Under the terms of the agreement, the coffee company will expand the initiative by training farmers and providing full support for the value chain of coffee products in the Kingdom. 

The project would also include consultations on best practices to operate the Coffee Development Center in Al-Dair, which Saudi Aramco is building in cooperation with the Jazan Mountains Development Authority to serve the region’s farmers. 

The MoU backs the oil giant’s efforts toward fulfilling social responsibility by supporting small projects in the Kingdom.

Khaled Al-Zamil, the vice president for public affairs at Saudi Aramco, inked the deal with Fahd Al-Nahit, the chairman of the Saudi Coffee Co. 

“This cooperation with the Saudi Coffee Co. represents an important turning point for the citizenship initiatives in Saudi Aramco,” said Al-Zamil. 

The initiative continues its tangible contributions in supporting small-scale industries initiatives, including the program launched in 2016 to train coffee farmers on the latest sustainable agriculture methods for coffee production in the Jazan region. 

“This partnership strengthens efforts to develop the coffee industry in the areas of agriculture, research, innovation and marketing, and opens the way for the exchange of experiences and complements Saudi Aramco’s previous efforts in developing the Saudi coffee industry and making it more competitive globally,” he added. 

Saudi Aramco has already launched and supported many initiatives and projects with a sustainable impact across crafts, traditional and popular professions, including beekeepers, fishermen, and other crafts that work on enhancing the Kingdom’s national identity and contributing to preserving the cultural heritage. 

Topics: Saudi Aramco Saudi Coffee company Coffee Development Center Jazan Mountains Development Authority

Related

Saudi coffee industry to join top table of global producers
Business & Economy
Saudi coffee industry to join top table of global producers
Saudi Arabia’s specialty Khawlani coffee will soon be reaching a wider audience photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Coffee Company set to share Jazan’s specialty coffee with the world 

E-payment share in retail sector exceeds target as KSA pushes for cashless economy 

E-payment share in retail sector exceeds target as KSA pushes for cashless economy 
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

E-payment share in retail sector exceeds target as KSA pushes for cashless economy 

E-payment share in retail sector exceeds target as KSA pushes for cashless economy 
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The use of the electronic mode of payments continues to accelerate in Saudi Arabia, with the retail sector surpassing the 60 percent target set by the Financial Sector Development Program, as the Kingdom moves toward a cashless economy.   

Last year, the share of e-payments in the Kingdom’s retail sector reached 62 percent of aggregate payments, including cash, revealed the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.   

This accomplishment comes from Saudi Arabia’s ongoing support and enablement of the financial sector over the past couple of years, reported the Saudi Press Agency.  

A key objective of the FSDP was to promote electronic payments and convert Saudi society to a cashless society by increasing the share of non-cash transactions from 16 percent in 2016 to 60 percent by 2022 and a further 70 percent by 2030.  

“The FSDP aims to develop a diversified and effective financial sector to support the development of Saudi Arabia's economy, diversify its sources of income, and stimulate savings, finances and investments,” according to its website.   

Through notable enhancement in payment infrastructure, improvement of current systems, and the introduction of new systems and services, the Kingdom speeds ahead to its Vision 2030 goals.   

Saudi Arabia has also boosted electronic payments further by advancing the financial sector’s regulatory, technical, and operational outlooks.   

The agency reported that e-commerce sales through Mada, the Saudi Payment Network, rose by 40 percent last year compared to 2021.   

In 2022, the number of point-of-sale transactions through Mada reached an impressive 7.2 billion transactions.   

As for online transactions through the Mada card, they reached 610 million transactions in 2022 witnessing a 76 percent growth.   

Last year saw the Kingdom's POS transactions processed through 1.4 million POS devices, showing a growth of 42 percent year-on-year.   

SAMA, as one of the FSDP stakeholders, considers reducing cash transactions one of its most important strategic objectives. To achieve this, it has been working hard over the past few years on several initiatives, projects and investments in the digital payments sector in line with the objectives of FSDP.  

SAMA’s strategy to convert Saudi Arabia to a cashless society is working well, as evidenced by the achievements made in electronic payments. 

Topics: Saudi epayment Digital SAMA

Related

Mobily Pay wins SAMA license to offer e-payment services
Corporate News
Mobily Pay wins SAMA license to offer e-payment services
Retail e-payments exceed Saudi Vision target in 2021, Central Bank says
Business & Economy
Retail e-payments exceed Saudi Vision target in 2021, Central Bank says

Yellen to press for additional reforms at World Bank this year

Yellen to press for additional reforms at World Bank this year
Updated 12 April 2023
Reuters

Yellen to press for additional reforms at World Bank this year

Yellen to press for additional reforms at World Bank this year
Updated 12 April 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will call on Wednesday for the World Bank to undertake additional reforms this year to expand its ability to help developing countries meet global challenges such as climate change.

Yellen is hosting talks with global finance officials on Wednesday to discuss ways to continue evolving the World Bank and other multilateral development banks so they can better help developing countries deal with climate change and other global crises, even as they work to reduce extreme poverty.

In excerpts of her remarks obtained by Reuters, Yellen said changes already approved had sharpened the mission of the World Bank to ensure it was striving to end extreme poverty, boost shared prosperity and build resilience.

"This does not mean we are moving away from the Bank’s traditional work. Rather, our incorporation of global challenges enhances the Bank’s work on poverty reduction and development. These goals are all interconnected," she said.

Yellen said Zambian women she met during her visit in January understood how climate change reduced agricultural yields. "And we’ve all seen how threats to global health can disrupt entire societies and economies, and how fragility and conflict can lead to significant displacement and migrant flows," she said.

Yellen hailed balance sheet changes that could add up to $50 billion in the bank's financing capacity over 10 years, while protecting its AAA credit rating and long-term financial stability.

"These are very significant achievements. We should acknowledge and celebrate that," she said in the prepared remarks. "And then we need to push for more progress. We should use the rest of the year to undertake additional reforms through a staged implementation approach that can be agreed upon by the Board and implemented on a rolling basis."

Yellen gave no specifics in the excerpts, but said upcoming events could be leveraged to keep momentum strong for the evolution of the World Bank. Those included the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact to be hosted by France in June, the Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit in India in September, the annual meetings of the World Bank and IMF in Morocco in October, and the United Nations COP28 climate conference to be held in Dubai in November and December.

In addition to bolstering the bank's financing capacity, Yellen said the bank was also working to systematically integrate regional and global challenges into its country diagnostic reports and country engagement, while expanding focusing more on raising additional private capital.

A U.S. Treasury official this week called the financing change a "downpayment" on further reforms at the World Bank and other multilateral development banks.

Outgoing World Bank President David Malpass, who will leave his post on June 1, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Japanese Finance Minister Shun'ichi Suzuki are among those expected to attend Yellen's roundtable.

Topics: Saudi IMF GDP economy

Related

IMF warns deeper financial turmoil would slam global growth
Business & Economy
IMF warns deeper financial turmoil would slam global growth
No escape from the zero lower bound for top central banks, IMF says
Business & Economy
No escape from the zero lower bound for top central banks, IMF says

Latest updates

US broadcaster NPR quits Twitter after 'state-affiliated' row
US broadcaster NPR quits Twitter after 'state-affiliated' row
Ukraine probes video purported to show soldier's beheading
Ukraine probes video purported to show soldier's beheading
UK home secretary accused of racism by Conservative peer
UK home secretary accused of racism by Conservative peer
Saudi deputy foreign minister receives Syrian FM ahead of talks
Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji receives Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad at Jeddah airport.
French women’s football coach Herve Renard off to perfect start
French women’s football coach Herve Renard off to perfect start

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.