Investment in Taif roses amounts to SR64m

Who’s Who: Jayesh Maganlal, chief information and digital officer at ROSHN Real Estate
Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
Jayesh Maganlal, chief information and digital officer, ROSHN Real Estate
With more than 22 years’ experience leading technology and business transformations across various industries in global multinationals as well as regional industries in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Oceania, Jayesh Maganlal is a highly accomplished executive.
He serves as chief information and digital officer at ROSHN Real Estate, where he drives the company’s digital transformation and innovation agenda.
Before joining ROSHN Real Estate, Maganlal held several leadership positions in the region, including as chief information officer at Damac, Majid Al Futtaim Properties and a government-owned budget airline in Dubai.
He has a proven track record of delivering successful technology and business initiatives that result in significant cost savings, revenue growth and improved customer experiences.
Maganlal is a recipient of multiple awards and is highly skilled in information technology strategy and leadership, digital and data transformation, proptech, digital product development, enterprise architecture, operations management, technology and governance risk management, IT security and compliance, and team leadership.
Maganlal is instrumental in optimizing business processes by translating complex operational concepts into tangible action plans. He believes that client-centricity is crucial to achieving business productivity and profitability.
With extensive experience in solving various business challenges across all technology areas in diversified industries, Maganlal is highly adept at grasping complex issues and driving simplicity.
He excels at building profitable long-term relationships while helping companies grow. As a digital evangelist, Maganlal champions the use of data and technology practices to instill a digital mindset from the top down.
Maganlal holds a master’s degree in computer science from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.
RIYADH: Every year during the holy month of Ramadan restaurants jostle to serve up the most luxurious iftar options. Arab News has compiled a list of five restaurants offering iftar in Riyadh.
First is the newly opened Main Ramadan Tent as part of the Ministry of Culture’s Ramadan Season. Located east of King Abdullah Financial District, it is open for visitors until April 19 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and costs SR250 ($66) per person.
The iftar in the tent is fully catered by Four Seasons Hotel and offers both local and international dishes.
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh has launched a new outdoor iftar called Bab Al-Qasr offering a buffet experience featuring a selection of traditional and international options.
The concept of Bab Al-Qasr, meaning palace door in Arabic, was inspired by the history of the hotel. It also provides a children’s area called the Ritz club, with family activities. The price is SR488.75 for adults and SR230 for children aged between six and 12.
The Fawanees Tent offers guests an immersive experience into a traditional Saudi iftar, with decorative lanterns throughout the venue and oud music echoing through the hall.
The tent features a range of traditional Arab dishes along with international options such as sushi, pizza, and multiple live-cooking stations where diners can customize their meals. Oud instruments made from chocolate are also on display.
The iftar is available from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Regular iftar costs SR435 per person and an exclusive seating package is SR550. Children below the age of seven get free entry and the price for those aged seven to 12 is SR218.
Cafe Bateel features a set menu for visitors looking for a light and healthy traditional Mediterranean iftar. It recently launched a three-course seasonal Ramadan menu with signature options such as a labneh date shake and date and fig salad.
The Ramadan set menu is SR205 per person and consists of starters such as lentil soup, halloumi and avocado bruschetta, and black cod fishcake. Main courses include grilled salmon and quinoa, Sicilian chicken piccata, Moroccan wagyu meatballs, and king mushroom Bolognese.
The Four Seasons offers regular buffet style and VIP silver-service iftars.
Similar to the other buffet options, it features many international favorites along with local cuisine including kabsa, ouzzi, and jareesh.
The VIP iftar service is different to the regular with special seating and exclusive main-course options, available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The regular iftar is SR550 per person in an open buffet style, and the VIP iftar is SR750 per person and offers hot and cold mezza served to the table and exclusive main courses at the request of the guest. It is SR275 for children aged five to 12.
Art exhibition explores Saudi heritage, culture and traditions
Updated 5 min 41 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Fenaa Alawwal today launched its latest art exhibition, “Woven Spaces,” showcasing artwork by 10 contemporary Saudi and international artists.
Featuring art installations that use a mixed media approach, the exhibition conveys the artists’ personal stories through pieces that illustrate the thoughts and experiences of each.
The exhibition presents a contemporary approach to artistic expression that explores history, tradition, culture and memory through the lenses of the artists.
By engaging both Saudi and international creatives, “Woven Spaces” encourages cross-cultural exchange and dialogue. The exhibition will run until July 31, 2023, and is open to the public. During the holy month of Ramadan, the exhibition is open from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., and after Eid Al-Fitr, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Arab News
DiplomaticQuarter: Japan envoy hosts iftar for Saudi alumni of Japanese schools
Updated 27 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Japan’s Deputy Chief of Mission Kawahara Kazutaka hosted an iftar gathering in Riyadh for alumni of Japanese universities and academic institutions.
About 40 Saudi students attended this year’s iftar, a number higher than last year’s attendees. Kazutaka, who came to Saudi Arabia in August last year, learned Arabic from a private teacher in Damascus, the capital of Syria, and worked at the Japanese Embassy in Egypt, where he continued to learn Arabic there.
“Saudi Arabia has a lot to be discovered and is very exciting and I am very happy to be here,” he told Arab News Japan. This Ramadan’s iftar at the Embassy of Japan in Saudi Arabia was the 10th iftar gathering for Saudi graduates from Japan.
Former Saudi Arabian students interacted with and welcomed new graduates. There was also a former Saudi graduate from Hokkaido, and there was also a former student from Okinawa.
Kazutaka gave a speech in Arabic after the iftar. He said: “I am pleased to see that cultural exchanges between Saudi Arabia and Japan are making visible progress. We are actively working to introduce Japanese culture to the people of Saudi Arabia, such as holding the annual Japanese Speech Contest. In addition, during the Riyadh season, there were many programs about Japanese culture at Anime Town. I hope that this kind of cultural exchange will become more and more popular.”
Regarding tourism in Japan, he told guests they could start applying for an electronic visa from March 27. “There will be opportunities to strengthen the bonds of love and friendship between the two countries Saudi Arabia and Japan.”
Japan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Iwai Fumio was unable to host this year’s Ramadan event due to business travels. — Malak Alzahrani