Investment in Taif roses amounts to SR64m

Investment in Taif roses amounts to SR64m
Some 910 farms of Taif roses are spread across the Taif governorate. (AFP/File)
Updated 35 sec ago
SPA

Investment in Taif roses amounts to SR64m

Investment in Taif roses amounts to SR64m
Updated 35 sec ago
SPA

TAIF: Investment in Taif roses has reached over SAR64 million ($17 million) as rose farms in the Sarawat Mountains of the Taif governorate harvest about 550 million roses annually.

A basket at the Taif Rose Festival entered the Guinness World Records as the largest basket of roses in the world, containing 84,540,000 roses of the 26 finest types.

Some 910 farms of Taif roses are spread across the Taif governorate.

About 70 rose factories and laboratories extract and manufacture over 80 rose derivatives, mostly used in the production of perfume and body care products.

These products enjoy wide popularity, making the Taif rose industry a significant factor in promoting the development of the local community through the creation of job and marketing opportunities.

Topics: Taif Sarawat Mountains Investment Taif Rose

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi deputy minister receives Tunisian ambassador

Saudi deputy minister receives Tunisian ambassador
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Rassi received Ambassador of Tunisia to the Kingdom Hichem Fourati in Riyadh on Wednesday. 

Last month, the deputy minister also met with Ludovic Pouille, France’s ambassador to the Kingdom. 

On both occasions, the Saudi minister discussed bilateral relations and developments of common interest with the envoys.

Earlier, Al-Rassi held talks in Riyadh with Nahid Hussein, the resident representative of the UN Development Program for the Kingdom.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the Kingdom and the UN, as well as aspects of cooperation.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tunisia

Who’s Who: Jayesh Maganlal, chief information and digital officer at ROSHN Real Estate

Who’s Who: Jayesh Maganlal, chief information and digital officer at ROSHN Real Estate
Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Jayesh Maganlal, chief information and digital officer at ROSHN Real Estate

Who’s Who: Jayesh Maganlal, chief information and digital officer at ROSHN Real Estate
Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Jayesh Maganlal, chief information and digital officer, ROSHN Real Estate

With more than 22 years’ experience leading technology and business transformations across various industries in global multinationals as well as regional industries in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Oceania, Jayesh Maganlal is a highly accomplished executive.

He serves as chief information and digital officer at ROSHN Real Estate, where he drives the company’s digital transformation and innovation agenda.

Before joining ROSHN Real Estate, Maganlal held several leadership positions in the region, including as chief information officer at Damac, Majid Al Futtaim Properties and a government-owned budget airline in Dubai.

He has a proven track record of delivering successful technology and business initiatives that result in significant cost savings, revenue growth and improved customer experiences.

Maganlal is a recipient of multiple awards and is highly skilled in information technology strategy and leadership, digital and data transformation, proptech, digital product development, enterprise architecture, operations management, technology and governance risk management, IT security and compliance, and team leadership.

Maganlal is instrumental in optimizing business processes by translating complex operational concepts into tangible action plans. He believes that client-centricity is crucial to achieving business productivity and profitability.

With extensive experience in solving various business challenges across all technology areas in diversified industries, Maganlal is highly adept at grasping complex issues and driving simplicity.

He excels at building profitable long-term relationships while helping companies grow. As a digital evangelist, Maganlal champions the use of data and technology practices to instill a digital mindset from the top down.

Maganlal holds a master’s degree in computer science from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

Topics: Who’s Who

Luxurious iftar options in Riyadh

Luxurious iftar options in Riyadh
Updated 59 min 47 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Luxurious iftar options in Riyadh

Luxurious iftar options in Riyadh
Updated 59 min 47 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Every year during the holy month of Ramadan restaurants jostle to serve up the most luxurious iftar options. Arab News has compiled a list of five restaurants offering iftar in Riyadh.

First is the newly opened Main Ramadan Tent as part of the Ministry of Culture’s Ramadan Season. Located east of King Abdullah Financial District, it is open for visitors until April 19 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and costs SR250 ($66) per person.

The iftar in the tent is fully catered by Four Seasons Hotel and offers both local and international dishes.

Ramadan Tent is one of the top locations for families as it offers areas dedicated to art, sports, games, competitions, and cooking bordering the Iftar area. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh has launched a new outdoor iftar called Bab Al-Qasr offering a buffet experience featuring a selection of traditional and international options.

The concept of Bab Al-Qasr, meaning palace door in Arabic, was inspired by the history of the hotel. It also provides a children’s area called the Ritz club, with family activities. The price is SR488.75 for adults and SR230 for children aged between six and 12.

The Fawanees Tent offers guests an immersive experience into a traditional Saudi iftar, with decorative lanterns throughout the venue and oud music echoing through the hall.

The tent features a range of traditional Arab dishes along with international options such as sushi, pizza, and multiple live-cooking stations where diners can customize their meals. Oud instruments made from chocolate are also on display.

The iftar is available from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Regular iftar costs SR435 per person and an exclusive seating package is SR550. Children below the age of seven get free entry and the price for those aged seven to 12 is SR218.

Fawanees tent offers guests an immersive experience into a traditional Saudi iftar. (Supplied) 

Cafe Bateel features a set menu for visitors looking for a light and healthy traditional Mediterranean iftar. It recently launched a three-course seasonal Ramadan menu with signature options such as a labneh date shake and date and fig salad.

The Ramadan set menu is SR205 per person and consists of starters such as lentil soup, halloumi and avocado bruschetta, and black cod fishcake. Main courses include grilled salmon and quinoa, Sicilian chicken piccata, Moroccan wagyu meatballs, and king mushroom Bolognese.

Cafe Bateel’s recently launched a 3-course seasonal Ramadan menu with signature options. (Supplied)

The Four Seasons offers regular buffet style and VIP silver-service iftars.

Similar to the other buffet options, it features many international favorites along with local cuisine including kabsa, ouzzi, and jareesh.

The Four Seasons Kingdom Ballroom tent offers two types of Iftar including the regular buffet style and VIP silver service. (Supplied)

The VIP iftar service is different to the regular with special seating and exclusive main-course options, available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The regular iftar is SR550 per person in an open buffet style, and the VIP iftar is SR750 per person and offers hot and cold mezza served to the table and exclusive main courses at the request of the guest. It is SR275 for children aged five to 12.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Saudi Arabia iftar

Art exhibition explores Saudi heritage, culture and traditions

Art exhibition explores Saudi heritage, culture and traditions
Updated 5 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Art exhibition explores Saudi heritage, culture and traditions

Art exhibition explores Saudi heritage, culture and traditions
Updated 5 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Fenaa Alawwal today launched its latest art exhibition, “Woven Spaces,” showcasing artwork by 10 contemporary Saudi and international artists. 

Featuring art installations that use a mixed media approach, the exhibition conveys the artists’ personal stories through pieces that illustrate the thoughts and experiences of each.

The exhibition presents a contemporary approach to artistic expression that explores history, tradition, culture and memory through the lenses of the artists.

By engaging both Saudi and international creatives, “Woven Spaces” encourages cross-cultural exchange and dialogue. The exhibition will run until July 31, 2023, and is open to the public. During the holy month of Ramadan, the exhibition is open from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., and after Eid Al-Fitr, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Arab News

Topics: art exhibition Saudi heritage Fenaa Alawwal Woven Spaces Saudi Ministry of Culture

DiplomaticQuarter: Japan envoy hosts iftar for Saudi alumni of Japanese schools

DiplomaticQuarter: Japan envoy hosts iftar for Saudi alumni of Japanese schools
Updated 27 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Japan envoy hosts iftar for Saudi alumni of Japanese schools

DiplomaticQuarter: Japan envoy hosts iftar for Saudi alumni of Japanese schools
Updated 27 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Japan’s Deputy Chief of Mission Kawahara Kazutaka hosted an iftar gathering in Riyadh for alumni of Japanese universities and academic institutions.

About 40 Saudi students attended this year’s iftar, a number higher than last year’s attendees. Kazutaka, who came to Saudi Arabia in August last year, learned Arabic from a private teacher in Damascus, the capital of Syria, and worked at the Japanese Embassy in Egypt, where he continued to learn Arabic there. 

“Saudi Arabia has a lot to be discovered and is very exciting and I am very happy to be here,” he told Arab News Japan. This Ramadan’s iftar at the Embassy of Japan in Saudi Arabia was the 10th iftar gathering for Saudi graduates from Japan.

Former Saudi Arabian students interacted with and welcomed new graduates. There was also a former Saudi graduate from Hokkaido, and there was also a former student from Okinawa.

Kazutaka gave a speech in Arabic after the iftar. He said: “I am pleased to see that cultural exchanges between Saudi Arabia and Japan are making visible progress. We are actively working to introduce Japanese culture to the people of Saudi Arabia, such as holding the annual Japanese Speech Contest. In addition, during the Riyadh season, there were many programs about Japanese culture at Anime Town. I hope that this kind of cultural exchange will become more and more popular.”

Regarding tourism in Japan, he told guests they could start applying for an electronic visa from March 27. “There will be opportunities to strengthen the bonds of love and friendship between the two countries Saudi Arabia and Japan.”

Japan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Iwai Fumio was unable to host this year’s Ramadan event due to business travels. — Malak Alzahrani

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

Saudi deputy minister receives Tunisian ambassador
Saudi deputy minister receives Tunisian ambassador
Who’s Who: Jayesh Maganlal, chief information and digital officer at ROSHN Real Estate
Who’s Who: Jayesh Maganlal, chief information and digital officer at ROSHN Real Estate
Adrift in the Atlantic, a boat of death and lost dreams
Adrift in the Atlantic, a boat of death and lost dreams
Fourteen dead in 3 days of tribal violence in Sudan’s West Darfur
Fourteen dead in 3 days of tribal violence in Sudan’s West Darfur
Gaza shoppers defy blockade with Ramadan economy revival
Gaza shoppers defy blockade with Ramadan economy revival

