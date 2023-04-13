Saudi National Bank and Japan’s JCB International sign new partnership agreement

RIYADH: As part of its continuous efforts to develop electronic payment services, the Saudi National Bank and JCB agreed the acceptance of the JCB Card through about 306,351 POS and 3,088 ATMs across Saudi Arabia.

This came as a result of a partnership agreement signed between the Saudi National bank (SNB) and JCB International Co. Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand.

According to a statement from both organizations, the partnership “will provide greater convenience for JCB’s growing Cardholders in the Middle East markets to benefit from the usage of their JCB Cards throughout the Saudi National Bank POS and ATM network across the Kingdom.”

This step will allow JCB cardholders visiting Saudi Arabia to carry out financial operations with greater ease.

Ahmed Bassam Abu Khamsin, Head of Global Transaction Banking at the Saudi National Bank commented on the partnership, saying: “As a leading Saudi Bank, we always aspire to build strategic partnerships with significant international organizations to cope up with technology, support the Saudi Vision 2030 agenda, and meet our customers’ needs. The Saudi National Bank is a primary banking service provider and such partnership will help JCB penetrate the Saudi market.”

Commenting on this partnership, Yoshiki Kaneko, President and COO of JCB International Co., Ltd. said: “Saudi Arabia is one of the most important travel destinations for our cardholders. Given the evolving strategy of the the Saudi Vision 2030, and in line with the growing relationship between the two countries, we are pleased to sign this partnership with the Saudi National Bank, one of the largest banks in the region, to allow the acceptance of JCB Cards inside the Kingdom. This partnership will serve business and tourism requirements of our cardholders.”

The Saudi National bank (SNB) banking services are widespread and accept a wide range of international payment and credit cards, in addition to JCB Cards, Japan’s only international payment brand with more than 150.5 million cards issued around the world.