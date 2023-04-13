You are here

Dubai's residential market reaches record highs in Q1: CBRE 

Dubai’s residential market reaches record highs in Q1: CBRE 
s of March 2023, average apartment prices in Dubai stood at 1,234 dirhams ($336) per square foot. (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai’s residential market reaches record highs in Q1: CBRE 

Dubai’s residential market reaches record highs in Q1: CBRE 
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai property market continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, with the transaction volumes reaching record highs of 11,597 in March alone, cumulating a total volume of 29,323 in the first quarter of 2023, according to a new report.  

In its Dubai Residential Market Snapshot, the global property consultancy firm CBRE pointed out that the March figure is the highest monthly total that the emirate has ever recorded, marking a growth rate of 47.3 percent compared to the year prior.  

‘This increase has been supported by a 96.1 percent growth in off-plan market transactions and a 12.4 percent increase in secondary market transactions,” the report said, adding that the total transaction volume recorded in the first quarter of 2023 is also the highest total ever registered. 

This comes despite the fact that Dubai property prices are continuing to rise, with average residential prices increasing by 12.8 percent in the year through March 2023.  

The report noted that the average apartment and villa prices also increased by 12.4 percent and 14.8 percent respectively, over the same period.  

As of March 2023, average apartment prices in Dubai stood at 1,234 dirhams ($336) per square foot, noted CBRE, adding that average villa prices were 1,455 dirhams per square foot. 

However, CBRE said average apartment sales rates are still 17.1 percent below the highs of 2014. Although, it added that there are a number of premium locations where the rates are now above their 2014 levels. In terms of the average villa sales rates, those have now surpassed their 2014 high and sit 0.7 percent above that figure. 

Consequently, Dubai’s average residential rents have also grown by 26.3 percent in a year-on-year comparison ending in March 2023, with average apartment and villa rents rising by 26.3 percent and 26.2 percent respectively. 

As of March 2023, the average yearly apartment and villa rents have reached 101,044 dirhams and 300,984 dirhams respectively. 

Despite rental rates also reaching significant levels, we have started to observe a slight moderation in the rental market,” said Taimur Khan, Head of Research – MENA at CBRE in Dubai. 

In the year to March 2023, he pointed out that the pace of rental growth has slowed to 26.3 percent, down from the 27.7 percent increase registered the prior month. “This moderation trend is likely to continue and can be seen in the increasing number of listings reducing their rental rates in key residential areas such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah,” added Khan.  

Topics: Dubai property real estate

Masdar acquires 50% stake in a renewable project in California  

Masdar acquires 50% stake in a renewable project in California  
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Masdar acquires 50% stake in a renewable project in California  

Masdar acquires 50% stake in a renewable project in California  
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy firm Masdar has acquired a 50 percent stake in a combined solar and battery project in California, further extending its presence in the US’s renewable market.  

Big Beau project consists of a 128-MW photovoltaic solar plant and a 40/160-MW battery energy storage system, according to a press release.  

The project was acquired from the power producer and service provider EDF Renewables North America.  

“Big Beau and the other projects that we are operating with EDF Renewables are already making an active contribution to US clean energy targets, highlighting the strength of the UAE-US relationship that the recent PACE announcement seeks to build on,” said the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Al Jaber.   

Also, the COP28 President-Designate and Chairman of Masdar, Al Jaber added: “If we are to keep the objective of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees alive, we need to see countries coming together in concerted action – one of the key areas of focus for the upcoming COP28 in the UAE. Partnerships between companies like Masdar and EDF Renewables are also vital in ensuring we hold back emissions, not progress.”  

In 2020, both parties agreed to collaborate on a portfolio of eight clean energy projects, which have wind, solar and battery storage, and a summed-up capacity of 1.6 GW.  

The agreement incorporated three utility-scale wind projects in Nebraska and Texas totaling 815 MW, as well as five solar projects in California adding up to 689 MW, the release added.  

The report further noted that the aforementioned schemes together displace over 3 million tons of emissions per year, and are already operational.  

“EDFR’s partnership with Masdar enjoys a successful history and today we celebrate another project to add to the growing portfolio. Decarbonization of the energy sector will take the combined effort of developers, off-takers, and investors alike working in collaboration toward ambitious goals,” stated EDFR’s CEO Tristan Grimbert.  

By 2035, around $20 billion will be allocated to fund 15 GW of clean energy projects in the US under the Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy between both nations, officials announced in January. 

Topics: Masdar renewables Investment solar

Saudi National Bank and Japan’s JCB International sign new partnership agreement

Saudi National Bank and Japan’s JCB International sign new partnership agreement
Updated 25 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Bank and Japan’s JCB International sign new partnership agreement

Saudi National Bank and Japan’s JCB International sign new partnership agreement
Updated 25 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As part of its continuous efforts to develop electronic payment services, the Saudi National Bank and JCB agreed the acceptance of the JCB Card through about 306,351 POS and 3,088 ATMs across Saudi Arabia.

This came as a result of a partnership agreement signed between the Saudi National bank (SNB) and JCB International Co. Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand.

According to a statement from both organizations, the partnership “will provide greater convenience for JCB’s growing Cardholders in the Middle East markets to benefit from the usage of their JCB Cards throughout the Saudi National Bank POS and ATM network across the Kingdom.”

This step will allow JCB cardholders visiting Saudi Arabia to carry out financial operations with greater ease.

Ahmed Bassam Abu Khamsin, Head of Global Transaction Banking at the Saudi National Bank commented on the partnership, saying: “As a leading Saudi Bank, we always aspire to build strategic partnerships with significant international organizations to cope up with technology, support the Saudi Vision 2030 agenda, and meet our customers’ needs. The Saudi National Bank is a primary banking service provider and such partnership will help JCB penetrate the Saudi market.”

Commenting on this partnership, Yoshiki Kaneko, President and COO of JCB International Co., Ltd. said: “Saudi Arabia is one of the most important travel destinations for our cardholders. Given the evolving strategy of the the Saudi Vision 2030, and in line with the growing relationship between the two countries, we are pleased to sign this partnership with the Saudi National Bank, one of the largest banks in the region, to allow the acceptance of JCB Cards inside the Kingdom. This partnership will serve business and tourism requirements of our cardholders.”

The Saudi National bank (SNB) banking services are widespread and accept a wide range of international payment and credit cards, in addition to JCB Cards, Japan’s only international payment brand with more than 150.5 million cards issued around the world.

Topics: Saudi SNB Japan Investment

Foreign investments in Saudi Arabia hit $640bn in 2022

Foreign investments in Saudi Arabia hit $640bn in 2022
Updated 32 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Foreign investments in Saudi Arabia hit $640bn in 2022

Foreign investments in Saudi Arabia hit $640bn in 2022
Updated 32 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Foreign investments in Saudi Arabia grew 2 percent in 2022 to SR2.4 trillion ($640 billion) compared to SR2.36 trillion in 2021, reported the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA. 

The SAMA report pointed out that foreign direct investments accounted for 42 percent of the total foreign inflow in the Kingdom, equivalent to SR 1.01 trillion. 

It further revealed that portfolio investments constituted SR822.8 billion in 2022, while others stood at SR572.3 billion. 

The Kingdom has been witnessing a steady rise in foreign investments since the launch of Vision 2030 in 2016, a program aimed at diversifying the Kingdom’s economy which has been dependent on oil for several decades. 

In 2016, foreign investments in the Kingdom were worth SR1.26 trillion and within six years, the figure has almost doubled, which strongly indicates the growing investor appetite in the Kingdom. 

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia bagged the third spot in the Middle East and sixth globally in the Emerging Markets ranking of the 2023 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index released by Kearney, affirming the high investor confidence in the Kingdom. 

The study noted that the Kingdom procured good scores in the index due to its strong and growing technological and innovation capabilities, a highly collaborative approach to public-private investment, the sustained fiscal windfall from solid oil revenue and the recovery of the tourism sector following the significant pandemic-induced disruption. 

In March, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said that multinational companies relocating their headquarters to Saudi Arabia in 2023 to secure government contracts could get tax exemptions. 

Al-Falih further clarified that the operations of multinational firms outside Saudi Arabia would be taxed in those entities’ country of operations and would not be intermingled or mixed with the regional headquarters in the Kingdom. 

“We realized that we had to do everything we can through policy and regulation to ensure that the companies will not incur additional risks or costs from the alternative jurisdictions for managing their regional operations and the biggest one, of course, is taxation,” he said.

Topics: foreign direct investment Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Oil Updates — Crude prices dips; IEA expects global oil market to be tight in H2 2023

Oil Updates — Crude prices dips; IEA expects global oil market to be tight in H2 2023
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude prices dips; IEA expects global oil market to be tight in H2 2023

Oil Updates — Crude prices dips; IEA expects global oil market to be tight in H2 2023
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude prices dips; IEA expects global oil market to be tight in H2 2023

Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices retreated on Thursday after rising for two sessions, with investors still showing lingering concern over a possible US recession and weaker oil demand.

Brent crude fell 8 cents, or 0.09 percent, to $87.25 a barrel by 11.30 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate slid 7 cents, or 0.07 percent, to $83.19.

Both benchmarks rose 2 percent on Wednesday to their highest in more than a month as cooling US inflation data spurred hopes the Federal Reserve is likely to stop hiking interest rates.

Previous tightening, however, which has lifted interest rates to their highest since 2007, raised concerns that the Fed’s focus on halting inflation might throttle economic growth and future oil demand in the world’s biggest oil user.

China’s March crude oil imports surge 22.5%

China’s crude oil imports in March surged 22.5 percent from a year earlier to the highest since June 2020, data showed on Thursday, as refiners stepped up runs to capture fuel export demand and in anticipation of domestic economic recovery.

Crude imports in March totaled 52.3 million tons, or 12.3 million barrels per day, according to General Administration of Customs data. This data compares with 10.1 million bpd of crude imported in March last year.

The imports were in line with expectations of higher refinery runs, and product inventory draws on improved demand following the lifting of COVID restrictions late last year.

Total crude imports for the first quarter stood at 136.6 million tons, a 6.7 percent increase over 127.9 million tons in the same period last year.

China imported 8.9 million tons of natural gas in March, up 11.2 percent from 8 million tons a year ago. Total natural gas imports for the first quarter stood at 26.7 million tons, down 3.6 percent from last year.

Oman crude oil deliveries on DME surged 18% in Q1

The Dubai Mercantile Exchange delivered 63.77 million barrels of Omani crude via its exchange delivery mechanism in the first quarter of 2023, up 18 percent from the 54.01 million barrels in the same period in 2022.

“We always look at the physical performance of the exchange as a true indicator of market dynamics in the East of Suez market. We have seen a strong boost in crude oil demand since the beginning of the year,” said Raid Al-Salami, managing director of DME.

DME Oman Crude Oil futures are physically settled contracts, a core Middle East crude pricing benchmark. Middle East national oil companies use the contract’s daily pricing to determine oil prices for experts in the region.

Global oil market could be tight in second half 2023: IEA’s Birol

The global oil market could see tightness in the second half of 2023, which would push oil prices higher, Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, said on Wednesday.

Oil prices have surged above $80 since the beginning of the month after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, surprised markets with an announcement of voluntary production cuts of 1.66 million bpd from May until the end of 2023.

Global markets have restructured after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, prompting sanctions on Russian energy that forced countries to look elsewhere for barrels.

Birol said that Europe was particularly susceptible to declines in Russian supply, but a milder winter helped avoid a worst-case scenario this year. 

However, next winter is expected to be challenging for the region in terms of energy supplies, Birol said at the Columbia Global Energy Summit in New York.

Birol added that Europe should be able to do without Russian liquefied natural gas.

Birol on Wednesday added that global fossil fuel consumption could peak before the late 2020s.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: crude oil oil prices Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate

Updated 13 April 2023
Reuters

