Pitch for peace: Lebanese MPs mark civil war anniversary with football friendly

Pitch for peace: Lebanese MPs mark civil war anniversary with football friendly
Former energy and water minister Nada Boustani was among MPs from different political backgrounds who took to the pitch in the friendly contest against members of the Civil Defense. (Lebanese Civil Defense)
Updated 25 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Community groups around Lebanon also recalled the outbreak of the civil war on April 13, 1975 with cultural and social activities
Updated 25 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese politicians have marked the 48th anniversary of the country’s civil war — a 15-year conflict that cost more than 120,000 lives and forced 1 million people to flee — by playing a football match.

Former energy and water minister Nada Boustani was among MPs from different political backgrounds who took to the pitch in the friendly contest against members of the Civil Defense at a stadium in Dbayeh, north of Beirut.

According to MP Simon Abi Ramia, the football match sent “message of peace and love” that could be shared in political meetings, helping to reach solutions at a national level.

“This is an opportunity to overcome political differences so that future generations will not live the experience of conflict and fighting or violent clashes,” he said.

Community groups around Lebanon also recalled the outbreak of the civil war on April 13, 1975 with cultural and social activities.

But amid the country’s economic turmoil, many Lebanese said they were too busy with daily concerns to join the commemorative events.




A boy stands in the balcony of a building ravaged by Lebanon's Civil War, in Beirut's Ras Al-Nabeh district on April 13, 2023. (AFP)

One man, a 61-year-old university professor from the Shiah area, near Beirut, said: “We failed to learn anything from the war and its horrific repercussions. We are still in the vortex of war.”

The man, who declined to be named, said that political rivals have “almost reopened the closed chapters of the war. It is as if they do not want to admit that the war was never really over.”

Politicians voiced hopes that the war would not be repeated.

Former prime minister Saad Hariri tweeted: “April 13 is a date that always reminds us of the curse of those who start civil wars and the mercy of those who end them.”

Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces Party, tweeted: “We were never fans of the war.”

Independent MP Neemat Frem said: “Isn’t it time to learn our lessons from history? There are no victories in wars that destroy homelands and people.”

Free Patriotic Movement MP Edgard Traboulsi, said: “Fifteen years of madness, massacres, displacement, destruction, and continuous tragedies; 32 years later and some have not learned. May God protect Lebanon.”

MP Tony Frangieh, the son of Hezbollah’s presidential candidate Suleiman Frangieh, said: “The war is over. Unfortunately, its repercussions continued. This is why there is no alternative to dialogue, honesty, tolerance, forgiveness, and unity around a common vision for a safe and prosperous tomorrow.”

Fouad Abou Nader, a Christian politician and former leader of the Lebanese Forces, said: “Lawmakers are commemorating the war with a football match and are not addressing the causes of the problem and the power struggle.”

He added: “Lebanon is still living with the repercussions of April 13 daily. Officials did not learn from these bitter experiences, as if they had adapted to them.”

Updated 43 min 9 sec ago
AFP

  • The storm brought disruption to large parts of Iraq
Updated 43 min 9 sec ago
AFP

HILLA, Iraq: At least three people have been electrocuted in central Iraq after torrential rain played havoc with the war-ravaged country’s dilapidated power grid, a medical official said on Thursday.

The three deaths happened in separate incidents in the central province of Babil, said Dr. Ahmed Sabbah, director of the Institute of Forensic Medicine in the provincial capital Hilla.

The dead were aged 16, 22 and 30 and one of them was a woman, said Dr. Sabbah.

They had all gone outside to switch off the main supply to their homes during Wednesday’s storm, for fear that power fluctuations would damage their household electrical appliances.

The storm brought disruption to large parts of Iraq, not just Babil province, south of Baghdad.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani ordered civil servants to stay home nationwide on Thursday, except for key staff and security personnel.

In the northern Kurdistan region, the rains sent a river of mud pouring through the village of Khabat, with several shops suffering water damage, an AFP photographer reported.

US sanctions Turkish companies for ‘helping Russian war effort’

US sanctions Turkish companies for ‘helping Russian war effort’
Updated 13 April 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • President Biden seeks a foreign policy win as elections loom, says analyst
  • America, however, remains ‘cautious about affecting NATO ally’s stability’
Updated 13 April 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The recent US announcement to impose export controls on several Turkish companies for allegedly doing business with Russia has stirred debate on the effectiveness of these sanctions and whether Ankara, with elections looming, should respond in some manner to protect its rising trade relations with Moscow.

This is the first time Washington has sanctioned Turkish companies for allegedly helping Russia evade sanctions. Last year, the Turkish branch of a Russian company, called MMK, which owned two steel facilities, was sanctioned by the US.

The US Commerce Department said on Wednesday it has imposed new export controls on 28 companies based in China, Turkiye and other countries for supplying Russia’s military and defense industries with US-origin items, which it deemed violated America’s sanctions regime.

The sanctioned companies include Azu International, a Turkiye-based electronics firm that was established in March 2022, shortly after the Ukraine invasion, and which allegedly shipped to Russia foreign-origin electronics technology, including computer chips.

Also on the list is Dexias Turkiye, based in Turkiye and headed by Alim Khazishmelovich Firov, which allegedly procured US-origin electronic components as an intermediary for Radioavtomatika, a Russian defense procurement firm.

Since February 2022, there have been more than 400 entities added to the list that intends to restrict “Russia’s ability to sustain, repair and resupply its weaponry,” the US Commerce Department said in February.

“As the Kremlin seeks ways around the expansive multilateral sanctions and export controls imposed on Russia for its war against Ukraine, the United States and our allies and partners will continue to disrupt evasion schemes that support Putin on the battlefield,” said Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.

“Today’s action underscores our dedication to implementing the G7 commitment to impose severe costs on third-country actors who support Russia’s war.”

This move also coincides with the latest statement by James O’Brien, head of the US State Department’s Office of Sanctions Coordination, cautioning that Turkiye has pledged to ban the re-export of sanctioned Western goods to help Russia’s war efforts.

Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish Research Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, thinks this is just the beginning and tougher US measures against Turkiye firms may follow.

“In the upcoming period, US sanctions will target even harder several companies doing businesses with Russia,” he told Arab News.

“This is the policy of the Biden administration ahead of the elections in the US, that aims to deliver a foreign policy win and it requires these sanctions to really work,” he said.

“So far the US government followed the path of compliance going through companies. Maybe this latest move is doubling down these efforts,” Cagaptay added.

In line with this warning, Turkiye’s government recently provided Turkish companies in the ferrous and non-ferrous metals sector with a list of foreign goods that are prohibited from being sent to Russia. In addition, Ankara has also given verbal guarantees to the European Commission that sanctioned goods will not be transited to Russia from March 1, to comply with Western sanctions.

However, experts have cautioned about the negative impact on Turkiye, a NATO member, and its repercussions for the international community.

According to Cagaptay, the US government is also acting carefully and does not want to interfere with Turkiye’s economic stability and politics in these critical times.

“But this is the tip of iceberg. In the post-elections period, the US would require more stringent demands on Turkish companies to not trade with Russia, and that will definitely have an impact on Turkiye’s trade volume with Russia,” he said.

Russia is still one of Turkiye’s major partners, with trade rising last year when Turkiye was in desperate need of foreign exchange earnings because of the currency crisis.

Trade between Turkiye and Russia has increased since the Ukraine invasion despite Western sanctions, with hundreds of Russian companies having opened branches in Turkiye — a financial haven for Russians — to circumvent sanctions.

Trade volume between the two countries climbed to $68.2 billion last year, while in March, Turkiye’s exports to Russia increased by 285 percent to $1.1 billion.

Sinan Ulgen, director of the Istanbul think tank EDAM, thinks the recently announced US sanctions on these Turkish companies is an indication that the sanctions regime adopted by Washington can also have consequences for a NATO ally like Turkiye.

“But we have to essentially contextualize this measure. All Turkish exports to Russia will not be affected by this measure,” he told Arab News.

“The sanctioned entities have been found in violation of US sanctions for a range of critical technology products. This is indeed the area of concern of US policymakers given that these products are seen to be helping the Russian war effort,” he said.

But at the same time, Ulgen added, this measure demonstrates that there is indeed a concern about the re-export of some critical technology products.

“This is where pressure is likely to be also sustained also on Turkiye, but for this specific range of products,” he said.

According to Ulgen, so far there has been a modus vivendi between Turkish and US authorities on the implementation of sanctions.

“Turkiye has been quite cautious in not crossing some critical red lines set by the sanctions regime,” he said.

“For instance, in the past, when there were clear complaints about the Russian Mir payment system where the Turkish banking system accepted transactions based on Russian credit cards, Turkiye ultimately withdrew from this system,” he said.

“There is a good collaboration between Turkish and US authorities regarding the sanctions and this will continue,” Ulgen added.

“I think both sides would not want to find themselves in a more confrontational environment which would hurt both political relations and also Turkiye’s economic interests,” Ulgen said.

Egypt denounces Ethiopia over accusation that Cairo is politicizing Nile water concerns

Egypt denounces Ethiopia over accusation that Cairo is politicizing Nile water concerns
Updated 13 April 2023
Gobran Mohamed

  • The Egyptian deputy foreign minister for African Affairs said the claim is a tactic to evade legal responsibility for the downstream effects of filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
  • Ethiopia began filling the dam in stages in 2020, causing tensions to rise with Egypt and Sudan, which are downriver of it and fear it will reduce their shares of Nile water
Updated 13 April 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has denounced Ethiopia over the latter’s accusation that Cairo is politicizing the row over Nile waters, saying that the accusation is an attempt to evade legal responsibility for the effects of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.
The dam has been under construction since 2011 and Ethiopia began filling it in stages in 2020, causing tensions to rise with Egypt and Sudan, which are downriver of it and fear it will reduce their shares of Nile water. They demand a legally binding agreement by Ethiopia on its filling and operation.
Hamdi Loza, Egypt’s deputy foreign minister for African Affairs, said on Wednesday that Cairo’s concerns about the repercussions of the project on Egypt’s water security are real and based on documented scientific studies.
He dismissed continual Ethiopian claims that Egypt is politicizing the issue, recently repeated by the Ethiopian minister of state for foreign affairs, as an attempt to evade legal responsibility and disregard the principles of international law and good neighborliness.
In a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Loza said: “It is unfortunate that Ethiopian officials continue to express their willingness and desire to resume negotiations under the auspices of the African Union, in a new attempt to buy time and continue filling the dam without an agreement.
“The continuation of the negotiations for 10 years without results is evidence of Ethiopian intransigence.”
Recent statements by Ethiopian officials about their absolute freedom to continue filling the dam regardless of the rights of downstream countries are further evidence of a unilateral approach to the issue that goes beyond the scope of negotiation, Loza added.
Meles Alem, a spokesman for the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry, has said that the construction and operation of the dam will not cause any harm to Sudan or Egypt, and that Ethiopia continues to work to find an African solution to the concerns about the project.
Ethiopian media reports quoted the Ethiopian minister of state for foreign affairs, Misganu Arga, as saying that Addis Ababas’s position is consistent with the need to continue tripartite negotiations under the auspices of the African Union.
“Egypt’s attempt to politicize the waters of the Nile and the dam does not benefit any party,” Arga said during talks with African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Fakih. He expressed a hope that the African Union “will play a positive role in continuing the negotiations based on the reality on the ground.”
Egypt receives more than 90 percent of its fresh water supplies from the Nile, and fears any reduction caused by the dam could devastate its economy. Sudan is concerned about the safety of the dam and its effects on the water flowing through its own dams and power stations Ethiopia says the project is critical to its economic development and for power generation. As a result, the long-running, bitter dispute over the construction, filling and operation of the dam remains unresolved.
Last month, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry reiterated Egypt’s concerns about Ethiopia’s actions relating to the operation of the dam. It could pose a great danger to his country, he said, which “suffers from unique water scarcity as the driest country in the world.”
Speaking at the opening of the 159th session of the Council of Arab foreign ministers, he added: “I do not fail to address a pivotal issue of advanced priority, which has fateful consequences for Egypt’s national security, namely the danger of unilateral Ethiopian practices on the common river basins, of which the GERD is the most prominent current manifestation.”
Shoukry again condemned Ethiopia’s continuing process of filling the dam before a binding legal agreement has been reached with its two downstream neighbors.
 

Saudi Arabia welcomes decision by Qatar, Bahrain to resume diplomatic ties

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa greets Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at St Regis Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi.
King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa greets Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at St Regis Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi.
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomes the decision by Qatar and Bahrain to resume diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Bahraini-Qatari Follow-up Committee held its second meeting at the headquarters of the Gulf Cooperation Council General Secretariat in Riyadh where the decision was made.

The ministry commended the positive step and said it confirms the strength of relations between GCC countries.

It added that the move would contribute to strengthening joint Gulf action in a way that achieves the aspirations of countries and peoples in the region.

Houthi self-contradiction delays signing of peace pact

Houthi self-contradiction delays signing of peace pact
Updated 13 April 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

  • “Negotiations (in Sanaa) are difficult and complex and require more time,” a Yemeni government official said
  • Yemeni government has long warned that the Houthi group’s “radical” faction would thwart any efforts to establish peace in Yemen
Updated 13 April 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis have made additional demands in order to accept Saudi peace mediation, including an agreement between the militia and Saudi Arabia, dashing expectations of striking a peace deal to end the war in Yemen before the conclusion of Ramadan. 

A Yemeni government official told Arab News that Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber delayed his return to Riyadh after the Houthis rejected Saudi Arabia as a mediator and demanded that the Kingdom execute a peace agreement with them instead of the group signing the agreement with the Yemeni government.

The Saudi ambassador rejected this demand. “Negotiations (in Sanaa) are difficult and complex and require more time,” a Yemeni government official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

Over the weekend, Saudi delegations led by Al-Jaber and others from Oman arrived in Sanaa to discuss with the Houthis a semi-final text of a peace agreement, endorsed by Yemen’s internationally recognized government, to end the war.

The agreement includes a six-month extension of the UN-brokered truce, inter-Yemeni talks for six months, a two-year transitional period, the payment of public employees in Houthi-controlled areas, the lifting of restrictions on Sanaa airport and Hodeidah ports, and the lifting of the Houthi siege of Taiz.

Houthi sources told Agence France-Presse on Wednesday that the militia was hesitant to accept Saudi mediation because certain Houthi religious and political figures perceive Riyadh as a participant in the conflict rather than a mediator and that a peace deal before the end of Ramadan was unlikely. 

“The talks between the Saudi delegation and the Houthis did not reach a final result yet to complete an agreement that was expected to be signed at the end of Ramadan,” the AFP quoted a Houthi source as saying.

“The Saudis presented their vision of a solution and wanted to be mediators in resolving the crisis alongside the Omanis, but the Houthi political and religious leaders insisted that Riyadh be a party to the agreement and not an intermediary.”

The Yemeni government has long warned that the Houthi group’s “radical” faction would thwart any efforts to establish peace in Yemen.

A prominent Houthi leader provided a contradictory statement to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper on Thursday, saying that the atmosphere of their discussions with the Saudi and Omani delegates was “positive” and that a peace agreement might be signed “soon, as many points of contention have been resolved and the movement does not demand a Saudi Arabian agreement.”

The Houthis’ contradictory statements regarding talks in Sanaa surfaced as the prisoner exchange between Yemeni parties was postponed until Friday.

Without elaborating on the reason for the delay, Yahya Kazman, head of the Yemeni government’s delegation in prisoner exchange discussions, said the three-day operation would begin on Friday, with over 880 inmates being transported between Yemeni and Saudi airports.

Yemeni sides agreed last month to trade around 880 captives during the holy month of Ramadan. During the second major prisoner exchange since the start of the war, the Houthis would surrender 181 captives, including troops from the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, for 706 of their prisoners held by the Yemeni government. 

Meanwhile, Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, who arrived in the area on Tuesday, said Yemen was enjoying a unique opportunity to reach an agreement to bring an end to the war.

“After over a year of intensive US and UN diplomatic efforts and support from regional partners like Saudi Arabia and Oman, Yemen is witnessing an unprecedented opportunity for peace,” Lenderking said, according to a US State Department statement. 

