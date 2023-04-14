You are here

  • Home
  • DCO launches Diplomatic Connect for digital diplomacy

DCO launches Diplomatic Connect for digital diplomacy

DCO launches Diplomatic Connect for digital diplomacy
DCO hosted esteemed Ambassadors of DCO Member States, and representatives of international partner organizations at the inaugural DCO Diplomatic Connect platform to discuss diplomacy in the digital age. (SUPPLIED)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cpg58

Updated 22 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

DCO launches Diplomatic Connect for digital diplomacy

DCO launches Diplomatic Connect for digital diplomacy
  • Ambassadors, key stakeholders hosted in Riyadh to discuss cooperation in the digital age
Updated 22 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The global multilateral Digital Cooperation Organization, which aims to enable digital prosperity by accelerating the growth of the digital economy, launched Diplomatic Connect, a platform to foster digital diplomacy for its member states and international partner organizations, in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Wednesday.

The DCO said it hosted ambassadors from its members and representatives of its partners at the inaugural DCO Diplomatic Connect platform to discuss diplomacy in the digital age, foster the exchange of ideas and encourage international cooperation on building the international digital economy.

Diplomatic Connect was opened by DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya, who emphasized the importance of multilateral, multi-stakeholder cooperation to achieve the mission of the DCO of supporting member states as they build prosperous and connected digital economies that will accelerate growth and development.

Commenting on the launch of the new platform, AlYahya said: “As we continue to navigate the challenges of the digital age, we recognize the critical need to bridge the gap between the digital world and diplomacy. That is why we are launching DCO Diplomatic Connect, a platform that provides a space for open and constructive dialogues among nations. Through this initiative, we aim to facilitate the sharing of best practices, knowledge, and experience to promote cooperation in the digital economy.

“By bringing together respected ambassadors from the DCO member states and international organization partners, we can work collaboratively to build a future where everyone can benefit from the opportunities presented by the digital age,” AlYahya added. “The DCO’s efforts in bridging the gap between digital and diplomacy through initiatives like DCO Diplomatic Connect reflect our commitment to fostering inclusive and cooperative approaches towards sustainable digital innovation.”

The focus of the evening was a discussion on digital diplomacy, led by Prof. Corneliu Bjola, an associate professor of diplomatic studies at the University of Oxford and the head of the Oxford Digital Diplomacy Research Group.

The discussion focused on the challenges and opportunities of digital diplomacy and how it can be leveraged to advance digital cooperation and prosperity for all.

“Digital diplomacy is not a static phenomenon, but rather a dynamic and disruptive process, influenced by the changing nature of power and technology in the global context,” said Bjola. “Digital technologies have enabled new modes of diplomatic communication, collaboration, and representation, introduced new actors and stakeholders in the diplomatic arena and they have generated new agendas and issues for diplomatic engagement.”

The challenge facing ministries of foreign affairs and international organizations is how to effectively leverage these opportunities to foster robust digital cooperation within bilateral and multilateral contexts, with the ultimate aim of establishing a resilient and inclusive international digital order, added the professor.

The DCO, founded in November 2020, aims to enable digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy, bringing together the ministries of communications and IT of 13 nations — Bahrain, Cyprus, Djibouti, The Gambia, Ghana, Jordan, Kuwait, Pakistan, Oman, Nigeria, Rwanda, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia — that collectively represent nearly $2 trillion in GDP and a combined market of nearly 600 million people, more than 70 percent of whom are under the age of 35.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Digital Cooperation Organization

Related

New Saudi online platform to gather data on seismic hazards
Saudi Arabia
New Saudi online platform to gather data on seismic hazards

Ramadan: a great month for small traders to make extra money

Ramadan: a great month for small traders to make extra money
Updated 12 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Ramadan: a great month for small traders to make extra money

Ramadan: a great month for small traders to make extra money
  • Ramadan is considered a lucrative opportunity by many who engage in selling products, particularly food items
Updated 12 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH:  As Ramadan is a month-long celebration, many temporary businesses spring up during this time, which can be a good opportunity for people who want to try their luck at taking advantage of the momentum in the fasting month.

Experts believe that during the month of Ramadan, there is economic growth, not only for individuals but also for the whole country, due to high consumption in all sectors.

Ramadan is considered a lucrative opportunity by many who engage in selling products, particularly food items.

Trucks and stalls are a common sight all over Jeddah during the fasting month, offering a wide variety of food and drinks, the most popular of which include balila (boiled chickpeas), fried liver, fried potatoes, kunafa, fruit juices, sobia and coffee.

These stalls have become a prominent Ramadan feature, providing seasonal employment to entrepreneurs who take advantage of the night-long crowded streets and make extra money due to the high demand at this time of the year.

Twenty-year-old Abdullah Al-Majrashi, who specializes in making balila during the holy month, told Arab News that Ramadan is an opportunity for him and his brother not only to earn some extra cash but also to gain experience. 

“It’s a great time to start up a business,” he said.

“What encouraged me to take up the initiative was the success of my friends who participated in last year’s Ramadan festival in Balad.”

His preparation for the stall lasts from the afternoon prayer until Maghrib every day. His average daily income from this business exceeds 500 riyals ($130), increasing during weekends due to the density of visitors.

Every day, stall owners at the busy Hamad Al-Jasser street in the Rawdah district of Jeddah enjoy business selling a wide range of goodies, from sambosa, sobia and desserts to traditional drinks.

Nineteen-year-old Badr Hawsawy, who sells the special Ramadan drink sobia on the side of the street, sets up his small business as early as noon and continues to trade until about 6 p.m. 

He said: “Sobia is the favorite drink at iftar and we are, as a family, specialized in making it. This is the best time for me to make extra money.”

As we approached Hamadan Al-Rabghi, who owns one of the most famous stalls selling chopped liver, traditionally run by men in Balad, we could see a long queue of visitors waiting for their turn to get a taste of his fare.

Al-Rabghi, who took time off and was substituted by his son, told Arab News: “I have been selling fried liver in Balad for the last 20 years, and I think Ramadan is the month of blessing because we really make good business.”

He said it is a temporary job that generates money: “For many people like me, setting up a stall at these places is a means of earning extra income before the festive season.”

The 49-year-old said that business this year is much better than the last two years. He noted that there are more stalls in Balad now compared to before.

As our ride rolled to a stop in Balad, we noticed Ramadan stalls clustered close to each other and traders shouting loudly to attract customers.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Saudi Arabia

Related

New Saudi online platform to gather data on seismic hazards
Saudi Arabia
New Saudi online platform to gather data on seismic hazards

New Saudi online platform to gather data on seismic hazards

New Saudi online platform to gather data on seismic hazards
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

New Saudi online platform to gather data on seismic hazards

New Saudi online platform to gather data on seismic hazards
  • Saudi Geological Survey’s risk base platform will generate statistics about ground vibrations and pinpointing vulnerable areas
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A new online platform dedicated to gathering data and providing vital information on seismic hazards has been launched in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Geological Survey’s risk base platform will be the first scientific digital service of its kind in the country, generating statistics about ground vibrations and pinpointing vulnerable areas in a bid to support research analysts.

The initiative also aims to educate the public about natural occurrences such as earthquakes and provide advice and technical solutions on the potential risks.

Since its recent launch, the SGS has focused on specialized earth science matters, specifically in relation to the Kingdom, such as basic geologic mapping and general applied geoscientific studies.

The survey team has focused on mineral and groundwater explorations and the development of mineral resources, including the provisions of investment opportunities in mining.

SGS experts have also been feeding relevant scientific information and guidance to the Saudi government and other stakeholders gained using state-of-the-art technologies and methodologies.

Topographic and geological base maps, aerial photographs, and satellite imagery have become fundamental tools in geological surveys and mapping, helping to support mineral resource prospecting and applied geological activities.

SGS officials have stated that their objective will be achieved “by the continuous updating of geologic maps and their respective geoscience database entries, based on the results of ongoing geological surveys that cover all of the quadrangles of the Kingdom.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia continues worldwide relief efforts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia continues worldwide relief efforts
Special Why the marble flooring of Saudi Arabia’s Two Holy Mosques remains cool even in summer photos
Saudi Arabia
Why the marble flooring of Saudi Arabia’s Two Holy Mosques remains cool even in summer

Saudi Arabia continues worldwide relief efforts

Saudi Arabia continues worldwide relief efforts
Updated 14 April 2023
SPA

Saudi Arabia continues worldwide relief efforts

Saudi Arabia continues worldwide relief efforts
Updated 14 April 2023
SPA

ANTANANARIVO: A team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, also known as KSrelief, met recently with Maj. Gen. Elack Olivier Andriakaja, director-general of the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management of Madagascar, along with other senior officials, to discuss the latest situation regarding humanitarian and relief affairs in the African country.

The Saudi team announced that Riyadh will provide $2 million worth of food aid to Madagascar.

Andriakaja expressed his gratitude to the Saudi leadership for providing aid to the needy. He also said the Kingdom was the first to initiate the provision of food aid to those affected by cyclones in his country. 

Elsewhere, the center inaugurated the second Saudi volunteer life program in the border city of Reyhanlı in Turkiye to help those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye.

Since the start of the campaign, the center’s medical team has examined 121 cases of general surgery and orthopedics and performed six successful surgeries.

Separately, the center distributed 12 tons of food baskets in various cities in Bangladesh, benefiting 3,000 individuals from 500 families, it was reported on Tuesday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

KSRelief deactivates 782 mines in clearing operations in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief deactivates 782 mines in clearing operations in Yemen
KSrelief continues distributing food aid during Ramadan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief continues distributing food aid during Ramadan

Madinah governor meets with sultan of Brunei 

Madinah governor meets with sultan of Brunei 
Updated 14 April 2023
SPA

Madinah governor meets with sultan of Brunei 

Madinah governor meets with sultan of Brunei 
Updated 14 April 2023
SPA

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman met with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, who earlier visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, on Thursday.

During the meeting, they engaged in cordial talks and discussed the friendly relations that bind the Kingdom and Brunei.

Earlier, the sultan and his accompanying delegation visited the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization in Madinah.

Upon his arrival at the museum, the sultan was received by Dr. Nasser Al-Zahrani, secretary of the museum. 

The sultan was briefed on the various sections of the museum and shown a number of interactive presentations on the life of Prophet Muhammad, including the Hijrah, or migration, from Makkah to Madinah.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brunei

Related

The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, arrives in Jeddah on Sunday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Sultan of Brunei arrives in Saudi Arabia
Riyadh meeting for Saudi, Brunei ministers
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh meeting for Saudi, Brunei ministers

Defense Magazine, Saudi Arabian Military Industries sign sponsorship deal

Defense Magazine, Saudi Arabian Military Industries sign sponsorship deal
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

Defense Magazine, Saudi Arabian Military Industries sign sponsorship deal

Defense Magazine, Saudi Arabian Military Industries sign sponsorship deal
  • SAMI will be the strategic advertising partner of the magazine in its print and electronic versions
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Defense Magazine, a quarterly military magazine issued by the Ministry of Defense, on Thursday signed a strategic media sponsorship agreement with Saudi Arabian Military Industries.

Dr. Khaled bin Hussein Al-Biyari, assistant minister of defense for executive affairs; Ahmed bin Ali Asiri, the ministry’s undersecretary for strategic affairs; and SAMI CEO Walid bin Abdul Majeed Abu Khaled were present at the signing.

According to the agreement, SAMI will be the strategic advertising partner of the magazine in its print and electronic versions, as well as its apps, in addition to exchanging experiences in implementing initiatives and communication campaigns to serve their common goals.

The agreement comes within the framework of the magazine’s ongoing efforts to enhance the scope of its media partnerships. It seeks to include major national companies leading in the localization of military industries. 

It also aims to support the military sector with specialized content that highlights successes achieved.

Defense Magazine is considered one of the first Arab military magazines, as its first issue was published in 1962 under the name of the Saudi Arabian Army Magazine. It is published quarterly, in hard copy and electronic formats.

The magazine focuses on the news and activities of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, highlighting their military and humanitarian achievements.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI)

Related

Defense sector needs local supply chain to ensure reliability, says SAMI CEO  
Business & Economy
Defense sector needs local supply chain to ensure reliability, says SAMI CEO  
Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi defense minister holds talks with chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council

Latest updates

DCO launches Diplomatic Connect for digital diplomacy
DCO launches Diplomatic Connect for digital diplomacy
Populist Iraqi cleric announces suspension of his movement
No evidence that COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC
No evidence that COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC
Ramadan: a great month for small traders to make extra money
Ramadan: a great month for small traders to make extra money
Iranians mark Jerusalem Day to support Palestinians
Iranians mark Jerusalem Day to support Palestinians

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.