DCO launches Diplomatic Connect for digital diplomacy

RIYADH: The global multilateral Digital Cooperation Organization, which aims to enable digital prosperity by accelerating the growth of the digital economy, launched Diplomatic Connect, a platform to foster digital diplomacy for its member states and international partner organizations, in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Wednesday.

The DCO said it hosted ambassadors from its members and representatives of its partners at the inaugural DCO Diplomatic Connect platform to discuss diplomacy in the digital age, foster the exchange of ideas and encourage international cooperation on building the international digital economy.

Diplomatic Connect was opened by DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya, who emphasized the importance of multilateral, multi-stakeholder cooperation to achieve the mission of the DCO of supporting member states as they build prosperous and connected digital economies that will accelerate growth and development.

Commenting on the launch of the new platform, AlYahya said: “As we continue to navigate the challenges of the digital age, we recognize the critical need to bridge the gap between the digital world and diplomacy. That is why we are launching DCO Diplomatic Connect, a platform that provides a space for open and constructive dialogues among nations. Through this initiative, we aim to facilitate the sharing of best practices, knowledge, and experience to promote cooperation in the digital economy.

“By bringing together respected ambassadors from the DCO member states and international organization partners, we can work collaboratively to build a future where everyone can benefit from the opportunities presented by the digital age,” AlYahya added. “The DCO’s efforts in bridging the gap between digital and diplomacy through initiatives like DCO Diplomatic Connect reflect our commitment to fostering inclusive and cooperative approaches towards sustainable digital innovation.”

The focus of the evening was a discussion on digital diplomacy, led by Prof. Corneliu Bjola, an associate professor of diplomatic studies at the University of Oxford and the head of the Oxford Digital Diplomacy Research Group.

The discussion focused on the challenges and opportunities of digital diplomacy and how it can be leveraged to advance digital cooperation and prosperity for all.

“Digital diplomacy is not a static phenomenon, but rather a dynamic and disruptive process, influenced by the changing nature of power and technology in the global context,” said Bjola. “Digital technologies have enabled new modes of diplomatic communication, collaboration, and representation, introduced new actors and stakeholders in the diplomatic arena and they have generated new agendas and issues for diplomatic engagement.”

The challenge facing ministries of foreign affairs and international organizations is how to effectively leverage these opportunities to foster robust digital cooperation within bilateral and multilateral contexts, with the ultimate aim of establishing a resilient and inclusive international digital order, added the professor.

The DCO, founded in November 2020, aims to enable digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy, bringing together the ministries of communications and IT of 13 nations — Bahrain, Cyprus, Djibouti, The Gambia, Ghana, Jordan, Kuwait, Pakistan, Oman, Nigeria, Rwanda, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia — that collectively represent nearly $2 trillion in GDP and a combined market of nearly 600 million people, more than 70 percent of whom are under the age of 35.