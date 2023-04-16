You are here

  • Home
  • Celebrity-loved stylist Nour Bou Ezz shares fashion tips for Eid Al-Fitr

Celebrity-loved stylist Nour Bou Ezz shares fashion tips for Eid Al-Fitr

Celebrity-loved stylist Nour Bou Ezz shares fashion tips for Eid Al-Fitr
Lebanese stylist Nour Bou Ezz, who recently worked with Argentinian model Georgina Rodriguez for an advertising campaign for Amara Lenses, shared her tips on styling kaftans and abayas. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mzxnx

Updated 25 sec ago
Hams Saleh

Celebrity-loved stylist Nour Bou Ezz shares fashion tips for Eid Al-Fitr

Celebrity-loved stylist Nour Bou Ezz shares fashion tips for Eid Al-Fitr
  • The Lebanese stylist recently worked with Argentinian model Georgina Rodriguez for an advertising campaign for Amara Lenses
  • The stylist has also worked with US Iraqi beauty moguls Huda and Mona Kattan, as well as Chanel ambassador Tara Emad
Updated 25 sec ago
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Kaftans with embroidery, lacework and gemstones are always a hot trend when it comes to Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr gatherings. However, styling the traditional attire with its typically breezy silhouettes can be tricky — especially for fashion lovers who want to stay on top of seasonal trends.   

Lebanese stylist Nour Bou Ezz, who recently worked with Argentinian model Georgina Rodriguez for an advertising campaign for Amara Lenses, shared her tips on styling kaftans and abayas for the festive season with Arab News.  

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amara Lenses (@amaralenses)

 

“You can easily impress and turn heads regardless of the occasion. They are comfortable, stylish, and can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion, not necessarily during Ramadan,” Bou Ezz said.  

Daring shades  

You can never go wrong with a neutral palette, like cream or white, for kaftans. They are “super chic” Bou Ezz said. But why not opt for daring colors?  

“Bold shades are big this season. We have seen it on the biggest runways, red in Ferragamo, AMQ and Alaia; violet in Valentino and Victoria Beckham and lime green in Fendi and Etro,” the stylist said.  

Monochrome looks  

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DOLLAB (@dollab.line)

 

“Uplift your look with a full monotone outfit by matching the under-layer with the abaya. I’m not fan of mixing colors, it’s more sophisticated to pull one shade head to toe,” she added. 

Add some shine 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HOMAQ (@homaqofficial)

 

The stylist said metallic shades are trending this season.  

“Go for a gold or silver kaftan and pair it with a basic denim pants a white t-shirt for your daily outings. It is stylish but yet not overdressed,” she explained.  

Embrace your own style  

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DOLLAB (@dollab.line)

 

“My tip is to always avoid colors and cuts that do not suit your personality or proportions. Even if you’re seeing it everywhere, don’t follow the rule as your outfit shall reflect and compliment your character,” Bou Ezz said. “Also select the right kaftan length for your height as it can ruin the complete look.”  

Heels or flats?  

Bou Ezz said kaftans look good with both heels and flats, but it depends on the occasion and the dress code.  

“I’m a big sneakers girl; chunky is my style so make sure you always have a white pair to go with everything,” the stylist said. “When wearing heels, keep in mind that platforms effectively lessen the overall impact of the appearance while open toe heels work for both casual and elegant outfit combinations and stilettos were made for beauty and elegance but not comfort. 

“Let me propose the biker boots, a new addition to the above,” she added. “Wear it with skinny jeans or any maxi skirt or abaya to add edge and modernity to your look.”  

Accessorize your looks  

 

 

Because kaftans and abayas are flowy and oversized, the stylist recommends balancing out the looks and opting for smaller purses. “A cross body bag for the day and definitely clutches for formal evening occasions,” she said. 

For the accessories, she suggests you amp up your style and wear statement jewelry pieces — like bold earrings, long necklace and cuffs.  

“However, if your kaftan already has shiny embellishment then avoid it,” she cautioned.  

Bou Ezz has worked with international stars like Rodriguez and renowned celebrities in the region including Nancy Ajram, Maya Diab, Huda and Mona Kattan, Tara Emad, Cynthia Samuel and more.  

Topics: Nour Bou Ezz

Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’

Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’

Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival, unveiled the poster for Hollywood star Johnny Deep’s period drama “Jeanne du Barry,” which was backed by the Saudi festival, on Saturday. 

The RSIFF is providing post-production support for French director Maïwenn’s drama — the first time the foundation has co-produced a French movie. 

Maïwenn stars as the titular 18th-century courtesan Madame du Barry opposite Depp, who plays King Louis XV. 

Al-Turki shared two posters: an over the shoulder picture of each of the stars standing opposite each other. 

The film will screen at the Cannes Film Festival, Al-Turki said in his Instagram post. 

Since its creation in 2019, the Red Sea Film Foundation has supported the development, production, and post-production of 170 films from the Arab world and Africa. 

In a statement, the festival said backing “Jeanne du Barry” was part of its “ongoing mission to support distinctive filmmaking and champion visionary female talent both on and behind the camera from around the world.”

Topics: Cannes Film Festival Jeanne du Barry Johnny Depp

US superstar Jennifer Lopez tours wearing Elie Saab

US superstar Jennifer Lopez tours wearing Elie Saab
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

US superstar Jennifer Lopez tours wearing Elie Saab

US superstar Jennifer Lopez tours wearing Elie Saab
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US superstar Jennifer Lopez stepped out this week in a full Elie Saab look.

The singer and actress wore a white dress with floral embroidery from the Lebanese couturier’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection during a tour for her drinks brand Delola.

She topped off her look with rose gold sunglasses from Saab’s eyewear line.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

Lopez had her hair in a high slick back bun and accessorized her look with a pink purse and white platforms.

“Jlo finishes off the week in style while on her @delola trip wearing an ELIE SAAB Spring/Summer 2023 look complemented by ELIE SAAB eyewear,” the designer wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of the star.

On the first day of Lopez’s tour, she wore Lebanese designer Andrea Wazen’s Double Jeu PVC platforms as she boarded a private jet.

Topics: Jennifer Lopez Elie Saab

Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar

Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar
Updated 15 April 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar

Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar
Updated 15 April 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: This Ramadan, take a stab at a traditional meat-and-rice kabsa with a “no-hassle” recipe from Dubai-based Chef Vanessa Bayma, who inherited her passion for cooking form her fiery Sicilian and Brazilian grandmothers and has worked with multiple members of royal families in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE.  

“Preparing meals shouldn't be a hassle, and with this simple pressure cooker lamb kabsa recipe, you can easily cook a healthy meal that's perfect for the whole family,” Bayma told Arab News.   

Servings: 6  

Ingredients:  

Mutton:  

· 500 gm mutton cut and washed  

· 1/4 tsp ground coriander  

· 1/4 tsp ground cumin  

· 1/4 tsp fennel seeds  

· 1/4 tsp fenugreek seeds  

· 1/2 tsp dried chili  

· 1/4 tsp cinnamon ground  

· 1/4 tsp turmeric powder  

· 1/2 tsp turmeric powder  

· 1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder  

· 4 cloves garlic crushed  

· 1 lime juice only  

· Salt to taste  

Rice:  

· 1/4 cup olive oil  

· 2 large onions sliced  

· 2 medium tomatoes chopped  

· 2 cardamom crushed  

· 1 tsp black peppercorns  

· 1 stick cinnamon  

· 2 bay leaf  

· 3-4 cloves  

· 2 pieces dried lime  

· 2 cups basmati rice rinsed until clear then soaked for 30 minutes and drained  

· 1 beef stock cube  

· 1/2 bunch coriander  

· A pinch of saffron  

· 1 tbsp ghee  

· 1 small can chickpeas drained  

GARNISH  

· Chopped parsley  

· Toasted nut mix  

· Raisins  

Instructions:  

1. In a large bowl, mix the ingredients for the mutton marinade. Add the mutton to the marinade and mix well. Let it marinate for 10-15 minutes.  

2. In a pressure cooker, add the marinated mutton along with one cup of water. Pressure cook for approximately 45 minutes, and switch off the heat.  

3. Drain the mutton and reserve the stock. Measure the stock and add enough water to make it 3 cups.  

4. In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and fry until browned. Reserve half of the fried onion.  

5. Add the drained mutton to the saucepan and toss for a couple of minutes until nicely browned. Set aside and cover.  

6. In a heavy bottomed pot, combine all the ingredients except for the lamb. Add the 3 cups of stock and cook the rice covered for appx 15 minutes.  

7. Immediately plate the rice and place the mutton pieces on top. Garnish with the reserved fried onions, chopped parsley, toasted nuts and raisins.  

Topics: lamb kabsa Chef Vanessa Bayma

Christie’s to bring 90-carat diamond necklace to Dubai

Christie’s to bring 90-carat diamond necklace to Dubai
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

Christie’s to bring 90-carat diamond necklace to Dubai

Christie’s to bring 90-carat diamond necklace to Dubai
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: British auction house Christie’s Middle East outpost is set to display a 90-carat diamond with a 900-year history in Dubai.

The Briolette of India necklace will be on display from April 28-30 in Dubai International Financial Center.

Heidi Horten (1941-2022) wearing the 90-carat ‘Briolette of India’ diamond necklace. (Christie’s)

The necklace will be displayed as part of The World of Heidi Horten showcase, which will present the jewelry collection of the late Austrian art collector Heidi Horten.

The glorious assemblage comprises more than 700 jewels.

The 90-carat briolette-cut diamond is believed to have been owned by royals Richard the Lionheart and Eleanor of Aquitaine. It was then purchased by US jeweler Harry Winston from an Indian Maharaja in the 1950s.

Topics: Christie’s

US superstar Taylor Swift shows off Elie Saab gown on Eras Tour

US superstar Taylor Swift shows off Elie Saab gown on Eras Tour
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

US superstar Taylor Swift shows off Elie Saab gown on Eras Tour

US superstar Taylor Swift shows off Elie Saab gown on Eras Tour
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US pop superstar Taylor Swift this week showed off a floral gown by renowned Lebanese couturier Elie Saab during a concert in Tampa, Florida.

The Grammy-winning singer, known for hits such as “Shake it Off” and “You Belong with Me,” wore a gold embellished gown with floral tulle detailing on a floor-length dress. 

“Taylor Swift performed onstage in Elie Saab haute couture during her ‘Taylor Swift — The Eras Tour’ in Tampa,” the designer wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of the star.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

The 33-year-old hitmaker performed to more than 70,000 fans in three-hour show at the Raymond James Stadium, running through hits from her 17-year career, including “Bad Blood,” “Lavender Haze” and “Invisible String.” 

The concert was her first since her reported split from her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn. “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” Swift joked with the audience. 

It is not the first time Swift has championed an Arab designer during her world tour. Last month, she donned a custom-made gown by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad in a peachy hue with starburst sequin work.

“@TaylorSwift wore for her Night 2 of The Eras Tour a custom #ZMCouture pink tulle ball gown, with a starburst bodice and cross strap back (sic),” the fashion house posted on Instagram, referring to the look that was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer.

Swift’s “Eras Tour” kicked off on March 17 in Glendale.

The singer has been a fan of Murad’s creations. In November 2021, she appeared on the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” wearing a white mini-dress from the Lebanese designer’s Resort 2022 collection. 

The design featured short sleeves and oversized pockets on the front, with gold embellishments along the neckline, sleeves and pockets.

Swift accessorized the look with matching gold pumps from Christian Louboutin and Nickho Rey earrings.

Topics: Taylor Swift Elie Saab

Latest updates

Saudi Crown Prince receives Iraqi National Wisdom Movement Leader
Saudi Crown Prince receives Iraqi National Wisdom Movement Leader
Celebrity-loved stylist Nour Bou Ezz shares fashion tips for Eid Al-Fitr
Celebrity-loved stylist Nour Bou Ezz shares fashion tips for Eid Al-Fitr
Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands discuss energy cooperation
Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands discuss energy cooperation
G7 ministers set big new targets for solar and wind capacity
G7 ministers set big new targets for solar and wind capacity
IMF sees high rates, oil prices and inflation worries in Middle East 
IMF sees high rates, oil prices and inflation worries in Middle East 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.