Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes over 282 tons of food aid worldwide

Crown prince receives Saudi astronauts ahead of space mission
Updated 17 April 2023
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi, Ali Al-Qarni, Mariam Firdous and Ali Al-Ghamdi ahead of the launch of the Kingdom’s scientific mission to the International Space Station.
Astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni will join the crew of the AX-2 space mission, Axiom Space’s second all-private astronaut mission to the ISS in May.
Barnawi will be the first Muslim, Saudi and Arab woman in space, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The crown prince affirmed that the astronauts represent the capabilities and aspirations of the Saudi people in contributing to innovations and space research to find sustainable solutions for the good of humanity.
He also said that the astronauts are ambassadors and representatives of the Kingdom on the ISS in a mission to empower people, protect the planet and open new horizons through research to be conducted at the station in the fields of health and environmental sustainability.
Barnawi and Al-Qarni said that they are fully ready for this historic mission, looking forward to leaving a mark in the field of space and enriching scientific experiments that serve humanity.
Firdous and Al-Ghamdi will be assisting Barnawi and Al-Qarni from the ground station.
Liftoff aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for 10:43 p.m. ET on May 8 (05:43 a.m. KSA) from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The four-member crew will travel to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule and spend 10 days aboard the orbiting space station.
In 1985, Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, an air force pilot, took part in a US-organized space voyage, becoming the first Saudi in space.
Meet the Saudi chefs and food bloggers demystifying the kitchen for millions on social media during Ramadan
Saudi chefs take to social media during Ramadan to share easy, innovative recipes
Updated 41 min 36 sec ago
Afshan Aziz Haifa Alshammari
RIYADH: Social media platforms are a go-to recipe finder for millions of people around the world, including Saudis looking for iftar and sahoor recipes.
Food bloggers have reported a surge in followers during Ramadan, encouraging them to create innovative, easy to cook recipes.
Alaa Alkhathlan has more than 100,000 subscribers on Instagram at @iberryki and over 600,000 on her YouTube channel at @Berry Kitchen where she spreads her passion for cooking and Saudi food.
She said: “Being committed to the things you love makes you inspired. I enjoy creating delicious recipes and inspiring videos that are easy to follow. Anyone who wants to be a good cook must do it repeatedly until they succeed. Sooner or later, they will.”
Yahya Al-Jaber from Jeddah has racked up more than 27,000 followers on his Instagram account @yahya.aljaber.
He said: “I believe that the field of cooking is a beautiful and creative world in which you can navigate and be creative and different, each in its own way.
Watching one recipe can lead to another recipe idea, or one can find inspiration from a snapshot of the three- minute video clip.
"Inspiration is an important and highly effective factor in improving the quality of performance, development, and excellence."
Al-Jaber grew up watching cooking programs on TV and then trying them out. At first, the results were not always successful, but through trial and error he found a way. During Ramadan, he creates content that is quick and simple to follow.
Afnan Al-Ghamdi has 2.9 million followers on Instagram at @afnan1993.
One of her followers, Sara Ali, said: “She has the most easy and creative way of cooking. Her recipes are so simple yet unique. Every Ramadan it has turned into a ritual for me to constantly follow her and dig in for some new ideas for cooking.”
Fatimah Ahmed, from Jeddah said: “Most of the food bloggers share the food products they use to make the dishes. It gets so easy for us to follow and motivates us to try our hands at creating those recipes.
“They inspire and get us hooked to their pages especially during Ramadan when we are searching for easy and innovative recipes every day.”
Ahmed’s favorite food bloggers to follow in Ramadan on Instagram are Wejdan Mohammad (Wejdan_mohammad_1), Hadeel Bokhari (hadeel.bokhari), and Mohammed Inani (Moe_inani).
Another food blogger, Ahmed Saeed, said: “I learn a lot from other food bloggers and chefs around the world. Social media has given the opportunity to explain the recipes in the most methodical and quick way, in turn making it simpler for understanding.”
He practices his recipes several times before presenting them to his followers.
Saudi chef Haifa Alshammari, who is based in Al-Khafji, runs a catering business from home via Instagram at @delicious_kfj. With more than 5,500 followers, she said: “I used to watch cooking videos, then decided to make these dishes myself.”
She noted that social media was a useful tool to promote her business as customers could watch her meal preparations.
One of her most popular dishes is pasta with mushroom and chicken. Here is the recipe: Boil the macaroni. In another pot, add butter and chicken breast (cut into small pieces) and leave it on a low heat for seven to 10 minutes.
Add mushrooms, thinly sliced onions and zucchini, carrots, and bell peppers. Stir over a low heat for 10 minutes. Add sliced black olives, cooking cream, a pinch of black pepper, salt, a little Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese. Then add the boiled pasta.
Hatoon Al-Toukhi is a Saudi chef with 15 years’ experience in Italian cuisine. Married into an Italian family, she learned how to cook authentic Italian food from her mother-in-law.
She runs workshops in Jeddah teaching Italian cuisine using recipes from her Instagram account.
Al-Toukhi said: “I try to offer something unique, having specialized in authentic Italian cuisine.”
She has more than 28,000 followers on Instagram at @hatoonaltoukhi which meant she had to constantly innovate to keep them engaged. “For influencers, Ramadan is our season, a time for innovation of recipes and videos. Through my accounts, I give alternatives to recipes, and I teach recipes that are easy to make.”
On the difference between being a chef on social media or in a restaurant, she said: “It’s different because I choose what I cook on social media. I choose the recipes. And I go authentic.”
For example, she pointed out that the Italian way to make fettuccine alfredo is quite different to the mainstream method. “Italians don’t use cream or add chicken to their pasta,” she explained. Here is her recipe done the Italian way:
For the pasta dough, use two cups of flour, four fresh eggs, and a pinch of salt. Mix the ingredients together and let the dough rest for at least 30 minutes. Roll out the dough and shape it to the size of fettuccine in the pasta machine and sprinkle it with a little flour so that it does not stick together.
To make the sauce, use two tablespoons of butter, one cup of grated Parmesan cheese, two cloves of garlic, and one stick of rosemary. Melt the butter, add the garlic and rosemary, and fry them a little until the rosemary turns brown. Remove it from the butter so as not to burn it.
Boil the water, add salt, pasta, and let it boil for two minutes or until it floats on the surface of the water. Remove the pasta from the water and mix it with the butter, keeping aside the boiling water of the pasta to use in the sauce.
Add some salt to the pasta, half the amount of the Parmigiano, and some boiling water and stir the pasta, then add the rest of the cheese and water again until the consistency of the mixture becomes creamy.
Mom-of-three Jouhaina Alhoumaidan studied cooking in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and is specialized in French cuisine. She is now working at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Malaysia and runs cooking tutorials on Instagram at @jouhainaalhoumaidan.
She started in 2017 by sharing healthy recipes from home. After that, she decided to study cooking to develop her skills. She believes a cook must follow specific rules when working at a restaurant such as delivering dishes for customers at a specific time and manner. “Working at restaurants is challenging.”
Working on social media was more flexible giving chefs the freedom to be creative, she said.
“I received so much support from people when I started. These people helped me gain more confidence through their trust in my skills. I felt the obligation to give back,” she added.
Alhoumaidan pointed out the need for chefs to continuously experiment with new flavors to improve their style of cooking and techniques.
AlUla to transform old mud-brick buildings into high-end hotel
Dar Tantora by The House Hotel will have 30 rooms, spa, restaurant
Aim to ensure sustainability and create more local jobs, says RCU
Updated 16 April 2023
JEDDAH: The Royal Commission for AlUla will restore several historic mud-brick buildings into a boutique hotel using contemporary engineering methods, to further expand the accommodation and cultural offerings in the area.
Dar Tantora by The House Hotel will offer 30 rooms, pool, spa, restaurant and cafe. The rooms will be adorned with traditional decor, furniture and artistic accents, incorporating elements that capture the area’s intangible heritage.
Local artisans received specialized training to participate in the restoration endeavors.
John Northen, vice president-head of hotels and resorts at the RCU, said: “Dar Tantora by The House Hotel will allow guests to live the rich heritage of the AlUla Old Town historical village.”
“Steeped in the past yet embracing progress, this hotel encapsulates RCU’s vision for a diverse range of accommodations as we continue to deliver on our plans for more than 5,000 keys by 2030.”
The project reflects the commission’s efforts to revive AlUla Old Town with tourism as the engine of development and job creation. A Sustainability Charter is assigned to govern each project’s economic, social and environmental impacts.
For delivering on this vision, AlUla Old Town was recognized by the UN World Tourism Organisation as a “Best Tourism Village” in 2022.
“We take immense pride in operating Dar Tantora by The House Hotel, a location that seamlessly weaves AlUla Old Town’s cultural legacy with the comfort of modern luxury,” said Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality.
“Our dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences resonates with RCU’s objective of creating harmonious communities, and we eagerly look forward to playing a significant role in the region’s development,” Knippenberg added.
US Sen. Lindsey Graham U-turns on Saudi Arabia, praises ‘transformative’ reforms after visit to Kingdom
Speaking to ABC’s “This Week” host Jonathan Karl, Graham praised Kingdom’s reform agenda and the role its leadership is playing in transforming country
Updated 16 April 2023
LONDON: US Sen. Lindsey Graham has praised Saudi Arabia after concluding a trip to the Kingdom, in a U-turn on his previous criticism of its Vision 2030 reform agenda.
The Republican South Carolina senator had been a vocal critic of the Kingdom after the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, and previously vowed never to set foot in or do business with Saudi Arabia.
“Well, a couple things happened. Number one: I’ve been talking with the Biden administration about working with Saudi Arabia to build on the reforms they’re doing in their country and to build on the Abraham Accords,” Graham said.
“If you get nothing else out of this interview, things in Saudi Arabia are changing very quickly for the better.
“I see a chance to normalize the relationship between the US, Saudi Arabia and Israel that would be transformative for the region.”
Under the US-brokered accords, overseen by then-President Donald Trump in 2020, Israel normalized relations with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.
In the interview, Graham also expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its $36 billion purchase of 787 Boeing jets made in Charleston, South Carolina, his home state.
“They picked the Boeing 787 over the Airbus. I came over here to say thanks to Saudi Arabia. They’re thinking about buying more jets,” he told Karl.
Graham was full of praise for the Kingdom’s reform agenda and the role its leadership is playing in transforming the country.
“Vision 2030 of the crown prince is real,” he said. “Women can drive for the first time in modern Saudi history. Women can go out to dinner without a male escort.”
He added that the crown prince’s “vision for the country economically is transformative; $1 trillion is going to be spent to modernize Saudi Arabia. I’d like to be part of that transition.”
Graham said what he saw during his visit this week was “game-changing,” and he wants to build on the progress in Saudi Arabia while having an “honest and candid relationship” with the Kingdom.
“The ability to work with Saudi Arabia is at an all-time high. If we could normalize (the) relationship with Saudi Arabia and then with Israel, build upon the Abraham Accords, it would be the biggest change in my lifetime,” he said.
Saudi Arabia’s KAUST launches advanced 6U satellite
Dr. Matthew McCabe: The university’s launch of the nanosatellite reflects the growing interest in the space sector in Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 April 2023
JEDDAH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has successfully launched a CubeSat nanosatellite in cooperation with space-to-cloud data and analytics company Spire Global.
The launch of the 6U CubeSat took place through the SpaceX Transporter-7 rideshare mission that launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The launch aims to collect high-resolution and high-quality data across the terrestrial, coastal, and ocean ecosystems around the globe in order to assist Saudi Arabia in monitoring its unique natural resources.
The satellite is equipped with an advanced hyperspectral camera, a latest on-board processing unit, and a Global Navigation Satellite System Reflectometry of Spire Global.
These technologies will help in collecting detailed data about the Earth’s surface, including the state of vegetation, soil, and water.
While the main duty of the 6U satellite is to take pictures and collect data about the Arabian Peninsula and the surrounding areas, the satellite is also capable of collecting data and pictures from anywhere on Earth.
Dr. Matthew McCabe, director of the KAUST climate and livability initiative, said the university’s launch of the nanosatellite reflects the growing interest in the space sector in the Kingdom.