ACWA Power to develop 1,000 MW solar plant in Iraq

ACWA Power to develop 1,000 MW solar plant in Iraq
The joint venture project will be developed in Central Iraq’s Najaf city, around 160 km south of the capital, Baghdad. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

ACWA Power to develop 1,000 MW solar plant in Iraq

ACWA Power to develop 1,000 MW solar plant in Iraq
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi energy firm ACWA Power will build a 1,000 megawatt solar power plant in Iraq, the first clean energy project in the country, according to its electricity minister.   

The joint venture project will be developed in Central Iraq’s Najaf city, around 160 km south of the capital, Baghdad.  

In addition, the construction firm PowerChina has been awarded a contract to construct a 250 MW solar power facility in the country, Ziad Fadel revealed.  

“The Saudi firm has agreed to build the plant in Najaf as a joint investment project. We have already allocated land for the project with the help of the local government,” the minister said, as reported by Aliqtisad.   

This news came five days after Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held talks in Riyadh with the visiting Iraqi electricity minister on recent developments on a project that will link the two countries’ power networks.  

The meeting explored opportunities for cooperation between the Kingdom and Iraq in renewable energy, while benefiting from the capabilities of ACWA Power and its contribution to the development of future projects in Iraq.  

The Saudi-Iraqi partnership will improve reliability of the electrical networks in the two countries, achieve economic savings, enhance optimal energy exchange for electricity production, and attract investment in electricity generation projects.
Both ministers also discussed sharing the Kingdom’s expertise in the field of smart meters, as well as opportunities for Saudi companies to participate, alongside Iraqi companies, as contractors and manufacturers in developing infrastructure for smart meters. 

Also this month, French oil major TotalEnergies arranged with the Iraqi government invited ACWA Power to develop a 1 gigawatt solar power plant to supply electricity to the Basrah regional grid.  

Furthermore, Iraq signed a contract with PowerChina in August 2021 to build 2,000 MW solar plants in the nation, Reuters reported at the time.   

During a visit to Baghdad in February, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Kingdom’s foreign minister, said that Iraq plays an essential role in strengthening stability in the region.
Prince Faisal also highlighted the depth of relations with Iraq, saying that ties between the two countries have recently witnessed “great momentum.” 

Topics: ACWA Power #iraq

Closing bell: Tasi continues upward trend as exchange closes for Eid Al-Fitr

Closing bell: Tasi continues upward trend as exchange closes for Eid Al-Fitr
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Tasi continues upward trend as exchange closes for Eid Al-Fitr

Closing bell: Tasi continues upward trend as exchange closes for Eid Al-Fitr
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward trend on Monday, as it increased by 131 points – or 1.19 percent – to 11,163.57, driven by increased investor confidence. 

It was the last session before Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange closes for the Eid Al-Fitr holidays, and will resume operations on April 25. 

The parallel market Nomu went up by 178.24 points – or 0.86 percent – to 20,908.44, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose by 1.03 percent to 1,511.40. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.06 billion ($1.35 billion).

The top performer of the day was Dallah Healthcare Co., with the company’s share prices going up by 6.88 percent to SR164.60. 

Other leading stocks included ACWA Power Co. and Emaar The Economic City, whose share prices soared by 4.98 percent and 4.85 percent respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Al Kathiri Holding Co. which saw its price drop by 9.79 percent to SR3.78. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Ceramics Co. revealed its net profit for the first quarter of 2023 stood at SR14.7 million, down 71 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. In a Tadawul statement, the company noted that an increase in the cost of production, along with high-interest rates, has negatively impacted the profit of the firm. 

Meanwhile, Jarir Marketing Co. announced that its shareholders will discuss the board’s 10-for-1 stock split proposal during the extraordinary general meeting, scheduled for May 30. The company also announced its financial statements for the first quarter on Monday. 

Jarir Marketing Co. revealed that it reported a net profit of SR247.8 million for the first quarter, a decline of 1.3 percent, compared to the same quarter in 2022.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Riyadh's international airport tops ranking of Kingdom's aviation hubs: GACA report

Riyadh’s international airport tops ranking of Kingdom’s aviation hubs: GACA report
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

Riyadh’s international airport tops ranking of Kingdom’s aviation hubs: GACA report

Riyadh’s international airport tops ranking of Kingdom’s aviation hubs: GACA report
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport topped the rankings of the Kingdom’s international hubs based on several key performance indicators set by the local authorities to gauge traveler experience and service level.

The monthly performance report issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation showed Riyadh’s international airport clinched the top spot for achieving a commitment rate of 82 percent. The number of passengers handled annually at the airport exceeded 15 million, the report showed.

The authority has set 14 key performance indicators to assess an airport’s performance. Those include passengers’ waiting time from checking in, security procedures, and time spent in front of baggage claim.

Passport and customs areas, and facilities available to people with special needs were also assessed.

According to the monthly report, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah secured the second spot with a commitment rating of 73 percent, up from 44 percent in March. 

In the second category of international airports across the Kingdom where the annual passenger volume ranges from five to 15 million, King Fahd International Airport topped the list with a 91 percent commitment rate. Prince Abdulaziz International Airport had a commitment rate of 82 percent. 

Abha International Airport ranked first in the third category of the Kingdom’s international airports, where annual passenger volume ranges between two and five million, with a 100 percent commitment rate, followed by King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jizan. 

In the fourth category, Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim ranked first. It handles less than 2 million passengers annually with a 100 percent commitment rate and a higher overall average waiting time for departing and arriving flights than other airports across the Kingdom. 

In the fifth category of domestic airports, Al-Qurayyat Airport outperformed all other airports in the average waiting time for departure and flight arrival. 

 

Topics: King Khalid International Airport General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA)

Jordan's tourism income surges 88% as visitors flock to the country

Jordan’s tourism income surges 88% as visitors flock to the country
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

Jordan’s tourism income surges 88% as visitors flock to the country

Jordan’s tourism income surges 88% as visitors flock to the country
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan’s tourism income surged 88.4 percent in the first quarter of 2023 from the same period in the previous year to hit $1.671 billion on the back of a notable boost in tourism arrivals.  

The country has recorded an unparalleled surge in the number of tourists coming to the country, with more than 1.47 million sightseers visiting during the first quarter of 2023.

This record number represents an increase of 90.7 percent compared with the 774,111 holidaymakers who visited during the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency reported. 

It surpasses the figure for the first quarter of 2019, which was considered a “golden year” for tourism in Jordan, when 1.146 million visitors and 966,483 overnight tourists visited the country.

Jordan’s central bank data also showed a 68.4 percent spike in Jordanians’ spending on tourism during that period, reaching $422.3 million.   

Tourism income in March grew by 49 percent compared to March of 2022 to total $614.7 million, revealed the data. 

As for tourism expenditure in March, it rose 26.2 percent compared to the same month last year, hitting $139.9 million.

Furthermore, the latest Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities monthly bulletin revealed an 80.9 percent rise in the number of overnight tourists to 1.204 million during the quarter, compared with 665,779 a year earlier.

Jordan has a large number of renowned tourist landmarks and other attractions, including the “Golden Triangle” encompassing Petra, Wadi Rum, Aqaba and the Dead Sea, the Roman Theater in Amman and Mount Nebo.

There is also Ajloun Castle, Jerash, the site of the baptism of Jesus Christ, and Karak Castle. 

Last month, the country’s northern town of Umm Qais was honored at the UN World Tourism Organization’s Best Tourism Villages awards ceremony in AlUla. 

Imad Hijazin, secretary-general of Jordan’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, said at the time: “Putting the village of Umm Qais on the list will bolster the kingdom’s status on the global tourism map.” 

“This achievement comes within the ministry’s vision, and is in compliance with its tourism development plan through the Jordan National Tourism Strategy 2021-2025,” he added. 

Hijazin further noted that the location’s recognition would contribute to empowering local communities, and increasing job opportunities. 

 

Topics: Jordan tourism

UAE In-Focus: Inflation to drop; economic outlook remains strong, says minister

UAE In-Focus: Inflation to drop; economic outlook remains strong, says minister
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

UAE In-Focus: Inflation to drop; economic outlook remains strong, says minister

UAE In-Focus: Inflation to drop; economic outlook remains strong, says minister
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Inflation in the UAE is forecasted to fall to 3.2 percent by the end of 2023, down from 4.8 percent last year, on price stabilization and the receding impacts of imported inflation globally, according to the minister for financial affairs.  

Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini said in a meeting held on the sidelines of the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund that the UAE’s economic forecasts remain positive, with a growth of 3.9 percent projected by the end of this year.  

Al Hussaini also noted that many countries in the region remain vulnerable to elevated global uncertainties, while rents and salaries are likely to contribute to this trend locally.  

This is highlighted in the IMF Background Note, underpinning the need for regional collaboration efforts and collaboration with the Fund.  

Dubai customs transactions reach 7 million in first quarter  

Dubai witnessed a record of 7 million customs transactions in the first quarter of this year as the emirate aims to double its economy over the next decade and establish its position as one of the world's top three economic cities, as part of Dubai Economic Agenda D33. 

Dubai Customs has stepped up its efforts to prevent counterfeit goods and safeguard intellectual property rights. The government department processed 112 cases of intellectual property issues in the first quarter of 2023, including 9.6 million counterfeit items worth 28.85 million dirhams ($7.85 million).  

Furthermore, the government department proceeded to organize counterfeit products recycling activities, completing 24 recycling processes involving 43.78 thousand counterfeit items.  

New platform to Enhance governance quality  

Dubai also announced the launch of the Hub Nub application which is a new government communications mechanism that aims to facilitate instant, reliable, and effective communication between government leaders and decision-makers.  

The new platform, established by Dubai Digital, was announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai, which represents a paradigm change in government communications, and meets the requirement for quick decisions to improve governance quality, the Emirate News Agency WAM reported.  

Hub Nub offers a variety of features, such as instant messaging, voice communications, video and audio conversations, and the ability to share photographs, documents, websites, and other material.  

It is created in response to the government’s changing strategic imperatives in a rapidly evolving urban environment, as part of the Dubai government's efforts to shape its future and achieve goals outlined under the Dubai Economic Agenda.  

G42 and Mubadala launch M42  

On the technological front, Abu Dhabi-based AI technology holding group G42, and UAE’s state-owned investment company Mubadala announced the establishment of M42, which is a tech-enabled, integrated healthcare company.  

M42 blends G42 Healthcare's medical and data-centric technology with Mubadala Health's facilities to give the most individualized, precise, and preventive care possible.  

It is also expected to change the way treatment is given by bridging the gap between the most recent health tech developments and the clinical outcomes patients experience.  

M42 will explore the opportunity for global expansion and collaborations with pharmaceutical, healthcare, and health tech leaders to offer high-quality treatment to global communities   

Trade exchanges between the UAE and Kuwait to rise

The arrival of an Abu Dhabi Ports group container freight ship at Al Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait, also known as Al Barayed, has set the stage for further Kuwaiti-UAE economic exchanges, according to Issal Al-Mulla, Acting Director General of Kuwait Ports Authority.  

Al Mulla stated that the event marked the beginning of a direct maritime navigational route between Khalifa Port and Al-Shuwaikh Port, Kuwait News Agency reported.  

Ammar Al Shaiba, the acting CEO of the Abu Dhabi Group's marine sector, told KUNA that the opening of the route with Al Shuwaikh Port and Al Suiba Harbor will help to increase trade exchanges, logistical operations, and shipping between the UAE and Kuwait.  

Topics: UAE economy GDP Dubai Customs

Doha Port books record tourist arrivals in 2022-2023 cruise season: Mwani Qatar

Doha Port books record tourist arrivals in 2022-2023 cruise season: Mwani Qatar
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

Doha Port books record tourist arrivals in 2022-2023 cruise season: Mwani Qatar

Doha Port books record tourist arrivals in 2022-2023 cruise season: Mwani Qatar
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Doha Port saw tourist arrivals surge by 166 percent in the 2022-2023 cruise season to hit a record high, according to Qatar Ports Management Co..

The organization, also known as Mwani Qatar, revealed 273,666 visitors arrived at the port aboard 55 cruise ships – with the latter figure representing a 62 percent rise compared to the 2021-2022 season. 

The report added that 2022-2023 also witnessed 19,400 tourists embarking on trips starting from Doha, cementing the port’s role of encouraging cruise tourism in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. 

The new passenger terminal at Doha Port, with its strategic location close to some of Doha’s most popular attractions, accommodates up to 12,000 individuals per day. 

The terminal is minutes away from tourist destinations such as the National Museum of Qatar, the Doha Corniche and Souq Waqif poses an advantage in bringing tourists closer to these attractions. 

Qatar’s cruise sector has been strengthening the country’s position as a leading destination for cruise tourism and supporting the national economy by earning tourism revenue and encouraging more business and employment opportunities. 

Mwani Qatar manages the country’s seaports and shipping terminals and aims to develop further into a regional shipping hub. 

It plays a crucial role in diversifying the Qatari economy to ensure it is ready for a post-hydrocarbon future. 

After 12 years of preparation to host the prestigious FIFA World Cup last year — 12 years that transformed the tiny, gas-rich Gulf nation of Qatar — the country is focusing on maintaining its momentum and boosting its tourism and cultural industries. 

“The World Cup, to us, was a bonus on top of what we were already doing in the cultural realm,” Sheikha Reem Al-Thani, acting deputy CEO of exhibitions and marketing for Qatar Museums, told Arab News earlier this year, in March. 

Much of Qatar’s tourism and cultural boom, says Al-Thani, is part of the Qatar National Vision 2030 strategy, which was formalized in July 2008. 

The World Cup crowds may have left, but many ongoing projects signal further growth. 

Topics: Qatar Ports Management Co. Mwani Qatar cruise season Doha Port

