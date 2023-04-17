You are here

More than 36,000 visitors to Prophet's Mosque benefit from medical services during Ramadan

Updated 17 April 2023
  Several centers have treated people during the holy month
MADINAH: Medical teams at temporary health clinics located at the Prophet's Mosque, and other frequently visited locations in Madinah, have treated more than 36,000 people during Ramadan, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Al-Haram Hospital provided medical services to 6,993 visitors, while 10,350 patients at Al-Safia Health Center, located next to the Prophet's Mosque, have received medical care.

The Bab Jabreel Health Center, situated next to the eastern courtyard of the Prophet's Mosque and designated for handling emergency and critical cases, provided services to 762 visitors of the mosque.

Additionally, 15,848 beneficiaries received primary medical care at the health center at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport during the holy month.

The health center at the Haramain Express Train Station provided a variety of medical services to 1,040 visitors from various nationalities, while 1,199 visitors benefited from the ambulance service to hospitals and medical facilities.

