Pilgrims relishing Saudi cuisine in Makkah

MAKKAH: Pilgrims making the journey to Makkah from around the world experience not only spiritual rejuvenation but the delights of Saudi cuisine.

Dr. Samir Barqa, a writer specializing in Makkah affairs, said: “In the past during the holy month of Ramadan, many Makkawi families would have iftar with their friends and guests at the Grand Mosque.

“The iftar spread comprised jareesh soup, samousas, dates, bread of different types such as shrak, fatout, and flatbread, alongside cream, milk, cheese, and olives.”

With the modern expansion of the Grand Mosque and the influx of pilgrims, authorities there now only allow pitted dates with Zamzam water from coolers in the mosque and its courtyard.

But in the vicinity of the Grand Mosque there are many shops, food booths, and trucks offering dishes from throughout the Kingdom, in addition to popular fast-food chains.

Among the many delicacies that pilgrims enjoy are sweet and salty mutabbaq stuffed with cheese, bananas, or cream, mirou kebab made with camel meat and millet with egg salad, luqaimat, torshi (pickled vegetable), and rice-based dishes such as saleeg, zurbian, bukhari, mandi, and madhbi.

Manal Ibrahim, who gained a diploma in tourism and hospitality from King Abdulaziz University, owns a food truck in the Rusayfah neighborhood of Makkah that offers Saudi dishes.

“Pilgrims enjoy various Saudi dishes such as saleeg, jareesh, and the gursan … they see it as an opportunity to learn about Saudi cuisine while enjoying its unique taste.”

Khaled Mohammed, an Egyptian pilgrim, said: “Saudi cuisine is known around the world for being fine and delicious food. Pilgrims look forward to tasting dishes made by Saudi locals and learning about the traditions and distinctive food varieties from different regions of Saudi Arabia.”

He added that it would be good to see more Saudi restaurants open globally.