You are here

  • Home
  • AlUla selects GHM to build luxury boutique hotel in Hegra by Q4 2023

AlUla selects GHM to build luxury boutique hotel in Hegra by Q4 2023

AlUla selects GHM to build luxury boutique hotel in Hegra by Q4 2023
RCU will integrate the hotel into the existing heritage structures, an old railway station and the surrounding landscape. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/87af5

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla selects GHM to build luxury boutique hotel in Hegra by Q4 2023

AlUla selects GHM to build luxury boutique hotel in Hegra by Q4 2023
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tourism in AlUla will soon be getting a shot in the arm with the regional authority sanctioning the construction of a luxury boutique hotel for the first time in Hegra, the most recognized site in the ancient oasis city, according to a press note.

The Royal Commission of AlUla selected luxury hotel operator GHM to build the Chedi Hegra Hotel in Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO world heritage site.

According to the press release, the hotel will offer 35 personalized guest rooms and open in the fourth quarter of this year.

RCU will integrate the hotel into the existing heritage structures, an old railway station and the surrounding landscape. 

The historical complex will be incorporated with modern architecture, immersing the human experience within the Kingdom’s natural environment.

“The Chedi Hegra embodies the fulfillment of our Journey Through Time master plan with its deep respect for heritage, sustainable design features, and an authentic luxury experience that celebrates what makes AlUla a special destination for travelers seeking both comfort and adventure,” said John Northen, vice president of hotels and resorts in the statement. 

RCU assures that most of Hegra will remain untouched and that its design and construction align with the Sustainability Charter for AlUla. 

The project will include a light-touch tourism approach, imaginative infrastructure, planting of native flora and an all-electric mobility system.

GHM CEO Tommy Lai said: “As the first hotel within Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, we are committed to preserving the site’s integrity while seamlessly integrating modern architecture and comforts.”

The Chedi Hegra will include three fine-dining restaurants, a café, a full-service spa and a pool. 

Furthermore, the restaurants will offer distinctive experiences for visitors.

One will be inside the old railway station, the other within the Hegra Fort, and the third will overlook a sunken water basin seating area. 

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s localization efforts, the project will employ construction materials and workers from the Kingdom and generate 120 jobs upon completion.

Topics: Royal Commission of AlUla Hegra saudi tourism Luxury hotel design and construction hotels resorts

Related

AlUla to transform old mud-brick buildings into high-end hotel
Saudi Arabia
AlUla to transform old mud-brick buildings into high-end hotel
Top hospitality firm selected to operate Cloud7 Residence in AlUla
Business & Economy
Top hospitality firm selected to operate Cloud7 Residence in AlUla

MODON attracts $890m investment from private sector in Q1   

MODON attracts $890m investment from private sector in Q1   
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

MODON attracts $890m investment from private sector in Q1   

MODON attracts $890m investment from private sector in Q1   
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Private sector investment continues to rise in Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector, with the Kingdom managing to attract as much as SR3.34 billion ($890 million) in the first quarter of 2023 for various projects, revealed Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones.  

The authority, also known as MODON, said this is 77 percent up from SR1.88 billion recorded during the same period last year, as the region’s largest economy pushes ahead to become a major manufacturing and investment hub.   

In a tweet, MODON added that the number of ready-built factories reached 1,191 at the end of the first quarter, while the total number of factories stood at 5,894.  

The authority further said that the total number of logistics contracts reached 223 during the same period.   

Industrial contracts issued by MODON rose by 33 percent in the first quarter to 162, while privatized industrial areas grew by 41 percent to 1.62 million square meters.   

Food industries secured the most contracts in the first quarter of 2023, representing 29 percent, followed by mining at 17 percent, machinery and equipment at 15 percent, chemicals at 10 percent, and medical at 4 percent.   

MODON added that the most privatized cities during the first quarter of this year were Jeddah, with 50 contracts, comprising 30 percent of the overall contracts, followed by Al-Kharj at 22 percent and 36 contracts.  

Dammam, Sudair and Madinah followed with 19 percent, 12 percent and 5 percent, respectively.  

During this period, MODON said 1,115 foreign investments came from 68 countries, mainly Egypt, Jordan, India, the US and the UK.   

The authority, responsible for developing fully integrated service industrial lands, currently oversees 35 existing and underdeveloped industrial cities in various regions of the Kingdom, besides supervising private industrial cities.  

Earlier in February, MODON revealed it would establish, develop and operate 14 warehouses in Jeddah 1st Industrial City.     

The new warehouses will be based on smart, automated systems to provide quick and temporary logistical solutions to support industrialists and entrepreneurs and stimulate investment in the retail sector.     

The project involves the construction of fully digital and automated warehouses that do not need human intervention, using the latest technology and equipment that provides access to storage units via a smartphone app.     

Topics: Saudi industry MODON Investment

Related

Investments in Saudi logistics sector touch $559m, says Modon official  
Business & Economy
Investments in Saudi logistics sector touch $559m, says Modon official  
Modon signs SR10m contracts for entrepreneurial projects at Biban 2023
Corporate News
Modon signs SR10m contracts for entrepreneurial projects at Biban 2023

Oil Updates — Crude prices edge up; BP’s chief economist sees oil market tightening in H2 2023 

Oil Updates — Crude prices edge up; BP’s chief economist sees oil market tightening in H2 2023 
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude prices edge up; BP’s chief economist sees oil market tightening in H2 2023 

Oil Updates — Crude prices edge up; BP’s chief economist sees oil market tightening in H2 2023 
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil firmed slightly on Tuesday, recovering from a 2 percent slide in the previous session, as faster economic growth in top crude importer China supported the demand outlook and offset fears over US interest rates. 
China’s economy grew by a faster-than-expected 4.5 percent in the first quarter, with hopes of oil demand recovery buoyed further by a surge in oil refinery throughput to record levels in March. 
Brent crude climbed 12 cents to $84.88 a barrel at 11.30 a.m. Saudi time and the US West Texas Intermediate rose 8 cents to $80.91. 

BP’s chief economist sees oil market tightening in H2 2023 
The global oil market will likely tighten in the second half of 2023 after the recent decision by the Organization and Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to cut oil production, according to Spencer Dale, BP plc’s chief economist.
There is a scope for oil markets to tighten a bit in case China’s oil demand and its overall economy recovers, Dale told reporters in a press conference. 

Shell restarts Pierce field operations in the UK North Sea 
Shell has restarted operations at the Pierce field in the UK Central North Sea, following an upgrade to allow gas to be produced after years of producing only oil. 
Pierce is a joint venture between Shell, which owns 92.5 percent of the stake, and Ithaca Energy owns the rest. 
Peak production at the field is expected to reach 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the energy major said in a statement, which is more than twice the production before redevelopment, with more gas than oil. 
Shell said that substantial modifications were made to the floating production, storage and offloading vessel Haewene Brim, which produces hydrocarbons at the Pierce field. 
The FPSO, owned and operated by Bluewater, stopped production in October 2021 to enable the field’s upgrade. 

US emergency crude oil reserves fall by 1.58m barrels 
Crude oil stored in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by 1.58 million barrels last week to its lowest in nearly 40 years, data from the Department of Energy showed, on a mandated sale of oil from the emergency stash. 
Stocks in the SPR fell to 368 million barrels in the week to April 14, its lowest level since Oct 1983, based on DOE and Energy Information Administration data. 
The Biden administration this year has sold 26 million barrels of crude from the reserve through release mandated by Congress in previous years. 
 

Topics: oil prices Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) OPEC+ Shell plc BP US Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Gold rises on dollar pullback; clarity on Fed policy awaited

Gold rises on dollar pullback; clarity on Fed policy awaited
Updated 18 April 2023
Reuters

Gold rises on dollar pullback; clarity on Fed policy awaited

Gold rises on dollar pullback; clarity on Fed policy awaited
Updated 18 April 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Gold prices rose on Tuesday after two sessions of losses as the dollar eased, while investors sought more clarity on the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. 

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $2,000.09 per ounce, as of 0642 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $2,010.20. 

"Given the sharp moves of late and little tier-1 economic data to guide this week, we should expect gold to consolidate in the $1,980-$2,020 range," said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong. 

The US dollar index was 0.2 percent lower and made bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. 

Gold prices fell to nearly a two-week low on Monday after data showed manufacturing activity in New York state increased for the first time in five months, and confidence among US single-family homebuilders improved for a fourth straight month in April. The data added to bets of an interest rate hike by the Fed at its May meeting. 

The CME FedWatch tool shows that markets are pricing in a 87.4 percent chance of a 25 basis point hike in May. 

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but higher interest rates dim the non-yielding bullion's appeal. 

Focus will now be on comments from Fed officials this week before they enter a blackout period from April 22, ahead of the central bank's May 2-3 meeting. 

"There is too much earnings, political, geopolitical and central bank risk on the table," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note, adding that only a couple of risks need to rattle markets to trigger safe haven flows towards gold with the metal's path towards record territory still present. 

Meanwhile, top bullion consumer China's economic recovery gathered pace in the first quarter as the country's gross domestic product grew 4.5 percent year-on-year, beating expectations. 

Spot silver was flat at $25.10 per ounce, platinum edged up 0.1 percent to $1,049.05 and palladium gained 0.9 percent to $1,573.75.

Topics: Gold economy Dollars

Related

Gold gains on dollar pullback; investors weigh Fed rate hike prospects
Business & Economy
Gold gains on dollar pullback; investors weigh Fed rate hike prospects

China’s economy rebounds after zero-Covid scrapped

China’s economy rebounds after zero-Covid scrapped
Updated 18 April 2023
AFP

China’s economy rebounds after zero-Covid scrapped

China’s economy rebounds after zero-Covid scrapped
Updated 18 April 2023
AFP

BEIJING: China's economy grew much better than expected in the first three months of the year as the country reopened after the end of zero-Covid measures, official data showed Tuesday. 

The figures were the first snapshot since 2019 of the world's second-largest economy unencumbered by the strict health controls that helped keep the coronavirus in check but battered businesses and supply chains. 

After years of travel restrictions and quarantines, Chinese people in recent months have finally returned to restaurants and started to move around more freely, giving much-needed stimulus to services. 

According to data published by the National Bureau of Statistics, the official growth figure for January to March was 4.5 percent -- significantly higher than the 3.8 percent predicted by analysts in an AFP poll. 

A key driver of the standout reading was a bounce in retail sales, the main indicator of household consumption, as shoppers and diners once again hit high streets and malls. 

Tuesday's NBS report said in the first three months of the year China had faced a "grave and complex international environment as well as arduous tasks to advance reform, development and ensure stability at home", but that economic stability was Beijing's "top priority". 

"As a result, a smooth transition in COVID-19 prevention and control to the new phase was secured in a relatively short time," the report said, adding "the production and demand registered a stable recovery, employment and prices". 

Beijing's virus-containment policy -- an unstinting regime of strict curbs on the population -- strongly constrained normal economic activity before it was abruptly ditched in December. 

The Chinese economy is also beset by a series of other crises, from a debt-laden property sector to flagging consumer confidence, global inflation, the threat of recession elsewhere, and geopolitical tensions with the US. 

Retail sales surged 10.6 percent on-year in March, the biggest increase since June 2021, though industrial production climbed 3.9 percent last month, an improvement from January-February but below analysts' expectations of 4.4 percent. 

"Consumption saw a recovery during the first quarter partly because of pent-up demand but is not yet back on pre-pandemic levels," Teeuwe Mevissen, an analyst at RaboBank, said. 

"Loss in household wealth due to the real estate crisis and loss of household income during the pandemic are factors why consumers have not spent more." 

Iris Pang, the chief economist for Greater China at ING, said the primary reason for the faster-than-expected growth was the much stronger growth in retail sales, which were "mainly boosted by catering". 

And according to Ting Lu, Chief China Economist at Nomura, there was more growth expected in April to June as China heads into "another quarter in the sweet spot". 

"Due to a sharp drop in the comparison bases as a result of the Shanghai lockdown last year amid ongoing strength in the in-person services sector, we expect year-on-year GDP growth to rebound further in the second quarter," he said. 

China's economy grew just three percent in the whole of last year, one of its weakest performances in decades. 

It saw 4.8 percent expansion in the first quarter of 2022, though that slowed to just 2.9 percent in the final three months of the year. 

The government has set a comparatively modest growth target of around five percent this year, a goal the country's Premier Li Qiang has warned could be hard to achieve. 

An AFP poll of analysts predicted that the Chinese economy would grow by an average of 5.3 percent this year, roughly in line with the International Monetary Fund's 5.2 percent forecast. 

Still, experts have warned that wider global trends could yet weigh on China's recovery. 

Ken Cheung at Mizuho Bank said domestic consumption "proved to be the pillar" behind the economic improvement, but "industrial production was disappointing given the strong rebound in exports growth". 

He added it will "take time for (a) business confidence recovery, which requires translating the credit expansion into money flow to support real economic activities".

Topics: China GDP IMF

Related

Dollar pauses for breath as China GDP beats estimates
Business & Economy
Dollar pauses for breath as China GDP beats estimates
China auto show highlights intense electric car competition
Business & Economy
China auto show highlights intense electric car competition

Dollar pauses for breath as China GDP beats estimates

Dollar pauses for breath as China GDP beats estimates
Updated 18 April 2023
Reuters

Dollar pauses for breath as China GDP beats estimates

Dollar pauses for breath as China GDP beats estimates
Updated 18 April 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: The dollar slipped on Tuesday after a sharp rise overnight as strong US economic data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in May, while China’s economic recovery gathered pace in the first quarter.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, eased 0.078 percent to 102.01 after rising 0.5 percent overnight.

China’s gross domestic product grew 4.5 percent year-on-year in the first three months of 2023, data showed on Tuesday, beating analyst forecasts for a 4 percent expansion as the end of COVID-19 curbs lifted the world’s second-largest economy out of a slump.

Separate data on March activity also released on Tuesday showed retail sales growth quickened to 10.6 percent, beating expectations and hitting a near two-year high, while factory output growth also sped up but was just below expectations.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. currency strategist Christopher Wong said it was quite an encouraging report, with retail sales, GDP and property sales all higher than expected, reinforcing that post-pandemic recovery momentum remained intact.

The offshore Chinese yuan fell 0.02 percent to $6.8795 per dollar. In the US, data released on Monday showed confidence among single-family homebuilders improved for a fourth consecutive month in April, while manufacturing activity in New York state increased for the first time in five months.

Markets are pricing in a 91 percent chance of the Fed raising interest rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting in May, the CME FedWatch tool showed, with traders expecting rate cuts toward the end of the year.

“The dollar can remain sensitive to the strength, or not, of the economic data as the Fed likely nears the end of their tightening cycle,” said Kristina Clifton, an economist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Meanwhile, the euro was up 0.07 percent to $1.0934 but was below the one-year high of $1.10755 it touched last week, with traders expecting the region’s central bank to stick to its monetary tightening path.

The Japanese yen was flat at 134.48 per dollar, while the sterling last traded at $1.2381, up 0.06 percent on the day. Investors will focus on UK employment data due later in the day, which could cause some volatility in the pound if the report shows that the labor market is not cooling.

CBA’s Clifton said Britain’s policymakers would be watching the wages data closely for further confirmation that private sector income growth is slowing.

The kiwi rose 0.10 percent to $0.619, while the Australian dollar gained 0.22 percent to $0.672.

Minutes of the last Reserve Bank of Australia meeting showed that the central bank considered an 11th-consecutive rate hike in April before deciding to pause. The central bank, however, said it was ready to tighten further if inflation and demand failed to cool.

Topics: US dollar US economic data Dollar index GDP interest rates US Federal Reserve

Related

Gold gains on dollar pullback; investors weigh Fed rate hike prospects
Business & Economy
Gold gains on dollar pullback; investors weigh Fed rate hike prospects
Dollar falls after weak retail sales data
Business & Economy
Dollar falls after weak retail sales data

Latest updates

AlUla selects GHM to build luxury boutique hotel in Hegra by Q4 2023
AlUla selects GHM to build luxury boutique hotel in Hegra by Q4 2023
MODON attracts $890m investment from private sector in Q1   
MODON attracts $890m investment from private sector in Q1   
Vladimir Putin makes rare visit to Ukraine frontline regions
Vladimir Putin makes rare visit to Ukraine frontline regions
Elon Musk says he’ll create ‘TruthGPT’ to counter AI ‘bias’
Elon Musk says he’ll create ‘TruthGPT’ to counter AI ‘bias’
Tunisian authorities ban meetings at opposition Ennahda party offices
Tunisian authorities ban meetings at opposition Ennahda party offices

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.