AlUla selects GHM to build luxury boutique hotel in Hegra by Q4 2023

RIYADH: Tourism in AlUla will soon be getting a shot in the arm with the regional authority sanctioning the construction of a luxury boutique hotel for the first time in Hegra, the most recognized site in the ancient oasis city, according to a press note.

The Royal Commission of AlUla selected luxury hotel operator GHM to build the Chedi Hegra Hotel in Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO world heritage site.

According to the press release, the hotel will offer 35 personalized guest rooms and open in the fourth quarter of this year.

RCU will integrate the hotel into the existing heritage structures, an old railway station and the surrounding landscape.

The historical complex will be incorporated with modern architecture, immersing the human experience within the Kingdom’s natural environment.

“The Chedi Hegra embodies the fulfillment of our Journey Through Time master plan with its deep respect for heritage, sustainable design features, and an authentic luxury experience that celebrates what makes AlUla a special destination for travelers seeking both comfort and adventure,” said John Northen, vice president of hotels and resorts in the statement.

RCU assures that most of Hegra will remain untouched and that its design and construction align with the Sustainability Charter for AlUla.

The project will include a light-touch tourism approach, imaginative infrastructure, planting of native flora and an all-electric mobility system.

GHM CEO Tommy Lai said: “As the first hotel within Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, we are committed to preserving the site’s integrity while seamlessly integrating modern architecture and comforts.”

The Chedi Hegra will include three fine-dining restaurants, a café, a full-service spa and a pool.

Furthermore, the restaurants will offer distinctive experiences for visitors.

One will be inside the old railway station, the other within the Hegra Fort, and the third will overlook a sunken water basin seating area.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s localization efforts, the project will employ construction materials and workers from the Kingdom and generate 120 jobs upon completion.