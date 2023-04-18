Saudi Ministry of Tourism reveals the seven tourist activities now requiring licenses

RIYADH: Tourist accommodation providers and tour guides in Saudi Arabia are among a range of businesses that will soon need a special license to operate in the sector, according to the government.

The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has identified seven activities requiring special permits, including tourism accommodation facilities, and their management.

Private tourism consultancy firms and experimental activities will also need a license, which is designed to ensure a minimum standard of service.

Violators of any of the requirements are set to be imposed to a financial penalty of an estimated SR1 billion ($266,617) or the termination of the facility as a whole.

The new regulations seek to further develop the Kingdom’s tourism sector and elevate the quality of services provided in line with international best practices.

In February, the Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqil Al-Khatib revealed during his monthly meeting with citizens that Saudi Arabia’s tourism spending surged 93 percent in 2022 to hit SR185 billion, up from SR95.6 billion in 2021.

This comes as the Kingdom continues efforts to diversify its economy as part of Vision 2030, according to a report from the Saudi Press Agency.

During the meeting, the Al-Khatib also urged investors in the sector to adhere to the new regulations set by the ministry in order to achieve a healthy competitive environment that is both fair and attractive to investment.

The new regulations include developing proper procedures and requirements for practicing tourism activities while taking into consideration the diversity of services provided and raising quality levels.

The minister also stressed the need to further raise the level of services provided in the sector through training and preparing the human cadre, which is the main factor in upgrading the sector.

Inbound tourism spending in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach $25.3 billion by 2025, recovering from the impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic, according to estimates released by market research firm Euromonitor International back in 2021.