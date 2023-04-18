You are here

Saudi Ministry of Tourism reveals the seven tourist activities now requiring licenses

Saudi Ministry of Tourism reveals the seven tourist activities now requiring licenses
The famous elephant rock in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia – a popular tourist destination (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News





Arab News

RIYADH: Tourist accommodation providers and tour guides in Saudi Arabia are among a range of businesses that will soon need a special license to operate in the sector, according to the government.

The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has identified seven activities requiring special permits, including tourism accommodation facilities, and their management.

Private tourism consultancy firms and experimental activities will also need a license, which is designed to ensure a minimum standard of service.

Violators of any of the requirements are set to be imposed to a financial penalty of an estimated SR1 billion ($266,617) or the termination of the facility as a whole.

The new regulations seek to further develop the Kingdom’s tourism sector and elevate the quality of services provided in line with international best practices.

In February, the Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqil Al-Khatib revealed during his monthly meeting with citizens that Saudi Arabia’s tourism spending surged 93 percent in 2022 to hit SR185 billion, up from SR95.6 billion in 2021.

This comes as the Kingdom continues efforts to diversify its economy as part of Vision 2030, according to a report from the Saudi Press Agency.

During the meeting, the Al-Khatib also urged investors in the sector to adhere to the new regulations set by the ministry in order to achieve a healthy competitive environment that is both fair and attractive to investment.  

The new regulations include developing proper procedures and requirements for practicing tourism activities while taking into consideration the diversity of services provided and raising quality levels.

The minister also stressed the need to further raise the level of services provided in the sector through training and preparing the human cadre, which is the main factor in upgrading the sector.

Inbound tourism spending in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach $25.3 billion by 2025, recovering from the impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic, according to estimates released by market research firm Euromonitor International back in 2021.

Topics: tourism saudi tourism Saudi Ministry of Tourism

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Industrial Development Fund approves $233m in loans in Q1 2023

Saudi Industrial Development Fund approves $233m in loans in Q1 2023

Arab News

RIYADH: Small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia were the biggest beneficiaries of loans handed out by the Kingdom’s Industrial Development Fund as the sector continues to thrive.

SMEs received 62.5 percent of the number of payments approved by the organization in the first quarter of 2023, according to SIDF’s official spokesman Khalil Al-Namma.

A total of 24 loans were signed off, amounting to SR875 million ($233.3 million), Argaam reported, with a total disbursement of SR440.9 million by the end of March.

The industrial sector took SR871.2 million in 23 loans followed by the energy sector with one loan at SR2.9 million. 

Companies in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province saw 10 loans approved at a value of SR494.6 million, with Riyadh and Makkah both getting seven payments signed off.

The industrial sector took SR871.2 million via 23 loans, with the energy sector getting one loan at SR2.9 million. 

SIDF approved 111 loans amounting to SR14 billion in 2022 in sectors including industry, energy, mining, and logistics,

Throughout last year, the SMEs obtained 87 loans, representing 79 percent of the total approved, while 40 were provided to factories. 

The fund decided last year to launch several new initiatives, products, and programs, most notably the Industrial Investment Fund Co. – the competitive accelerator and facilitated financing tracks under the umbrella of the Local Industry Stimulation Initiative of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. 

The number of registered SMEs in Saudi Arabia reached 892,063 at the end of June 2022, representing a 25.6 percent rise from the fourth quarter of 2021. 

According to a report by Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, Riyadh and Makkah are the most appealing areas for startups, accounting for 35.4 percent and 21 percent, respectively, of such firms in the Kingdom in the first half of 2022. 

The report also indicated that Saudi Arabia has successfully closed the gender gap in the Kingdom, with women currently leading 45 percent of SMEs. 

As startups and SMEs employ innovation to create new frontiers in conventional sectors, Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem has played a significant role in the country's economic progress. 

SMEs account for 90 percent of all enterprises in the Kingdom yet are still excluded from key industries, according to data from Monsha’at. 

Topics: Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

AlUla selects GHM to build luxury boutique hotel in Hegra by Q4 2023

AlUla selects GHM to build luxury boutique hotel in Hegra by Q4 2023
Updated 12 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla selects GHM to build luxury boutique hotel in Hegra by Q4 2023

AlUla selects GHM to build luxury boutique hotel in Hegra by Q4 2023

Arab News

RIYADH: Tourism in AlUla will soon be getting a shot in the arm with the regional authority sanctioning the construction of a luxury boutique hotel for the first time in Hegra, the most recognized site in the ancient oasis city, according to a press note.

The Royal Commission of AlUla selected luxury hotel operator GHM to build the Chedi Hegra Hotel in Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO world heritage site.

According to the press release, the hotel will offer 35 personalized guest rooms and open in the fourth quarter of this year.

RCU will integrate the hotel into the existing heritage structures, an old railway station and the surrounding landscape. 

The historical complex will be incorporated with modern architecture, immersing the human experience within the Kingdom’s natural environment.

“The Chedi Hegra embodies the fulfillment of our Journey Through Time master plan with its deep respect for heritage, sustainable design features, and an authentic luxury experience that celebrates what makes AlUla a special destination for travelers seeking both comfort and adventure,” said John Northen, vice president of hotels and resorts in the statement. 

RCU assures that most of Hegra will remain untouched and that its design and construction align with the Sustainability Charter for AlUla. 

The project will include a light-touch tourism approach, imaginative infrastructure, planting of native flora and an all-electric mobility system.

GHM CEO Tommy Lai said: “As the first hotel within Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, we are committed to preserving the site’s integrity while seamlessly integrating modern architecture and comforts.”

The Chedi Hegra will include three fine-dining restaurants, a café, a full-service spa and a pool. 

Furthermore, the restaurants will offer distinctive experiences for visitors.

One will be inside the old railway station, the other within the Hegra Fort, and the third will overlook a sunken water basin seating area. 

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s localization efforts, the project will employ construction materials and workers from the Kingdom and generate 120 jobs upon completion.

Topics: Royal Commission of AlUla Hegra saudi tourism Luxury hotel design and construction hotels resorts

MODON attracts $890m investment from private sector in Q1   

MODON attracts $890m investment from private sector in Q1   
Updated 16 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

MODON attracts $890m investment from private sector in Q1   

MODON attracts $890m investment from private sector in Q1   

Arab News

RIYADH: Private sector investment continues to rise in Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector, with the Kingdom managing to attract as much as SR3.34 billion ($890 million) in the first quarter of 2023 for various projects, revealed Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones.  

The authority, also known as MODON, said this is 77 percent up from SR1.88 billion recorded during the same period last year, as the region’s largest economy pushes ahead to become a major manufacturing and investment hub.   

In a tweet, MODON added that the number of ready-built factories reached 1,191 at the end of the first quarter, while the total number of factories stood at 5,894.  

The authority further said that the total number of logistics contracts reached 223 during the same period.   

Industrial contracts issued by MODON rose by 33 percent in the first quarter to 162, while privatized industrial areas grew by 41 percent to 1.62 million square meters.   

Food industries secured the most contracts in the first quarter of 2023, representing 29 percent, followed by mining at 17 percent, machinery and equipment at 15 percent, chemicals at 10 percent, and medical at 4 percent.   

MODON added that the most privatized cities during the first quarter of this year were Jeddah, with 50 contracts, comprising 30 percent of the overall contracts, followed by Al-Kharj at 22 percent and 36 contracts.  

Dammam, Sudair and Madinah followed with 19 percent, 12 percent and 5 percent, respectively.  

During this period, MODON said 1,115 foreign investments came from 68 countries, mainly Egypt, Jordan, India, the US and the UK.   

The authority, responsible for developing fully integrated service industrial lands, currently oversees 35 existing and underdeveloped industrial cities in various regions of the Kingdom, besides supervising private industrial cities.  

Earlier in February, MODON revealed it would establish, develop and operate 14 warehouses in Jeddah 1st Industrial City.     

The new warehouses will be based on smart, automated systems to provide quick and temporary logistical solutions to support industrialists and entrepreneurs and stimulate investment in the retail sector.     

The project involves the construction of fully digital and automated warehouses that do not need human intervention, using the latest technology and equipment that provides access to storage units via a smartphone app.     

Topics: Saudi industry MODON Investment

Oil Updates — Crude prices edge up; BP’s chief economist sees oil market tightening in H2 2023 

Oil Updates — Crude prices edge up; BP’s chief economist sees oil market tightening in H2 2023 
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude prices edge up; BP's chief economist sees oil market tightening in H2 2023 

Oil Updates — Crude prices edge up; BP’s chief economist sees oil market tightening in H2 2023 

Arab News

RIYADH: Oil firmed slightly on Tuesday, recovering from a 2 percent slide in the previous session, as faster economic growth in top crude importer China supported the demand outlook and offset fears over US interest rates. 
China’s economy grew by a faster-than-expected 4.5 percent in the first quarter, with hopes of oil demand recovery buoyed further by a surge in oil refinery throughput to record levels in March. 
Brent crude climbed 12 cents to $84.88 a barrel at 11.30 a.m. Saudi time and the US West Texas Intermediate rose 8 cents to $80.91. 

BP’s chief economist sees oil market tightening in H2 2023 
The global oil market will likely tighten in the second half of 2023 after the recent decision by the Organization and Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to cut oil production, according to Spencer Dale, BP plc’s chief economist.
There is a scope for oil markets to tighten a bit in case China’s oil demand and its overall economy recovers, Dale told reporters in a press conference. 

Shell restarts Pierce field operations in the UK North Sea 
Shell has restarted operations at the Pierce field in the UK Central North Sea, following an upgrade to allow gas to be produced after years of producing only oil. 
Pierce is a joint venture between Shell, which owns 92.5 percent of the stake, and Ithaca Energy owns the rest. 
Peak production at the field is expected to reach 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the energy major said in a statement, which is more than twice the production before redevelopment, with more gas than oil. 
Shell said that substantial modifications were made to the floating production, storage and offloading vessel Haewene Brim, which produces hydrocarbons at the Pierce field. 
The FPSO, owned and operated by Bluewater, stopped production in October 2021 to enable the field’s upgrade. 

US emergency crude oil reserves fall by 1.58m barrels 
Crude oil stored in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by 1.58 million barrels last week to its lowest in nearly 40 years, data from the Department of Energy showed, on a mandated sale of oil from the emergency stash. 
Stocks in the SPR fell to 368 million barrels in the week to April 14, its lowest level since Oct 1983, based on DOE and Energy Information Administration data. 
The Biden administration this year has sold 26 million barrels of crude from the reserve through release mandated by Congress in previous years. 
 

Topics: oil prices Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) OPEC+ Shell plc BP US Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Gold rises on dollar pullback; clarity on Fed policy awaited

Gold rises on dollar pullback; clarity on Fed policy awaited
Updated 18 April 2023
Reuters

Gold rises on dollar pullback; clarity on Fed policy awaited

Gold rises on dollar pullback; clarity on Fed policy awaited

Reuters

RIYADH: Gold prices rose on Tuesday after two sessions of losses as the dollar eased, while investors sought more clarity on the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. 

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $2,000.09 per ounce, as of 0642 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $2,010.20. 

"Given the sharp moves of late and little tier-1 economic data to guide this week, we should expect gold to consolidate in the $1,980-$2,020 range," said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong. 

The US dollar index was 0.2 percent lower and made bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. 

Gold prices fell to nearly a two-week low on Monday after data showed manufacturing activity in New York state increased for the first time in five months, and confidence among US single-family homebuilders improved for a fourth straight month in April. The data added to bets of an interest rate hike by the Fed at its May meeting. 

The CME FedWatch tool shows that markets are pricing in a 87.4 percent chance of a 25 basis point hike in May. 

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but higher interest rates dim the non-yielding bullion's appeal. 

Focus will now be on comments from Fed officials this week before they enter a blackout period from April 22, ahead of the central bank's May 2-3 meeting. 

"There is too much earnings, political, geopolitical and central bank risk on the table," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note, adding that only a couple of risks need to rattle markets to trigger safe haven flows towards gold with the metal's path towards record territory still present. 

Meanwhile, top bullion consumer China's economic recovery gathered pace in the first quarter as the country's gross domestic product grew 4.5 percent year-on-year, beating expectations. 

Spot silver was flat at $25.10 per ounce, platinum edged up 0.1 percent to $1,049.05 and palladium gained 0.9 percent to $1,573.75.

Topics: Gold economy Dollars

Saudi Ministry of Tourism reveals the seven tourist activities now requiring licenses
Saudi Ministry of Tourism reveals the seven tourist activities now requiring licenses
China offers to facilitate Israel-Palestinian peace talks
China offers to facilitate Israel-Palestinian peace talks
Saudi Industrial Development Fund approves $233m in loans in Q1 2023
Saudi Industrial Development Fund approves $233m in loans in Q1 2023
AlUla selects GHM to build luxury boutique hotel in Hegra by Q4 2023
AlUla selects GHM to build luxury boutique hotel in Hegra by Q4 2023
MODON attracts $890m investment from private sector in Q1   
MODON attracts $890m investment from private sector in Q1   

