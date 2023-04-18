You are here

Qatar’s economic growth projected to slow to 4% in 2023: Standard Chartered 
The Qatari authorities are planning to boost the sport sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to 12 percent by 2030, up from 7 percent currently. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Qatar’s economy is projected to grow at 4 percent in 2023, down from 4.75 percent recorded last year, according to a report released by Standard Chartered. 

Even though this reflects a 0.75 percentage point drop from, the British multinational bank said the forecast is only temporary as the gas-rich Gulf nation should build on the 2022 World Cup to further expand its tourism sector.  

The Qatari authorities are planning to boost the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to 12 percent by 2030, up from 7 percent currently, the report disclosed. 

To achieve this, the authorities are seeking to attract as many as 6 million visitors by 2030, with Qatar hosting up to 14 sporting events this year alone – including a Formula 1 race.

The bank stressed that Qatar is also working on raising the capacity at the North Field in an attempt to increase natural gas output to 126 million tons, up from 77 million tons currently. 

Investments in gas expansions are expected to back other sectors such as the private sector credit growth, according to Standard Chartered. 

“With increased levels of uncertainty across the globe, no market will be immune to economic headwinds,” CEO and Head of Corporate, Commercial, and Institutional Banking at Standard Chartered Muhannad Mukahall said. 

He added the data shows that Qatar is well-placed to be resilient to these challenges.  

After 12 years of preparation to host the FIFA World Cup, the country is focusing on maintaining its momentum and boosting its tourism and cultural industries. 

“The World Cup, to us, was a bonus on top of what we were already doing in the cultural realm,” Reem Al-Thani, acting deputy CEO of exhibitions and marketing for Qatar Museums, told Arab News in March. 

Much of Qatar’s tourism and cultural boom, said Al-Thani, is part of the Qatar National Vision 2030 strategy, which was formalized in July 2008. 

RIYADH: Dubai's tourism sector is on course to rebound strongly from the negative impacts of the pandemic as the emirate welcomed 3.1 million visitors in the first two months of 2023, according to Emirates NBD. 

The number of visitors in January was up 50 percent on a year-on-year basis although it was still 9 percent below the pre-pandemic levels.  

In February, Dubai welcomed 1.63 million visitors, up 35 percent year-on-year and up 7 percent on pre-pandemic levels, noted the government-owned bank in a report. 

Emirates NBD said India was the largest source of tourists during the months of January and February, with 401,000 visitors reaching Dubai. This was followed by Russia with 229,000 visitors, Oman with 201,000 visitors, and the UK with 196,000 visitors.  

Dubai welcomed 183,000 visitors from Saudi Arabia, which, the report said, were still around one-third below pre-pandemic levels for January and February.  

During the same period, 52,000 Chinese travelers visited Dubai, which is down 75 percent from the pre-pandemic period in 2019. The report noted the number of Chinese visitors may not fully recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, but significant improvement is expected this year.  

Meanwhile, hosting events like Gulf Food and IDEX helped emirates like Dubai and Abu Dhabi to deliver a formidable performance in 2023, in terms of tourist arrivals, according to the latest JLL report titled UAE Real Estate Market Overview.  

The rise in arrival numbers helped Dubai hotels improve their average occupancy rates which climbed to 84.4 percent in January and February, a 6.4 percent increase year-on-year and 0.2 percent higher than in 2019, noted the Emirates NBD report. 

The report, however, added that the guest’s length of stay declined from 4.3 nights to an average of four nights, and the average daily rate declined by 2 percent to $169.64.  

The report further pointed out that the number of total available rooms grew by 7 percent year-on-year to 148,450 rooms. 

According to the report, five-star hotels in Dubai had the biggest share of the inventory at 34 percent, while four-stars hotels made up 29 percent. Hotels from one to three stars made up 20 percent of the overall hotel rooms in the emirate. 

RIYADH: Higher oil prices will offset any losses that could arise from Saudi Arabia's plan to cut production by 500,000 barrels a day, the International Monetary Fund's mission chief to the Kingdom has claimed.

Amine Mati stated that the impact on the budget and on the external position relative to what the IMF had projected is positive. 

Global benchmark Brent prices were above $85 per barrel in April, following the unexpected decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut more than 1 million barrels in daily output starting next month.

The IMF anticipates Saudi economic growth will slow to 3.1 percent this year from almost 9 percent in 2022 after sharply improving the outlook for 2023 in one of the fund’s biggest positive revisions in its latest global forecasts.

While Saudi Arabia’s economic growth rate may suffer from lower crude production, the cuts won’t affect its non-oil expansion “because that’s going to be driven by domestic demand,” Mati said, according to Bloomberg.

“At least in the short term, we don’t see a disruption in the spending pattern at the central government budget. And on the economy as a whole, we see some of the investment in the private sector driving the growth,” he added.

Mati explained that the Kingdom's central government spending is now more contained than before and is expected to reduce going forward, making the oil price required to balance the books much lower than what it used to be.

“There’s a lot of operations happening in the central government, like the PIF, the central bank and other entities,” he said. “It’s important to have a consolidated view of the fiscal position and what’s happening.”

Standing as the world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia made around $326 billion in revenues last year.

“You also have quite a lot of room on non-oil revenue that the government can undertake. They’re also thinking about reforms on the revenue strategy. So that could help offset some of the decrease in oil price,” he added.

RIYADH: Tourist accommodation providers and tour guides in Saudi Arabia are among a range of businesses that will soon need a special license to operate in the sector, according to the government.

The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has identified seven activities requiring special permits, including tourism accommodation facilities, and their management.

Private tourism consultancy firms and experimental activities will also need a license, which is designed to ensure a minimum standard of service.

Violators of any of the requirements are set to be imposed to a financial penalty of an estimated SR1 billion ($266,617) or the termination of the facility as a whole.

The new regulations seek to further develop the Kingdom’s tourism sector and elevate the quality of services provided in line with international best practices.

In February, the Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqil Al-Khatib revealed during his monthly meeting with citizens that Saudi Arabia’s tourism spending surged 93 percent in 2022 to hit SR185 billion, up from SR95.6 billion in 2021.

This comes as the Kingdom continues efforts to diversify its economy as part of Vision 2030, according to a report from the Saudi Press Agency.

During the meeting, the Al-Khatib also urged investors in the sector to adhere to the new regulations set by the ministry in order to achieve a healthy competitive environment that is both fair and attractive to investment.  

The new regulations include developing proper procedures and requirements for practicing tourism activities while taking into consideration the diversity of services provided and raising quality levels.

The minister also stressed the need to further raise the level of services provided in the sector through training and preparing the human cadre, which is the main factor in upgrading the sector.

Inbound tourism spending in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach $25.3 billion by 2025, recovering from the impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic, according to estimates released by market research firm Euromonitor International back in 2021.

RIYADH: Small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia were the biggest beneficiaries of loans handed out by the Kingdom’s Industrial Development Fund as the sector continues to thrive.

SMEs received 62.5 percent of the number of payments approved by the organization in the first quarter of 2023, according to SIDF’s official spokesman Khalil Al-Namma.

A total of 24 loans were signed off, amounting to SR875 million ($233.3 million), Argaam reported, with a total disbursement of SR440.9 million by the end of March.

The industrial sector took SR871.2 million in 23 loans followed by the energy sector with one loan at SR2.9 million. 

Companies in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province saw 10 loans approved at a value of SR494.6 million, with Riyadh and Makkah both getting seven payments signed off.

The industrial sector took SR871.2 million via 23 loans, with the energy sector getting one loan at SR2.9 million. 

SIDF approved 111 loans amounting to SR14 billion in 2022 in sectors including industry, energy, mining, and logistics,

Throughout last year, the SMEs obtained 87 loans, representing 79 percent of the total approved, while 40 were provided to factories. 

The fund decided last year to launch several new initiatives, products, and programs, most notably the Industrial Investment Fund Co. – the competitive accelerator and facilitated financing tracks under the umbrella of the Local Industry Stimulation Initiative of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. 

The number of registered SMEs in Saudi Arabia reached 892,063 at the end of June 2022, representing a 25.6 percent rise from the fourth quarter of 2021. 

According to a report by Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, Riyadh and Makkah are the most appealing areas for startups, accounting for 35.4 percent and 21 percent, respectively, of such firms in the Kingdom in the first half of 2022. 

The report also indicated that Saudi Arabia has successfully closed the gender gap in the Kingdom, with women currently leading 45 percent of SMEs. 

As startups and SMEs employ innovation to create new frontiers in conventional sectors, Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem has played a significant role in the country's economic progress. 

SMEs account for 90 percent of all enterprises in the Kingdom yet are still excluded from key industries, according to data from Monsha’at. 

RIYADH: Tourism in AlUla will soon be getting a shot in the arm with the regional authority sanctioning the construction of a luxury boutique hotel for the first time in Hegra, the most recognized site in the ancient oasis city, according to a press note.

The Royal Commission of AlUla selected luxury hotel operator GHM to build the Chedi Hegra Hotel in Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO world heritage site.

According to the press release, the hotel will offer 35 personalized guest rooms and open in the fourth quarter of this year.

RCU will integrate the hotel into the existing heritage structures, an old railway station and the surrounding landscape. 

The historical complex will be incorporated with modern architecture, immersing the human experience within the Kingdom’s natural environment.

“The Chedi Hegra embodies the fulfillment of our Journey Through Time master plan with its deep respect for heritage, sustainable design features, and an authentic luxury experience that celebrates what makes AlUla a special destination for travelers seeking both comfort and adventure,” said John Northen, vice president of hotels and resorts in the statement. 

RCU assures that most of Hegra will remain untouched and that its design and construction align with the Sustainability Charter for AlUla. 

The project will include a light-touch tourism approach, imaginative infrastructure, planting of native flora and an all-electric mobility system.

GHM CEO Tommy Lai said: “As the first hotel within Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, we are committed to preserving the site’s integrity while seamlessly integrating modern architecture and comforts.”

The Chedi Hegra will include three fine-dining restaurants, a café, a full-service spa and a pool. 

Furthermore, the restaurants will offer distinctive experiences for visitors.

One will be inside the old railway station, the other within the Hegra Fort, and the third will overlook a sunken water basin seating area. 

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s localization efforts, the project will employ construction materials and workers from the Kingdom and generate 120 jobs upon completion.

