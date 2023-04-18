You are here

SAMA issues new rules on how Saudi banks must handle customer complaints 
As part of addressing the complaints, the banks have been asked to document the process of receiving complaints, keep records, and follow up on them at all stages. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Customers wishing to complain about their banks should be able to do so through a minimum of five platforms including toll-free phones, the Saudi Central Bank has announced.

The institution, also known as SAMA, has issued directives to ensure problems are dealt with in a timely manner as the Kingdom aims to promote ease of banking. 

As well as by phone, customers should also be able to register complaints via websites, smartphone applications, e-mails, and branches, reported Al Arabiya. 

SAMA has given until mid-July for banks to comply with the directive.

It also directed the banks to make provisions for customers to submit their complaints as per their preferences with ease and at appropriate times.   

As part of addressing the complaints, the banks have been asked to document the process of receiving complaints, keep records, and follow up on them at all stages. 

They will have to provide their customers with a main reference number and the specified period for processing via a text message on their approved mobile phone.  

Additionally, SAMA has asked banks to allow their customers to register their complaints directly on the electronic system. 

The directive said banks should also allow their customers to view the results of their complaints, and any related developments while providing them with the necessary documents.  

The complaints should also be categorized in the electronic system based on the products and services offered by the bank. This would allow customers to assess how satisfied they are with the solutions provided by the bank, reported Saudi Arabic newspaper Okaz.  

The central bank mandated that the required target for complaints handled by the bank for customers should not be less than 85 percent of the total complaints. It also added that the percentage of compliance with the service level agreement should not be less than 95 percent.  

SAMA is currently researching the economic effects, market readiness, and potentially effective and quick uses for digital currency payment solutions. 

Topics: Saudi banks SAMA customers complaints

  • Possible boost for nation’s security and economy, says analyst
  • Supply to Europe and impact on Russia, Iran gas still unclear
ANKARA: Ahead of the approaching elections, Turkiye has announced the beginning of natural gas production from the biggest field in the Black Sea from 8:23 p.m. on April 20, marking the centennial of the Turkish republic this year.

The move is expected to reduce the country’s foreign dependence on energy and to cut household bills.

For a country that consumes about 53 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, the production from this new field will be cheaper than imported gas, it was previously announced by Energy Minister Fatih Donmez.

The Sakarya offshore field, from where Turkiye will produce natural gas jointly with Turkish Petroleum, Schlumberger NV and Subsea 7 SA, will supply 10 million cubic meters per day in the beginning, with an expected rise to 40 million cubic meters by 2028 in the second stage.

The field is believed to hold about 710 billion cubic meters of recoverable reserves.

But how much Turkiye, which has pipeline connections with Bulgaria and Greece, could export this non-Russian gas to European markets is still unknown.

Madalina Sisu Vicari, an independent expert on energy geopolitics, told Arab News recently that the Sakarya gas field “definitely has an important economic value: it is the biggest gas field discovered so far in the Black Sea and the largest in Turkiye’s history.

“The project is of immense national importance for Turkiye, which is near-totally reliant on energy imports. The country’s near-total dependence on fossil fuel imports has always triggered significant vulnerabilities, both economic and geopolitical.”

In 2022, Turkiye’s bill for energy imports, driven by the surge in oil and gas prices, rose by 90 percent, compared with the previous year, and totaled $96.55 billion.

Sisu Vicari thinks that Russia’s position as Turkiye’s dominant gas supplier — albeit decreasing but still totaling almost 40 percent of market share last year — has been bringing important challenges for Turkiye’s geopolitical balancing policy, especially in the context of the Ukraine war.

“The gas production from the Sakarya gas field could make a significant contribution to the development of the Turkish energy industry and the growth of the economy as it can supply between 25 percent and 30 percent of the country’s domestic demand, which is likely to bolster Turkiye’s own energy security and economic welfare by slashing the bill of energy imports, narrowing the account deficit, and eventually reducing the domestic energy prices,” she said.

According to Sisu Vicari, the domestic gas production could also grant Turkiye more leverage in its bilateral relations with Russia, but it remains to be seen if Ankara is willing to convert it into geopolitical and geo-economics gains, and how they would be translated into policy actions.

“Sakarya gas field’s production could, theoretically, play a role in Turkiye’s aim to become a gas hub. Nevertheless, the concept of the gas hub is not yet clarified: a hub for different suppliers who negotiate and buy gas, or another pipeline project like TurkStream which only passes through Turkiye,” she said.

Furthermore, according to Sisu Vicari, there is another element of the gas hub that is not clear yet, which is the possibility of Russian gas using the hub. “This is a critical element because it could contribute to Gazprom’s regional position consolidation, in the context of (the) EU’s efforts to ditch Russian energy,” she said.

For Pinar Ipek, an expert on energy security from TOBB Economy and Technology University in Ankara, Turkiye’s energy dependence on Russia remains a challenge in light of regional energy geopolitics.

“Turkiye consumes between 50 and 58 billion cubic meters depending on its economic growth rate and electricity demand. Turkiye’s natural gas imports from Russia as a percentage of total natural gas imports peaked in 2011 at 58 percent, while on average the imports have been 54 percent between 2011 and 2021. In 2021, its percentage increased to 44.9 percent,” she told Arab News.

Ipek said that Turkiye has an asymmetric interdependence with Russia in regional energy geopolitics although it tries to reduce the share of pipeline-bounded natural gas imports.

“The significance of natural gas production from the Sakarya offshore field stems from its contribution to reducing any risks of natural gas cuts in existing pipelines from Russia or Iran,” she said.

Iran’s frequent gas cuts in the past exposed Turkiye’s energy insecurity and has been a reminder of the need to secure alternative supplies.

“In January 2022 when Iran halted natural gas flows to Turkiye for 10 days over technical problems, BOTAS, Turkiye’s state-owned pipeline company, had to order natural gas-fueled power plants to reduce their gas use, while TEIAS, Turkiye’s state-owned electricity transmission system operator, had to impose 72 hours (of) power cuts in industrial zones,” Ipek added.

Nevertheless, Ipek believes that annual gas supply from this field is not sufficient for Turkiye’s current energy needs.

“It is insufficient for Turkiye’s economic recovery or energy security given its current energy demand that requires larger volumes of natural gas imports unless there are substitutes, especially in electricity production,” Ipek said.

But Ipek also suggests that the field is important because of European energy needs for non-Russian natural gas in the aftermath of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Accordingly, Turkiye can facilitate its long-awaited aspiration to be a natural gas hub, if it can meet the conditions. One of the conditions to be a natural gas hub is satisfying the market mechanisms for a pricing/trading location such as spot pricing, (and) trading of natural gas volumes allocated in the pipelines,” she said.

“However, Turkiye has currently no rights to re-export gas that has been transported through the TANAP or TurkStream. Moreover, the government’s recent proposal for restructuring/unbundling of the BOTAS, and delegating rights for management of unbundled firms to the president, as well as its closer relations with Russia in energy cooperation casts doubt on the required market mechanisms for a natural gas hub,” Ipek added.

OPEC Fund, UNIDO boost cooperation in clean energy

OPEC Fund, UNIDO boost cooperation in clean energy
  • Two sides signed $1.5m deal to support Madagascar National Clean Cooking Transition Program
VIENNA: The OPEC Fund for International Development and UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) have signed a joint declaration to strengthen their partnership in securing energy access and promoting the clean energy transition, Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.

OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Al-Khalifa and UNIDO Director-General Gerd Muller signed the joint declaration in Vienna.

“We are very pleased to expand our cooperation with UNIDO and to support our flagship clean cooking program in Madagascar with UNIDO’s vast technical and advisory expertise, which is critical for an effective implementation,” Al-Khalifa said.

“We continue to strengthen synergies with new and existing partners through the recently launched Climate Finance and Energy Innovation Hub, and we look forward to collaborating with UNIDO to help deliver the Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.

The two parties also inked a $1.5 million technical assistance grant agreement to support Madagascar’s National Clean Cooking Transition Program.
 

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. issues bonds valued at $1.5bn 

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. issues bonds valued at $1.5bn 
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. has completed a $1.5 billion bond sale that will be used to finance, refinance, and invest in green projects, in addition to attaining corporate objectives.  

The firm, also known as TAQA, said the placement comprised five-year and 10-year dual-tranche senior unsecured notes.  

It added that the 10-year notes, sized at $1 billion and maturing April 2033, were issued at a coupon rate of 4.7 percent.  

In line with the company’s Green Finance Framework, the proceeds of these bonds will be targeted toward green projects, marking the completion of the company’s first-ever green bond issuance.  

The five-year notes, sized at $500 million and maturing January 2029, were issued at a coupon rate of 3.38 percent and will be used for corporate purposes. 

“TAQA’s success in balancing ambitious growth targets with solid returns while working towards a net-zero future demonstrates the utility company’s commitment to sustainability in the ‘Year of Sustainability,’” said Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s group CEO and managing director in a statement.  

The statement noted that the order book was almost 10 times oversubscribed, with robust demand from domestic, regional, and international investors.  

The statement added that the issuance was arranged and offered through a syndicate of joint lead managers and book runners – including BNP Paribas, Emirates NBD Capital, and First Abu Dhabi Bank. 

HSBC, ICBC, and IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo were also involved, as were Scotiabank, SMBC Nikko, and Standard Chartered. 

“The successful completion of this latest dual-tranche bond offering, which was several times oversubscribed, reinforces investors’ confidence in the financial fundamentals of TAQA,” Stephen Ridlington, TAQA’s group chief financial officer, said. 

He added: “The company has once again achieved very competitive funding rates and locked in interest rates largely in line with our existing corporate interest cost. We are pleased with these results, particularly considering the trend of rising interest rates since last year.” 

Jordan, World Bank sign $650m loan agreements

Jordan, World Bank sign $650m loan agreements
  • $400m loan aims to promote country’s climate-responsive investments, job opportunities for women, and government efficiency
  • $250m loan to support Jordan’s electricity sector
AMMAN: Jordan has signed two loan agreements worth $650 million with the World Bank to support the country’s climate-responsive investments, electricity sector and job creation, Jordan News Agency reported on Tuesday

The agreements were signed on Monday during the World Bank spring meetings in Washington by Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, and World Bank Country Director for the Middle East Department, Jean-Christophe Carret.

The first loan agreement is for $400 million in financing for the Jordan Inclusive, Transparent, and Climate Responsive Investments Program for Results, a climate initiative that aims to promote job and business opportunities for women, and strengthen government effeciency through participatory, data, and evidence-based policymaking.

A second $250 million loan aims to boost Jordan’s electricity sector efficiency, maintaining progress on service reliability and strengthening sector governance.

“We appreciate the continued partnership and support of the WB for Jordan’s reform and development priorities,” Toukan said. 

“These two new programs will help the government’s efforts to implement the Economic Modernization Vision Executive Program 2023-2025, which is focused on advancing Jordan’s climate agenda, promoting green investment-led growth, and improving the efficiency and reliability of our electricity sector.”

According to Carret, Jordan has demonstrated resilience in the face of major regional and global crises, and the two programs will promote the government’s economic reform agenda, as well as structural reforms to achieve sustainable job creation, particularly for youth and women.

Since 2021, Jordan has strengthened its climate agenda by raising its emission reduction targets and emphasizing green investments.

It has also improved the reliability of its electricity supply, increasing the share of renewable energy in the supply mix from 6 percent in 2017 to 26 percent in 2021. 

Despite these developments, the electricity sector confronts a number of long-term challenges, including the National Electric Power Company’s difficult financial situation, and rising electricity and debt service costs.

UAE banks’ capital and reserves in January rises 8.5% to $119.5bn

UAE banks’ capital and reserves in January rises 8.5% to $119.5bn
RIYADH: UAE banks witnessed an 8.5 percent increase in their total capital and reserves to 438.6 billion dirhams ($119.5 billion) in January 2023 from 404.3 billion dirhams during the same month last year. 

According to the Central Bank of UAE’s monthly report on the monetary, banking and financial developments, the aggregate capital and reserves of banks in Dubai touched 211 billion dirhams in January 2023, showing a 9.5 percent rise from the same period last year. 

Abu Dhabi banks’ capital and reserves saw an 8.9 percent increase reaching 194.9 billion, while banks in other emirates totaled 32.7 billion dirhams in the first month of this year. 

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the UAE banks’ capitalization amounted to 429.7 billion dirhams showing a 4 percent increase over the year-ago period. 

The report further noted that local banks’ capitalization, which comprised 86 percent of the total, stood at 379.3 billion dirhams in January 2023. 

On the other hand, local banks’ equity grew 8.31 percent from 350.2 billion dirhams the year before. 

Foreign banks made up 13.5 percent of the total capital and reserves and amounted to 59.3 billion dirhams at the end of January 2023, an increase of 9.6 percent from the year before. 

The value of UAE banks’ assets, including acceptance certificates, increased to 3.66 trillion dirhams in January, recording 11.5 percent growth over 3.29 trillion dirhams recorded during the same period last year. 

According to the report, total bank credit increased 4.1 percent annually to 1.87 trillion dirhams in January 2023 compared to roughly 1.8 trillion dirhams in January 2022.   

The report also stated that the overall bank deposits climbed 19.2 percent year-on-year to 2.23 trillion dirhams at the end of January, which is an increase of 358.9 billion dirhams, compared to 1.87 trillion dirhams in the same period last year.   

Compared to the 2.22 trillion dirhams at the end of last December, the CBUAE reported that bank deposits increased monthly by 0.5 percent.    

It attributed this increase to the growth in resident deposits, which increased by 0.8 percent due to a rise in government and private sector deposits of 1.7 percent and 1.3 percent. 

