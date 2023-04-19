You are here

Netflix subscribers at record high, password crackdown coming

Netflix subscribers at record high, password crackdown coming
The Netflix logo is seen at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)
AFP

Netflix subscribers at record high, password crackdown coming

Netflix subscribers at record high, password crackdown coming
  • The streaming TV giant says it has delayed a broad crackdown on sharing of account passwords “to improve the experience for members”
  • Netflix and YouTube are “neck and neck” leaders when it comes to digital video audience attention, according to Insider Intelligence
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, US: Netflix on Tuesday said that its number of subscribers hit a record high 232.5 million in the first quarter of the year and that its nascent ad-supported tier was faring well.

The streaming television giant reported a quarterly profit of $1.3 billion, in line with expectations, but said it had delayed a broad crackdown on sharing of account passwords “to improve the experience for members.”
Netflix said it expects to begin rolling out its options for paid password sharing this quarter instead.
“It’s clear that the company wants to manage any fallout from the new strategy,” said Third Bridge analyst Jamie Lumley.
That means some membership and revenue benefits resulting from the move were postponed, Netflix said in a letter to shareholders.
Netflix has dabbled with “borrower” or “shared” accounts in a few markets, but plans to roll them out in the US and elsewhere this month, co-chief executive Greg Peters said in a streamed earnings interview.
Netflix said it is taking time to make sure subscribers have seamless access to the service away from home or on various devices such as tablets, TVs or smartphones.
“We learned from this last set of launches about some improvements we can do,” Peters said.
“It was better to take a little bit of extra time to incorporate those learnings and make this transition as smooth as possible for members.”
And while a new ad-subsidized subscription tier at Netflix is in its early days, engagement is above initial expectations and Netflix has seen “very little switching from our standard and premium plans.”
Market tracker Insider Intelligence forecast that Netflix will bring in $770 million in ad revenue from the new tier this year, and that revenue figure will top $1 billion next year.
As growth at Netflix cooled last year, the Silicon Valley based streaming company focused on creating a lower priced subscription tier with advertising.
Netflix also set out to nudge people watching for free with shared passwords to begin paying for the service without alienating subscribers.
“This account sharing initiative helps us have a larger base of potential paying members and grow Netflix long term,” said co-chief executive Ted Sarandos.

For the first time ever, US adults will spend more time this year watching digital video on platforms such as Netflix, TikTok and YouTube than viewing traditional television, Insider Intelligence has forecast.
The market tracker expects “linear TV” to account for less than half of daily viewing for the first time ever.
“This milestone is driven by people spending more and more time watching video on their biggest and smallest screens, whether it’s an immersive drama on a connected TV or a viral clip on a smartphone,” Insider Intelligence principal analyst Paul Verna said in a release.
Netflix and YouTube are “neck and neck” leaders when it comes to digital video audience attention, according to Insider Intelligence.
Netflix planned to continue spending about $17 billion annually on shows and films, with that amount perhaps climbing after next year.
“Netflix subscriber growth shows that the streaming wars are still on,” said analyst Lumley.
“The company is ahead of where it was this time last year but still clearly facing the pressure from all the players in this crowded space.”
 

Fox’s $787.5 million settlement is big win for buyout firm Staple Street

Fox’s $787.5 million settlement is big win for buyout firm Staple Street
Updated 19 April 2023
Reuters

Fox’s $787.5 million settlement is big win for buyout firm Staple Street

Fox’s $787.5 million settlement is big win for buyout firm Staple Street
  • Investors in the $265 million private equity fund that Staple Street was using for investments when it acquired Dominion include the University of Arizona’s endowment, Travelers Insurance and fund-of-funds manager Hauser Private Equity
Updated 19 April 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: Staple Street Capital Group LLC, the small buyout firm that owns Dominion Voting Systems, has scored a $787.5 million windfall after Fox Corp. settled a defamation lawsuit brought by the voting machine operator.
The New York-based private equity firm stands to earn a return that dwarfs the $38.3 million it paid in 2018 to acquire a 76.2 percent stake in Dominion.
The $787.5 million Dominion will receive from Fox in the settlement, which also comes with an acknowledgement of a court ruling that from its cable channel Fox News that it aired false claims about Dominion machines facilitating fraud in the 2020 US election, is about half the $1.6 billion in damages it was seeking in its defamation lawsuit.
Excluding any taxes or fees paid to lawyers, the $787.5 million is 20 times what Staple Street paid for the company.
Even before Tuesday’s settlement, Staple Street’s investment in Dominion had paid off handsomely. Fox said in a court filing that Dominion was valued at around $226 million in the run-up to the 2020 election, citing exhibits it did not make public. That was up from the $80 million valuation the acquisition of Dominion was clinched in 2018.
Staple Street, which according to its website has $900 million in assets under management, and Dominion did not respond to questions on the profit that the private equity firm stands to earn.
Investors in the $265 million private equity fund that Staple Street was using for investments when it acquired Dominion include the University of Arizona’s endowment, Travelers Insurance and fund-of-funds manager Hauser Private Equity, according to data provider Pitchbook. The investors did not respond to requests for comment.
Founded in 2009 by Stephen Owens, a former Carlyle Group Inc. dealmaker and Hootan Yaghoobzadeh, a Cerberus Capital Management veteran, Staples Street invests in companies in a range of sectors, including financial services, health care and chemicals.
Yaghoobzadeh told reporters on Tuesday that Staple Street backed Dominion in its mission to shoot down lies against it.
“We are proud to have played whatever part we could in helping Dominion achieve these important goals,” he said.
Staple Street’s previous investments include theme park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp. and information technology services provider Cyberlink ASP Technology Inc, according to its website.
In one of the court filings, Fox cited a December 2020 text from a former Staple Street employee to a current executive that proved prescient.
“Would be pretty unreal if you guys like 20x’ed your Dominion investment with these lawsuits,” the text read.

 

OSN expands licensing deal with NBCUniversal

OSN expands licensing deal with NBCUniversal
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

OSN expands licensing deal with NBCUniversal

OSN expands licensing deal with NBCUniversal
  • Extended partnership means customers in the Middle East will have access to first-run movies, TV shows and news programs
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: OSN has expanded its licensing agreement with NBCUniversal Global Distribution to add more content to its library.
OSN said the new deal will allow it to bring first-run content, including movies, TV shows, and news programs, to audiences in the region.
“Our focus remains driven by our relentless customer focus and putting them at the center of everything we do,” said Rolla Karam, OSN’s head of content.
“We know our audiences crave fresh and exciting content, and with exclusive access to NBCUniversal’s biggest hits and new releases we can’t wait to satisfy their appetite with the best in entertainment.”
The lineup includes movies such as “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” “The Northman,” “Jurassic World Dominion,” “The Black Phone” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” TV hits include “A Friend of The Family,” “New Amsterdam,” “Transplant” and “Gangs of London.”
OSN will also offer access to news and current affairs programs such as “NBC Nightly News,” “Meet the Press” and “Today.”
 

Google’s new campaign promotes tourism in Saudi Arabia

Google’s new campaign promotes tourism in Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

Google’s new campaign promotes tourism in Saudi Arabia

Google’s new campaign promotes tourism in Saudi Arabia
  • Video initiative sees local influencers promoting Jeddah
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Google has launched a new video-based campaign, in collaboration with Saudi creators, to promote tourism in Jeddah.

Called “Let’s Go with Google,” the campaign features three road trip experiences in the city, during which Saudi content creators explore the region with the help of Google.

The videos are in Arabic but feature English subtitles to reach as wide an audience as possible.

The first episode, which aired on April 13, featured Sultan Al-Badran and Mosab Al-Maliki.

It highlighted the artistic and cultural side of Jeddah, showcasing the Islamic Arts Biennale and Hayy Jameel, an arts complex and creative hub in the city.

 

 

The second episode will focus on history and feature the UNESCO World Heritage Site Al-Balad, while the third will highlight nature in Jeddah as seen on a boat trip in the Red Sea.

Saudi content creators will be seen using various Google products in the videos, such as Search, Maps and Lens, to explore the different areas.

The campaign marks Google’s “first collaboration with Saudi talent to promote the Kingdom in new and creative ways,” said Dina Al-Samhan, head of Google Advertising Partnerships in Saudi Arabia.

The campaign will also feature creators Yazeed Al-Dereni and Maram Beeko, in addition to Al-Badran and Al-Maliki.

Global searches on Google in 2022 for Saudi Arabia as a travel destination increased by 160 percent year on year, while Jeddah was the second most searched for location by residents in the Kingdom, according to the organization’s internal data.

The video series is available on Google Arabia’s YouTube channel, as well as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Russian court rejects US reporter Gershkovich’s detention appeal

Russian court rejects US reporter Gershkovich’s detention appeal
Updated 18 April 2023
Reuters

Russian court rejects US reporter Gershkovich’s detention appeal

Russian court rejects US reporter Gershkovich’s detention appeal
  • Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, denies the espionage charges
  • His legal team had asked that he be freed on bail of 50 million roubles ($614,000) supplied by his publisher Dow Jones
Updated 18 April 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from US journalist Evan Gershkovich to be freed from pre-trial detention, meaning he will stay in a former KGB prison until at least May 29 while a spying case against him is investigated.
Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, denies the espionage charges. He looked calm and smiled as he stood in a glass and metal cage before the ruling, wearing a checked shirt, with his arms folded.
His legal team had asked that he be freed on bail of 50 million roubles ($614,000) supplied by his publisher Dow Jones or placed under house arrest, his lawyer Tatiana Nozhkina said.
“He’s in a combative mood,” Nozhkina told reporters outside the court. “He is ready to defend himself and to show that he is innocent.”
Before the hearing got under way, Gershkovich turned around when one of the Russian reporters in the courtroom told him to “Stay strong!” and relayed to him that everyone said “Hi.”
A masked man with “FSB” written on his black uniform stood beside the cage as the judge rejected the appeal. US Ambassador Lynne Tracy stood just meters away, watching the proceedings with a handful of foreign and Russian reporters who were admitted to the courtroom.
When asked by the judge if he needed translation, Gershkovich said in Russian that he understood everything. His lawyers said they would appeal the decision.
The Journal said it had expected the appeal to be turned down but was nonetheless disappointed.
“Evan is wrongfully detained and the charges of espionage against him are false,” Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones, and Emma Tucker, editor in chief of the Journal, said in a statement.
“We demand his immediate release and are doing everything in our power to secure it.”

STATE SECRETS
Russia’s FSB security service arrested Gershkovich on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on espionage charges that carry a possible 20-year prison sentence, for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.
The Kremlin has said Gershkovich, the first US journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War, was caught “red-handed.”
The United States has deemed him “wrongfully detained,” his employer and colleagues have said he is innocent, and President Joe Biden has called his detention illegal.
“He is reading a lot in prison — Russian literature in the original Russian,” Nozhkina told Reuters, adding that he was reading Leo Tolstoy’s masterpiece “War and Peace” about the French invasion of Russia in 1812.
Asked about the prison food, Nozhkina said Gershkovich was being given porridge in the mornings and that the food was normal.
Tuesday’s hearing did not address the substance of the charges as the investigation is still in progress.
Gershkovich, a son of Soviet emigres, is being held at Lefortovo prison, which in Soviet times was run by the KGB but is now operated by the Federal Penitentiary Service.
Traditionally it has been used to hold those suspected of spying and other grave crimes.
Yaroslav Shirshikov, a political expert in Yekaterinburg whom Gershkovich interviewed in mid-March and had been due to meet again, was reported on Tuesday to have been charged with inciting terrorism.
The news outlet Yekaterinburg Online quoted Shirshikov’s lawyer Fyodor Akchermyshev as saying he had been charged over publicly expressed views on the killing of the pro-war military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg this month.
Shirshikov acknowledged publishing the statements in question but denied ever justifying or supporting terrorism, the lawyer said.

Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case

Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case

Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case
  • Dominion argues Fox News aired the falsehoods about electoral machines while knowing they were untrue
  • Case could have a significant impact on the future of defamation law, media industry
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

WILMINGTON: Opening arguments begin Tuesday in a major defamation trial against Fox News that tests the extent of free speech rights for media in America — even when broadcasting election falsehoods.
Dominion Voting Systems is suing Fox News for $1.6 billion, alleging the conservative network promoted Donald Trump’s baseless claim that its machines were used to rig the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.
Dominion argues that Fox News aired the falsehoods while knowing they were untrue.
The highly anticipated trial, the start of which was postponed by a day amid reports the network is seeking a settlement, could become one of the most consequential libel cases ever heard in the United States.
Jury selection resumed inside the Delaware Superior Court in Wilmington around 9:00 am (1300 GMT), with opening arguments expected later in the day.
A long line of reporters and members of the public queued to get into the courthouse. One anti-Fox protester held a sign that read “Fox is guilty” and “Make ‘em pay.”
The trial threatens reputational and financial damage for Rupert Murdoch’s 24-hour news behemoth and the media titan himself who is expected to be called to testify.
Dominion says the network began endorsing Trump’s conspiracy because the channel was losing its audience after it became the first television outlet to call the southwestern state of Arizona for Biden, effectively projecting the Democrat would win the presidency.
Fox News denies defamation. It claims it was only reporting on Trump’s allegations, not supporting them, and is protected by free speech rights enshrined in the First Amendment of the US Constitution.
The protection makes it difficult for plaintiffs to win defamation suits in the United States.
In pre-trial hearings, Delaware judge Eric Davis ruled that there was no question Fox aired false statements about Dominion.
For Dominion to win however, it would have to prove Fox News acted with actual malice, a tough burden to meet and a bedrock of US media law since 1964.
Fox News employs some traditional news reporters, but the majority of its airtime is given to commentators, including in the several highly watched prime-time shows hosted by conservative thought leaders.
Some experts believe that the outcome of the Dominion v. Fox News case could have a significant impact on the future of defamation law and the media industry.
If Dominion is successful in its lawsuit, it could set a precedent that would make it easier for accusers to hold news organizations accountable for defamatory statements.
On the other hand, if Fox News is victorious, it could make it much more difficult for accusers to win defamation cases against news organizations.

Dominion’s lawsuit has already proved embarrassing to Fox. The Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal has reported that the channel is exploring ways to settle the case.
A settlement would mean 92-year-old Murdoch and star anchors, such as Tucker Carlson, would avoid having to take the witness stand in court.
Murdoch admitted in a deposition in the case that some on-air hosts had “endorsed” the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.
But he denied that the network in its entirety had pushed the lie, according to court documents filed by Dominion in February.
A separate filing showed Murdoch had described comments by former Trump advisers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell pushing Trump’s claims as “really crazy stuff. And damaging.”
Dominion’s lawyers also released a trove of internal Fox News communications in which some commentators expressed a dislike of Trump, despite praising him on air.
“I hate him passionately,” Carlson said of the ex-president after his election loss.
Fox News has accused Dominion of “cherry-picking and taking quotes out of context.”

 

