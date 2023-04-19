You are here

Al Jazeera English wins New York Festivals TV & Film Awards' Broadcaster of the Year

The Qatari broadcaster beat the competition from international media organizations including ABC, BBC, NBC and CBC. (AFP/File)
The Qatari broadcaster beat the competition from international media organizations including ABC, BBC, NBC and CBC. (AFP/File)
Al Jazeera English wins New York Festivals TV & Film Awards' Broadcaster of the Year

Al Jazeera English wins New York Festivals TV & Film Awards’ Broadcaster of the Year
  • Network’s diverse international news and current affairs programming recognized for seventh consecutive year
LONDON: Al Jazeera English, the international 24-hour English-language news channel owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network, won Broadcaster of the Year at the 2023 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

In a virtual ceremony held on Tuesday, Al Jazeera was awarded the title for its coverage of international issues and wide-ranging themes.

“It’s an honor to be named Broadcaster of the Year by the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards,” commented Giles Trendle, managing director of Al Jazeera English.

“This reward is a tribute to our wonderful, creative, hardworking teams who deliver so consistently and with such professionalism. I would like to thank the international jurors and our media industry peers for recognizing the work we do.”

The Qatari broadcaster took the top spot for the seventh consecutive year, beating the competition from international media organizations including ABC, BBC, NBC and CBC.

The Broadcaster of the Year award is given to the media organization that wins the most gold medals across a range of categories.

The network received 24 awards for its diverse international news and current affairs programming, including eight golds for prominent programs such as “The Big Picture,” “Fault Lines,” “Witness,” “101 East,” “Africa Direct,” and “Al Jazeera Investigations.”

The network was also awarded the top prize for its breaking news coverage of the killing of veteran Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces.

New York Festivals TV & Film Awards recognize the exceptional and innovative content produced and screened around the world, with the competition’s 65-year legacy providing a showcase of outstanding work across all genres of entertainment media.

WILMINGTON, Delaware: Fox Corp. and Fox News on Tuesday settled a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million, averting a trial putting one of the world’s top media companies in the crosshairs over its coverage of false vote-rigging claims in the 2020 US election.

The settlement, which legal experts said was the largest struck by an American media company, was announced by the two sides and the judge in the case at the 11th hour.
The jury had been selected earlier in the day and the trial poised for opening statements in Wilmington, Delaware. Dominion had sought $1.6 billion in damages in the lawsuit filed in 2021.
Dominion CEO John Poulos called the settlement “historic.”
“Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion that caused enormous damage to my company, our employees and our customers,” Poulos said in a statement.
“Truthful reporting in the media is essential to our democracy,” Poulos said.
At issue in the lawsuit was whether Fox was liable for airing the false claims that Denver-based Dominion’s ballot-counting machines were used to manipulate the presidential election in favor of Democrat Joe Biden over then-President Donald Trump, a Republican.
Tuesday’s settlement spared Fox the peril of having some of its best-known figures called to the witness stand and subjected to potentially withering questioning, including executives such as Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old who serves as Fox Corp. chairman, as well as on-air hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro.
Fox anchor Neil Cavuto broke into his news show “Your World” about 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report the settlement. A statement by Fox was read on air.
“We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems,” the statement said. “We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”

Fox has billion in cash
Shares of Fox Corp. closed up slightly at $34 per share, but were down 1 percent in after-hours trading following disclosure of the settlement amount. Fox has cash on hand to pay for a settlement. It committed $3 billion to buy back shares in the first quarter after revenues beat estimates. Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch told Wall Street analysts in February that the company had about $4 billion cash on hand.
Dominion lawyers declined to answer questions about whether Fox News would apologize publicly or make changes.
Fox News is the most-watched US cable news network.
The settlement of $787.5 million is the largest amount of money paid to conclude an American media libel case, said Richard Tofel, principal of Gallatin Advisory. The previously highest payment occurred in 2017 when Walt Disney Co. paid $177 million, in addition to insurance recoveries, to settle the “pink slime” defamation case against its ABC network by Beef Products Inc.
Dominion sued Fox Corp. and Fox News, contending that its business was ruined by the false vote-rigging claims that were aired by the news outlet known for its roster of conservative commentators. The trial was to have tested whether Fox’s coverage crossed the line between ethical journalism and the pursuit of ratings, as Dominion alleged and Fox denied. Fox had portrayed itself in the pretrial skirmishing as a defender of press freedom.
Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, presiding over the case, had ordered a one-day trial postponement on Monday. Fox was pursuing settlement talks, two sources familiar with the matter said. Davis delayed the trial on Tuesday, as the two sides appeared to hammer out the deal in private.
The primary question for jurors was to be whether Fox knowingly spread false information or recklessly disregarded the truth, the standard of “actual malice” that Dominion must show to prevail in a defamation case.
In February court filings, Dominion cited a trove of internal communications in which Murdoch and other Fox figures privately acknowledged that the vote-rigging claims made about Dominion on-air were false. Dominion said Fox amplified the untrue claims to boost its ratings and prevent its viewers from migrating to other media competitors on the right.

Another lawsuit pending
Adding to the legal risks for Fox, another US voting technology company, Smartmatic, is pursuing its own defamation lawsuit seeking $2.7 billion in damages in a New York state court.
“For many plaintiffs, a court holding, and admission by the defendant about falsity, are even more important than any actual money damages,” said Mary-Rose Papandrea, a constitutional law professor at the University of North Carolina School of Law.
Fox had earlier argued that claims by Trump and his lawyers about the election were inherently newsworthy and protected by the US Constitution’s First Amendment. Davis ruled in March that Fox could not use those arguments as a defense, finding its coverage was false, defamatory and not protected by the First Amendment.
The lawsuit referenced instances in which Trump allies including his former lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell appeared on Fox News to advance the false allegations.
Murdoch internally described the election-rigging claims as “really crazy” and “damaging” but declined to wield his editorial power to stop them and conceded under oath that some Fox hosts nonetheless “endorsed” the baseless claims, Dominion told the court in a filing.
Under questioning from a Dominion lawyer, Murdoch testified that he thought everything about the election was on the “up-and-up” and doubted the rigging claims from the very beginning, according to Dominion’s filing.
Asked if he could have intervened to stop Giuliani from continuing to spread falsehoods on air, Murdoch responded, “I could have. But I didn’t,” the filing said.

Netflix subscribers at record high, password crackdown coming

Netflix subscribers at record high, password crackdown coming
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

Netflix subscribers at record high, password crackdown coming

Netflix subscribers at record high, password crackdown coming
  • The streaming TV giant says it has delayed a broad crackdown on sharing of account passwords “to improve the experience for members”
  • Netflix and YouTube are “neck and neck” leaders when it comes to digital video audience attention, according to Insider Intelligence
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, US: Netflix on Tuesday said that its number of subscribers hit a record high 232.5 million in the first quarter of the year and that its nascent ad-supported tier was faring well.

The streaming television giant reported a quarterly profit of $1.3 billion, in line with expectations, but said it had delayed a broad crackdown on sharing of account passwords “to improve the experience for members.”
Netflix said it expects to begin rolling out its options for paid password sharing this quarter instead.
“It’s clear that the company wants to manage any fallout from the new strategy,” said Third Bridge analyst Jamie Lumley.
That means some membership and revenue benefits resulting from the move were postponed, Netflix said in a letter to shareholders.
Netflix has dabbled with “borrower” or “shared” accounts in a few markets, but plans to roll them out in the US and elsewhere this month, co-chief executive Greg Peters said in a streamed earnings interview.
Netflix said it is taking time to make sure subscribers have seamless access to the service away from home or on various devices such as tablets, TVs or smartphones.
“We learned from this last set of launches about some improvements we can do,” Peters said.
“It was better to take a little bit of extra time to incorporate those learnings and make this transition as smooth as possible for members.”
And while a new ad-subsidized subscription tier at Netflix is in its early days, engagement is above initial expectations and Netflix has seen “very little switching from our standard and premium plans.”
Market tracker Insider Intelligence forecast that Netflix will bring in $770 million in ad revenue from the new tier this year, and that revenue figure will top $1 billion next year.
As growth at Netflix cooled last year, the Silicon Valley based streaming company focused on creating a lower priced subscription tier with advertising.
Netflix also set out to nudge people watching for free with shared passwords to begin paying for the service without alienating subscribers.
“This account sharing initiative helps us have a larger base of potential paying members and grow Netflix long term,” said co-chief executive Ted Sarandos.

For the first time ever, US adults will spend more time this year watching digital video on platforms such as Netflix, TikTok and YouTube than viewing traditional television, Insider Intelligence has forecast.
The market tracker expects “linear TV” to account for less than half of daily viewing for the first time ever.
“This milestone is driven by people spending more and more time watching video on their biggest and smallest screens, whether it’s an immersive drama on a connected TV or a viral clip on a smartphone,” Insider Intelligence principal analyst Paul Verna said in a release.
Netflix and YouTube are “neck and neck” leaders when it comes to digital video audience attention, according to Insider Intelligence.
Netflix planned to continue spending about $17 billion annually on shows and films, with that amount perhaps climbing after next year.
“Netflix subscriber growth shows that the streaming wars are still on,” said analyst Lumley.
“The company is ahead of where it was this time last year but still clearly facing the pressure from all the players in this crowded space.”
 

OSN expands licensing deal with NBCUniversal

OSN expands licensing deal with NBCUniversal
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

OSN expands licensing deal with NBCUniversal

OSN expands licensing deal with NBCUniversal
  • Extended partnership means customers in the Middle East will have access to first-run movies, TV shows and news programs
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: OSN has expanded its licensing agreement with NBCUniversal Global Distribution to add more content to its library.
OSN said the new deal will allow it to bring first-run content, including movies, TV shows, and news programs, to audiences in the region.
“Our focus remains driven by our relentless customer focus and putting them at the center of everything we do,” said Rolla Karam, OSN’s head of content.
“We know our audiences crave fresh and exciting content, and with exclusive access to NBCUniversal’s biggest hits and new releases we can’t wait to satisfy their appetite with the best in entertainment.”
The lineup includes movies such as “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” “The Northman,” “Jurassic World Dominion,” “The Black Phone” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” TV hits include “A Friend of The Family,” “New Amsterdam,” “Transplant” and “Gangs of London.”
OSN will also offer access to news and current affairs programs such as “NBC Nightly News,” “Meet the Press” and “Today.”
 

Google’s new campaign promotes tourism in Saudi Arabia

Google’s new campaign promotes tourism in Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

Google’s new campaign promotes tourism in Saudi Arabia

Google’s new campaign promotes tourism in Saudi Arabia
  • Video initiative sees local influencers promoting Jeddah
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Google has launched a new video-based campaign, in collaboration with Saudi creators, to promote tourism in Jeddah.

Called “Let’s Go with Google,” the campaign features three road trip experiences in the city, during which Saudi content creators explore the region with the help of Google.

The videos are in Arabic but feature English subtitles to reach as wide an audience as possible.

The first episode, which aired on April 13, featured Sultan Al-Badran and Mosab Al-Maliki.

It highlighted the artistic and cultural side of Jeddah, showcasing the Islamic Arts Biennale and Hayy Jameel, an arts complex and creative hub in the city.

 

 

The second episode will focus on history and feature the UNESCO World Heritage Site Al-Balad, while the third will highlight nature in Jeddah as seen on a boat trip in the Red Sea.

Saudi content creators will be seen using various Google products in the videos, such as Search, Maps and Lens, to explore the different areas.

The campaign marks Google’s “first collaboration with Saudi talent to promote the Kingdom in new and creative ways,” said Dina Al-Samhan, head of Google Advertising Partnerships in Saudi Arabia.

The campaign will also feature creators Yazeed Al-Dereni and Maram Beeko, in addition to Al-Badran and Al-Maliki.

Global searches on Google in 2022 for Saudi Arabia as a travel destination increased by 160 percent year on year, while Jeddah was the second most searched for location by residents in the Kingdom, according to the organization’s internal data.

The video series is available on Google Arabia’s YouTube channel, as well as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Russian court rejects US reporter Gershkovich’s detention appeal

Russian court rejects US reporter Gershkovich’s detention appeal
Updated 18 April 2023
Reuters

Russian court rejects US reporter Gershkovich’s detention appeal

Russian court rejects US reporter Gershkovich’s detention appeal
  • Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, denies the espionage charges
  • His legal team had asked that he be freed on bail of 50 million roubles ($614,000) supplied by his publisher Dow Jones
Updated 18 April 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from US journalist Evan Gershkovich to be freed from pre-trial detention, meaning he will stay in a former KGB prison until at least May 29 while a spying case against him is investigated.
Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, denies the espionage charges. He looked calm and smiled as he stood in a glass and metal cage before the ruling, wearing a checked shirt, with his arms folded.
His legal team had asked that he be freed on bail of 50 million roubles ($614,000) supplied by his publisher Dow Jones or placed under house arrest, his lawyer Tatiana Nozhkina said.
“He’s in a combative mood,” Nozhkina told reporters outside the court. “He is ready to defend himself and to show that he is innocent.”
Before the hearing got under way, Gershkovich turned around when one of the Russian reporters in the courtroom told him to “Stay strong!” and relayed to him that everyone said “Hi.”
A masked man with “FSB” written on his black uniform stood beside the cage as the judge rejected the appeal. US Ambassador Lynne Tracy stood just meters away, watching the proceedings with a handful of foreign and Russian reporters who were admitted to the courtroom.
When asked by the judge if he needed translation, Gershkovich said in Russian that he understood everything. His lawyers said they would appeal the decision.
The Journal said it had expected the appeal to be turned down but was nonetheless disappointed.
“Evan is wrongfully detained and the charges of espionage against him are false,” Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones, and Emma Tucker, editor in chief of the Journal, said in a statement.
“We demand his immediate release and are doing everything in our power to secure it.”

STATE SECRETS
Russia’s FSB security service arrested Gershkovich on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on espionage charges that carry a possible 20-year prison sentence, for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.
The Kremlin has said Gershkovich, the first US journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War, was caught “red-handed.”
The United States has deemed him “wrongfully detained,” his employer and colleagues have said he is innocent, and President Joe Biden has called his detention illegal.
“He is reading a lot in prison — Russian literature in the original Russian,” Nozhkina told Reuters, adding that he was reading Leo Tolstoy’s masterpiece “War and Peace” about the French invasion of Russia in 1812.
Asked about the prison food, Nozhkina said Gershkovich was being given porridge in the mornings and that the food was normal.
Tuesday’s hearing did not address the substance of the charges as the investigation is still in progress.
Gershkovich, a son of Soviet emigres, is being held at Lefortovo prison, which in Soviet times was run by the KGB but is now operated by the Federal Penitentiary Service.
Traditionally it has been used to hold those suspected of spying and other grave crimes.
Yaroslav Shirshikov, a political expert in Yekaterinburg whom Gershkovich interviewed in mid-March and had been due to meet again, was reported on Tuesday to have been charged with inciting terrorism.
The news outlet Yekaterinburg Online quoted Shirshikov’s lawyer Fyodor Akchermyshev as saying he had been charged over publicly expressed views on the killing of the pro-war military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg this month.
Shirshikov acknowledged publishing the statements in question but denied ever justifying or supporting terrorism, the lawyer said.

