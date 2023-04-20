You are here

Saudi Arabia’s FM receives call from UK Foreign Secretary

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds a phone call with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds a phone call with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. (SPA/Wikipedia)
  Discussed the development of the situation in Sudan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a call from the UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday. 

During the call, they discussed the development of the situation in Sudan, and the two ministers called on the parties to the conflict in Sudan to cease fire and military escalation, end the violence, protect civilians, and provide safe passage for humanitarian operations.

Prince Faisal and Cleverly also reviewed relations between their two countries, and discussed ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, and discuss aspects of coordination towards many issues of common interest.

Cleverly posted on Twitter on Thursday confirming he had spoken with Prince Faisal, as well as with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

“The UK is working tirelessly for peace in Sudan, this violence must end. I’ve held discussions with international partners on working collectively to resolve this conflict,” he said.

 

RIYADH: The Shawwal crescent was spotted in Tamir, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, according to an Al Arabiya reporter, meaning the first day of Eid Al-Fitr will be on Friday, April 21.

More to follow...

  Denmark's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Liselotte Plesner: I am looking forward to spending Eid here. I wish everyone a blessed holiday with their loved ones
  EU Ambassador Patrick Simonnet: It gives me great pleasure to extend my warm wishes and sincerest congratulations to Muslims around the world on Eid Al-Fitr
RIYADH: Ambassadors to Saudi Arabia have extended warm wishes and greetings to the Kingdom and Muslims around the world celebrating Eid Al-Fitr.

Denmark’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Liselotte Plesner, wished all a blessed Eid. 

“I am grateful to have spent my first Ramadan in Saudi Arabia. It has been an amazing experience full of togetherness and joy with friends and family. Now I am looking forward to spending Eid here. I wish everyone a blessed holiday with their loved ones,” Plesner said.

EU Ambassador Patrick Simonnet said: “It gives me great pleasure to extend my warm wishes and sincerest congratulations to Muslims around the world on Eid Al-Fitr. One of the happiest occasions that Muslims celebrate around the world every year after the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“I wish you all a peaceful and blessed Eid, and health and happiness for the coming year. Eid Mubarak.”

Indian Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan said: “I wish a very happy, prosperous and joyful Eid to the friendly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Indian community across the Kingdom. May this Eid bring blessings, peace, and prosperity for the entire humanity. Eid Mubarak to all.”

Malaysian Ambassador Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah said: “I would like to extend my warmest wishes to all Muslims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and around the world. I pray that Allah Almighty showers His blessings, fulfills all your dreams, and answers all your prayers.”

Roberto Cantone, Italy’s ambassador to the Kingdom, said: “I express my warmest wishes of peace and joy to the people of Saudi Arabia as well as to all our Muslim friends for Eid Al-Fitr 2023.

“It is an honor to join the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s society in celebrating the holiday. Italy is home to a sizable Muslim community, actively contributing to its success and cultural richness. Eid celebrations help reinforce the long-standing and ever-growing friendship between our nations. It provides us with a chance to reflect on the values of kindness and altruism and to foster mutual understanding among people and countries.”

US Charge d’Affaires Denison Offutt said: “On behalf of the US Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, I would like to wish all Muslims throughout the Kingdom and around the world a blessed Eid Mubarak. This holiday marks the end of Ramadan and is a time for celebration across Muslim communities in America and throughout the world.

“I am honored to celebrate with you and greatly appreciate the generous hospitality of our Saudi friends, colleagues, and partners. The blessings of this joyous time highlight so many of the wonderful characteristics and values that define the Saudi people and all that my colleagues, their families, and I have come to cherish in our time here. We wish you a heartfelt and peaceful Eid Mubarak.”

  The Ramadan scheme benefited this year thousands of families in different cities around the world
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Wednesday distributed Ramadan food packages in Niger, Bangladesh, and Lebanon.
The Ramadan scheme benefited this year thousands of families in different cities around the world, on Wednesday more than 30 tons of food packages were distributed in Niger, and in excess of  64 tons was received in Bangladesh and 3 tons in Albania.
The center also distributed over 32 tons of food packages to the Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, as part of the project aimed at supporting food security in Lebanon during the holy month of Ramadan .
In Bangladesh also KSrelief distributed 345 shelter bags to people affected by the floods and torrents, the aid comes within the shelter projects provided by Saudi Arabia to the neediest families in the various affected areas.

JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Jordan’s King Abdullah in Jeddah.
The pair discussed bilateral ties between their nations. 
Earlier the king performed Umrah after he arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
He was received by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of Makkah Region; Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif bin Bander Al-Sudairi; and a number of senior officials.
After arriving at the Grand Mosque in Makkah the king performed the lesser pilgrimage.

MAKKAH: The Muslim World League has praised the continuing efforts of Saudi Arabia to help achieve a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in Yemen, under the supervision of the UN and within the framework of the peace initiative announced by the Kingdom in 2021, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the league and chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, also expressed appreciation for the humanitarian work carried out by Saudi authorities, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

He added that he hopes the Kingdom’s discussions with all parties involved in the conflict in Yemen will help revive the political process and ultimately achieve a comprehensive and sustainable resolution.

 

 

