Saudi Arabia’s FM receives call from UK Foreign Secretary

Ambassadors extend Eid greetings

RIYADH: Ambassadors to Saudi Arabia have extended warm wishes and greetings to the Kingdom and Muslims around the world celebrating Eid Al-Fitr.

Denmark’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Liselotte Plesner, wished all a blessed Eid.

“I am grateful to have spent my first Ramadan in Saudi Arabia. It has been an amazing experience full of togetherness and joy with friends and family. Now I am looking forward to spending Eid here. I wish everyone a blessed holiday with their loved ones,” Plesner said.

EU Ambassador Patrick Simonnet said: “It gives me great pleasure to extend my warm wishes and sincerest congratulations to Muslims around the world on Eid Al-Fitr. One of the happiest occasions that Muslims celebrate around the world every year after the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“I wish you all a peaceful and blessed Eid, and health and happiness for the coming year. Eid Mubarak.”

Indian Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan said: “I wish a very happy, prosperous and joyful Eid to the friendly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Indian community across the Kingdom. May this Eid bring blessings, peace, and prosperity for the entire humanity. Eid Mubarak to all.”

Malaysian Ambassador Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah said: “I would like to extend my warmest wishes to all Muslims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and around the world. I pray that Allah Almighty showers His blessings, fulfills all your dreams, and answers all your prayers.”

Roberto Cantone, Italy’s ambassador to the Kingdom, said: “I express my warmest wishes of peace and joy to the people of Saudi Arabia as well as to all our Muslim friends for Eid Al-Fitr 2023.

“It is an honor to join the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s society in celebrating the holiday. Italy is home to a sizable Muslim community, actively contributing to its success and cultural richness. Eid celebrations help reinforce the long-standing and ever-growing friendship between our nations. It provides us with a chance to reflect on the values of kindness and altruism and to foster mutual understanding among people and countries.”

US Charge d’Affaires Denison Offutt said: “On behalf of the US Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, I would like to wish all Muslims throughout the Kingdom and around the world a blessed Eid Mubarak. This holiday marks the end of Ramadan and is a time for celebration across Muslim communities in America and throughout the world.

“I am honored to celebrate with you and greatly appreciate the generous hospitality of our Saudi friends, colleagues, and partners. The blessings of this joyous time highlight so many of the wonderful characteristics and values that define the Saudi people and all that my colleagues, their families, and I have come to cherish in our time here. We wish you a heartfelt and peaceful Eid Mubarak.”