You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman, Crown Prince receive and send Eid Al-Fitr messages
Ramadan 2023
Ramadan 2023

King Salman, Crown Prince receive and send Eid Al-Fitr messages

King Salman and Crown Prince have sent cables of congratulations to the leaders of Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. (SPA)
King Salman and Crown Prince have sent cables of congratulations to the leaders of Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7ntew

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

King Salman, Crown Prince receive and send Eid Al-Fitr messages

King Salman, Crown Prince receive and send Eid Al-Fitr messages
  • The king and crown prince sent cables of thanks in return
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman and Crown Prince have sent cables of congratulations to the leaders of Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The king and crown prince also received good wishes from leaders of Islamic nations.

The king and crown prince sent cables of thanks in return, wishing further progress, prosperity, peace and stability to the nations celebrating the occasion.

The crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, meaning it would be the last day of the holy month, with Eid Al-Fitr celebrations set to begin on Friday, April 2, the Crescent Sighting Committee announced.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Eid Al-Fitr Eid Al-Fitr 2023

Related

Update Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr starts Friday
Saudi Arabia
Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr starts Friday
The Supreme Court has called on all Muslims across Saudi Arabia to look for the Eid crescent on Thursday evening. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Supreme Court urges Muslims in Saudi Arabia to look for Eid crescent moon on Thursday

Islamic science organization discusses enhanced cooperation with international space institutions

Islamic science organization discusses enhanced cooperation with international space institutions
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Islamic science organization discusses enhanced cooperation with international space institutions

Islamic science organization discusses enhanced cooperation with international space institutions
  • The head of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization held talks with experts on the sidelines of the 38th World Space Forum in Colorado
  • Their discussions included training and scholarship opportunities at US universities, and other potential partnerships to benefit young people in the Islamic world
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RABAT: Dr Salim Al-Malik, director general of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization met representatives of US and international space institutions and other officials on Wednesday to discuss ways in which cooperation in the space sector might be enhanced.

He held talks on the sidelines of the 38th World Space Forum in Colorado with David Thomas, executive director of the US MILO Space Science Institute; Lars Hoffman, vice president of defense, space and aerospace exploration company Blue Origin, Pascale Ehrenfreund, president of the International Space University in France; Rod Drury, international vice president of Lockheed Martin Space; and Dianne Primavera, the lieutenant governor of Colorado.

The discussions mainly focused on potential training and scholarship opportunities at US universities for students and researchers from the Islamic organization’s member states, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The participants also discussed ways to build partnerships in the technology sector and aerospace industry to benefit young people in the Islamic world, the development of an educational digital platform focusing on space science, and cooperation to establish an Islamic Space Science Institute.

The four-day Space Symposium, which concluded on Thursday, included about 14,000 participants, including representatives of more than 250 international companies involved in the space sector.

The Islamic organization took part in a number of sessions, including discussions on space policy and programs, and the latest developments in space sciences.

Topics: Dr Salim Al-Malik Thomas E. Zelibor 38th World Space Forum Dianne Primavera ICESCO

Related

Photo/Supplied
Saudi Arabia
Experts to discuss space sciences at ICESCO forum
Saudi foreign minister meets ICESCO director in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister meets ICESCO director in Riyadh

Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr starts Friday

Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr starts Friday
Updated 1 min 50 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr starts Friday

Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr starts Friday
  • Moon sighting came in Tamir
  • Saudi Supreme Court confirmed the sighting
Updated 1 min 50 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, meaning that Thursday will be the last day of the holy month, with Eid Al-Fitr celebrations to begin on Friday, April 21, 2023, the Crescent Sighting Committee announced.

Eid Al-Fitr prayers will be held across the Kingdom just after the sunrise on Friday amid elaborate arrangements for the occasion.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Wednesday called on Muslims across Saudi Arabia to get sight of the Shawwal crescent moon on Thursday evening, Ramadan 29, 1444 Hijri, corresponding to April 20, 2023.

In an announcement, the Supreme Court called on anyone who sights the crescent moon by naked eye or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

The court also expressed hope that those capable of sighting the crescent moon will join committees formed for that purpose in different regions and participate in efforts that benefit Muslims.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Eid Al-Fitr Eid Al-Fitr 2023

Related

The Supreme Court has called on all Muslims across Saudi Arabia to look for the Eid crescent on Thursday evening. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Supreme Court urges Muslims in Saudi Arabia to look for Eid crescent moon on Thursday
Special Ambassadors extend Eid greetings  photos
Saudi Arabia
Ambassadors extend Eid greetings 

Ambassadors extend Eid greetings 

Ambassadors extend Eid greetings 
Updated 20 April 2023
Lama Alhamawi

Ambassadors extend Eid greetings 

Ambassadors extend Eid greetings 
  • Denmark’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Liselotte Plesner: I am looking forward to spending Eid here. I wish everyone a blessed holiday with their loved ones
  • EU Ambassador Patrick Simonnet: It gives me great pleasure to extend my warm wishes and sincerest congratulations to Muslims around the world on Eid Al-Fitr
Updated 20 April 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Ambassadors to Saudi Arabia have extended warm wishes and greetings to the Kingdom and Muslims around the world celebrating Eid Al-Fitr.

Denmark’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Liselotte Plesner, wished all a blessed Eid. 

“I am grateful to have spent my first Ramadan in Saudi Arabia. It has been an amazing experience full of togetherness and joy with friends and family. Now I am looking forward to spending Eid here. I wish everyone a blessed holiday with their loved ones,” Plesner said.

EU Ambassador Patrick Simonnet said: “It gives me great pleasure to extend my warm wishes and sincerest congratulations to Muslims around the world on Eid Al-Fitr. One of the happiest occasions that Muslims celebrate around the world every year after the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“I wish you all a peaceful and blessed Eid, and health and happiness for the coming year. Eid Mubarak.”

Indian Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan said: “I wish a very happy, prosperous and joyful Eid to the friendly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Indian community across the Kingdom. May this Eid bring blessings, peace, and prosperity for the entire humanity. Eid Mubarak to all.”

Malaysian Ambassador Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah said: “I would like to extend my warmest wishes to all Muslims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and around the world. I pray that Allah Almighty showers His blessings, fulfills all your dreams, and answers all your prayers.”

Roberto Cantone, Italy’s ambassador to the Kingdom, said: “I express my warmest wishes of peace and joy to the people of Saudi Arabia as well as to all our Muslim friends for Eid Al-Fitr 2023.

“It is an honor to join the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s society in celebrating the holiday. Italy is home to a sizable Muslim community, actively contributing to its success and cultural richness. Eid celebrations help reinforce the long-standing and ever-growing friendship between our nations. It provides us with a chance to reflect on the values of kindness and altruism and to foster mutual understanding among people and countries.”

US Charge d’Affaires Denison Offutt said: “On behalf of the US Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, I would like to wish all Muslims throughout the Kingdom and around the world a blessed Eid Mubarak. This holiday marks the end of Ramadan and is a time for celebration across Muslim communities in America and throughout the world.

“I am honored to celebrate with you and greatly appreciate the generous hospitality of our Saudi friends, colleagues, and partners. The blessings of this joyous time highlight so many of the wonderful characteristics and values that define the Saudi people and all that my colleagues, their families, and I have come to cherish in our time here. We wish you a heartfelt and peaceful Eid Mubarak.”

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Liselotte Plesner Patrick Simonnet Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah Roberto Cantone

Related

Saudi crown prince, Pakistani PM exchange Eid greetings
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, Pakistani PM exchange Eid greetings
Saudi crown prince exchanges Eid greetings with regional leaders
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince exchanges Eid greetings with regional leaders

Saudi Arabia’s FM receives call from UK Foreign Secretary

Saudi Arabia’s FM receives call from UK Foreign Secretary
Updated 24 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s FM receives call from UK Foreign Secretary

Saudi Arabia’s FM receives call from UK Foreign Secretary
  • Discussed the development of the situation in Sudan
Updated 24 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a call from the UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday. 

During the call, they discussed the development of the situation in Sudan, and the two ministers called on the parties to the conflict in Sudan to cease fire and military escalation, end the violence, protect civilians, and provide safe passage for humanitarian operations.

Prince Faisal and Cleverly also reviewed relations between their two countries, and discussed ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, and discuss aspects of coordination towards many issues of common interest.

Cleverly posted on Twitter on Thursday confirming he had spoken with Prince Faisal, as well as with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

“The UK is working tirelessly for peace in Sudan, this violence must end. I’ve held discussions with international partners on working collectively to resolve this conflict,” he said.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK Prince Faisal bin Farhan James Cleverly

Related

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM, US Secretary of State discuss Sudan during phone call
Saudi FM and Britains’ Cleverly discuss ways to develop relations during call
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM and Britains’ Cleverly discuss ways to develop relations during call

KSrelief Ramadan food packages distributed across world to support food security

KSrelief Ramadan food packages distributed across world to support food security
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

KSrelief Ramadan food packages distributed across world to support food security

KSrelief Ramadan food packages distributed across world to support food security
  • The Ramadan scheme benefited this year thousands of families in different cities around the world
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Wednesday distributed Ramadan food packages in Niger, Bangladesh, and Lebanon.
The Ramadan scheme benefited this year thousands of families in different cities around the world, on Wednesday more than 30 tons of food packages were distributed in Niger, and in excess of  64 tons was received in Bangladesh and 3 tons in Albania.
The center also distributed over 32 tons of food packages to the Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, as part of the project aimed at supporting food security in Lebanon during the holy month of Ramadan .
In Bangladesh also KSrelief distributed 345 shelter bags to people affected by the floods and torrents, the aid comes within the shelter projects provided by Saudi Arabia to the neediest families in the various affected areas.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Related

KSRelief deactivates 782 mines in clearing operations in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief deactivates 782 mines in clearing operations in Yemen
Morocco did not consent to transfer of its tanks to Ukraine, says Russian military expert
World
Morocco did not consent to transfer of its tanks to Ukraine, says Russian military expert

Latest updates

King Salman, Crown Prince receive and send Eid Al-Fitr messages
King Salman, Crown Prince receive and send Eid Al-Fitr messages
Jordan defending Palestinians ‘no matter cost or sacrifice’: Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs
Jordan defending Palestinians ‘no matter cost or sacrifice’: Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs
US military prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation
US military prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation
Islamic science organization discusses enhanced cooperation with international space institutions
Islamic science organization discusses enhanced cooperation with international space institutions
Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr starts Friday
Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr starts Friday

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.