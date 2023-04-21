Joint Saudi-Greek companies’ venture gets key infrastructure contract at Red Sea Global

You are here

Amaala’s first phase of development, focused on the Triple Bay masterplan, will encompass eight hotels and upwards of 1,200 hotel keys (File)
RIYADH: Greek development firm Archirodon has joined forces with Saudi Arabia’s Arabian Construction Co. to build a staff village at one of Red Sea Global’s leading tourist destinations.

The joint venture will see the construction of facilities in the Amaala development, including a beach club, mosque, and multifunctional hall, according to MEED.

The reported SR1 billion ($267 million) contract will also see the developers responsible for the engineering, installation, and other assorted aspects of the residential assets and infrastructure.

Archirodon has previously worked on the Red Sea project with regards to coral transplantation, including the relocation and transplantation of around 21,000 crates of the sea organism.

Once complete, Amaala will be home to more than 3,000 rooms across 25 hotels, as well as hosting around 900 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes. 

In January, RSG awarded a nearly SR1 billion contract to Saudi-based Al-Ayuni Investment and Contracting Co. to develop utilities infrastructure systems at one of its resorts. 

The firm will carry out the work in the first phase of development at AMAALA, while also working on minimizing Triple Bay’s carbon footprint. 

RSG has made involving Saudi companies in its development a key goal, and has organized a series of local and regional meetings highlighting partnership opportunities.

Representatives from more than 100 businesses attended the first regional meeting, held in Doha in March, with RSG looking to award about SR25 billion worth of contracts as the development grows.

So far in 2023, 70 percent of existing contracts were awarded to Saudi companies.

Speaking in March Ben Edwards, group head of cost, commercial and procurement, talked up the opportunities in construction for Red Sea Global destinations, including building infrastructure, marine and civil engineering, plumbing and furnishing. 

He added that the company is also looking for partners with global experience in tourism, such as food and beverages and other hospitality services.

The Red Sea project is set to open its first three resorts this year, and its Red Sea International Airport is nearing the first phase of completion.

LONDON: Global stocks struggled on Friday as investors pored over economic data for clues on the likelihood of more interest rate hikes and possible recession in the US as a new earnings season unfolded, according to Reuters.

The dollar edged up and looked set for its first weekly gain in more than a month.

Oil prices also crept higher but were still on track for a hefty weekly loss as softening US economic data and a rise in US gasoline inventories raised concerns about a recession and slower global oil demand.

The MSCI all country stock index was down 0.1 percent, though it remains about 8 percent firmer for the year.

The S&P Global composite purchasing managers’ index for the euro zone jumped to an 11-month high of 54.4 in April, well above the 50 mark separating growth and contraction.

PMI data showed Germany and France, motors of the EU economy, recovering, though there is a widening gap between weakening manufacturing and recovering services. British retail sales fell by a greater than expected 0.9 percent in March from February.

“Like last month, the (euro zone PMI) survey indicates that price pressures are easing. In manufacturing, cost pressures are falling quickly on the back of improving supply chain problems and weakening new orders,” ING bank said.

“Service sector inflationary pressures are also coming down, but at a slower pace due to rising wages. For the European Central Bank, this remains the largest concern in tackling inflation right now.”

The STOXX index of 600 European companies remained slightly weaker after the PMI data, though still on track for the fifth week of gains.

“The main narrative is that recession is coming but it’s taking its time,” said Kevin Thozet, investment committee member at Carmignac.

Recession is likely in the US during the end of the third quarter or during the fourth quarter, while consensus on the outlook in Europe is overly pessimistic in the short term, and too optimistic on the longer term, Thozet said.

Although China is recovering, it’s not expected to have the “traction capacity” to pull the rest of the world along with it that it had in previous economic cycles, Thozet added.

Wall Street futures were a touch lower as US stocks test the top of a range that has held for months.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla, which dropped nearly 10 percent on Thursday as its margins were squeezed, raised some US model prices a bit on its website even though it has been making cuts lately.

Asia shares mixed 

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1 percent and was down about 1.7 percent for the week so far, its worst performance since bank stability worries gripped markets in the middle of March.

Japan’s Nikkei touched an eight-month high and was on track for a second consecutive weekly gain. Shares of Rakuten Bank jumped as much as 40 percent on their debut, as investors snapped up the downsized listing.

Japan’s consumer inflation held steady above the central bank’s target in March, data showed on Friday, keeping alive market bets that the Bank of Japan, which meets next week, could phase out its policy of enormous bond buying to pin down government bond yields.

“It looks like market participants have taken positions in preparation for policy changes ahead of the meeting,” said Nomura strategist Naka Matsuzawa, though he expects no change.

US Treasuries have also rallied, with two-year yields extending Thursday’s drop as investors turn for safety. Yields fall when prices rise. Two-year yields fell to 4.1518 percent.

The euro was little changed, while the yen was trading at 133.91 against the dollar, down slightly.

Brent futures for June delivery were slightly firmer at $81.22 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery gained 0.12 percent to $77.46 a barrel.

Elsewhere the mood dragged on bitcoin, which is back below $30,000, while the fall in yields has gold, which pays no income, straddling $2,000 an ounce, down 0.9 percent on the day.

In commodity markets traders are closely watching for producers’ and buyers’ response to Chilean plans to nationalize the lithium industry. Chile holds the world’s largest reserves.

SINGAPORE: Oil prices eased for the third straight day on Friday and looked set for a hefty weekly loss as softening US economic data and a rise in US gasoline inventories raised concerns about a recession and slower global oil demand, according to Reuters.

Brent futures for June delivery were down by 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $80.80 a barrel at 0630 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery fell 31 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $77.06 a barrel.

Both benchmarks slid by more than 2 percent to their lowest level since late March on Thursday amid fears of a recession, and were on track for a weekly drop of about 6 percent.

“Market sentiment remained bearish after the weak US economic data, along with expectations of interest rate hikes, fueling worries over a recession that could dent oil demand,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

“WTI is expected to trade in the $75-$80 range for the next week as investors try to figure out if US gasoline demand will increase toward the summer driving season, and if China’s oil demand will really pick up in the second half of the year,” Kikukawa said.

Economic data showed weekly jobless claims rose last week, indicating the US labor market may be starting to show signs of slowing as the lag effect of multiple interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve takes hold, fanning concerns about a slowdown in fuel demand.

“We link the near-term oil price volatility to market positioning ahead of further interest rate hikes,” said analysts from National Australia Bank.

“The Fed, BoE and ECB all meet in the first week of May, and we expect downward pressure to oil prices to be sustained into these meetings,” the analysts added.

US crude oil inventories last week fell more than forecast as refinery runs and exports rose, while gasoline stockpiles jumped unexpectedly on disappointing demand, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, China may cut quotas for refined oil products exports in a second batch for 2023 as domestic demand improves while the need to boost its economy through oil product exports abates, a Reuters survey showed.

On the supply side, oil loading from Russia’s western ports in April is likely to rise to the highest since 2019, above 2.4 million barrels per day, despite Moscow’s pledge to cut output, trading and shipping sources said.

  • Tech giant’s chief meets India PM Narendra Modi, members of Cabinet 
  • IT minister says Apple and India are charting a long-term relationship
Updated 21 April 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Apple is trying to woo India with investment commitments, as its chief met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of his Cabinet ahead of the opening of a second official store in New Delhi on Thursday. 

Apple CEO Tim Cook landed in India on Monday and launched the company’s first and long-anticipated official store in the country’s financial hub, Mumbai, a day later. 

On Wednesday evening, he met Modi, as well as Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, ahead of the opening of another Apple store in an upscale mall of the national capital.   

Cook’s India trip is the strongest sign yet that the region is in now in Apple’s strategic focus as supply chains move away from China. 

Modi tweeted after his meeting with Cook that it was “an absolute delight to meet” him, as the Apple chief also took to Twitter to thank the PM for the warm welcome.
“We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country,” Cook said. 

With Vaishnaw, he discussed increasing Apple’s engagement “across manufacturing, electronics exports, app economy, skilling, sustainability and job creation especially for women,” the IT minister said, adding that they are “jointly charting a long-term and strong relationship.” 

Apple began the assembly of an iPhone model in the country in 2017, but until now its presence in the Android-dominated country has not been significant, as most phones sold in India cost much less than even the least-expensive iPhone. 

Apple’s share in India’s smartphone market was less than 4 percent last month, according to data portal Statista, compared with China, where it is around 20 percent.
But India could take over the role China has played in Apple’s business for the last 15 years. 

 

 

Apple has begun to cut its dependence on China — a home base for the production of millions of its devices — as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies and after COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns battered the biggest iPhone plant in Zhengzhou. 

According to Nikhil Chawla, tech expert and founder of The Unbiased Blog, demand for Apple phones in China is also decreasing. 

“China is saturated now, the amount you could sell in China has already reached the peak, but India is very much a growing market, a growing ecosystem that Apple always wanted to expand to,” he told Arab News. 

Producing Apple devices in India would also be logical, Chawla added, as it would save the company from dependency on one country. 

“It’s not necessary for them to move production from China to India, but they can have two separate workhorses, working in tandem, producing for all the markets,” he said.
“So, if there is, God forbid, another lockdown in China, they would have production going on in India.” 

Hundreds of people gathered at the Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi to be the first ones to shop at its store as Cook arrived to open it. 

Tirjot Singh, who arrived for the shop’s opening from Punjab, said he was at the venue already at 6 a.m. 

“I am so very excited to meet him,” Singh said of the Apple CEO. 

“As a kid, I used to read about Steve Jobs, and the things he has set up still continue in Apple. That’s why Apple is special to me. I am a fan of Apple, not just a customer of Apple.” 

Ayush Jain, social media strategist and Apple enthusiast who brought his vintage Apple devices to the store, told Arab News he was there, like other Apple fanboys, to meet the company’s CEO. 

“I became passionate about Apple when I was 17 years old,” he said. 

“The first time I saw an iPhone, in 2008, I fell in love with it. And that time, I knew that the technology had been revolutionized.” 

RIYADH: TAWAL, the information and communication technology subsidiary of stc Group, has expanded its footprint to Europe by signing an agreement to acquire United Group’s telecommunication tower assets for $1.34 billion. 

Upon completion of the acquisition, TAWAL will own and operate more than 4,800 sites of United Group across Bulgaria, Croatia, and Slovenia. 

The firm will be providing infrastructure services ranging from ground-based towers, rooftop cells, and in-building-solutions as a part of the agreement. 

As a part of the 20-year master services agreement with United Group, TAWAL will also deploy over 2,000 additional sharable sites, while colocation relationships with other mobile network operators will be maintained and expanded. 

“Our agreement with United Group represents an exciting new chapter for TAWAL and the wider stc Group. The agreement is a significant milestone in our ambitious growth strategy and the expansion of our international footprint,“said Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of stc Group. 

He added: “We are already leading the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s digital capabilities and this transaction reinforces our commitment to investing in best-in-class technology and infrastructure to lead the way in enabling the world to connect.” 

The press release further noted that the transaction between TAWAL and United Group is subject to regulatory approval from relevant authorities in Bulgaria and Slovenia. 

Upon completion, TAWAL’s operations in the European market will be rebranded as TAWAL Europe and will serve as TAWAL’s platform for any future expansion in the continent.

Mohammed Alhakbani, CEO of TAWAL said: “The partnership supports our goal to continue to provide innovative and efficient ICT infrastructure solutions to our partners and deliver the quality of services we are renowned for.”

A first shipment of independently-certified low-carbon ammonia has arrived in Japan for use as fuel in power generation.

This initiative is part of broader efforts by Aramco and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. Agri-Nutrients to establish a global supply network for this lower-carbon fuel.

Aramco and SABIC AN also aim to supply low-carbon ammonia to other players to meet their early demand needs.

The shipment is the result of a successful multiparty collaboration across the low-carbon ammonia value chain.

The ammonia was produced by SABIC Agri-Nutrients with feedstock from Aramco, and sold by Aramco Trading Company to the Fuji Oil Company.

Mitsui OSK Lines was tasked with shipping the liquid to Japan, then the low-carbon ammonia was transported to the Sodegaura Refinery for use in co-fired power generation, with technical support provided by Japan Oil Engineering Co..

The ammonia is categorized as low-carbon because CO2 from the associated manufacturing process was captured and utilized in downstream applications.

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has announced plans to increasingly harness ammonia as a fuel for power generation and for ship propulsion, as part of the country’s 2050 decarbonization goals.

The low-carbon ammonia that reached Japan is part of broader efforts by Aramco and SABIC AN to establish a global supply network for this lower-carbon fuel.

Aramco and SABIC AN aim to supply low-carbon ammonia to other players to meet their early demand needs.

Olivier Thorel, Aramco senior vice president of chemicals, said: “This is another milestone that highlights the possibilities for low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia made from Aramco feedstock, with the potential to play a role in a lower-carbon future.

“Not only is low-carbon ammonia a means to transport lower-carbon hydrogen, it is an important energy source in its own right that can help decarbonize key sectors – including power generation for both utilities and industries. By dispatching this accredited low-carbon ammonia to Japan, we are helping chart a course for the development of this vital commodity.”

Abdulrahman Shamsaddin, SABIC AN CEO, said: “Our aim is to capitalize on this important milestone to grow and expand our positive contribution toward carbon neutrality. SABIC Agri-Nutrients made a public commitment not only to become carbon neutral by 2050 but also to collaborate with customers to help them achieve their net-zero emission targets.

“Customers in the energy, fertilizer and chemical sectors are looking for suppliers of lower-carbon hydrogen and ammonia. And we can meet their demand by leveraging our long-standing strengths across the value chain.”

Shigeto Yamamoto, FOC representative director and president, said: “As Japan aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, low-carbon ammonia is expected to be a next-generation fuel that can contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions.

“In order to reduce CO2 emissions from our own operations, we have been working on co-firing ammonia, which is a by-product of the petroleum refining process, in the boiler at our Sodegaura Refinery, and we plan to burn low-carbon ammonia imported this time with the cooperation of our partners in the same boiler.

"We will continue these efforts to contribute to the construction of the ammonia supply chain.”

Mohammed Al-Mulhim, Aramco Trading Company CEO, said: “This landmark achievement is an example of excellent collaboration across businesses within Aramco, SABIC, Aramco Trading and our Japanese partners, and indeed a major boost for our sustainability efforts.”

Toshiaki Tanaka, MOL Representative Director, executive vice president executive officer, said: “Ammonia is expected to be in great demand as a next-generation, clean energy source. Japan aims to achieve a carbon-neutral society by 2050, and we are very pleased to transport independently-certified low-carbon ammonia from Saudi Arabia to Japan.

“We are aiming for a track record of safe, reliable services across multiple transportation modes, in accordance with our customers’ needs. By combining accumulated knowledge and proactively participating in a broad range of value chains, we hope to contribute to the decarbonization of society.”

 

